Unity Metals Corp. - ISIN CHANGE
16.08.19 16:16
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen: CA91329X1006 Unity Metals Corp. 16.08.2019 CA00401G1090 Unity Metals Corp. 19.08.2019 Tausch 1:1 CA07987C1059 BELLUS Health Inc. 16.08.2019 CA07987C2040 BELLUS Health Inc. 19.08.2019 Tausch 3,6:1 CA30233R1064 Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. 16.08.2019 CA30233R3045 Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. 19.08.2019 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1915 €
|0,223 €
|-0,0315 €
|-14,13%
|16.08./17:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA91329X1006
|A2PBAL
|0,92 €
|0,16 €
0,017
+10,00%
2,10
+6,51%
0,19
-14,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1915 €
|-14,13%
|13:17
|Stuttgart
|0,221 €
|+13,62%
|15:21
|Frankfurt
|0,20 €
|0,00%
|15.08.19
|München
|0,2126 €
|0,00%
|15.08.19
|Düsseldorf
|0,1925 €
|-1,79%
|08:27
|Berlin
|0,1945 €
|-6,04%
|17:55
= Realtime
