ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number CA45328X2068 Inca One Gold Corp. 13.01.2020 CA45328X3058 Inca One Gold Corp. 14.01.2020 Tausch 10:1 7881 CA38149Q1046 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 13.01.2020 CA36258E1025 Goldplay Exploration Ltd. 14.01.2020 Tausch 1:1 7881