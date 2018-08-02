IRW-News: Jadar Lithium Ltd.: Jadar Lithium Limited: Erste Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja definieren mehrere anomale Zonen

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.08.18
WICHTIGSTE ERGEBNISSE


- Auswertung der Ergebnisse für das Projekt Bukulja abgeschlossen


- Erste Flusssediment- und Bodenuntersuchungen definieren eine Anzahl anomaler Zonen im Granitoid Bukulja


- Anomalien durch die Werte mehrerer Elemente wie Be, Sb, Sn, As und Li definiert


- Anschlussprogramm für das dritte Quartal 2018 in Planung



Jadar Lithium Limited (ASX: JDR) (Jadar oder das Unternehmen) freut sich, über den aktuellen Stand seiner ersten Probenahme- und Kartierungsaktivitäten zur Erkundung seines Projekts Bukulja in Serbien zu berichten.



Im Rahmen der ersten Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja entnahm das Unternehmen insgesamt 54 Flussproben, 16 Bodenproben und 10 Gesteinsproben. Die Proben wurden an das Labor von ALS in Bor (Serbien) geschickt, wo die Probenaufbereitung durchgeführt wurde. Die Proben wurden dann an das ALS-Labor in Irland zur weiteren Analyse auf Lithium und damit verbundene Elemente überstellt.



Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmen


Das Ziel des ersten Probenahmeprogramms bestand darin, anomale Zonen innerhalb des Konzessionsgebiets zu identifizieren, die auf eine Lithiummineralisierung hinweisen könnten. In den Konzessionen von Jadar werden zwei Typen von Lithiummineralisierung angepeilt:


- Gebiete, die mit miozänen Sedimentgesteinen bedeckt sind, bergen möglicherweise Potenzial für Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs;


- Gebiete mit Granitgrundgestein und metamorphen Gesteinen werden auf Lithiummineralisierung in Verbindung mit Pegmatiten untersucht.



Die Konzession Bukulja ist weitgehend von kristallinem Granitgrundgestein bedeckt, das Potenzial für die Auffindung von Mineralisierung in Zusammenhang mit Pegmatiten hat. Der südwestliche Teil der Konzession enthält alluviale Lagerstätten, denen der Randbereich eines miozänen Sedimentbeckens, ein Ziel für die Auffindung von Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs, zugrunde liegen könnte. Das geochemische Programm wurde konzipiert, um die geochemischen Signaturen des granitischen Grundgesteins sowie der Oberfläche der Sedimenteinheiten auf Erkundungsniveau zu liefern.



Die Ergebnisse der Boden- und Flusssedimentprobenahmen wurden von einem Geochemiker ausgewertet, wobei für die jeweiligen Stichproben die Hintergrundwerte für verschiedene Elemente ermittelt wurden. Die abgegrenzten Anomalien basieren auf den erhöhten Gehalten der assoziierten Elemente über den Hintergrundwerten und nicht auf den absoluten Werten der einzelnen Elemente. Die Flusssedimentuntersuchung hat fünf Gebiete ergeben, die anomale Werte von Lithium und anderen mit Pegmatiten verbundenen Elementen wie Zinn, Beryllium und Thallium aufweisen. In diesen Gebieten sind weitere Untersuchungen angezeigt. Aufgrund der starken Vegetationsdecke und der großen Fläche des Konzessionsgebiets war es den Teams in dieser ersten Phase der Probenahmen nicht möglich, etwaige mögliche Pegmatitzonen zu ermitteln. Auf Grundlage der Ergebnisse dieser Arbeiten kann ein zweites, detailliertes Programm über wesentlich kleineren Schwerpunktgebieten erarbeitet werden.


http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44176/2018-07-24 JDR_ASX_Prelim Expo Update Bukulja-Final_V2_DEprcom.001.jpeg



Abbildung 1 - Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmestellen und anomale Zonen bei Bukulja. Der Großteil der Anomalien befindet sich im Bereich des Granitoids Bukulja (in Dunkelrot auf der Karte ausgewiesen) und an der westlichen Kontaktzone des Granitoids. Die As-/Sn-Anomalie im südlichen Randbereich der Konzession befindet sich innerhalb von miozänen Sedimentgesteinen und jüngeren alluvialen Schichten (in Gelb angegeben) und stellt unter Umständen Material dar, das vom Granitoid aus dorthin transportiert wurde.


Gesteinsprobenahmen


Aufgrund eines Mangels an Ausbissen entnahm das Unternehmen nur eine begrenzte Anzahl an Gesteinsproben (10 Proben) aus pegmatitischen Ausbissen. Die Proben ergaben zwar keine wirtschaftlichen Lithiumgehalte; das Unternehmen plant nach Abschluss der ergänzenden Probenahmen dennoch, weitere Kartierungen und Probenahmen durchzuführen.



Die Ergebnisse der Probenahmen sind in den Tabellen 1 bis 9 ausgewiesen.



Für das 3. Quartal geplante Aktivitäten:


- Traversierung, Kartierung und Gesteinssplitterprobenahmen in den Zielgebieten


- Ergänzende Bodenprobenahmen in Interessensgebieten oder in Bereichen mit begrenzten oder keinen Gesteinsausbissen


- Mineralogische Untersuchungen an ausgewählten Proben


- Schürfgrabungen, sollten in Anschlussprogramme zu gut definierten Zielgebieten führen



Das Unternehmen wertet derzeit die Ergebnisse aus den anderen Projekten aus und wird diese nach Abschluss veröffentlichen.



ENDE



Anfragen richten Sie bitte an:


Luke Martino


Non-Executive Chairman


Tel: +61 8 6489 0600


E: luke@jadarlithium.com.au



Jadar Lithium Limited


311-313 Hay Street Subiaco,


Western Australia 6008



T:+61 (0) 8 6489 0600


F: +61 (0) 8 9388 3701


www.jadarlithium.com.au




Stellungnahme des Sachverständigen


Die in dieser ASX-Meldung enthaltenen Informationen zu den Explorationsergebnissen wurden von Herrn Jerry L. Aiken, einem eingetragenen Mitglied der Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), zusammengestellt. Herr Aiken hat ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für den Mineralisierungstyp und die Art der hier betrachteten Lagerstätte sowie die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten wesentlich sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen gemäß den einschlägigen australischen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, Ausgabe 2012 - JORC-Code 2012) befähigen. Herr Aiken ist für Jadar Lithium Limited als Berater tätig und stimmt zu, dass die vorgelegten Informationen in der hier präsentierten Form und in diesem Zusammenhang in der vorliegenden Meldung veröffentlicht werden.



Haftungsausschluss


Bestimmte Aussagen in dieser Meldung stellen zukunftsgerichtete Informationen dar. Diese Informationen basieren auf einer Reihe von Schätzungen und Annahmen, die das Unternehmen unter Berücksichtigung seiner Erfahrung, der aktuellen Bedingungen und der Erwartungen hinsichtlich zukünftiger Entwicklungen sowie anderer Faktoren, die das Unternehmen unter den gegebenen Umständen für angemessen hält, auf einer vernünftigen Grundlage getroffen hat. Obwohl diese Schätzungen und Annahmen als angemessen gelten, sind sie naturgemäß geschäftlichen, wirtschaftlichen, wettbewerblichen, politischen und gesellschaftlichen Unsicherheiten und Unwägbarkeiten unterworfen, von denen viele nur schwer vorhersehbar sind und im Allgemeinen nicht im Einflussbereich des Unternehmens liegen. Diese können dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in den zukunftsgerichteten Informationen und Aussagen ausgedrückt, impliziert oder prognostiziert werden. Obwohl das Unternehmen der Auffassung ist, dass alle wesentlichen Annahmen angemessen sind, besteht keine Gewissheit, dass sie sich als richtig erweisen werden oder dass die in dieser Meldung ausgewiesenen Ergebnisse erreicht werden können.



Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen sind Aussagen, die keine historischen Tatsachen darstellen. Wörter wie erwarten, fühlen, glauben, werden, können, rechnen mit, Potenzial und ähnliche Ausdrücke sollen zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen kenntlich machen. Diese Aussagen beinhalten, sind jedoch nicht beschränkt auf Aussagen über die zukünftige Produktion, Ressourcen oder Reserven sowie Explorationsprogramme und -ergebnisse. Eine Vielzahl von Faktoren kann dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse des Unternehmens wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in den vom oder im Namen des Unternehmens bereitgestellten zukunftsgerichteten Informationen ausgedrückt oder impliziert werden. Zu diesen Faktoren gehören unter anderem Risiken in Bezug auf den Preis von Lithium und anderen Rohstoffen und Wechselkursschwankungen; Explorationsrisiken; Risiken in Bezug auf die Auswertung von Explorations-, Probe- und Bohrergebnissen, die Geologie, den Gehalt und die Kontinuität von Minerallagerstätten und Schlussfolgerungen aus wirtschaftlichen Bewertungen; Erschließungsrisiken; Betriebsrisiken; Wettbewerb; zeitliche Verzögerungen; regulatorische Einschränkungen; Umweltschäden und -haftung sowie zusätzlicher Finanzierungsbedarf. Obwohl das Unternehmen versucht hat, alle wesentlichen Faktoren, die eine Abweichung der tatsächlichen Ergebnisse bewirken können, zu identifizieren, kann es andere Faktoren geben, die dazu führen, dass die Ergebnisse nicht wie erwartet, geschätzt oder beabsichtigt ausfallen. Die zukunftsgerichteten Informationen sind keine Garantie für zukünftige Leistungen und die Anleger werden daher davor gewarnt, sich aufgrund ihrer inhärenten Unsicherheit nicht auf zukünftige Informationen zu verlassen. Zukunftsgerichtete Informationen gelten zum Zeitpunkt dieser Meldung (oder wie anderweitig angegeben) und das Unternehmen übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Informationen öffentlich zu aktualisieren, sei es aufgrund neuer Informationen, zukünftiger Ereignisse oder Ergebnisse bzw. aus anderen Gründen, es sei denn, dies wird gesetzlich gefordert.



Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!




Table 1. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54



SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K


_ID



ST-00174567490230.06.37.23704.260.30.60.08128 5.62125.26.51.314.10.10.0.022.6


76 78 6 2 5 4 5 9 2 8 8



ST-00274565490260.06.57.43905.1 0.40.60.12132 5.82221.17.31.415.10.10.0.022.9


77 39 5 6 5 3 5 5 8 2 9 1



ST-00374565490300.06.19.63905.240.50.60.1 142.7.72523.59.81.615.70.20.0.022.8


95 54 5 9 3 2 5 9 5 3 7 3



ST-00474565490330.06.57.53905.720.50.60.09156.6.52122.97.81.615.60.20.0.032.8


69 27 6 2 2 1 5 1 3 2 2 8



ST-00574566490400.06.39.64502.670.30.50.32127 12.8011.613.2.615.80.22.0.051.7


20 24 7 6 4 1 7 4 3 5 1 1 2 6



ST-00674566490380.07.39 4106.440.60.60.1 199.6.81920.47.31.517.60.20.0.033.3


39 67 5 2 7 6 5 9 5 3 3 1 8



ST-00774570490410.07.38.64607.580.90.60.09243 6.92322.38.41.717.70.20.0.033.5


95 65 8 3 5 7 4 6 4 6 7



ST-00874572490430.07.37.94406.190.70.60.1 138 6.21922.56.71.417.90.20.0.033.6


88 43 6 9 8 9 5 3 3 5 1



ST-00974575490470.06.67.14005.520.40.70.1 204 5.71912.46 1.315.90.20.0.023.0


03 78 6 4 3 1 5 6 6 4 7 7



ST-01074579490470.07.17.64105.660.60.70.09162 6.52413.47.41.517.40.10.0.033.1


-S 75 68 6 6 3 1 8 5 9 4 5 6



ST-01174600490370.07.332.4403.950.60.60.4986.611 4214 18.2.817.80.10.0.062.5


50 05 9 7 8 8 5 3 9 7 3 4 4



ST-01274608490400.07.59 5806.030.60.60.1 179 6 1715.79.51.717.60.20.0.043.9


-S 72 73 5 9 4 5 3 4 3 6



ST-01374604490400.07.213.4905.170.50.50.15152 6.92315.110.2 17.80.10.0.043.2


-S 35 46 5 2 8 5 9 5 9 5 9 4 3 7



ST-01474610490410.07.92 5707.050.70.70.1 235 6.11520.18.71.719.80.20.0.033.9


-S 10 03 5 7 1 7 6 4 7 1



ST-01574612490380.05.850.4002.4 0.40.30.23126.10.4310.217 2.814.40.10.0.042.2


-S 08 88 9 2 6 7 6 5 6 7 9 3 9 6



ST-01674593490250.08.210.3805.650.91.10.1486.57.42718.210.2.820.90.10.0.062.5


08 86 6 5 6 1 2 9 3 8 3 1 4



ST-01874589490240.07.78.44106.080.81.00.1197 6.82313.67.92.218.40.10.0.042.6


10 51 5 1 4 4 1 5 6 3 4 2



ST-01974622490410.08.94.83003.660.60.20.08124.3.71322.45.51.423.40.10.0.035.3


65 42 5 2 1 6 5 1 4 3 8 2



ST-02074625490420.07.73.22705.2 0.40.50.1184.44 1613.24.91.018.70.10.0.024.0


43 90 3 2 1 9 5 4 2 9 7



ST-02174612490540.07.01 3008.5 1.11.50.18>5004.51315.39.71.323.40.50.0.032.8


89 76 3 7 5 4 5 4 3 3



ST-02274607490510.09.31.917013.32.41.30.1 145 3.15 31.25.71.328.20.20.0.032.5


35 56 3 7 8 8 3 3 8 8



ST-02374604490490.09.32.141010.21.00.60.12158.4.41830.46.91.824.70.20.0.043.5


96 43 7 9 5 6 5 9 3 4 3



ST-02474602490480.010 2.83609.991.30.90.05164.4.81526.77.12.528.60.20.0.053.0


13 99 4 1 2 5 7 3 2 8 9



ST-02574598490370.06.721.4804.790.40.50.2 93.39.63012.913.2.316.10.10.0.043.1


19 87 7 1 2 6 5 4 4 4 3 3



ST-02674594490370.18.841.5206.961.20.80.21111 9.73418.520.3.223.60.10.0.062.7


21 47 9 6 2 5 3 7 8 3 7 8



ST-02874605490230.05.815.3802.890.30.30.3266.58.8367.7611.2.213.70.10.0.032.4


56 62 8 5 6 3 8 5 6 5 1 3 9



ST-02974605490230.06.822.4302.930.40.40.3673.811 4711.418.3 16.20.10.0.062.3


76 86 8 2 7 6 4 5 2 1 2 2



ST-03074585490580.07.92.24907.760.70.70.06>5005 9 22.55.71.019.50.50.0.024.7


39 06 6 6 1 3 5 5 3 3



ST-03474587490530.08.07.13506.861.21.00.3396.612.3813.211.2.220.90.11.0.052.1


63 67 5 5 6 8 4 5 4 3 5 4 3



ST-04174575490220.08.38.14006.850.81.00.08102 8.22116.58.41.919.20.10.0.033.0


34 30 6 4 2 3 5 4 5 6 4 7 6



ST-04274576490270.08.16.13606.910.61.00.0571.13.91413.09.81.419.10.10.0.032.9


40 50 6 5 9 6 5 5 4 3 8



ST-04474574490260.08.05.53806.640.70.80.09104 8.22922.710.2.019.60.10.0.042.8


39 15 7 6 6 8 9 1 6 6 8



ST-04574583490260.07.512.4105.7 0.70.90.1795.910.2813.810.2.518.30.10.0.042.6


50 31 6 4 8 5 1 3 5 1 1 5 5 3 7 2



ST-04674581490220.07.68.34204.810.71.30.1791.212 4826.417 2.919.30.10.0.052.5


20 57 5 9 8 6 6 6 8 6



ST-04774581490210.07.16.84105.030.40.90.1185.57.32814.68.81.916.90.10.0.032.6


73 87 8 6 9 7 4 5 3 9 7



ST-04874586490210.06.65.84004.810.40.80.1265.76.82212.17.11.715.70.10.0.032.7


77 64 5 3 3 8 5 3 5 4 3 3 6



ST-04974637490420.06.35 4502.420.30.40.1477.114.7111.222.3.215.40.10.0.052.5


99 59 6 8 4 2 5 5 5 5 1 4 9 1



ST-05074638490470.06.53.14102.010.30.50.1573.516 718.2324.3.616.20.00.0.052.1


47 57 9 6 9 3 9 1 5 9 3 8 6



ST-05174637490620.09.37.24307.791.72.70.2 96.919.9719.441.4.223.70.11 0.082.3


51 58 7 2 8 5 8 5 2 6 4 1 5



ST-05274631490550.06.64.44604.950.31.00.1256.78.1229.5 10.1.214.20.10.0.022.0


19 40 2 6 4 8 1 2 5 4 5 6 8



ST-05374626490540.06.70.93204.760.21.10.2360.17.43812.27.81.715.10.10.0.021.9


75 48 3 1 5 4 6 3 3 4



ST-05474608490930.08.13.82609.581 1.30.19113.9.22618.18.31.520.90.11 0.032.1


52 60 4 8 9 5 5 6 7 3



ST-05574604490940.08.54.523010.50.72.00.1896.37.31716.57.31.121.20.10.0.022.4


85 22 4 5 1 4 9 5 5 5 4



ST-05674602490900.08.83.324010.40.81.40.2 90.76.11815.87.71.122 0.10.0.022.5


57 50 4 7 5 9 8 4 6 8 6



ST-05774628490700.08.06.13608.1 0.91.80.5296.310.4311.913.2.019.30.11.0.052.3


63 91 6 7 7 3 5 3 3 5 5 2 2 1



ST-05874623490660.07.22.63506.050.61.90.1996.77.73411.510.1.816 0.10.0.041.8


05 98 3 9 9 2 5 3 4 5 6 1



ST-05974614490630.07.86.44305.690.31.20.1894.113.329.158 1.818.10.11.0.032.3


74 05 4 4 8 7 7 3 1 2



ST-06074631490690.08.05.84108.181.23.10.19123 16.5715.514.2.719.90.11.0.052.2


38 81 3 8 8 5 5 5 8 7 1 4 9



ST-06174604490560.07.72.15305.871.10.50.13131 8.12526.19.82.018.80.10.0.043.5


59 68 3 9 9 7 5 4 2 5 9



ST-06274597490490.08.92.338018.21.10.8<0.0164.3.81523.56.21.823.90.10.0.053.2


77 72 6 2 6 9 2 5 5 6 2 8



ST-06374596490510.07.62.35406.041.10.40.08420 8.22425.68.92.120.80.30.0.043.9


69 61 3 7 2 1 8 8 4 1 1



ST-17 74596490290.07.214.4005.450.70.80.2374.89 2712.89.62.217.20.10.0.052.5


72 09 8 3 1 4 1 5 3 5 1 3 7



ST-27 74605490270.05.914.3803.020.30.30.4169.48.5387.9711.2.113.60.10.0.042.3


98 42 9 8 1 2 9 4 4 1 4 2 4



ST-04374576490270.08.06.43607.380.61.00.0565.94.11312.86.51.318.50.10.0.022.9


40 50 6 6 4 2 7 4 3 5 6



Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.



SampleX Y La Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr


_ID



ST-001745674902360.142.70.25560.31.611.10.55033.164.<0.00.00.34.91 5.1119.


76 78 3 7 8 7 3 7 5 02 1 6 5



ST-002745654902661.346.80.25970.21.612.9.855051 183.<0.00.00.35.21 5.5125.


77 39 4 5 3 3 5 02 2 1 5



ST-003745654903067.156.90.27590.41.615.12.60046.180 <0.00.00.45.6<16.4121.


95 54 7 1 2 6 5 9 02 2 1 5



ST-004745654903372.551.40.26390.21.514.10.60040.190 <0.00.00.35.71 6.3120


69 27 5 7 5 8 5 9 02 2 4



ST-005745664904057.739.40.51160.40.915.33.65037.114 <0.00.01.010.1 3.7109.


20 24 3 0 8 2 9 3 3 02 3 3 7 5



ST-006745664903892.257 0.27970.31.721.9 65047.229 <0.00.00.24.81 8.2132


39 67 4 7 9 3 6 02 1 8



ST-0077457049041114 56.50.29840.31.716.10.74050.240 <0.00.00.35.21 8.2137


95 65 6 9 2 6 8 1 02 2 3



ST-008745724904364.164.20.29320.31.713.9.458048.248 <0.00.00.24.7<18.1135.


88 43 4 2 5 8 6 02 1 7 5



ST-009745754904796 38.70.21460.31.716.8.360042 194.<0.00.00.24.31 6.5137


03 78 1 0 3 7 5 5 02 1 4



ST-010745794904776.346.10.21070.31.815.9.848044.208 <0.00.00.24.8<17.1139.


-S 75 68 7 0 6 4 1 6 02 1 9 5



ST-011746004903740.778.20.61040.71.217.25.65072.153.<0.00.00.411 <16.4107


50 05 0 7 3 2 2 5 02 2 5



ST-012746084904079.939.80.21030.61.319.8.275045.242 <0.00.00.25.61 8 179.


-S 72 73 9 0 8 5 1 02 1 5



ST-013746044904068.743.40.39700.41.219.11.68041.208 <0.00.00.26.71 7.7148


-S 35 46 6 9 8 9 7 8 02 1 4



ST-0147461049041105.47.80.38330.41.420 6.881042.258 <0.00.00.15.5<19.4193


-S 10 03 5 6 2 2 02 1 3



ST-015746124903856.742.90.52150.30.827.22.56068.128 <0.00.00.59.11 4.263.3


-S 08 88 3 0 3 4 6 2 5 02 3 2



ST-016745934902542.946.70.66660.51.618.12.10632.162 <0.00.00.19.4<19.6184.


08 86 9 1 8 2 0 7 02 1 8 5



ST-018745894902445.840.10.67580.41.619 10.10358.153 <0.00.00.46.9<19.3180


10 51 5 8 9 5 0 7 02 1 7



ST-019746224904153 33.90.15180.70.917.7.228039.360 <0.00.00.25.2<110.60.5


65 42 5 5 8 8 6 02 1 4 7



ST-020746254904236.931.60.14540.32.312 8.726031.254 <0.00.00.13.7<17 83.2


43 90 9 4 7 4 02 2 9



ST-0217461249054285 60.20.21450.33.127.6.912446.168 0.000.00.03.8<18.4207


89 76 2 0 1 5 5 0 9 2 2 6



ST-022746074905166.3109.0.24570.23.522.3.412347.228 <0.00.00.13.3<114 144.


35 56 5 3 5 3 0 5 02 1 1 5



ST-023746044904975.298.90.35180.51.620.5.964045.271 <0.00.00.15.7<111.138


96 43 3 7 3 5 3 02 1 4 5



ST-024746024904879.388.60.43610.72.126.4.914548.240 <0.00.00.16.9<114.179.


13 99 6 6 4 8 0 8 02 1 1 7 5



ST-025745984903743.848.60.41160.41.217.17.57048.181 <0.00.00.38.2<15.9113.


19 87 4 0 4 2 5 1 9 02 1 6 5



ST-026745944903756.895.20.67130.51.123 18.82053.197 <0.00.00.312 <111.146.


21 47 9 8 7 8 7 02 3 3 5 5



ST-028746054902330.538.40.41020.61.115.21.49033.121 0.000.00.37.9<14.372.9


56 62 0 1 1 9 6 1 2 1 2



ST-029746054902334.166 0.61180.70.815.29.54036.134 0.000.00.311 <14.968.2


76 86 3 0 3 8 5 4 7 2 1 1



ST-0307458549058330 82.60.19060.11.813.4.370059.326 <0.00.00.12.1<18.5140.


39 06 3 4 2 7 4 02 1 8 5



ST-034745874905344.357.70.41180.42.116.22.66044.167.0.000.00.77.6<19.4154


63 67 1 0 1 1 8 5 9 5 2 3



ST-041745754902244.839.80.48050.42.416.11.95041.200 0.000.00.25.61 10.192


34 30 5 9 5 1 2 1 4 1



ST-042745764902733.631.70.24130.22.716.5.790034.191 <0.00.00.14.31 9.5205


40 50 9 4 2 8 6 02 1 6



ST-044745744902647.450 0.47530.62.016.15.68040.199 <0.00.00.46.4<19.6162.


39 15 4 2 8 2 9 8 02 1 7 5



ST-045745834902640.536.50.59290.61.816.14.84036.157 <0.00.00.28.21 8 164


50 31 4 2 9 2 02 1 2



ST-046745814902241 52 0.76890.81.115.29.85037.161.<0.00.00.510.1 7.3147.


20 57 2 3 8 3 8 7 5 02 1 2 3 5



ST-047745814902139 35.60.45560.51.815.13.71033.157 <0.00.00.26.71 7 171


73 87 5 4 2 3 2 2 02 1 8



ST-048745864902129.429.50.37100.52.018.10.78030.141.<0.00.00.25.31 6.6169


77 64 5 4 1 4 5 3 5 02 1



ST-049746374904233.946.10.51170.30.214.33.55030.137.<0.00.00.310.1 3.985.7


99 59 9 0 1 5 6 1 5 02 1 1 8



ST-050746384904733 51.70.91080.60.313.36.59025.123.<0.00.00.112.1 5.154.4


47 57 5 0 3 5 4 3 2 5 02 2 9 5



ST-051746374906242 97.40.71860.30.924.73.80034.157.<0.00.00.714.1 18.344


51 58 6 0 9 7 2 2 2 5 02 2 8 4 6



ST-052746314905526.339.70.37180.22.37.913.32033.115 <0.00.00.34.9<14 131


19 40 1 9 2 3 2 02 2 9



ST-053746264905428.168.30.46440.12.312.21.47027.122.<0.00.00.27.3<14.3160


75 48 8 2 8 4 6 2 5 02 4 3



ST-054746084909352.5131.0.28360.22.911.12 88037.174.<0.00.00.44.9<19.6150


52 60 5 9 6 1 9 2 5 02 2 7



ST-055746044909444.2133.0.28100.23.38.410.84042.181 <0.00.00.33.3<19.3156.


85 22 5 8 2 3 5 6 02 1 7 5



ST-056746024909042.4138.0.26720.23.39.210.82045.198 <0.00.00.33.7<18.2155.


57 50 5 3 3 4 3 2 02 1 5 5



ST-057746284907045.571 0.41080.32.116.25.62063.169 <0.00.00.97.8<110.182.


63 91 4 0 7 8 7 4 3 02 3 5 6 5



ST-058746234906646.369.20.48270.12.112 15.48032.123 <0.00.00.37.4<110.174.


05 98 8 9 9 7 7 02 2 3 2 5



ST-059746144906344 45.40.31000.22.510.16.44046.148.<0.00.00.55.9<19.2165.


74 05 2 0 4 4 2 4 1 5 02 2 1 5



ST-060746314906960.468.10.71230.31.825.32.54036.151 <0.00.00.711.<120.267


38 81 4 0 3 2 6 5 9 02 2 3 8 6



ST-061746044905661.472 0.48270.51.114.12.45049.261 <0.00.00.16.5<16.3109.


59 68 3 5 7 4 5 02 1 7 5



ST-062745974904979 56 0.33490.52.523.5.913241.240 <0.00.00.15.5<112.194


77 72 5 4 6 0 9 02 1 2 9



ST-0637459649051201 85.30.38990.50.719.10.54059.298 <0.00.00.16.3<18.6107.


69 61 6 7 9 1 7 2 02 1 5 5



ST-17 745964902935.533.90.49680.51.816.15.73043.151.<0.00.00.37.61 6.4162


72 09 1 2 2 2 5 5 02 1



ST-27 746054902732.737.30.39840.51.116.23.47032.127 <0.00.00.37.9<13.878.9


98 42 9 7 5 3 2 8 02 2 7



ST-043745764902730.930.40.24300.22.615.5.580035.189 <0.00.00.14.1<19.3203


40 50 8 6 8 9 6 02 1 8



Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.



SampleX Y Ta Te Th Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr


_ID



ST-00174567490231.42<0.033.80.380.93.730 7.511.43 7.2


76 78 5 2 8 6



ST-00274565490261.57<0.038.60.401.14.132 7.311.49 7.7


77 39 5 5 1 6



ST-00374565490301.88<0.042.80.471.28.136 19.13.54 11.


95 54 5 6 9 3



ST-00474565490331.9 <0.044.10.451.14.434 6.913.55 6.1


69 27 5 9 5 3



ST-00574566490401.360.0523.40.490.63.173 3.619.76 79.


20 24 9 4 3 1



ST-006745664903810.2<0.072.80.451.39.629 7.117.57 7.6


39 67 5 3 7 5



ST-00774570490412.22<0.069.60.441.57.732 8.218.66 12.


95 65 5 9 2 3 4



ST-00874572490431.86<0.041.10.341.55.328 6.912.59 8


88 43 5 4 1 5



ST-00974575490472.2 <0.065.20.481.17.325 4.615.48 10.


03 78 5 2 3 7 3



ST-01074579490471.99<0.046.20.411.24.530 3.813.54 12.


-S 75 68 5 2 3 1 1



ST-01174600490371.6 0.0516.60.540.85.765 9.216.1009.4


50 05 6 5 7



ST-01274608490402.78<0.033.60.361.46 31 3.623 64 9.4


-S 72 73 5 4 6



ST-01374604490403.11<0.032.50.421.27.238 4.620 73 10.


-S 35 46 5 7 4 1



ST-01474610490412.3 <0.067.30.311.512.31 3.826.67 10.


-S 10 03 5 2 9 8 8 9



ST-015746124903810.6<0.021.70.890.72.559 4.911.11810.


-S 08 88 5 5 3 2 2 4



ST-01674593490251.93<0.020.20.461.07.648 12.22.80 6.8


08 86 5 4 6 9



ST-01874589490242.34<0.023.70.400.96 40 10.22.64 8.5


10 51 5 1 8 2 2



ST-01974622490412.23<0.035 0.191.85 18 4.715.53 9.2


65 42 5 4 4 2



ST-02074625490421.55<0.021.60.181.33.318 2.410.41 8


43 90 5 2 7



ST-02174612490547.32<0.0194 0.331.238.21 17834.51 7.5


89 76 5 9 5 7 8



ST-02274607490512.86<0.058.60.171.49.313 1.727 71 8.3


35 56 5 5 1



ST-02374604490492.98<0.050.50.271.617.32 4.119 78 7.5


96 43 5 7 4 4



ST-02474602490482.89<0.058.30.311.47.338 6.725.1044.8


13 99 5 7 9 1



ST-02574598490371.71<0.016.90.551.03.647 5 13.82 6.4


19 87 5 5 6 9



ST-02674594490372.23<0.031.50.361.113.68 17.25 1188.1


21 47 5 9 9 8 1



ST-02874605490231.510.0611.70.610.64.551 5.69.168 9.4


56 62 5 3 8



ST-02974605490231.340.0813.10.600.74.467 5.811.86 6.3


76 86 5 1 3 9



ST-03074585490582.64<0.0226 0.292 14.12 1 29.43 8.1


39 06 5 3 3 6



ST-03474587490531.810.0522.90.321.03.751 2.216.79 43.


63 67 8 3 6 2



ST-04174575490222.39<0.036.20.291.18.739 7.619.64 9.8


34 30 5 9 9 6



ST-04274576490272.31<0.029.50.261.15.426 7.416 52 7


40 50 5 9



ST-04474574490262.12<0.027.20.281.28.244 5.117.64 18.


39 15 5 6 3 3 4



ST-04574583490261.71<0.017.30.410.95.651 11 18.73 7.1


50 31 5 3 3 1



ST-04674581490221.6 <0.021.20.411.08 70 6.920.83 19.


20 57 5 2 1 4 1



ST-04774581490211.88<0.021.10.380.95.542 7.218.56 9.7


73 87 5 3 5 8



ST-04874586490212.39<0.020.60.400.95.837 8.214.51 7.6


77 64 5 4 6 7



ST-04974637490421.320.0610.50.620.72.181 3.714 73 9.3


99 59



ST-05074638490471.2 <0.010.30.640.62.190 2.310.1107.9


47 57 5 5 7 9 9



ST-05174637490622.160.1115.80.580.93.510311 30.11528.


51 58 1 2 2 5



ST-05274631490550.86<0.09 0.210.61.830 4.28.439 14.


19 40 5 8 3 9



ST-05374626490541.35<0.011.30.480.73.241 2.98.546 10.


75 48 5 5 9 4 1



ST-05474608490931.610.0532.60.241.06.132 1.215.60 31.


52 60 8 6 3 8



ST-05574604490941.26<0.030.30.141.15.522 1 11.46 16.


85 22 5 9 2 8 8



ST-05674602490901.27<0.027.30.171.14.123 1 12 48 20.


57 50 5 4 9 5



ST-05774628490701.98<0.018.50.331.03 50 11.18.91 36.


63 91 5 2 1 1 6



ST-05874623490661.27<0.023.90.340.73.844 20.14.59 15.


05 98 5 2 1 6 3 8



ST-05974614490631.14<0.018.50.270.82.941 1.110.51 32.


74 05 5 5 3 6 5 7



ST-06074631490692.36<0.027.60.480.84.379 4.127.63 31.


38 81 5 9 6 8 3



ST-06174604490561.76<0.041.70.321.66.841 2.114.67 6.6


59 68 5 4 2



ST-06274597490492.85<0.053.30.271.56.929 5.523.81 5.1


77 72 5 8 2 5



ST-06374596490513.15<0.0119 0.472.010.39 2.223.66 12.


69 61 5 5 2 9 8 8



ST-17 74596490291.61<0.038.20.420.910.44 11.15.66 8.3


72 09 5 4 5 5 6



ST-27 74605490271.480.0612.90.610.74.950 5.510 67 12.


98 42 1 8



ST-04374576490272.16<0.026.10.241.15.225 7.314.51 6.6


40 50 5 9 6 2



Table 4. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.



SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La


_ID



S-005 74554490330.06.39.34602.030.20.20.1297.18.17837.312.2.514.50.12.0.051.644


06 31 8 3 6 7 1 2 6 2 4 5



S-009 74564490430.06.29.44501.850.20.30.09105.11.755.6612.2.614.30.12.0.041.647.


11 35 6 4 2 2 5 4 7 3 8 3 7 8 2



S-010 74574490430.08.77.23409.011.10.60.1190.94.12536.514.2.124.80.10.0.052.643.


35 33 6 2 6 4 2 5 6 6 8 4 8



S-017 74594490530.06.910.4902.270.30.30.1 110.14.796.1 17 3.117.40.12.0.051.847.


26 58 4 9 7 3 9 5 4 4 6 4 9 6 6



S-025 74604490630.06.59.24502.310.30.20.08109.10.696.959.92.315.10.12 0.041.949.


17 32 6 2 4 8 5 8 8 5 8 8 4 5



S-026 74604490720.06.810 4603.650.90.40.17111.14.688.0813.2.417.50.12.0.051.848.


32 69 9 8 2 5 4 9 6 5 7 1 2 6 5



S-030 74614490830.28.817.3409.622.00.70.32122.7.54027.516.2.226.30.21.0.072.350.


20 49 4 6 2 7 5 7 3 1 2 4 9 8



S-031 74614490720.07.09 4102.870.40.50.18107 11.617.5611.2.418.70.11.0.051.849.


06 68 7 6 5 8 9 1 1 5 9 9 7 3 3



S-032 74614490630.010.3.917010.11.71.2<0.095.23.72026.321.2.030.20.10.0.052.441.


01 24 2 7 5 4 2 7 3 7 3 9 3 7



S-036 74623490430.06.310.3902.230.30.20.08102.11.685.4510.2.414.50.12 0.051.744.


71 04 7 2 2 1 1 5 6 1 1 6 1 5 7



S-037 74623490530.08.95.54705.220.51.00.08120 7.5388.997.62.921.60.11.0.061.958.


50 47 4 7 6 8 5 7 1 3 7



S-038 74623490630.08.06.15103.470.61.10.2199.316 8213.016.3.518.50.10.0.061.945.


38 35 5 4 4 5 7 7 7 8 5 5 2



S-039 74623490720.06.58 4102.680.30.40.1199.413.635.7410.2.214.90.12 0.041.844.


24 79 5 9 2 3 6 2 7 3 6



S-040 74622490830.06.411.4702.440.30.30.18104 9.9785.0314.2.614.60.12.0.051.747.


90 59 7 4 2 2 6 4 5 9 2 3 7 9



S-042 74634490630.08.06.24006.8 2.53.00.19132.14.6419.019.2.522.10.21 0.073.054.


15 36 6 2 3 5 5 3 5 2 3 1 8



S-043 74633490530.09.53.44003.020.41.00.1384.716.875.1540.4.820.80.10.0.061.936.


94 52 4 9 3 6 3 7 8 2 9 7 7



Table 5. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.



SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr Ta Te Th


_ID



S-005 745544903342 0.57770.50.815.29 50025.107 <0.00.01.011.1 3 89.61.1<0.013.1


06 31 5 8 5 4 1 02 3 6 1 4 5



S-009 745644904339.0.58750.50.815.30.32025.97.1<0.00.01.010.1 2.895.21.1<0.014


11 35 8 6 3 5 7 2 1 02 2 2 8 6 5



S-010 745744904344.0.32920.52.020.8.785048.213 <0.00.00.46.5<115.154.2.4<0.029.6


35 33 6 1 9 7 7 5 02 3 8 5 5 6 5



S-017 745944905343.0.61060.50.815.38 33024.116 <0.00.00.912.1 3.494.71.1<0.014.8


26 58 7 2 0 6 5 2 3 02 1 9 3 9 5



S-025 746044906344.0.56690.50.816.24.23035.135.<0.00.01.19.61 3.895.71.4<0.019.8


17 32 8 6 8 6 7 9 5 02 2 3 3 5 5



S-026 746044907252 0.41360.41.015.31.41038.133 <0.00.01.010.1 5.997 1.4<0.016.9


32 69 7 0 7 7 2 5 5 02 2 4 3 3 5 5



S-030 74614490832340.41360.51.918.17.11455.262 0.000.00.77.71 17.96.12.7<0.029.4


20 49 8 0 6 8 7 4 0 6 2 4 7 8 7 5



S-031 746144907260 0.58440.31.314.26.44035.125 <0.00.00.99.81 5.2113.1.2<0.016.5


06 68 4 8 3 8 4 6 02 2 6 5 8 5 5



S-032 746144906382.0.21830.23.312.16.27044.201 <0.00.00.35.81 10.133 1.6<0.042


01 24 3 9 4 7 2 9 02 1 2 6 3 5



S-036 746234904338.0.44740.50.717.23.22036.105 <0.00.01.09.71 3.782.31.4<0.015.4


71 04 8 4 9 2 8 8 6 02 2 9 9 5 5



S-037 746234905376.0.53831.22.026.13.42042.124 <0.00.00.610.1 7.1322 2.1<0.029.5


50 47 6 9 4 6 8 3 8 02 2 1 2 1 5



S-038 74623490631131.11410.41.514.34.44041.160 <0.00.00.514.1 4.9120.1.3<0.016.4


38 35 1 0 5 7 4 1 8 02 2 9 7 5 2 5



S-039 746234907248 0.46290.41.214.22.33033.108 0.000.01 9.11 3.8106.1.2<0.014.2


24 79 5 5 1 8 1 7 2 2 5 1 5 5



S-040 746224908343 0.51070.50.915.34.44029.106 <0.00.01.010.1 3.298.51.1<0.014.0


90 59 2 0 7 7 1 1 5 02 2 9 9 7 5 5



S-042 746344906380 0.51080.41.328.33.30054.197 <0.00.00.811 1 17.512 2.60.0919.4


15 36 2 0 3 7 4 1 6 02 2 3 6 5 5



S-043 746334905354.1.28471.00.915.44.46020.116 <0.00.00.217.1 3.2103 1.10.0711.3


94 52 2 2 4 6 1 4 7 02 1 7 5 1 5



Table 6. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.



SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr


_ID



S-005 74554490330.5 0.62.77 3.114.72 83


06 31 2 5 4



S-009 74564490430.520.52.80 2.214.63 87.


11 35 6 8 5 7 9



S-010 74574490430.291.22.41 17.11.94 18


35 33 7 6 8 7 5



S-017 74594490530.490.62.92 2.218.76 86.


26 58 8 7 5 9 7



S-025 74604490630.500.83.74 2.111.57 74.


17 32 1 5 7 6 9



S-026 74604490720.460.82.73 2 16 66 75.


32 69 6 6 4



S-030 74614490830.331.64.48 3.217.12542


20 49 6 4 1 9



S-031 74614490720.440.72.68 1.713.74 68


06 68 4 6 6 4



S-032 74614490630.171.34.35 1.812.61 10.


01 24 2 2 8 7



S-036 74623490430.500.62.73 2.511.54 77.


71 04 8 8 6 7 8



S-037 74623490530.501.06 66 2.813.82 36


50 47 4 2 1



S-038 74623490630.490.82.89 2.414.89 26.


38 35 1 5 8 8 3



S-039 74623490720.470.62.67 1.711.57 72.


24 79 8 8 4 8 3



S-040 74622490830.490.62.77 1.919.87 81.


90 59 7 1 5 4 7



S-042 74634490630.561.33.74 5.932.73 32.


15 36 1 6 2 8



S-043 74633490530.610.72.1121.911.94 6.1


94 52 3 4 8



Table 7. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.


SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La


_ID



CS-00174599490900.06.60.325015.90.71.40.0434 2.71664.63.41.219.60.00.0.012.116.


99 92 6 5 5 1 1 6 7 2 9 4 7



CS-00274599490900.27.20.810 8.633.00.3<0.02.420.61721 24 0.723.10.00.0.013.91.2


44 91 5 6 9 2 2 5 6 1 2 5



CS-00374599490900.06.80.2130136 0.00.3<0.01.871.21376.72.20.623.50.00.<0.03.51.1


13 58 5 9 6 1 2 3 5 3 05 9



CS-00474599490900.06.80.522065.10.80.9<0.019.91.71143.82.60.922.30.10.0.002.810.


40 28 8 5 3 2 8 3 9 1 2



CS-00574601490890.06.50.250 7.122.60.5<0.022.11 1430.35.60.819.40.10.0.023.510.


49 71 4 9 8 2 3 2 3 8 2



CS-00674601490891.56.6<0.90 15.43.40.60.0315.51.11515.333 0.821.20.00.0.012.67.8


37 45 1 1 2 9 7 5 5 8 9 1 9 3



CS-00774601490890.27.10.270 20.126.0.4<0.015.90.81538.98 0.721 0.10.0.014.37.9


37 11 1 9 5 2 5 3 6 2 7 6



CS-00874621490750.07.20.736013.10.61.5<0.034.53 1872.53.81.320.30.10.0.022.416.


50 60 6 5 5 2 9 2 7 3 2 9



CS-00974621490750.06.51 10 5.612.20.4<0.03.221.21213.13.20.723.40.00.0.033.01.6


19 46 4 9 1 4 2 5 7 9 2 4 2



CS-01074621490750.06.9<0.3105.760.91.2<0.040.62.21419.34.41.319.70.10.0.023.020


41 07 9 2 2 6 7 2 5 1 5 1 1 8 5



Table 8. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.


SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb ScSeSn Sr Ta Te Th


_ID



CS-0017459949090155.0.24731 2.99 1.955019.3270 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<131.154.2.5<0.09.42


99 92 5 6 02 1 5 5 4 5 9 5



CS-0027459949090148.0.05851.03.111.1.946023.7470 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 21.8.9 4.0<0.01.29


44 91 5 3 7 7 7 02 1 5 4 1 9 5



CS-003745994909090.70.09181.02.817.2 69015.6650 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 86.64.77.1<0.01.12


13 58 3 5 5 3 02 1 5 2 4 4 5



CS-0047459949090115 0.16570.72.714.1.863018 411 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<159.115 5.5<0.05.91


40 28 7 3 9 2 02 1 5 4 1 2 5



CS-0057460149089191 0.02170.92.57.92.635035.7320 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 16.49.71.8<0.08.52


49 71 9 8 1 02 1 5 2 6 6 5



CS-0067460149089133 0.13971.03.110.1.747022 298 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<116.54.22.9<0.04.73


37 45 1 1 1 2 02 1 5 2 9 5



CS-0077460149089132 0.07071.12.510.1.936033 450 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 24.41.54.4<0.08.3


37 11 5 7 02 1 5 5 5 1 5



CS-0087462149075212 0.23900.92.78.32.258021.7279 <0.0<0.0<0.02.1 35.169.2.2<0.08.94


50 60 8 4 9 02 1 5 7 2 5 8 5



CS-0097462149075129.0.02451.12.312.1.832021.6310 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 21.19.61.8<0.01.38


19 46 5 6 3 8 3 02 1 5 8 8 9 5



CS-0107462149075236 0.23220.72.69.92.656031.4238 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<112.148 1.7<0.012.9


41 07 5 1 1 02 1 5 5 1 2 5




Table 9. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.


SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y ZnZr


_ID



CS-00174599490900.111.81.4141.4.634.4


99 92 3 1 1 7



CS-00274599490900.012.51 <11.3.331.2


44 91 5 6 1 4



CS-00374599490900.013.90.92 1 1.343.1


13 58 2 3



CS-00474599490900.062.41.28 0.3.474.3


40 28 7 7 7 4



CS-00574601490890.051.71.43 1 3.365.1


49 71 6 9 9



CS-00674601490890.051.53.25 1 4.392.4


37 45 2 9 2



CS-00774601490890.032.44.62 1.5.252.6


37 11 2 3 6



CS-00874621490750.111.81.4150.5.614


50 60 9 2 7 1



CS-00974621490750.021.51.11 1.2.251.7


19 46 7 9 7 5



CS-01074621490750.111.31.6130.5.553.9


41 07 3 9 6 1






JORC Table 1. This table applies to the Bukulja project work program



CRITERIA COMMENTARY


Sampling The following Stream Sediment


techniques sampling technique was followed by


the Company throughout the



Bukulja project survey:



Stream sediments comprise clastic and


hydromorphic components, including


detrital grains, clays, colloids,


organic matter and Fe-Mn coatings on


clasts. In view of this diversity it


is important to collect the most


appropriate size fraction consistent


with the objectives of the sur- vey.


In mineral exploration the objective


is to enhance the anomaly contrast


(peak/background ratio) in order to


increase the chances of identifying


a



mineralised bedrock source.


-Sites are selected with the


following factors in


mind



--Avoid obvious sources of


contamination: sample upstream (at


least 50 m) from roads and


habitation.



--Where valleys are steeply incised


avoid collapsed bank material by


sampling near the center of the


stream.



--Avoid areas of winnowed sediment.


Fine-grained material at the margins


of the water course may be


better.



--Avoid deposits of well-sorted


gravel and areas of limited sediment


accumulation.



--For consistency, always sample


material deposited in the same


setting in a stream e.g. do not mix


material from heavy mineral traps


with fine sediment


banks.



-Sample collection


--Location was made with Garmin- GPSma


p


64


--Wash sieves and pans in stream


immediately prior to sampling. The


sieve with the 2 mm cloth is placed


on top of the fine sieve and both


are mounted on top of the


pan.



--Collect sediment from several


points on the stream bed to produce


a representative composite sample.


The top 10-20 cm of sediment is


discarded to avoid spurious high


contents of Fe and Mn in oxide


coatings.



--Load coarse sediment into the top


sieve with minimum input of water.


Remove large clasts by hand and rub


the material through the top sieve,


wearing rubber gloves. Remove the


top sieve and continue careful


rubbing and shaking until adequate


fine material (normally about 100 g


dry weight) has passed through the


lower (fine) sieve into the pan


beneath. No coarse particles should


be allowed to enter the fine


fraction


sample.



--Leave sample to settle for a fixed


time, typically about 15-20 minutes.


During this period


panned-concentrate and water samples


may be collected, and site data are


recorded.



--Decant excess water to leave a


final volume of 200-250 ml.


Homogenize this by gentle agitation


with stirring, and carefully decant


into a clean numbered Kraft bag


using a clean funnel. Place the


sealed bag in a thin



polythene bag and secure with a loose


knot for transportation in an


upright


position.



--Wash all equipment thoroughly in


the stream before packing


away.



--Collect duplicate samples at some


sites to monitor within-site


variability. In a regional survey


field duplicates are normally


collected from every 100th site.





Prenumbered field cards, randomized


in blocks of 100 numbers, are issued


to the sampling teams. At each site


the appropriate number is allocated


to all sample containers, which are


sealed


onsite




Sampling procedure which the Company


followed


for Rock sampling:



· Once the sample location has been


determined, its location is defined


and recorded by using a hand held


GPS



· Approximately 2 Kg of sample


material is collected, ensuring that


the sample is representative of the


outcrop being


sampled



· The sample is placed into the


sampling container, which is labeled


according to the attributed sample


number.



· All relevant information with


regard to the outcrop was


recorded.




Sampling procedures which the Company


followed for Soil


sampling:




· Locate the predesignated sampling


position using a hand-held


GPS



· In areas where deep moist soils


exist, a hand soil auger is usually


required to reach the soil horizon




· Hand auger down to get through the


humus layer and the sample is


obtained approximately 20cm below


the surface of the soil


horizon


, if possible from the C horizon


· To avoid cross contamination a


nylon brush is used to clean the


dirt and mud from the sampling


equipment before the sample is


collected.




· The sample is sieved on-site using a


80 mesh sieve, 178 micrometers,


using a stack of sieves with


progressively finer mesh sizes.




· Approximately 1-2kg of sampled


material is


collected



· samples are placed in a labeled


plastic bag (outside and a sample


ticket is placed inside the bag) and


is sealed


onsite



· The samples are stored in a dry and


secure container on the project area




· The samples are submitted to the


laboratory while observing sample


handling and handover


protocols




Mr. Jerry Aiken is the Competent


Person, as far as this announcement


(and this JORC Table 1) is


concerned.


Mr


. Aiken judges these stream sediment


and rock sample results to be


sufficiently reliable for the


purpose of defining the main zones


of



interest at Bukulja project. The


results will only be used to guide


the initial phases of



Jadars work, and do not form part of


any resource estimate.





Drilling Not Applicable


techniques



Drill sample Not Applicable


recovery



Logging Not Applicable


Sub-sampling Not Applicable


techniques and


sample


preparation



Quality of assay The samples were submitted to the ALS


data and laboratory in Bor (ISO 17025


laboratory accredited) for analysis: All


tests samples were analyzed by the ALS


method


ME0MS61L


. The Company did not conduct routine


QA/QC analysis on the results,


including the systematic utilization


of certified reference materials,


blanks, and umpire laboratory



check assays, as at the time of the


sampling program, the Company did


not have access to certified


reference materials. All work was


supervised and authorized by a


person qualified under the JORC Code


guidelines.




Jadars CP is confident that the


analytical and assay techniques and


QA/QC protocols implemented by the


ALS laboratory were appropriate and


adequate for the purposes of


defining zones of interest in the


area. These sample media and


techniques and assays were not part


of a resource


estimate.




Verification of No drilling or mineralization


sampling and reported here.


assaying



No drilling or twinning of holes


reported here.





No adjustments were made to the assay


data.



Location of data Not applicable as there is not


points Mineral Resource





Stream samples:


Grid System: WGS84; GCS_WGS_1984


WKID: 4326; Datum: D_WGS_1984


Spheroid: WGS_1984; Angular Unit:


Degree




Stream sediment and rock sampling


locations were determined by a


hand-held GPS. Topographic accuracy


is estimated to be within 30-50


meters. Topographic control is not


considered relevant, as it does not


relate to Mineral


Resources





Data spacing and Stream Sediment and soil samples were


distribution collected on


a


n estimated density of two samples per


1 square Km. The location of stream


samples was determined by local


stream


distribution.




- The soil samples were collected on a


1km grid, where stream density did


not allow for adequate coverage with


soil


samples.




Mr. Jerry Aiken considers that the


sample/data spacing and distribution


which deployed in the 2018 stream


sediment survey and the rock


sampling exercise to be sufficient


and adequate for orientation


purposes.


Infill soil sampling and further


scouting will be undertaken



in areas which were defined as


anomalous in this



survey



No mineral resource or ore


reserve is being reported.





Sample composite was


not employed.






Orientation of The stream sediment and soil surveys w


data in ere


relation to designed to cover the majority of


geological the license and on an approximate


structure


2 sample to 1km2 sampling density.


The sample locations and


distribution was determined by the


local stream distribution. The rock


samples were collected from


outcropping areas and where the


outcrop had pegmatitic texture.





Not applicable as no drilling


is reported by the company.





Not applicable as no drilling


is reported by the


company.





Sample Throughout the sampling program, all


security prescribed sample handling protocols


were adhered to. The sample handling


protocols


included;



· Each day after sample collection,


the samples were stored in a


central, secured location within the


project area after being catalogued


and


labeled.



· On completion of the sampling


program, the samples were


transported directly to the ALS


laboratory in Bor, where relevel ALS


personnel signed off the receipt of


the


samples.



· The CP assumes that all ALS


internal sample handling procedures


were adhered


to.



The CP judges that the sample


handling protocols which were


implemented throughout the program


were sufficient to maintain sample


integrity.




Audits or No audits have


reviews been undertaken





Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results


(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)


Criteria


Mineral tenement · Centurion Metals DOO, a 100% owned


and land tenure subsidiary of Jadar resources LTD,


status is a 100% holder of



Bukulja mineral exploration license


(License # 310-02-01835/2016-02).


The license is located in



central Serbia.


· At time of reporting the company


license is in good standing and the


company


plans to comply with all provisions


relating to the Serbian mining law




Exploration done · Historical work has been conducted


by other on the


parties


Bukulja project area by various


Serbian and Yugoslav state


geological agencies. The Company is


not aware of the results of these


investigations.



Geology · The CP judges, from the data which


is available at time of this


announcement, that the


mineralisation style may be related


to pegmatite


dykes



Drill hole · Not relevant as no drilling is


Information being reported in this


announcement



Data aggregation · No data aggregation methods were


methods used in this


announcement



· No metal equivalent formulas were


used in reporting of any


results




Relationship · No drilling intercepts are reported


between here.


mineralisation


widths and


intercept


lengths



Diagrams · No drilling results are presented


in this


announcement.



Balanced reporting· The reporting here covers the area


of the companys current focus.


Further data analysis and


interpretation may result in the


definition of new


targets



Other substantive · No information available on


exploration metallurgy, ground water, bulk


data density or rock stability.




· Integration and interpretation of


the various data sets are


on-going



Further work The Company plans to execute a


gridded soil sampling program over


the anomalous areas in the



northern and eastern part of the


permit. The sampling program will be


aimed at defining the source of the


anomalies defined by the stream


sediment sampling. On definition of


soil



anomalies, the company will conduct


detailed mapping and possibly follow


up with


trenching.



The company believes that the


Stream Sediment anomalies are


related to pegmatite dykes within


the



Bukulja granite





Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=44176


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=44176&tr=1


