ITT Corporation Earnings Decline 19% In Q4




14.02.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $42.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $52.7 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $588.4 million. This was down from $666.8 million last year.


ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $42.6 Mln. vs. $52.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $588.4 Mln vs. $666.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.18 to $2.48


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



