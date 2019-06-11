Erweiterte Funktionen
Hudson Global - ISIN CHANGE
11.06.19 17:28
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US40052B2079 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 11.06.2019 US68236P1075 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 12.06.2019 Tausch 7:1 US4437871068 Hudson Global Inc. 11.06.2019 US4437872058 Hudson Global Inc. 12.06.2019 Tausch 10:1 BMG657722077 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 11.06.2019 BMG4511M1082 Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 12.06.2019 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,65 $
|1,26 $
|11,39 $
|+903,97%
|11.06./18:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4437871068
|A1JXX6
|12,65 $
|1,22 $
Werte im Artikel
12,65
+903,97%
3,03
+1,34%
1,20
0,00%
3,47
-8,68%
5,74
-18,35%
= Realtime
Aktuell
