Cellect Biotech - ISIN CHANGE




23.10.19 16:37
Xetra Newsboard

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen CBF Number US15116C1027 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 23.10.2019 US15116C2017 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 24.10.2019 Tausch 5:1 7881

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,98 $ 0,42 $ 1,56 $ +371,43% 23.10./17:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US15116C1027 A2APT1 5,35 $ 0,39 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 1,98 $ +392,41%  17:11
Nasdaq 1,98 $ +371,43%  17:51
AMEX 1,86 $ +279,59%  15:34
Frankfurt 0,31 € -1,27%  08:00
