TPG Specialty Lending - ISIN CHANGE
17.06.20 16:41
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen SE0012454379 Betsson AB 17.06.2020 SE0014186532 Betsson AB 18.06.2020 Tausch 1:1 US87265K1025 Sixth Street Speciality Lending Inc. 17.06.2020 US83012A1097 Sixth Street Speciality Lending Inc. 18.06.2020 Tausch 1:1 BMG713291091 Planetree International Development Ltd. 17.06.2020 BMG713292081 Planetree International Development Ltd. 18.06.2020 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,39 $
|17,78 $
|-0,39 $
|-2,19%
|17.06./18:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US87265K1025
|A1XF0Q
|23,67 $
|11,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,546 €
|0,00%
|12.06.20
|Frankfurt
|15,43 €
|0,00%
|15.06.20
|AMEX
|17,42 $
|-0,46%
|17:26
|NYSE
|17,39 $
|-2,19%
|18:15
|Nasdaq
|17,38 $
|-2,30%
|18:18
= Realtime
