IRW-News: Latin Resources Limited: Latin Resources Limited: Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen

Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen

Höhepunkte

- 24-monatige Finanzierungsvereinbarung in Form von wandelbaren Wertpapieren in Höhe von 2 Mio. $ sowie weiteren 4 Mio. $.

- Fester Wandlungspreis von 0,015 $ pro Aktie, was einer Prämie von 100% des 5-Tages-Volumen des Unternehmens entspricht.

- Optionale Projekt-Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte.

- Latin Resources kann sich jederzeit dazu entschließen, die Wandelanleihe in bar zurückzukaufen.

- Die finanziellen Mittel werden für Explorationstätigkeiten, allgemeines Arbeitskapital und für die Finanierzung von Latins Lithium- und Kobaltprojekte in Argentinien verwendet.

19. Juni 2018, Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (Latin oder das Unternehmen) gibt bekannt, dass mit Lind Asset Management XII. LLC, einem von The Lind Partners New York (Lind) verwalteten Unternehmen, eine Vereinbarung über eine 6 Mio. $ hohe Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere (Convertible Security Funding Agreement, CSFA) mit einer Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien abgeschlossen wurde. Die Finanzierungsvereinbarung stellt eine Kapitalquelle dar, die es dem Unternehmen ermöglicht, sein Projektentwicklungs- und Explorationsprogramm auf seinen Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten in Argentinien durchzuführen.

Die wichtigsten Konditionen der Finanzierungsvereinbarung lauten wie folgt (weitere Einzelheiten finden Sie in Anhang 1):

- Gesamtfinanzierung beläuft sich auf bis zu 6 Mio. $, einschließlich eines Anfangsbetrags von 2 Mio. $, der dem Unternehmen als Vorauszahlung geleistet wird, sowie einer weiteren Investition von bis zu 4 Mio. $, sofern bestimmte Bedingungen erfüllt wurden;

- Laufzeit von 24 Monaten mit einem Nennwert von 2,4 Mio. $ für die Erstinvestition, was 120% des Vorschussbetrags ist (entspricht einem Effektivzinssatz von 10%pa);

- das Unternehmen kann die Anleihe zu einem reduzierten Nennwert von 2,15 Mio. $ innerhalb von 3 Monaten sowie 2,3 Mio. $ innerhalb von sechs Monaten zurückkaufen;

- Lind darf die Wertpapiere 90 Tage lag nicht umwandeln oder verkaufen (Sperrfrist);

- nach der Sperrfrist von 90 Tagen können die wandelbaren Wertpapiere in Aktien umgewandelt werden, als Ganzes oder in Stufen von 1,5 Cent;

- Lind hat die Option, mit Genehmigung von Latin auf die Rückzahlung von 2.400.000 AU$ zu verzichten und stattdessen eine direkte Kapitalbeteiligung von 5% an den Lithiumprojekten zu erhalten, statt der Rückzahlung des Nennwerts;

- das Unternehmen kann alle ausstehenden Beträge ohne Aufschläge zurückkaufen; und

- 90 Tage ab der Vorschusszahlung muss das Unternehmen monatliche Rückzahlungen von 1/20 des Nennwerts der Anleihe leisten. Das Unternehmen kann selbst wählen, ob es diese Zahlungen in Form von Bargeld (zu einem Aufpreis von 3%), in Aktien (zu einem Preis von 90% des Durchschnittspreises von 5 Tagen, die der Investor aus den 20 Handelstagen vor diesem Zeitpunkt auswählen darf) oder als Kombination aus Aktien und Bargeld (unterliegt der Höchstgrenze der Ausgabe von Aktien) leisten möchte.

Die Erstinvestition stellt Betriebskapital bereit, um den Explorationstätigkeiten nachgehen zu können, einschließlich Beginn der Bohrungen auf den Lithiumprojekten Catamarca, die dem Unternehmen jetzt erlaubt wurden. Das Unternehmen wird die Bohrgenehmigungen für die Konzessionsgebiete Lomo Pelada und Ipizca 1 in Catamarca einreichen (siehe ASX-Meldung vom 5. Juni 2018).

Außerdem wird das Unternehmen anfangen, Bohrziele auf seinem Kobaltprojekt La Rioja zu definieren. Sobald diese Bohrziele definiert wurden, wird die Genehmigung beantragt, um anschließend mit den Bohrungen beginnen zu können.

Managing Director Chris Gale sagte dazu: Durch diese Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit unserem Partner Lind bekommen wir das notwendige Betriebskapital für den Ausbau unseres Tätigkeiten in Argentinien. Außerdem ist dies eine Finanzierungsquelle für unser neues Bohrprogramm in Catamarca und La Rioja. Verglichen mit einer Aktienplatzierung ist die Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere eine kosteneffektive Kapitalquelle, die außerdem die mögliche Verwässerung bestehender Aktionäre verringert.

Phillip Valliere, Managing Director bei The Lind Partners, sagte: Lind freut sich sehr, dass es zum zweiten Mal in Latin Resources investiert. Das Unternehmen hat ein aufregendes Portfolio aus Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten, die auf die Batteriemetall-Branche abzielen, von denen wir hoffen, dass sie Wachstum und Shareholder-Value für alle Aktionäre von LRS bieten.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Chris Gale

Geschäftsleitung

Latin Resources Limited

+61 8 6181 9798

Brooke Picken

Pac Partners

Melbourne

+61 3 8633 9866

Über Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited ist ein Mineralexplorationsunternehmen, dessen Hauptaugenmerk auf die Schaffung eines Aktionärswerts durch die Identifizierung und Definierung von Mineralressourcen in Lateinamerika gerichtet ist. Das Unternehmen hat sich Explorationskonzessionen mit einer Größe von über 263.000 Hektar in den Lithium-Pegmatit-Gebieten der Provinzen Catamarca, San Luis und Salta in Argentinien sowie vielversprechende Kobaltkonzessionen mit einer Größe von 28.000 Hektar in La Rioja gesichert.

Über The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners wurde 2011 gegründet und ist eine alternative Vermögensverwaltungsfirma mit Sitz in New York, die sich auf kleinere und mittelgroße, börsennotierte Unternehmen in Australien, Kanada, Großbritannien und den USA konzentriert. Hauptaugenmerk liegt dabei auf den Branchen Bergbau, Öl & Gas, Biotechnologie und Technologie. Lind hat über 70 Direktinvestitionen mit einem Gesamtwert von mehr als 650 Mio. $ getätigt und steht seinen Kapitalnehmern unterstützend zur Seite. WWW.THELINDPARTNERS.COM

info@latinresources.com.au

www.latinresources.com.au

Appendix 1 - Summary terms of the new Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CSFA)

General

Issuer: Latin Resources Limited (the Company)

Investor: Lind Asset Management XII, LLC (the Investor

)

Total Amount: AUD$6 million comprising three tranches:

· An initial A$2 million to be advanced to

the Company against the issue to Lind

of

a zero coupon convertible security with a f

ace

value of $2.4 million dollars. If

convertible note is paid back within 90

days the face value is $2.15m and if paid

back within 120 days the face value is

$2.3

m

· After the 90 day Restriction Period, if

the market capitalization is at least

equal to the market capitalization on the

execution date, and subject to the company

having available

capacity

and shareholder approval, Lind can on one

occasion advance the Company up to a

further $1.0 million against the issue to

Lind of further convertible notes. The

terms and conditions will be based along

the same terms as the previous $2m

facility.

· Up to a further $3.0 million may be advanc

ed

to the Company against the issue to Lind of

further convertible notes

once 75% of existing $2m note is repaid subj

ect to shareholder

approval.

The terms and conditions will be along the

same terms as the previous $2m

facility

.

Term: 24 months

Face Value: First Convertible Security - A$2,400,000 ($2

.15m if paid back within 90 days- $2.3m 120

days)

Re-investment Convertible Security - up to A

$1,200,000

Additional Convertible Security with

Company approval

- up to A$3,600,000.

Commitment-FeesFirst Convertible Security - A$50,000 and

-& the issue of 110,000,000 existing listed

Options: options, exercisable at A$0.01 per share

and expiring on 12 October

2019.

Re-investment and Additional $3m Convertible

Securities at election of Latin Resources -

A commitment fee of 4% of the amount

advanced under the Re-investment and

Additional Convertible Securities together

with listed options to a value of 50% of

the re-investment and additional amounts

advanced divided by the average daily VWAP

for the 5 trading days immediately prior

to the issue of

the Re-investment and the Additional Convert

ible Securities. The option exercise price

to be 130% of the VWAP for the 20 days

immediately prior to the issue date of

the Re-investment and Additional

Convertible Securities. The option term to

be 48 months from the issue date of the

Re-investment and Additional Convertible

Securities.

Lind may at its option elect to receive

listed options in place of some or all of

these

options.

Rank & SecurityGeneral Security Agreement over the Company

and pledges over the shares in the

Companys

subsidiaries.

Conversion: The Convertible Securities will be

convertible into shares, in whole or in

increments, on the Investor giving notice

of conversion to the Company during its

term. The conversion price will

be:

1. In months 0-3 - Restricted period - No co

nversions.

2. In months 4 - 24 - conversion to

listed shares at a fixed price of

A$0.015 per share.

Conversion The investor, may at any time with the

into Direct approval of

Project LRS

Interest and by notice to the Company, require the

Company to transfer a 5% direst interest

in the lithium hard rock projects in

Argentina, both current and projects

acquired during the Term of the Agreement,

by way of redemption of the whole of the

face value of

the First Convertible Security.

Lock Up Period No conversions of the First Convertible

Security to occur for the period of 90

days of the Execution

date.

Buyback In its sole discretion, the Company will

Rights: have the right to buyback, in

cash

, any or all of the outstanding face value o

f

the convertible securities at any time at n

o

premium (Buy Back Rights). Should the Compa

ny

exercise its BuyBack Rights, the Investor

will

have the option of converting up to 25% of

the

amount of the face value the subject of the

BuyBack Rights at the conversion price of

1.5c per

share.

Repayments: Commencing 90 days after advancing funds,

the Company must make monthly repayments

of 1/20 of the original Face Value of the

relevant note.

The Company may make these payments, at its

option, in cash (at a 3% premium), or

(subject to having available capacity at

the time) in shares (priced at 90% of the

average of 5 daily VWAPS chosen by the

Investor from the prior 20 Trading Days),

or a combination of

both.

Provided however that the maximum number

of new shares that the Company may issue

in respect of a note (on conversion or

repayment), without obtaining shareholder

approval in respect of the issue, will be

initially capped at 238 million shares

unless the Company obtains shareholder

approval in which event the Convertible

Securities

will be subject to a cap of the amount

approved by

shareholders

.

Collateral 37,000,000 collateral shares will be issued

Shares: to Lind. An amount equal to a notional

subscription price of the

number of collateral shares remaining at

the end of the

term

(the Collateralization Price), will be

credited to the Company upon the repayment

of the outstanding face value of the

convertible securities, or

on satisfaction of Companys obligation to

issue shares upon the conversion of the

convertible securities. The

Collateralization Price will be equal to

90% of the average of five (5) consecutive

daily VWAPs, chosen by the Investor from

amongst the 20 trading days prior to

payment.

