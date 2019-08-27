Erweiterte Funktionen
SOFTLAB9 SOFTW.SOLUT. - ISIN CHANGE
27.08.19 16:20
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen CA83405W1068 Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. 27.08.2019 CA83405W2058 Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. 28.08.2019 Tausch 13:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0094 €
|0,0094 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.08./15:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83405W1068
|A2PFGW
|0,049 €
|0,0094 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0094 €
|0,00%
|26.08.19
|Frankfurt
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Berlin
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|08:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
