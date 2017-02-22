Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Icahn Takes Stake In Bristol-Myers




22.02.17 03:58
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY).


Icahn owns a large stake and believes the New York drug giant has a good pipeline that would help make it an attractive takeover target, the reports said citing people familiar with the matter. It isn't clear how big the stake is.


Earlier today, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that it has appointed Robert Bertolini, Matthew Emmens and Theodore Samuels to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with these appointments, the Board will temporarily expand to 14 directors until the 2017 Annual Meeting, to be held on May 2, 2017. Only 11 directors will stand for election at the meeting.


Bristol-Myers Squibb also announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase, in aggregate, $2 billion of Bristol-Myers Squibb's common stock.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,78 $ 54,59 $ 0,19 $ +0,35% 22.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1101221083 850501 77,12 $ 46,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,776 € +2,89%  21.02.17
NYSE 54,78 $ +0,35%  21.02.17
Berlin 51,47 € +0,25%  21.02.17
Hamburg 51,38 € +0,21%  21.02.17
Düsseldorf 51,38 € +0,18%  21.02.17
München 51,39 € +0,10%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 50,838 € 0,00%  21.02.17
Xetra 50,84 € -1,26%  21.02.17
Frankfurt 50,691 € -1,41%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + . 28.07.16
  Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-. 16.06.05
  FDA-Zulassung 22.10.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...