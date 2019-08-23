Erweiterte Funktionen
Taronis Technologies - ISIN CHANGE
23.08.19 16:19
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem Anmerkungen US8762141070 Taronis Technologies Inc. 23.08.2019 US8762142060 Taronis Technologies Inc. 26.08.2019 Tausch 5:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3743 $
|0,3965 $
|-0,0222 $
|-5,60%
|23.08./18:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8762141070
|A2PD5C
|57,00 $
|0,13 $
