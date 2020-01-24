Erweiterte Funktionen
Lico Energy Metals - ISIN CHANGE
24.01.20 17:19
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA5316962011 Lico Energy Metals Inc. 24.01.2020 CA5316963001 Lico Energy Metals Inc. 27.01.2020 Tausch 2:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0262 $
|0,0284 $
|-0,0022 $
|-7,75%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5316962011
|A2N6AV
|0,098 $
|0,010 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0187 €
|0,00%
|20.01.20
|Frankfurt
|0,0142 €
|+1,43%
|10:05
|Berlin
|0,0142 €
|+1,43%
|15:22
|München
|0,0142 €
|0,00%
|15:22
|Stuttgart
|0,0171 €
|-6,04%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0262 $
|-7,75%
|17:56
= Realtime
