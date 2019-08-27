Erweiterte Funktionen



27.08.19 16:20
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen CA83405W1068 Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. 27.08.2019 CA83405W2058 Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. 28.08.2019 Tausch 13:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0094 € 0,0094 € -   € 0,00% 27.08./15:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA83405W1068 A2PFGW 0,049 € 0,0094 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0094 € 0,00%  26.08.19
Frankfurt 0,01 € 0,00%  09:15
Berlin 0,01 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
