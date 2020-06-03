Erweiterte Funktionen
Spartan Motors - ISIN CHANGE
03.06.20 16:49
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US5168061068 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 03.06.2020 US5168062058 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 04.06.2020 Tausch 20:1 US8468191007 Shyft Group Inc. 03.06.2020 US8256981031 Shyft Group Inc. 04.06.2020 Tausch 1:1 US02874P1030 Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. 03.06.2020 US8317541063 Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. 04.06.2020 Tausch 1:1
