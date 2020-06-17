Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen SE0012454379 Betsson AB 17.06.2020 SE0014186532 Betsson AB 18.06.2020 Tausch 1:1 US87265K1025 Sixth Street Speciality Lending Inc. 17.06.2020 US83012A1097 Sixth Street Speciality Lending Inc. 18.06.2020 Tausch 1:1 BMG713291091 Planetree International Development Ltd. 17.06.2020 BMG713292081 Planetree International Development Ltd. 18.06.2020 Tausch 10:1