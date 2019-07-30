Erweiterte Funktionen



Plus Therapeutics Inc - ISIN CHANGE




30.07.19 16:35
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US23283K4022 Plus Therapeutics Inc. 30.07.2019 US72941H1032 Plus Therapeutics Inc. 31.07.2019 Tausch 1:1 CA60689H2037 M3 Metals Corp. 30.07.2019 CA55379R1073 M3 Metals Corp. 31.07.2019 Tausch 1:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,17 $ 0,1701 $ -0,0001 $ -0,06% 30.07./17:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US72941H1032 0,22 $ 0,15 $
Werte im Artikel
0,21 plus
0,00%
0,17 minus
-0,06%
0,24 minus
-13,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 0,17 $ -0,06%  17:24
