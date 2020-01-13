Erweiterte Funktionen
Goldplay Exploration - ISIN CHANGE
13.01.20 17:28
ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number CA45328X2068 Inca One Gold Corp. 13.01.2020 CA45328X3058 Inca One Gold Corp. 14.01.2020 Tausch 10:1 7881 CA38149Q1046 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 13.01.2020 CA36258E1025 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 14.01.2020 Tausch 1:1 7881
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,18 $
|0,16 $
|0,02 $
|+12,50%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA38149Q1046
|A2PA07
|0,22 $
|0,091 $
0,18
+12,50%
0,0075
-31,82%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,146 €
|+17,74%
|10.01.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,18 $
|+12,50%
|17:15
|Frankfurt
|0,152 €
|0,00%
|10.01.20
= Realtime
