ITT Sees FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates; Hikes Dividend




14.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, ITT Inc.

(ITT) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017 and increased its quarterly dividend by 3 percent.


For fiscal 2017, the company expects revenue in a range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent, reported earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.75, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 to $2.48 per share.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.47 per share for the year on revenues of $2.42 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company also said it plans to continue to return capital to shareowners through increasing its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to $0.128 per share and targeting up to $65 million of share repurchases.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,97 $ 42,27 $ -0,30 $ -0,71% 14.02./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45073V1089 A2AJTS 43,22 $ 30,06 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,29 € 0,00%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 39,555 € +3,02%  09:37
München 39,545 € +2,83%  08:05
Stuttgart 39,52 € +2,74%  17:07
Berlin 39,65 € +0,34%  17:12
NYSE 41,97 $ -0,71%  17:17
  = Realtime
