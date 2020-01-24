Erweiterte Funktionen



24.01.20 17:19
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA5316962011 Lico Energy Metals Inc. 24.01.2020 CA5316963001 Lico Energy Metals Inc. 27.01.2020 Tausch 2:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0262 $ 0,0284 $ -0,0022 $ -7,75% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5316962011 A2N6AV 0,098 $ 0,010 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0187 € 0,00%  20.01.20
Frankfurt 0,0142 € +1,43%  10:05
Berlin 0,0142 € +1,43%  15:22
München 0,0142 € 0,00%  15:22
Stuttgart 0,0171 € -6,04%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0262 $ -7,75%  17:56
