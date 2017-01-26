ITE Group Q1 LFL Revenues Down 4%; Expects FY Profit Slightly Below Market View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ITE Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group plc (ITE.



L) reported that the Group's trading in the first quarter was in line with management expectations. Revenue was 35.0 million pounds compared to 34.8 million pounds, previous year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues for the quarter are, as expected, 4% lower than the comparative period reflecting continued weakness in Central Asia and the impact of lower oil prices on the Group's Africa Oil Week event.

The Group said its balance sheet remains sound and continues to see strong operational cash flows. Following the recent acquisition of a 70% stake in Shanghai Gehua, net debt stood at approximately 61 million pounds on 20 January 2017. The Group said its review of the business and strategy, announced in November 2016, is well underway and on track. The Group noted that trading conditions in a number of the regions in which it operates continue to be challenging.

The Board of ITE Group is comfortable with the market revenue expectations for the full year, and has taken the view that in order to improve sales performance next year and beyond, a number of new sales and marketing initiatives will be accelerated in advance of the review announcement. The cost of these planned investments will be partially recognised in the current financial year, resulting in a profit slightly below market expectations for the full year.

