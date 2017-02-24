IRW-News: Sibanye Gold Limited: Sibanye Gold Limited - Änderung des Dividendenquellensteuersatzes

IRW-PRESS: Sibanye Gold Limited: Sibanye Gold Limited - Änderung des Dividendenquellensteuersatzes

ÄNDERUNG DES DIVIDENDENQUELLENSTEUERSATZES

Sibanye Gold Ltd. - 24. Februar 2017: Den Aktionären wird mitgeteilt, dass im Anschluss an die Bekanntgabe durch den südafrikanischen Finanzminister am 22. Februar 2017 der Dividendenquellensteuersatz mit Wirkung zum 22. Februar 2017 von 15,0% auf 20,0% angehoben wurde.





Mit Bezug auf die Veröffentlichung der Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate und das Geschäftsjahr mit Ende 31. Dezember 2016 durch den Börsennachrichtendienst der JSE Limited werden die Aktionäre gebeten, sich auf die unten aufgeführte Dividendenerklärung zu beziehen:

DIVIDENDENERKLÄRUNG

Der Board hat hinsichtlich des Jahres mit Ende 31. Dezember 2016 die letzte Dividende Nr. 8 in Höhe von 60 Cent pro Stammaktie (brutto) genehmigt und festgesetzt.

- Die lokale Dividendensteuer beträgt 20%;

- Die lokale Bruttodividendensumme beträgt 60 Cent pro Stammaktie für von der Dividendensteuer befreite Aktionäre;

- Die lokale Nettodividendensumme beträgt 48 Cent pro Stammaktie für steuerpflichtige Aktionäre;

Die wichtigsten Termine und Zeiten sowie andere Informationen, die hinsichtlich der am 23. Februar 2017 bekannt gegebenen Dividendenerklärung zur Verfügung gestellt wurden, bleiben unverändert.

Westonaria 24. Februar 2017

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kontakt James Wellsted SVP Investor Relations Sibanye Gold Limited Tel.: +27 83 453 4014 james.wellsted@sibanyegold.co.za

In Europa: Swiss Resource Capital AG Jochen Staiger info@resource-capital.ch www.resource-capital.ch

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Für eine Übersetzung der für Investoren im deutschsprachigen Raum relevanten Disclaimer siehe Pressemitteilung der Sibanye Gold Limited vom 22. Februar 2017 (Trading Statement und Ankündigung der Veröffentlichung der Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für das Jahr mit Ende 31. Dezember 2016).

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to any securities of Sibanye. This press release should not be sent, distributed, transmitted or otherwise made available in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where it would be impermissible to do so. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The securities have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and state securities commission in the United States or any other US regulatory authority. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This announcement does not constitute the solicitation of any vote, proxy or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, Sibanye intends to post to its shareholders a JSE Limited (JSE) Category 1 circular subject to the approval of the circular by the JSE and Stillwater intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) relevant materials, including a proxy statement. The JSE Category 1 circular and other relevant documents will be sent or otherwise disseminated to Sibanyes shareholders and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF SIBANYE ARE ADVISED TO READ THE JSE CATEGORY 1 CIRCULAR AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement and other relevant documents will be sent or otherwise disseminated to Stillwaters shareholders and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF STILLWATER ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. When available, Sibanye shareholders may obtain free copies of the JSE Category 1 circular by going to Sibanyes website at www.sibanye.co.za. The proxy statement and other relevant documents may also be obtained, free of charge, on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov), when available. Stillwater shareholders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement once it is available from Stillwater by going to Stillwaters website at www.Stillwater.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Sibanye, Stillwater and their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Sibanyes and Stillwaters respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Sibanyes shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Sibanye in Sibanyes Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2015, which was filed with the SEC on 21 March 2016. Stillwaters shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Stillwater in Stillwaters Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2015, which was filed with the SEC on 22 February 2016. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement that Stillwater intends to file with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as target, will, forecast, expect, potential, intend, estimate, anticipate, can and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. In this announcement, for example, statements related to expected timings of the transactions (including completion), potential transaction benefits (including statements regarding growth, cost savings, benefits from and access to international financing and financial re-ratings), PGM pricing expectations, levels of output, supply and demand, information related to the Blitz Project, and estimations or expectations of enterprise value, EBTIDA and net asset values, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye and Stillwater, that could cause Sibanyes or Stillwaters actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: Sibanyes or Stillwaters ability to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Sibanye or Stillwater or other conditions in the Merger Agreement; Sibanyes ability to successfully integrate the acquired assets with its existing operations; Sibanyes ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with the transaction; Sibanyes ability to implement its strategy and any changes thereto; Sibanyes future financial position, plans, strategies, objectives, capital expenditures, projected costs and anticipated cost savings and financing plans; changes in the market price of gold, platinum group metals (PGM) and/or uranium. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement.

Neither Sibanye nor Stillwater undertakes any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Ends.

Sibanye Gold Limited Reg. 2002/031431/06

Business Address: Libanon Business Park 1 Hospital Street (Off Cedar Ave) Libanon, Westonaria, 1780

Postal Address: Private Bag X5 Westonaria, 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 Fax +27 11 278 9863

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39034 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39034&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach: http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=ZAE000173951

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.