Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - ISIN CHANGE
06.02.20 17:32
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US0794811077 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 06.02.2020 US0794814048 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 07.02.2020 Tausch 10:1 US78418A3077 SG Blocks Inc. 06.02.2020 US78418A5056 SG Blocks Inc. 07.02.2020 Tausch 20:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,17 $
|11,20 $
|-1,03 $
|-9,20%
|06.02./19:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0794811077
|A12GT1
|4,14 $
|0,73 $
2,80
-6,04%
10,17
-9,20%
