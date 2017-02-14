ITT Corporation Earnings Decline 19% In Q4
14.02.17 13:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its earnings totaled $42.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $52.7 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $588.4 million. This was down from $666.8 million last year.
ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $42.6 Mln. vs. $52.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $588.4 Mln vs. $666.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.8%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.18 to $2.48
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,29 €
|38,29 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./15:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45073V1089
|A2AJTS
|40,20 €
|29,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,29 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,555 €
|+3,02%
|09:37
|Stuttgart
|39,603 €
|+2,96%
|11:50
|München
|39,545 €
|+2,83%
|08:05
|Berlin
|39,73 €
|+0,54%
|14:05
|NYSE
|42,27 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17