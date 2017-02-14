ITT Sees FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates; Hikes Dividend
14.02.17 13:14
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, ITT Inc.
(ITT) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017 and increased its quarterly dividend by 3 percent.
For fiscal 2017, the company expects revenue in a range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent, reported earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.75, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 to $2.48 per share.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.47 per share for the year on revenues of $2.42 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also said it plans to continue to return capital to shareowners through increasing its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to $0.128 per share and targeting up to $65 million of share repurchases.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,97 $
|42,27 $
|-0,30 $
|-0,71%
|14.02./17:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45073V1089
|A2AJTS
|43,22 $
|30,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,29 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,555 €
|+3,02%
|09:37
|München
|39,545 €
|+2,83%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|39,52 €
|+2,74%
|17:07
|Berlin
|39,65 €
|+0,34%
|17:12
|NYSE
|41,97 $
|-0,71%
|17:17