Sonoma Pharmaceuticals - ISIN CHANGE
20.06.19 16:22
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US7202791080 Pier 1 Imports Inc. [Del.] 20.06.2019 US7202795040 Pier 1 Imports Inc. [Del.] 21.06.2019 Tausch 20:1 US26817Q5062 Dynex Capital Inc. 20.06.2019 US26817Q8868 Dynex Capital Inc. 21.06.2019 Tausch 3:1 CA43274H1010 Gallagher Security Corp. 20.06.2019 CA36358D1033 Gallagher Security Corp. 21.06.2019 Tausch 10:1 US83558L1052 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.06.2019 US83558L2043 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.06.2019 Tausch 9:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,90 $
|0,714 $
|6,186 $
|+866,39%
|20.06./17:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US83558L1052
|A2DHV2
|7,15 $
|0,64 $
Werte im Artikel
9,75
+1.340,18%
6,90
+866,39%
0,0068
+1,49%
5,60
-0,27%
= Realtime
Aktuell
