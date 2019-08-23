Erweiterte Funktionen



Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen US8762141070 Taronis Technologies Inc. 23.08.2019 US8762142060 Taronis Technologies Inc. 26.08.2019 Tausch 5:1

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3743 $ 0,3965 $ -0,0222 $ -5,60% 23.08./18:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8762141070 A2PD5C 57,00 $ 0,13 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,324 € -12,43%  18:11
AMEX 0,404 $ 0,00%  22.08.19
Nasdaq 0,3743 $ -5,60%  18:19
Stuttgart 0,3404 € -6,30%  17:43
NYSE 0,3712 $ -7,55%  18:14
Frankfurt 0,394 € -16,53%  13:27
München 0,3786 € -30,51%  16:33
Berlin 0,346 € -32,16%  16:33
  = Realtime
