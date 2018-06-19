Erweiterte Funktionen



IRW-News: Latin Resources Limited: Latin Resources Limited: Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen




19.06.18 10:21
dpa-AFX

IRW-PRESS: Latin Resources Limited: Latin Resources Limited: Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio.

$, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen



Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen



Höhepunkte


- 24-monatige Finanzierungsvereinbarung in Form von wandelbaren Wertpapieren in Höhe von 2 Mio. $ sowie weiteren 4 Mio. $.


- Fester Wandlungspreis von 0,015 $ pro Aktie, was einer Prämie von 100% des 5-Tages-Volumen des Unternehmens entspricht.


- Optionale Projekt-Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte.


- Latin Resources kann sich jederzeit dazu entschließen, die Wandelanleihe in bar zurückzukaufen.


- Die finanziellen Mittel werden für Explorationstätigkeiten, allgemeines Arbeitskapital und für die Finanierzung von Latins Lithium- und Kobaltprojekte in Argentinien verwendet.



19. Juni 2018, Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (Latin oder das Unternehmen) gibt bekannt, dass mit Lind Asset Management XII. LLC, einem von The Lind Partners New York (Lind) verwalteten Unternehmen, eine Vereinbarung über eine 6 Mio. $ hohe Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere (Convertible Security Funding Agreement, CSFA) mit einer Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien abgeschlossen wurde. Die Finanzierungsvereinbarung stellt eine Kapitalquelle dar, die es dem Unternehmen ermöglicht, sein Projektentwicklungs- und Explorationsprogramm auf seinen Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten in Argentinien durchzuführen.


Die wichtigsten Konditionen der Finanzierungsvereinbarung lauten wie folgt (weitere Einzelheiten finden Sie in Anhang 1):



- Gesamtfinanzierung beläuft sich auf bis zu 6 Mio. $, einschließlich eines Anfangsbetrags von 2 Mio. $, der dem Unternehmen als Vorauszahlung geleistet wird, sowie einer weiteren Investition von bis zu 4 Mio. $, sofern bestimmte Bedingungen erfüllt wurden;


- Laufzeit von 24 Monaten mit einem Nennwert von 2,4 Mio. $ für die Erstinvestition, was 120% des Vorschussbetrags ist (entspricht einem Effektivzinssatz von 10%pa);


- das Unternehmen kann die Anleihe zu einem reduzierten Nennwert von 2,15 Mio. $ innerhalb von 3 Monaten sowie 2,3 Mio. $ innerhalb von sechs Monaten zurückkaufen;


- Lind darf die Wertpapiere 90 Tage lag nicht umwandeln oder verkaufen (Sperrfrist);


- nach der Sperrfrist von 90 Tagen können die wandelbaren Wertpapiere in Aktien umgewandelt werden, als Ganzes oder in Stufen von 1,5 Cent;


- Lind hat die Option, mit Genehmigung von Latin auf die Rückzahlung von 2.400.000 AU$ zu verzichten und stattdessen eine direkte Kapitalbeteiligung von 5% an den Lithiumprojekten zu erhalten, statt der Rückzahlung des Nennwerts;


- das Unternehmen kann alle ausstehenden Beträge ohne Aufschläge zurückkaufen; und


- 90 Tage ab der Vorschusszahlung muss das Unternehmen monatliche Rückzahlungen von 1/20 des Nennwerts der Anleihe leisten. Das Unternehmen kann selbst wählen, ob es diese Zahlungen in Form von Bargeld (zu einem Aufpreis von 3%), in Aktien (zu einem Preis von 90% des Durchschnittspreises von 5 Tagen, die der Investor aus den 20 Handelstagen vor diesem Zeitpunkt auswählen darf) oder als Kombination aus Aktien und Bargeld (unterliegt der Höchstgrenze der Ausgabe von Aktien) leisten möchte.



Die Erstinvestition stellt Betriebskapital bereit, um den Explorationstätigkeiten nachgehen zu können, einschließlich Beginn der Bohrungen auf den Lithiumprojekten Catamarca, die dem Unternehmen jetzt erlaubt wurden. Das Unternehmen wird die Bohrgenehmigungen für die Konzessionsgebiete Lomo Pelada und Ipizca 1 in Catamarca einreichen (siehe ASX-Meldung vom 5. Juni 2018).



Außerdem wird das Unternehmen anfangen, Bohrziele auf seinem Kobaltprojekt La Rioja zu definieren. Sobald diese Bohrziele definiert wurden, wird die Genehmigung beantragt, um anschließend mit den Bohrungen beginnen zu können.



Managing Director Chris Gale sagte dazu: Durch diese Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit unserem Partner Lind bekommen wir das notwendige Betriebskapital für den Ausbau unseres Tätigkeiten in Argentinien. Außerdem ist dies eine Finanzierungsquelle für unser neues Bohrprogramm in Catamarca und La Rioja. Verglichen mit einer Aktienplatzierung ist die Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere eine kosteneffektive Kapitalquelle, die außerdem die mögliche Verwässerung bestehender Aktionäre verringert.



Phillip Valliere, Managing Director bei The Lind Partners, sagte: Lind freut sich sehr, dass es zum zweiten Mal in Latin Resources investiert. Das Unternehmen hat ein aufregendes Portfolio aus Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten, die auf die Batteriemetall-Branche abzielen, von denen wir hoffen, dass sie Wachstum und Shareholder-Value für alle Aktionäre von LRS bieten.



Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



Chris Gale


Geschäftsleitung


Latin Resources Limited


+61 8 6181 9798



Brooke Picken


Pac Partners


Melbourne


+61 3 8633 9866



Über Latin Resources


Latin Resources Limited ist ein Mineralexplorationsunternehmen, dessen Hauptaugenmerk auf die Schaffung eines Aktionärswerts durch die Identifizierung und Definierung von Mineralressourcen in Lateinamerika gerichtet ist. Das Unternehmen hat sich Explorationskonzessionen mit einer Größe von über 263.000 Hektar in den Lithium-Pegmatit-Gebieten der Provinzen Catamarca, San Luis und Salta in Argentinien sowie vielversprechende Kobaltkonzessionen mit einer Größe von 28.000 Hektar in La Rioja gesichert.



Über The Lind Partners


The Lind Partners wurde 2011 gegründet und ist eine alternative Vermögensverwaltungsfirma mit Sitz in New York, die sich auf kleinere und mittelgroße, börsennotierte Unternehmen in Australien, Kanada, Großbritannien und den USA konzentriert. Hauptaugenmerk liegt dabei auf den Branchen Bergbau, Öl & Gas, Biotechnologie und Technologie. Lind hat über 70 Direktinvestitionen mit einem Gesamtwert von mehr als 650 Mio. $ getätigt und steht seinen Kapitalnehmern unterstützend zur Seite. WWW.THELINDPARTNERS.COM




info@latinresources.com.au



www.latinresources.com.au



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/43746/180619 - ASOF - LRS - Announcement (14 June 2018)-DE_PRCOM.001.png




Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!



Appendix 1 - Summary terms of the new Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CSFA)



General


Issuer: Latin Resources Limited (the Company)


Investor: Lind Asset Management XII, LLC (the Investor


)



Total Amount: AUD$6 million comprising three tranches:


· An initial A$2 million to be advanced to


the Company against the issue to Lind


of


a zero coupon convertible security with a f


ace


value of $2.4 million dollars. If


convertible note is paid back within 90


days the face value is $2.15m and if paid


back within 120 days the face value is


$2.3



m



· After the 90 day Restriction Period, if


the market capitalization is at least


equal to the market capitalization on the


execution date, and subject to the company


having available


capacity


and shareholder approval, Lind can on one


occasion advance the Company up to a


further $1.0 million against the issue to


Lind of further convertible notes. The


terms and conditions will be based along


the same terms as the previous $2m


facility.




· Up to a further $3.0 million may be advanc


ed


to the Company against the issue to Lind of


further convertible notes



once 75% of existing $2m note is repaid subj


ect to shareholder


approval.


The terms and conditions will be along the


same terms as the previous $2m


facility


.




Term: 24 months


Face Value: First Convertible Security - A$2,400,000 ($2


.15m if paid back within 90 days- $2.3m 120


days)



Re-investment Convertible Security - up to A


$1,200,000



Additional Convertible Security with


Company approval



- up to A$3,600,000.



Commitment-FeesFirst Convertible Security - A$50,000 and


-& the issue of 110,000,000 existing listed


Options: options, exercisable at A$0.01 per share


and expiring on 12 October


2019.




Re-investment and Additional $3m Convertible



Securities at election of Latin Resources -


A commitment fee of 4% of the amount


advanced under the Re-investment and


Additional Convertible Securities together


with listed options to a value of 50% of


the re-investment and additional amounts


advanced divided by the average daily VWAP


for the 5 trading days immediately prior


to the issue of



the Re-investment and the Additional Convert


ible Securities. The option exercise price


to be 130% of the VWAP for the 20 days


immediately prior to the issue date of



the Re-investment and Additional


Convertible Securities. The option term to


be 48 months from the issue date of the


Re-investment and Additional Convertible


Securities.


Lind may at its option elect to receive


listed options in place of some or all of


these


options.




Rank & SecurityGeneral Security Agreement over the Company


and pledges over the shares in the


Companys


subsidiaries.



Conversion: The Convertible Securities will be


convertible into shares, in whole or in


increments, on the Investor giving notice


of conversion to the Company during its


term. The conversion price will


be:



1. In months 0-3 - Restricted period - No co


nversions.



2. In months 4 - 24 - conversion to


listed shares at a fixed price of



A$0.015 per share.



Conversion The investor, may at any time with the


into Direct approval of


Project LRS


Interest and by notice to the Company, require the


Company to transfer a 5% direst interest


in the lithium hard rock projects in


Argentina, both current and projects


acquired during the Term of the Agreement,


by way of redemption of the whole of the


face value of



the First Convertible Security.


Lock Up Period No conversions of the First Convertible


Security to occur for the period of 90


days of the Execution


date.



Buyback In its sole discretion, the Company will


Rights: have the right to buyback, in


cash


, any or all of the outstanding face value o


f


the convertible securities at any time at n


o



premium (Buy Back Rights). Should the Compa


ny


exercise its BuyBack Rights, the Investor


will


have the option of converting up to 25% of


the


amount of the face value the subject of the


BuyBack Rights at the conversion price of


1.5c per


share.



Repayments: Commencing 90 days after advancing funds,


the Company must make monthly repayments


of 1/20 of the original Face Value of the


relevant note.





The Company may make these payments, at its


option, in cash (at a 3% premium), or


(subject to having available capacity at


the time) in shares (priced at 90% of the


average of 5 daily VWAPS chosen by the



Investor from the prior 20 Trading Days),


or a combination of


both.


Provided however that the maximum number


of new shares that the Company may issue


in respect of a note (on conversion or


repayment), without obtaining shareholder


approval in respect of the issue, will be



initially capped at 238 million shares


unless the Company obtains shareholder


approval in which event the Convertible


Securities



will be subject to a cap of the amount


approved by


shareholders


.



Collateral 37,000,000 collateral shares will be issued


Shares: to Lind. An amount equal to a notional


subscription price of the



number of collateral shares remaining at


the end of the


term


(the Collateralization Price), will be


credited to the Company upon the repayment


of the outstanding face value of the


convertible securities, or



on satisfaction of Companys obligation to


issue shares upon the conversion of the


convertible securities. The



Collateralization Price will be equal to


90% of the average of five (5) consecutive


daily VWAPs, chosen by the Investor from


amongst the 20 trading days prior to



payment.




Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=43746


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=43746&tr=1


NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG: </b></p>



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:


http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=AU000000LRS6



Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.



Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.






Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt ein - Weitere Übernahmen voraus
Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar nach 49.200% mit Aurora Cannabis

High Hampton Holdings Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,005 € 0,005 € -   € 0,00% 19.06./11:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LRS6 A1C35K 0,014 € 0,0040 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,005 € 0,00%  10:52
Frankfurt 0,005 € +25,00%  11:46
München 0,005 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,004 € 0,00%  08:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsstart an bis zu 1.000 Verkaufsstellen - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze. 2.013% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
72 Latin Resources - Neuauflage i. 10:49
61 Latin Res - Push 08.03.18
250 Latin Resources - Lithiumwert . 01.03.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...