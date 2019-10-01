Erweiterte Funktionen

Weight Watchers International - ISIN CHANGE




01.10.19 16:14
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number US9486261061 WW International Inc. 01.10.2019 US98262P1012 WW International Inc. 02.10.2019 Tausch 1:1 7814

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,01 $ 37,82 $ -0,81 $ -2,14% 01.10./18:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9486261061 765375 69,18 $ 16,72 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,90 € -1,78%  17:49
Stuttgart 34,02 € +4,73%  27.09.19
München 34,815 € +2,29%  15:50
Berlin 34,725 € +1,39%  08:08
Frankfurt 34,48 € 0,00%  30.09.19
AMEX 37,65 $ -0,63%  16:48
NYSE 37,07 $ -1,98%  17:50
Nasdaq 37,01 $ -2,14%  18:04
  = Realtime
