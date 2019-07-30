Erweiterte Funktionen
Plus Therapeutics Inc - ISIN CHANGE
30.07.19 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US23283K4022 Plus Therapeutics Inc. 30.07.2019 US72941H1032 Plus Therapeutics Inc. 31.07.2019 Tausch 1:1 CA60689H2037 M3 Metals Corp. 30.07.2019 CA55379R1073 M3 Metals Corp. 31.07.2019 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,17 $
|0,1701 $
|-0,0001 $
|-0,06%
|30.07./17:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US72941H1032
|0,22 $
|0,15 $
Werte im Artikel
0,21
0,00%
0,17
-0,06%
0,24
-13,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq
|0,17 $
|-0,06%
|17:24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.