Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US40052B2079 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 11.06.2019 US68236P1075 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 12.06.2019 Tausch 7:1 US4437871068 Hudson Global Inc. 11.06.2019 US4437872058 Hudson Global Inc. 12.06.2019 Tausch 10:1 BMG657722077 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 11.06.2019 BMG4511M1082 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 12.06.2019 Tausch 1:1