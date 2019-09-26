Erweiterte Funktionen
Rosita Mining - ISIN CHANGE ZMG1 (7881)
26.09.19 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number CA77815L1067 King Global Ventures Inc. 26.09.2019 CA49549V1067 King Global Ventures Inc. 27.09.2019 Tausch 1:1 7881 US44106M1027 Service Properties Trust 26.09.2019 US81761L1026 Service Properties Trust 27.09.2019 Tausch 1:1 7826 SE0001162462 Paynova AB 26.09.2019 SE0013108867 Paynova AB 27.09.2019 Tausch 100:1 7827
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0172 €
|0,0172 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.09./07:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA77815L1067
|A14XCQ
|0,035 €
|0,025 €
Werte im Artikel
25,28
+0,40%
0,0035
0,00%
0,017
0,00%
25,63
-0,04%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.