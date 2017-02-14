ITT Sees FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates; Hikes Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ITT":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, ITT Inc.



(ITT) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017 and increased its quarterly dividend by 3 percent.

For fiscal 2017, the company expects revenue in a range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent, reported earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.75, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 to $2.48 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.47 per share for the year on revenues of $2.42 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it plans to continue to return capital to shareowners through increasing its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to $0.128 per share and targeting up to $65 million of share repurchases.

