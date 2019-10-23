Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cellect Biotech":
Cellect Biotech - ISIN CHANGE
23.10.19 16:37
Xetra Newsboard
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen CBF Number US15116C1027 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 23.10.2019 US15116C2017 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 24.10.2019 Tausch 5:1 7881
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,98 $
|0,42 $
|1,56 $
|+371,43%
|23.10./17:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US15116C1027
|A2APT1
|5,35 $
|0,39 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.