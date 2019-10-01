Erweiterte Funktionen
Weight Watchers International - ISIN CHANGE
01.10.19 16:14
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number US9486261061 WW International Inc. 01.10.2019 US98262P1012 WW International Inc. 02.10.2019 Tausch 1:1 7814
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,01 $
|37,82 $
|-0,81 $
|-2,14%
|01.10./18:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9486261061
|765375
|69,18 $
|16,72 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
