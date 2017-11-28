Erweiterte Funktionen



IRW-News: Spitfire Materials Limited: Spitfire Materials Ltd.: Beeindruckende erste Bohrergebnisse von bis zu 25 g/t bestätigen für Goldprojekt Alice in Queensland hervorragendes Potenzial




28.11.17 14:07
dpa-AFX

IRW-PRESS: Spitfire Materials Limited: Spitfire Materials Ltd.

: Beeindruckende erste Bohrergebnisse von bis zu 25 g/t bestätigen für Goldprojekt Alice in Queensland hervorragendes Potenzial



Beeindruckende erste Bohrergebnisse von bis zu 25 g/t bestätigen für Goldprojekt Alice in Queensland hervorragendes Potenzial



Bohrungen bestätigen hochgradige Goldmineralisierung in den Zielzonen des Systems Alice Queen- One Mile: Modellierung von Flugmessdaten belegen außergewöhnliche Goldziele mit Bezug zu Intrusionsgestein




ECKDATEN



- Zu den hervorragenden Ergebnissen aus dem ersten RC-Bohrprogramm des Unternehmens im Alice River Gold Joint Venture in Queensland zählen unter anderem folgende wichtige Abschnitte:



- 17AARC002--14 m mit 1,59 g/t Au aus 51 m


- 17AARC004--5 m mit 2,67 g/t Au aus 112 m; und


----7 m mit 1,57 g/t Au aus 139 m


- 17AARC005--2 m mit 25,03 g/t Au aus 89 m; und


----13 m mit 1,50 g/t Au aus 111 m, einschließlich


----3 m mit 2,69 g/t Au


- 17AARC007--14 m mit 5,47 g/t Au aus 71 m, einschließlich


----5 m mit 12,85 g/t Au


- 17AARC008--17 m mit 1,59 g/t Au aus 106 m, einschließlich


----8 m mit 2,45 g/t Au


- 17AARC009--17 m mit 3,26 g/t Au aus 89 m, einschließlich


----5 m mit 8,45 g/t Au


- 17AARC011--17 m mit 1,54 g/t Au aus 26 m, einschließlich


----2 m mit 6,45 g/t Au



- Das aktuelle Bohrprogramm hat die Kontinuität einer hochgradigen Goldmineralisierung innerhalb des Systems Alice Queen - One Mile in bis zu 250 m Tiefe ab Oberflächenniveau bestätigt; das System ist sowohl in der Tiefe als auch entlang des Streichens offen.



- Die Bohrergebnisse habe bestätigt, dass die hochgradige Goldmineralisierung eine moderate Mächtigkeit aufweist, mit Quarz-Sulfid-Adern assoziiert ist und in ausgeprägte, breite Alterierungsmäntel eingebettet ist (Serizit, Chlorit, Tonerde und Epidot).



- 3D-Modelle der Anomalie White Lion, die im Rahmen von Messflügen 15 km weiter südöstlich ermittelt wurde, haben eine 1,5 km breite, kreisförmige Donut-Struktur mit hohen Magnetfeldwerten skizziert. Die Magnetfeldquelle befindet sich in einer Tiefe zwischen 100 m und mehr als 500 m und fällt mit anomalen Werten in Gesteinssplittern an der Oberfläche (> 1,0 g/t Au) zusammen. Es handelt sich hier um ein außergewöhnliches Goldziel mit Bezug zu Intrusionsgestein, wie man es auch bei Mt Leyshon findet; das Goldziel wird im Rahmen der geplanten Folgebohrungen Anfang des Jahres 2018 genauer untersucht.



Spitfire Materials Limited (ASX: SPI) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen mit seiner Explorationskampagne im Alice River Joint Venture, 440 km nordöstlich von Cairns im Norden des australischen Bundesstaates Queensland, einen fulminanten Start hinlegen konnte; das erste Bohrprogramm, das mit dem RC-Verfahren (Umkehrspülung) absolviert wurde, hat großartige Ergebnisse erzielt.



Die ersten Bohrungen, die auf das bereits angekündigte Explorationsziel in den Prospektionsgebieten Alice Queen und One Mile gerichtet waren, haben ergeben, dass sich sowohl unterhalb als auch in Streichrichtung historischer Goldbergbaubereiche eine bedeutende, hochgradige Primärgoldmineralisierung befindet.



Das im Oktober 2017 bei Alice River durchgeführte Bohrprogramm bestand aus 14 Löchern und umfasste 2.397 Bohrmeter; die in den 1980er und 1990er Jahren von früheren Betreibern absolvierten RC- und Diamantbohrungen konnten erfolgreich validiert werden. Die neuen Bohrergebnisse haben gezeigt, dass sich das Goldsystem weiter ausdehnt als bisher angenommen und sowohl entlang des Streichens als auch in der Tiefe offen ist. Die Bohrungen bei One Mile zielten auf die im Fallwinkel abwärts driftenden (nördlichen) Ausläufer einer Mineralisierung in geringerer Tiefe bei Alice Queen ab.



John Young, Geschäftsführer von Spitfire, erklärte, dass die erste Bohrphase das große Potenzial des Projekts Alice River bestätigt hat, welches sich neben dem wachsenden Portfolio an Goldprojekten in der Region Kalgoorlie in Westaustralien zu einem bedeutenden längerfristigen Explorationsprojekt entwickeln dürfte.



Wir haben einen fulminanten Start hingelegt; mit unserem ersten Bohrprogramm konnten wir beeindruckende Ergebnisse erzielen, die unser Geomodell bestätigen und uns bessere Einblicke in die Geometrie und Kontrollstrukturen der Mineralisierung bei Alice River ermöglichen.



Anhand unserer bisherigen Arbeiten konnten wir eindeutig ein bedeutendes hochgradiges Golderzgangsystem in den Bereichen Alice Queen und One Mile ermitteln, das beste Chancen hat, weiter zu wachsen und wo schon in naher Zukunft Ressourcen erschlossen werden können.



Gleichzeitig haben wir auf dem gesamten Projektgelände eine Reihe von Zielen ermittelt, darunter auch ein 15 km südöstlich gelegenes vielversprechendes Goldziel mit Bezug zu Intrusionsgestein, das starke Ähnlichkeit mit der Lagerstätte Mt Leyshon (3,5 Millionen Unzen) aufweist. Dieses und andere Ziele werden im Rahmen eines detaillierteren Explorationsprogramms bei Alice River im Jahr 2018 evaluiert.



ALICE QUEEN - ONE MILE MINING CENTRE



The historical Alice Queen Mine and One Mile prospect areas, are located on granted Mining Leases ML2901 and ML3010 respectively (see Figure 1 - Alice River Drill Plan).



As part of the planned program, holes 17AARC001 to 17AARC014 were drilled to test the mineralization below the Alice Queen pit and to follow the mineralized zone to the NNW, down-plunge of the Alice Queen Pit, towards One Mile.



Significant RC drilling intercepts >0.5g/t are listed below with full results provided in Table 2.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.001.jpeg



Figure 1: Alice River Drill Plan



Reverse Circulation holes 17ARRC001 to 17ARRC003, and holes 17ARRC012 - 17AARC014 were completed over the One Mile Prospect, targeting extensions of the higher-level vein system at the Alice Queen pit both along-strike and down-plunge. Drilling was successful in defining broad alteration zones with low to moderate grade gold mineralisation over significant widths below 100m. The results from 17ARRC002 are very encouraging, with this hole identifying the likely extension of the main quartz vein/lode in the Alice Queen pit further south.



Significant Gold Intercepts* (>0.5g/t Au and >1m wide)



Hole 17ARRC001 --


- 16 m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 163 m, including 1 m @ 2.48 g/t Au


- 11 m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 182 m, including 4 m @ 1.24 g/t Au


- 5 m @ 0.94 g/t Au from 195 m


- 3 m @ 1.33 g/t Au from 207 m, including 1 m @ 2.21 g/t Au



Hole 17ARRC002


- 2 m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 19 m


- 2 m @ 5.57 g/t Au from 27 m


- 2 m @ 0.67 g/t Au from 43 m


- 14 m @ 1.59 g/t Au from 51 m, including 4 m @ 2.30 g/t Au



* Intercepts >0.5g/t Au and >1m wide down hole



Hole 17ARRC013


- 1 m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 235 m


- 1 m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 264 m


Hole 17ARRC014


- 3 m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 36 m


- 3 m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 46 m


- 5 m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 55 m, incl. 1 m @ 3.75 g/t Au


- 1 m @ 13.35 g/t Au from 65 m


- 3 m @ 4.37 g/t Au from 73 m, incl. 1 m @ 8.49 g/t Au


- 1 m @ 16.1 g/t Au from 96 m


Reverse Circulation holes 17ARRC004 - 17AARC 011 were designed to drill critical sections of the of Alice Queen open pit area at depth, below the known mineralisation.



Drill holes 17ARRC004 - 17AARC006 were located at the northern end of the pit and intersected broad widths (>35m) of elevated gold in excess of 0.10g/t Au. Drill holes 17ARRC007 and 17AARC008 were drilled below the middle area of Alice Queen open pit, and the intersection widths correlate well with historical drilling in the 1980s to 1990s, and display good continuity between holes (see Figure 2, drill section C-D).



Hole 17ARR007 returned a significant result of 14 m @ 5.47 g/t Au, including 5 m @ 12.85 g/t Au, and 1 m @ 33.0 g/t Au.



17AARC009 was drilled 50m south of section E-F and returned a significant result of 17m @ 3.26 g/t Au, including 5m @ 8.45 g.t Au.


Hole 17ARRC004


- 5 m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 112 m


- 7 m @ 1.57 g/t Au from 139 m


Hole 17ARRC005


- 2 m @ 25.03 g/t Au from 89 m, including 1 m @ 48.2 g/t Au


- 3 m @ 0.954 g/t Au from 94 m.


- 13 m @ 1.50 g/t Au from 111 m, including 3 m @ 2.69 g/t Au


Hole 17ARRC006


- 7 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 30 m, including 2 m @ 1.68 g/t Au


- 4 m @ 0.99 g/t Au from 202 m, including 1 m @ 1.62 g/t Au


Hole 17ARRC007


- 14 m @ 5.47 g/t Au from 71 m, including 5 m @ 12.85 g/t Au, incl. 1 m @ 33.0 g/t Au


- 9 m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 100 m


Hole 17ARRC008


- 3 m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 57 m.


- 17 m @ 1.59 g/t Au from 106 m, including 8 m @ 2.45 g/t Au.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.002.jpeg



Figure 2 - Drill Section C-D


Hole 17ARRC009


- 17 m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 89 m, incl. 5 m @ 8.45 g/t Au, incl. 1 m @ 15.4 g/t Au


- 4 m @ 3.54 g/t Au from 120 m



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.003.jpeg




Figure 3 - Drill Section E-F



Hole 17ARRC010


- 2 m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 25 m, including 1 m @ 4.49 g/t Au


- 2 m @ 1.588 g/t Au from 44 m



Hole 17ARRC011


- 17 m @ 1.54 g/t Au from 26 m, including 2 m @ 6.455 g/t Au



FUTURE DRILLING PLANS



Given the impressive initial results from Alice Queen and One Mile, which has confirmed the presence of a significant mineralised system, Spitfire intends to commence follow-up drilling in 2018 to evaluate extensions of the system at depth and along strike.



Initial drilling will also be undertaken at numerous other gold prospects along strike, such as Julie Ann, Peninsula King, Big Blow and German Jack. These historical gold prospects are located to the south-east of Alice Queen and One Mile along the Alice River Shear Zone.


Historical drilling at these prospects has yielded high-grade gold intercepts but has only tested the mineralisation to a relatively shallow average depth of just 40m. The Company believes that it has an exceptional opportunity to drill below these known systems in 2018, and build up a portfolio of gold resources along the highly prospective Alice River shear zone.



WHITE LION


The White Lion Prospect lies some 15km along strike to the south-east of Alice Queen area, located on EPM 26266. Several rock chip samples were taken by Spitfire at this prospect over a quartz-vein breccia zone located just north of the White Lion magnetic anomaly. The brecciated vein zone outcrops for approximately 300m and trends north-west, sub-parallel to the regional shear zone (see Figure 4 - White Lion Prospect and rock chip results).


Eight rock chip samples were taken by Spitfire from surface outcrops, and results returned assays of up to 1.7g/t Au. These results have verified the anomalous rock chip results reported from historical exploration work carried out in the 1980s, which returned assays of up to 2.56g/t Au.


Shallow Airtrack drilling carried out in the 1980s also returned anomalous gold, with the best interval returning 20m @ 0.4 g/t Au within hole ARAT-244. The historical Airtrack drilling only reached depths of 30m, and the gold zones defined were never followed up with further exploration or deeper drilling. There is very little exposed outcrop in the area, however altered granite was noted as well as a fine-grained porphyry unit (mapped as green aplite dyke), very similar to what has been mapped on the periphery of the Alice Queen pit.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.004.jpeg



Figure 4: White Lion Prospect and rock chip results


GEOPHYSICS



A detailed aeromagnetic survey was flown by Spitfire in mid-2017 over the most prospective portions of the Alice River Gold Project tenements. 3D magnetic inversion modelling of the White Lion magnetic feature was completed in late September. The donut-shaped anomaly has a low amplitude signature (50nT) and is around 1.5km in diameter. The inversion model suggests that the magnetic source has the form of a sub-vertical cylinder, with a depth to the top of around 100m. The donut feature becomes more magnetic below 500m depth, (See Figures 5 and 6).



The pipe-like magnetic anomaly is reminiscent of classic porphyry copper-gold signatures, but is somewhat lower in amplitude. However, the anomaly could be associated with an intrusive-related gold system, as there are anomalous gold geochemical results around the White Lion area (historical rock chips, soils, air track holes, new rock chips). Along the north-eastern side of the donut magnetic feature, a strong regional north-west trending fault structure is also evident in the magnetic data, which is likely be an important structural feature related to gold deposition.



The target at White Lion could be more clearly defined by employing ground electrical geophysical surveys such as Induced Polarisation, which has been recommended by the Companys consultants.



The magnetic feature is similar in size to the Mt Leyshon breccia pipe. The Mt Leyshon pipe has a remnant low magnetic anomaly of around 2000nT related to the intrusion and biotite-magnetite alteration. Pervasive phyllic alteration can also destroy magnetite, resulting in lower amplitude anomalies. The Mount Leyshon gold deposit, which lies to the south-east, is estimated to contain some 3.5 million ounces of gold. Further exploration work at White Lion is planned for 2018.


http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.005.png




Figure 5: White Lion 3D Magnetic inversion Depth Slices



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/41595/SPI ASX Release Drilling Alice River (28 Nov) - Final gelb_DE_PRCOM.006.png



Figure 6: White Lion 3D Magnetic inversion Depth Slices



MORE INFORMATION



For further information please contact:


John Young


Managing Director


Tel: 0419954020


Email: jyoung@spitfirematerials.com.au




COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT


The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by the Companys exploration consultant, Dr Matthew White, a competent person, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr White has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and to the type of activity described to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr White consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and content in which it appears.



APPENDIX 1



Table1: Collar Co-ordinates Reverse Circulation Drilling - Alice River Database





Hole-Id Collar Collar CollaCollarCollar Total


East North r RL Azim Hole Depth


MGA94 MGA94 (m) (Grid Dip (m)


)



17ARRC001745186 8292610126 60 -70 221


17ARRC002745215 8292669128 60 -60 106


17ARRC003745085 8292685126 60 -60 202


17ARRC004745177 8292570125 60 -60 172


17ARRC005745190 8292559125 60 -60 166


17ARRC006745165 8292540124 60 -60 232


17ARRC007745212 8292524124 60 -60 142


17ARRC008745191 8292511123 60 -60 160


17ARRC009745188 8292484122 60 -60 172


17ARRC010745247 8292467124 60 -60 100


17ARRC011745254 8292450123 60 -60 100


17ARRC012745142 8292716127 60 -60 220


17ARRC013745107 8292623126 60 -60 286


17ARRC014745205 8292708125 60 -60 118



Table 2 - Significant Intersections (> 0.5g/t Au) Reverse Circulation Drilling



HOLE_ID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH Intersection >


(m) 0.50



g/t Au (all


uncut)



17AARC001 163 179 16 0.70


182 193 11 0.91


195 200 5 0.94


207 210 3 1.33


17AARC002 19 21 2 2.21


27 29 2 5.57


31 32 1 1.54


43 45 2 0.67


51 65 14 1.59


17AARC003 89 90 1 0.60


97 101 4 0.78


17AARC004 43 44 1 0.70


112 117 5 2.67


125 126 1 0.80


139 146 7 1.57


17AARC005 89 91 2 25.03


94 97 3 0.95


111 124 15 1.34


127 128 1 0.53


132 134 2 0.76


17AARC006 30 37 7 0.90


152 155 3 0.72


202 206 4 0.99


219 223 4 0.69


17AARC007 3 4 1 0.51


6 7 1 2.66


46 49 3 0.78


61 62 1 1.85


71 85 14 5.47


88 91 3 1.14


100 109 9 1.18


17AARC008 57 60 3* 1.97


80 81 1 1.79


83 84 1 4.16


87 88 1 4.01


89 90 1 0.53


106 123 17 1.59


*3m composite sample


HOLE_ID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH Intersection


(m) >1 g/t Au


(all uncut)




133 134 1 1.33


17AARC009 21 22 1 1.15


55 56 1 0.96


64 65 1 1.22


70 71 1 0.76


84 85 1 2.87


89 106 17 3.26


113 114 1 0.70


120 124 4 3.54


127 130 3 0.58


17AARC010 11 12 1 5.90


25 27 2 2.50


44 46 2 1.59


17AARC011 9 12 *3 0.73


26 43 17 1.54


17AARC012 160 167 7 0.61


17AARC013 235 236 1 1.78


264 265 1 2.54


17AARC014 36 39 3 1.56


46 49 3 2.05


55 60 5 1.69


65 66 1 13.35


73 76 3 4.37


96 97 1 16.10



NSI = no significant intercepts over 1g/t Au



Table 3 - White Lion Rock Chip Samples



SamplE_GDA94N_GDA94Description Au_ppm


e



10307756469 8283451Brecciated quartz 0.003


8 porphyry,


semi-gossanous,


outcrop.




10307756479 8283448Iron oxide stained 0.001


9 and silicified


quartz porphyry


outcrop.



10308756518 8283425Silicified quartz 0.002


0 porphyry outcrop.


Iron oxide


staining.



10308756543 8283403Brecciated 0.001


1 silicified


porphyry,


semi-gossanous,


outcrop.



10308756643 8283341Massive quartz 0.277


2 vein suboutcrop


with Iron


oxide



staining.


10308756714 8283266Massive quartz 1.295


3 vein outcrop with


iron oxide


staining.



10308756786 8283228Pale green, fine 0.05


4 grained volcanic


dyke outcrop




(apalite dyke).


Minor FeO2


staining.


Brecciated and


weathered


surfaces with


minor quartz


veining.



10308756694 8283313Massive quartz 1.700


5 vein suboutcrop


with


FeO2



staining.



JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1



JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 - Alice River Gold Exploration Drilling


Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data


(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)


CriteriaJORC Code explanation Commentary


Sampling- Nature and quality of sampling - The Alice River Gold historical drill sample


(eg cut channels, random chips, data was collected by historical exploration


techniqu or specific specialised companies between 1987 and 1998. Drilling


es industry programs included Rotary Air Blast (RAB),


standard measurement tools Airtrack (open


appropriate to the minerals


under investigation, such as hole rotary percussion with a top hole hammer),


down Reverse Circulation Percussion (RC) and diamond


core drilling techniques. Drill hole data


hole gamma sondes, or handheld includes 469 holes for a total of 18,294.7 m


XRF instruments, etc). These drilling, and 8,322 assay samples.


examples should not be taken as


limiting the broad meaning of


sampling. - The historical drilling programs were


completed by Cyprus, Beckstar (subsidiary of


Goldminco), Golden Plateau and Subloo


International between 1987 and 1998.




- The recent October 2017 RC drill program was


- Include reference to measures completed by Spitfire Materials Limited (SPI)


taken to for a total of 14 RC holes, plus 1 RC


ensure pre-collar for an abandoned diamond drill hole,


sample representivity and the for a total of 2483 m RC drilling, and


appropriate calibration of any


measurement tools or 1741 assay samples (including duplicates, blanks


systems and standards).


used.




- Aspects of the determination of - The spacing of drill hole collars is variable.


mineralisation The gold mineralisation was generally defined


that by drill holes on


are Material to the Public Report


. a cross- section line spacing, roughly


perpendicular to


- In cases where industry


standard work has the strike of the mineralised zones, with an


been average on-section spacing of 12.5 to 50


done this would be relatively m.


simple (eg reverse circulation


drilling was used to obtain 1 m


samples from which 3 kg was


pulverised to produce a 30 g - Drill holes were oriented to return the best


charge for fire assay). In intersections of the mineralisation. The


other cases more explanation may majority of the drill holes were oriented


be required, such as where there roughly perpendicular to strike (strike = 330),


is coarse gold that has inherent angled 55 to 70 degrees dip towards 060


sampling problems. Unusual degrees, in order to intersect the steeply WSW


commodities or mineralisation dipping ore zones at a


types (eg submarine nodules) may high


warrant disclosure of angle.


detailed - Historical diamond drill core was typically NQ


information. size,


however some larger diameter core was also


collected


(HQ).


- Historical Reverse Circulation (RC) percussion


drilling was generally carried out using a 4.5


inch RC bit hammer with samples air lifted to


surface


for


sampling.


- The 2017 RC drilling program utilized a


UDR1200 drilling rig using a face sampling


hammer with a 4.875 inch bit.




- Historical Airtrack drilling was carried out


using a track mounted rotary percussion drill


rig


with a top hole hammer. No information on the


bit size or



hole diameter was recorded in the historic logs


or


reports.


- Historical Diamond drill core was generally cut in half using a diamond saw. Core was


sampled on geological intervals (generally 0.5 m to 2 m). Sample weights of approximately


1.0 to 3.0 kg were crushed, dried and pulverised by the Lab, to produce a 50 g pulp sample


for analysis by Fire Assay (Au) with


AAS


finish.


- Historical RC and Airtrack sample chips were processed on site to obtain 2 m composite


samples from which approximately 2 - 3 kg was taken, then pulverised (at the laboratory)


to produce either a 30g or a 50g charge for analysis by Fire


Assay


(Au) with AAS finish. Selective high-grade samples were also assayed by screen fire assay m


ethods.



- The 2017 RC drilling program sample chips were processed on site to obtain 1 m samples in


logged zones containing mineralization and alteration, and 3 m composite samples elsewhere


throughout the hole, from which approximately 2 - 3 kg was taken, then pulverised (at the


laboratory) to produce a 50g charge for analysis by Fire Assay (Au) with AAS


finish.



- Historical assay laboratories used for the assaying include Tetchem Labs, Analabs and ALS.




- The 2017 RC drilling program utilized the ALS Townsville Laboratory.


Drilling- Drill type (eg core, reverse - A total of 469 historical Airtrack, RC and


circulation, open-hole hammer, Diamond holes were captured into a database


techniqu rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, for


es sonic, a total advance of 18,294.7 m drilling.


etc) Airtrack drilling makes up 41.4%, RC drilling


and details (eg core diameter, makes up 43% and diamond drilling makes up


triple or standard tube, depth 15.6% of the total


of diamond tails, face-sampling m


bit or other type, whether core drilled.


is oriented and if so, by what - Historical hole depths range from 10 m to 196 m


method, .


etc).


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, hole depths


ranged from 86 m to 286


m.



- Company drilling rigs and professional


drilling contractors were used by the


historical


exploration


companies, between 1987 and 1998.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, Depco


Drilling Contractors were utilized using


professional drillers with extensive RC


drilling


experience.



Drill - Method of recording and - A majority of the historical diamond drilling


sample assessing core recoveries


recover and were


y chip sample recoveries and recorded and most recoveries were reported to


results be greater


assessed. than


- Measures taken to maximise 90%.


sample - For the Historical Airtrack and RC drilling,


recovery the overall recoveries are assumed to


and ensure representative nature be


of adequate.


the - The competent Palaeozoic host rocks (quartz


samples. veins in granite) typically recover well with


- Whether a relationship exists all the drilling techniques used (Airtrack, RC


between sample recovery and and Diamond drilling). However, there


grade and whether sample bias


may were some minor sample recovery problems noted


have in the historical reports when historical drill


occurred due to preferential holes encountered


loss/gain of faulted/fractured


fine/coarse ground.


material. - No sample recovery problems were encountered


with the recent RC drilling in


2017.



- The results discussed herein are exploration


results only, and no allowance


is


made for recovery losses that may impact future


mining.



Logging - Whether core and chip samples - The geological logging was appropriate for the


have style of drilling and


been the


geologically and geotechnically lithologies encountered.


logged to a level of detail to - Geological logs for historical holes are


support appropriate Mineral available for most holes. However, logging was


Resource estimation, mining often rudimentary and some logs were not


studies and recorded or not included in


metallurgical the


studies. reports.


- Whether logging is qualitative - Logging is qualitative, with the exception of


or quantitative some quantitative logging


in of


nature. sulphide,


- Core (or costean, channel, etc) - quartz veining and alteration content.


photography. - Historical drill hole logging data was entered


into the Alice River Gold database directly


- The total length and percentage from historical drilling reports and


of assay


the reports.


relevant intersections logged. - Historical Diamond core was logged for


lithological, structural, alteration,


mineralization


and veining.


- No geotechnical logs are available.


- No routine photography of drill core is availab


le.



- Drill hole logging data for the 2017 RC


drilling program was also entered into the


Alice River


database.



Sub-sampl- If core, whether cut or sawn - Historical Diamond drill core was generally


ing and whether cut in half using a diamond saw or splitter.


quarter, Core was largely sampled on geological


technique half or all core taken. intervals, between 0.5 m and 2 m. However, some


s and - If non-core, whether riffled, rare sample lengths up to 5.5 m were recorded.


sample tube sampled, Sample weights of approximately 1 to 3 kg were


preparat rotary crushed, dried and pulverised (by the Lab)


ion split, etc and whether sampled to


wet produce a 50 g pulp sample for analysis by Fire


or Assay (Au) with


dry. AAS


- For all sample types, the finish.


nature, quality and - Historical RC drill chips were split on site


appropriateness of the sample to obtain 2 m samples from which approximately


preparation 2 to 3 kg was collected, then pulverised (at


technique. the laboratory) to produce a 30 or 50g charge


- Quality control procedures for analysis by Fire Assay (Au) with AAS


adopted for all sub-sampling finish. For some RC holes, Cyprus composited


stages to maximise the 2 m intervals at the top of the hole into a


representivity 10 m composite sample, and on one occasion, one


of 40 m composite


samples. was


- Measures taken to ensure that made.


the sampling is representative - RC samples were collected on the rig using a


of the in situ material cyclone (from the drill rig) and then split by


collected, the field team to obtain a 2-3 kg sample.


including for instance results


for field duplicate/second-half


sampling. - Historical Airtrack samples were generally 2


m, and collected at the


- Whether sample sizes are


appropriate to the hole collar and split by the field team to


grain obtain a sample. The splitting method is not


size of the material being sample known (riffle splitter,


d. spear,


etc.). Some sample contamination and/or


dilution



is likely to have occurred with this style of dri


lling.



- In many historical drill holes, only part of


the hole was sampled and assayed. Several


intervals not considered to be mineralized by


field staff, were not


sampled


and assayed. Details of the laboratory


preparation of samples were not always


recorded. For the samples sent to Analabs,


samples were dried and finely pulverised as per


the standard method used at


the


time.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program a cyclone was


used to collect the RC chip samples and an 8:1


splitter was mounted below the cyclone, from


which approximately 2 - 3 kg of RC drill chips


were taken every 1 metre. These RC chip samples


were sent to the Laboratory to be pulverized,


to produce a 50g charge for analysis by Fire


Assay (Au) with AAS


finish.



Quality - The nature, quality and - For historical drilling, some duplicates were


of appropriateness of submitted in some sample batches to


assay the the


data assaying and laboratory laboratories. No standards or certified


and procedures used and whether the reference materials


laborato technique is considered partial were


ry or reported. QAQC measures are assumed to be as


tests total. per standard industry practice for


- For geophysical tools, the


spectrometers, handheld XRF time. Internal laboratory QAQC checks and


instruments, etc, the parameters repeats were reported by the


used laboratory


in in many cases. A review of the internal


determining the analysis laboratory QAQC suggests the laboratory was


including instrument make and performing within acceptable


model, reading times, limits.


calibrations factors applied and


their derivation,


etc.




- Nature of quality control -


procedures adopted (eg - For historical data, QAQC data was difficult


to locate and was not compiled into a separate


standards, blanks, duplicates, digital database. A number of high grade gold


external laboratory checks) and assays were repeated using screen


whether acceptable levels of fire


accuracy assay methods and returned similar/acceptable re


(ie lack of bias) and precision sults.


have


been - For the 2017 RC drilling program,


established. comprehensive QAQC procedures were implemented.


Nine QAQC samples were included for every 100


samples submitted to the laboratory, including


5 duplicates, 2 blanks and 2 standards per 100


samples. The gold standards are 60 gram packets


of Certified Reference Materials purchased from


OREAS. The blank samples consist of 1-2 kg of


quartz sand. The assay results for the QAQC


samples were all returned within acceptable


tolerance


limits.




Verificat- The verification of - The Project Manager for Spitfire Materials has


ion of significant intersections visited the project in the field and confirmed


sampling by the location of some historical drill collars


and either independent or and areas of historical gold mining with a


assaying alternative standard


company GPS.


personnel. - Some diamond drill cores in core trays were


- The use of twinned holes. also located on site. However, Airtrack, RC and


- Documentation of primary data, RAB samples could not


data be


entry found.


procedures, data verification, - Spitfires geologists have verified the


data storage (physical and digital database from the historical drilling


electronic) reports and/or original laboratory reports.


protocols. Digital data has been compiled from quality


scanned tables and plans included in the


- Discuss any adjustment to assay historical


statutory


data. reports.


- The drill sample assay data has been captured


and entered into the Alice River Gold Access


database. This database was imported into


Geosoft Target software, after compilation and


validation


in


ArcGIS software.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, several


holes were drilled in proximity to historical


holes to verify the mineralization, sampling


and assaying for historical


drilling


.



Location - Accuracy and quality of - The historical drill holes were drilled on a


of data surveys used to locate drill local grid, sub-parallel to strike (orientated


points holes (collar and down-hole at 330 degrees). Most drill hole collars were


surveys), trenches, mine surveyed using a standard GPS, differential GPS


workings and other locations or by a surveyor. Drill


used in


Mineral hole maps were created by the historical


Resource estimation. companies


- Specification of the grid and later geo-referenced to MGA Grid, zone 54,


system GDA94 datum. Drill collars are believed to be


used. accurate to +/-5 m on the


- Quality and adequacy of local


topographic grid.


control. - Some historical drill collar locations were


checked in the field using a standard GPS, and


found to be within 15 m for easting and


northing MGA coordinates.


Collar


survey accuracy is considered to be +/- 15 m


for easting, northing and elevation


coordinates.



- The Co-ordinate system used in the new


database is MGA zone 54,


GDA94


Datum.


- Downhole survey measurements were collected


for some historical diamond drill holes using a


standard downhole camera. For many of the


shallow holes, only one top of hole survey was


completed at the collar position, noting the


azimuth and dip at the start of


the


hole.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, the Project


Manager was present during the drilling program


and collar locations were recorded using a


standard GPS. These collars will be surveyed


using a Decimetre (sub 15 cm) Differential GPS


in late


2017.



- For the 2017 RC drilling program, downhole


surveys measuring dip and azimuth were taken


every 30 m down hole by the lead driller, using


a digital single shot survey



tool, that was calibrated prior to the start of


the drilling


program.



Data - Data spacing for reporting of - The spacing of drill hole collars is variable.


spacing Exploration The gold mineralisation at Alice River has


and Results. generally been defined by drill holes on a


distribu cross- section line spacing, roughly


tion perpendicular to the strike of the mineralised


zones,


of


Whether the data spacing and - 12.5 m to 50 m, with an average on-section


distribution spacing of 12.5 to 50


is m.


sufficient to establish the


degree of geological - Historical RC and Airtrack sampling is


and generally on 2 m intervals


grade continuity appropriate for down


the Mineral Resource and Ore hole.


Reserve estimation procedure(s) - Historical Diamond drill sampling was


and classifications generally 0.5 to 2 m down hole, but up to


applied. 5.5


m.


- Whether sample compositing has - Some sample compositing was carried out on


been site within some of the RC holes.


applied.


For example in some RC holes, Cyprus composited


the 2 m intervals at the top of the hole into a


10 m composite, and on one occasion, one 40 m


composite


was


made.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, sample chips


were processed on site to obtain 1 m samples in


logged zones containing mineralization and


alteration, and 3 m composite samples elsewhere


throughout the hole using a sample spear in


areas where weak or no mineralization was


logged by the geologists on


site.



- No judgement has been made on whether the


drill density is sufficient to


calculate


a Mineral Resource.


Orientati- Whether the orientation of - Exploration drilling is generally


on of sampling perpendicular to mineralized bodies or


data in achieves shear


relation unbiased sampling of possible zone.


to structures and the extent to - No orientation based sampling bias has been


geologic which this is known, considering identified in the data at


al the this


structur deposit point.


e type.


- If the relationship between the


drilling


orientation


and the orientation of key


mineralised structures is


considered to have introduced a


sampling bias, this should be


assessed and reported


if


material.


Sample se- The measures taken to ensure - No chain of custody was documented by the


curity sample historical


security. companies.


- The chain of custody is assumed to be as per


industry best practice for


the


time.


- For the 2017 RC drilling program, samples were


packaged into polyweave bags around 25 kg each,


then hand-delivered by 4WD ute by Spitfire


staff to a professional freight company in


Mareeba, who then delivered the samples to ALS


Townsville within 1-3 days.




Audits - The results of any audits or - A review of the historical sampling techniques


or reviews is


reviews of not


sampling techniques and data. possible.


- There has been no external audit or review of


the


database.




Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results


(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)



Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary


Mineral - Type, reference name/number, - The Alice River Gold Project is secured by 14


tenement location and ownership tenements,


and including agreements or including 8 granted Mining Leases (MLs), 1 ML


land material issues with third application, and 8 Exploration Permits for


tenure parties such as joint ventures, Minerals


status partnerships, overriding (EPMs), for total of approximately 814 square


royalties, native title kilometres.


interests, historical sites,


wilderness or national park and - All tenements are in good standing.


environmental


settings.


- The security of the tenure


held at the time


of


reporting along with any known


impediments to obtaining a


licence to operate in


the


area.


Explorati- Acknowledgment and appraisal - A summary of previous exploration is included b


on done of exploration elow.


by by


other other parties. - 1903 - Gold mining commenced at Alice River


parties Gold


Project.


- 1903 to 1917 - Production of 3244 oz Au at


grade



of around 38 g/t.


- 1987 to 1998 - Cyprus, Beckstar, Golden


Plateau, Goldminco and Subloo International


completed regional geochemical sampling


programs, rock chip sampling, RAB/auger


drilling, airtrack drilling, ground magnetic


surveys, IP & VLF- EM geophysical surveys,


costeaning programs and numerous drilling


programs (RC and diamond drilling). A number of


historical non-JORC resource estimations were


reported. The drilling data from the period is


considered to be


of


high-quality.


- 1999 to 2000 - A total of 2745 oz gold was


produced from 36,000 t of ore by


Beckstar.



- 2001 - Beckstar entered into Administration in


2001 and Tinpitch


acquired


the project.


- 2012 - Tinpitch entered into administration.


- 2013 - Alice River Gold (ARG) acquired


Tinpitch from


the


administrator.


ology - Deposit type, geological - The Alice River Gold Project lies within the


setting and Alice-Palmer Structural Zone. The gold


style mineralisation in the Alice River area is


of mineralisation. focused along regional NW shear zones. The


shear zones are largely hosted within the


Imooya Granite, a pale grey to white


mica-biotite leucogranite (commonly referred in


the old reports as an


adamellite),


of the Siluro-Devonian Kintore Supersuite. At


the north end of the project the shears


intersect gneisses and schists of the Sugarbag


Creek Quartzite, which forms



the lower part of the Mesoproterozoic Holroyd Met


amorphics.



- The gold-bearing shear zones extend


episodically for approximately 50 km strike


length. The gold mineralisation is generally


hosted in quartz veins, and


minor


quartz


breccias, up to 10-15 m wide in places. Gold mineralisation is focused in linear pods up to


150 m strike


length.



- Gold often occurs as both fine free-gold in quartz or interstitial within arsenopyrite


and stibnite. Green-white quartz-sericite-epidote alteration zones extend 50-70 m around


the mineralised veins some deposits but generally the quartz veins display narrow


alteration selvages. The weathered (oxide) zones at surface are


around


10 to 20 m deep.


- Minor pyrite and other fine-grained sulphides (e.g. arsenopyrite, stibnite) are present


as narrow bands in laminated quartz veins and disseminated with the quartz breccias. The


NW-trending quartz veins are sub-vertical to steeply dipping (approximately 80 degrees to


the southwest in places). There are other sub-parallel quartz veins, some of which are


mineralized, while some


are


barren.


- The gold mineralising fluids probably focused into dilatational structural zones (e.g.


fault jogs, cross faults and shears) within the adamellite, forming zones


of


stockwork veins and also mineralised breccias.


- Three gold genetic models are considered - intrusive related gold systems (IRGS), Low


Sulphidation Epithermal Gold and Orogenic Gold. More research



work is required.


Drill - A summary of all information - An Exploration Target was estimated by


hole material to the understanding of Spitfire from historical drill sample data


the exploration results collected by historical exploration companies


Informat including a tabulation of the between 1987 and 1998 and was outlined in a


ion following information for separate report. Drilling programs included


all Rotary Air Blast (RAB), Airtrack, Reverse


Material drill holes: Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling


o easting and northing of the techniques. Only Airtrack, RC and Diamond Drill


drill Hole data were used for the Alice River Gold


hole Exploration Target estimations, which includes


collar 469 holes for a total of 18,294.7 m drilling,


o elevation or RL (Reduced Level and 8,322 assay samples. RAB and Auger drill


- samples were not used in the Exploration


elevation Target


above sea level in metres) of estimation.


the drill - A table of historical drill hole collars and


hole historical drill intercepts was provided


collar previously within the Exploration Target


o dip and azimuth of the hole Report.


o down hole length and


interception - The recent RC drilling included a total of


depth 2,483 m drilling and 1741 assay samples,


o hole length. (including duplicates, blanks and standards). A


- If the exclusion of this table of the 2017 collar details and


information is justified on the mineralized drill intercepts is reported within


basis that the information is this report.


not Material and this exclusion


does not detract from the


understanding of the report, the - Additional twinning of historical holes is


Competent Person should warranted.


clearly


explain why this is the case.



Data agg- In reporting Exploration - The mineralized drill intersections are


regation Results, reported as down


weighting


methods averaging techniques, maximum hole intervals and were not converted to true


and/or minimum grade truncations widths. Where gold repeats were recorded, the


(eg cutting of high grades) and average of all the samples was used. True


cut-off grades are usually widths may be up to 50% less than drill


Material and should intersections pending confirmation of


be mineralisation geometry. The drill intercepts


stated. reported were calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au


- Where aggregate intercepts cut-off grade. Gold grade for the intercept was


incorporate calculated as a weighted average grade. Up to 4


short m (down hole) of internal waste (< 0.5 g/t


lengths of high grade results Au) was included


and longer lengths of in


low some cases.


grade - Metal equivalent values are not reported in


this


report.




- results, the procedure used - Where available, sample recoveries were used


for such aggregation should be to weight assay


stated and some typical values,


examples of such aggregations elsewhere 100% sample recovery was assumed.


should be shown in


detail.



- The assumptions used for any


reporting


of


metal equivalent values should


be


clearly


stated.


Relations- These relationships are - The drilling was planned on local grid lines


hip particularly important oriented perpendicular to the


between in strike


the reporting of Exploration Res of the main shear zone.


mineralisults. - Drill holes were oriented to return the best


ation intersections of the mineralization, and


- If the geometry of the drilled in a perpendicular manner. The majority


widths mineralisation with respect of the drill holes were oriented roughly


and to perpendicular to strike (strike = 330), angled


intercep the drill hole angle is known, 55 to 70 degrees


t its nature should dip


lengths be towards 060 degrees, in order to intersect the


reported. steeply WSW dipping ore zones at a high


- If it is not known and only angle.


the down hole


lengths - The mineralised intercepts quoted in the


are reported, there should be a report are close to being perpendicular, but


clear statement to this effect are not


(eg down hole length, true true


width widths.


not


known).


Diagrams - Appropriate maps and sections - See diagrams in body of report.


(with scales) and tabulations


of intercepts should be


included for any significant


discovery being reported These


should include, but not be


limited to a plan view of


drill


hole collar locations and


appropriate


sectional


views.


Balanced - Where comprehensive reporting - Due to the age of the historical drilling,


reporting of all Exploration Results is drill sampling and assaying (1987 to 1998), the


not practicable, representative Project Manager does not believe any of the


reporting of both low and high previously reported resource estimates can be


grades and/or widths should be reported as Mineral Resources under the current


practiced to avoid misleading 2012


reporting JORC


of Code.


Exploration Results. - Modelling of the 2017 drilling data in


conjunction with the historical drilling data


may lead to the reporting of a


Mineral


Resource in the future, in accordance with the


requirements of the JORC 2012


Code.



Other - Other exploration data, if - The Alice River Gold Project includes a wide


substant meaningful and material, should range of additional historical exploration data


ive be reported including (but not including regional stream sediment geochemical


explorat limited to): data, soil


ion


data geological observations; sample and rock chip data, geological mapping


geophysical survey results; data, RAB/auger drilling data, ground


geochemical survey results; magnetics, IP and VLF-EM geophysical survey


bulk samples - size and method data and costean data. Much


of treatment; metallurgical of


test results; bulk density, this data has been captured by White Geoscience


groundwater, geotechnical and into a new Alice River GIS database. The


rock characteristics; potential interpretation of this data


deleterious is


or on-going.


contaminating substances. - No density measurements were reported by the


historical exploration companies. Beckstar used


an SG of 2.5 for resource estimations in 1990,


then modified


this


to


- 2.65 for a second resource estimation in 1991.


- Metallurgical tests of selected mineralised samples including bottle roll cyanide leach


tests were conducted by Golden Plateau in 1994, Goldminco in 1999, and by Tinpitch in 2005


and 2006. Gravity concentration tests were also carried out by Goldminco in 1999. Bottle


roll cyanide leach testing work produced variable results. Some ore samples returned low


recoveries, whilst other samples produced high recoveries up to 90%. Further metallurgical


work


is


warranted.


Further - The nature and scale of planned - Spitfire Materials Limited plan to conduct


work further work (eg tests for further exploration work including additional


lateral extensions or depth drilling programs to: 1) explore for lateral


extensions or large-scale and down


step-out dip


drilling). continuance of the known Alice River


- Diagrams clearly highlighting mineralization zones; 2) define Minerals


the areas of possible Resources in accordance with the requirements


extensions, including the main of the JORC 2012 Code; 3) explore regional


geological interpretations and exploration targets and anomalies present


future drilling areas, within the wider


provided tenement


this information is not area.


commercially - Further metallurgical work is also planned.


sensitive.





