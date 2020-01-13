Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.20 17:28
Xetra Newsboard

ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number CA45328X2068 Inca One Gold Corp. 13.01.2020 CA45328X3058 Inca One Gold Corp. 14.01.2020 Tausch 10:1 7881 CA38149Q1046 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 13.01.2020 CA36258E1025 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 14.01.2020 Tausch 1:1 7881

1 Goldplay Expl. mit Ressource v. 11.10.19
