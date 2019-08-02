Erweiterte Funktionen
GSV Capital - ISIN CHANGE
02.08.19 16:35
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen AU000000XTV1 New Zealand and Coastal Seafoods Ltd. 02.08.2019 AU0000054074 New Zealand and Coastal Seafoods Ltd. 05.08.2019 Tausch 1:1 KYG2691D1043 Da Yu Financial Holdings Ltd. 02.08.2019 KYG2691D1126 Da Yu Financial Holdings Ltd. 05.08.2019 Tausch 1:1 CA9285834003 Cryptologic Corp. 01.08.2019 CA22908A1049 Cryptologic Corp. 05.08.2019 Tausch 1:1 US36191J1016 GSV Capital Corp. 02.08.2019 US86944Q1004 GSV Capital Corp. 05.08.2019 Tausch 1:1 BMG9880B1384 Planetree International Development Ltd. 02.08.2019 BMG713291091 Planetree International Development Ltd. 05.08.2019 Tausch 1:1
|6,46 $
|6,46 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.08./00:54
|US36191J1016
|A1JGWK
|8,38 $
|4,99 $
2,00
+14,09%
6,46
0,00%
0,0030
0,00%
-
0,00%
6,21
-3,42%
0,015
-3,90%
