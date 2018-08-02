IRW-News: Jadar Lithium Ltd.: Jadar Lithium Limited: Erste Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja definieren mehrere anomale Zonen

IRW-PRESS: Jadar Lithium Ltd.



: Jadar Lithium Limited: Erste Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja definieren mehrere anomale Zonen

Erste Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja definieren mehrere anomale Zonen

WICHTIGSTE ERGEBNISSE

- Auswertung der Ergebnisse für das Projekt Bukulja abgeschlossen

- Erste Flusssediment- und Bodenuntersuchungen definieren eine Anzahl anomaler Zonen im Granitoid Bukulja

- Anomalien durch die Werte mehrerer Elemente wie Be, Sb, Sn, As und Li definiert

- Anschlussprogramm für das dritte Quartal 2018 in Planung

Jadar Lithium Limited (ASX: JDR) (Jadar oder das Unternehmen) freut sich, über den aktuellen Stand seiner ersten Probenahme- und Kartierungsaktivitäten zur Erkundung seines Projekts Bukulja in Serbien zu berichten.

Im Rahmen der ersten Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja entnahm das Unternehmen insgesamt 54 Flussproben, 16 Bodenproben und 10 Gesteinsproben. Die Proben wurden an das Labor von ALS in Bor (Serbien) geschickt, wo die Probenaufbereitung durchgeführt wurde. Die Proben wurden dann an das ALS-Labor in Irland zur weiteren Analyse auf Lithium und damit verbundene Elemente überstellt.

Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmen

Das Ziel des ersten Probenahmeprogramms bestand darin, anomale Zonen innerhalb des Konzessionsgebiets zu identifizieren, die auf eine Lithiummineralisierung hinweisen könnten. In den Konzessionen von Jadar werden zwei Typen von Lithiummineralisierung angepeilt:

- Gebiete, die mit miozänen Sedimentgesteinen bedeckt sind, bergen möglicherweise Potenzial für Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs;

- Gebiete mit Granitgrundgestein und metamorphen Gesteinen werden auf Lithiummineralisierung in Verbindung mit Pegmatiten untersucht.

Die Konzession Bukulja ist weitgehend von kristallinem Granitgrundgestein bedeckt, das Potenzial für die Auffindung von Mineralisierung in Zusammenhang mit Pegmatiten hat. Der südwestliche Teil der Konzession enthält alluviale Lagerstätten, denen der Randbereich eines miozänen Sedimentbeckens, ein Ziel für die Auffindung von Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs, zugrunde liegen könnte. Das geochemische Programm wurde konzipiert, um die geochemischen Signaturen des granitischen Grundgesteins sowie der Oberfläche der Sedimenteinheiten auf Erkundungsniveau zu liefern.

Die Ergebnisse der Boden- und Flusssedimentprobenahmen wurden von einem Geochemiker ausgewertet, wobei für die jeweiligen Stichproben die Hintergrundwerte für verschiedene Elemente ermittelt wurden. Die abgegrenzten Anomalien basieren auf den erhöhten Gehalten der assoziierten Elemente über den Hintergrundwerten und nicht auf den absoluten Werten der einzelnen Elemente. Die Flusssedimentuntersuchung hat fünf Gebiete ergeben, die anomale Werte von Lithium und anderen mit Pegmatiten verbundenen Elementen wie Zinn, Beryllium und Thallium aufweisen. In diesen Gebieten sind weitere Untersuchungen angezeigt. Aufgrund der starken Vegetationsdecke und der großen Fläche des Konzessionsgebiets war es den Teams in dieser ersten Phase der Probenahmen nicht möglich, etwaige mögliche Pegmatitzonen zu ermitteln. Auf Grundlage der Ergebnisse dieser Arbeiten kann ein zweites, detailliertes Programm über wesentlich kleineren Schwerpunktgebieten erarbeitet werden.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44176/2018-07-24 JDR_ASX_Prelim Expo Update Bukulja-Final_V2_DEprcom.001.jpeg

Abbildung 1 - Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmestellen und anomale Zonen bei Bukulja. Der Großteil der Anomalien befindet sich im Bereich des Granitoids Bukulja (in Dunkelrot auf der Karte ausgewiesen) und an der westlichen Kontaktzone des Granitoids. Die As-/Sn-Anomalie im südlichen Randbereich der Konzession befindet sich innerhalb von miozänen Sedimentgesteinen und jüngeren alluvialen Schichten (in Gelb angegeben) und stellt unter Umständen Material dar, das vom Granitoid aus dorthin transportiert wurde.

Gesteinsprobenahmen

Aufgrund eines Mangels an Ausbissen entnahm das Unternehmen nur eine begrenzte Anzahl an Gesteinsproben (10 Proben) aus pegmatitischen Ausbissen. Die Proben ergaben zwar keine wirtschaftlichen Lithiumgehalte; das Unternehmen plant nach Abschluss der ergänzenden Probenahmen dennoch, weitere Kartierungen und Probenahmen durchzuführen.

Die Ergebnisse der Probenahmen sind in den Tabellen 1 bis 9 ausgewiesen.

Für das 3. Quartal geplante Aktivitäten:

- Traversierung, Kartierung und Gesteinssplitterprobenahmen in den Zielgebieten

- Ergänzende Bodenprobenahmen in Interessensgebieten oder in Bereichen mit begrenzten oder keinen Gesteinsausbissen

- Mineralogische Untersuchungen an ausgewählten Proben

- Schürfgrabungen, sollten in Anschlussprogramme zu gut definierten Zielgebieten führen

Das Unternehmen wertet derzeit die Ergebnisse aus den anderen Projekten aus und wird diese nach Abschluss veröffentlichen.

ENDE

Stellungnahme des Sachverständigen

Die in dieser ASX-Meldung enthaltenen Informationen zu den Explorationsergebnissen wurden von Herrn Jerry L. Aiken, einem eingetragenen Mitglied der Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), zusammengestellt. Herr Aiken hat ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für den Mineralisierungstyp und die Art der hier betrachteten Lagerstätte sowie die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten wesentlich sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen gemäß den einschlägigen australischen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, Ausgabe 2012 - JORC-Code 2012) befähigen. Herr Aiken ist für Jadar Lithium Limited als Berater tätig und stimmt zu, dass die vorgelegten Informationen in der hier präsentierten Form und in diesem Zusammenhang in der vorliegenden Meldung veröffentlicht werden.

Haftungsausschluss

Bestimmte Aussagen in dieser Meldung stellen zukunftsgerichtete Informationen dar. Diese Informationen basieren auf einer Reihe von Schätzungen und Annahmen, die das Unternehmen unter Berücksichtigung seiner Erfahrung, der aktuellen Bedingungen und der Erwartungen hinsichtlich zukünftiger Entwicklungen sowie anderer Faktoren, die das Unternehmen unter den gegebenen Umständen für angemessen hält, auf einer vernünftigen Grundlage getroffen hat. Obwohl diese Schätzungen und Annahmen als angemessen gelten, sind sie naturgemäß geschäftlichen, wirtschaftlichen, wettbewerblichen, politischen und gesellschaftlichen Unsicherheiten und Unwägbarkeiten unterworfen, von denen viele nur schwer vorhersehbar sind und im Allgemeinen nicht im Einflussbereich des Unternehmens liegen. Diese können dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in den zukunftsgerichteten Informationen und Aussagen ausgedrückt, impliziert oder prognostiziert werden. Obwohl das Unternehmen der Auffassung ist, dass alle wesentlichen Annahmen angemessen sind, besteht keine Gewissheit, dass sie sich als richtig erweisen werden oder dass die in dieser Meldung ausgewiesenen Ergebnisse erreicht werden können.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen sind Aussagen, die keine historischen Tatsachen darstellen. Wörter wie erwarten, fühlen, glauben, werden, können, rechnen mit, Potenzial und ähnliche Ausdrücke sollen zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen kenntlich machen. Diese Aussagen beinhalten, sind jedoch nicht beschränkt auf Aussagen über die zukünftige Produktion, Ressourcen oder Reserven sowie Explorationsprogramme und -ergebnisse. Eine Vielzahl von Faktoren kann dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse des Unternehmens wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in den vom oder im Namen des Unternehmens bereitgestellten zukunftsgerichteten Informationen ausgedrückt oder impliziert werden. Zu diesen Faktoren gehören unter anderem Risiken in Bezug auf den Preis von Lithium und anderen Rohstoffen und Wechselkursschwankungen; Explorationsrisiken; Risiken in Bezug auf die Auswertung von Explorations-, Probe- und Bohrergebnissen, die Geologie, den Gehalt und die Kontinuität von Minerallagerstätten und Schlussfolgerungen aus wirtschaftlichen Bewertungen; Erschließungsrisiken; Betriebsrisiken; Wettbewerb; zeitliche Verzögerungen; regulatorische Einschränkungen; Umweltschäden und -haftung sowie zusätzlicher Finanzierungsbedarf. Obwohl das Unternehmen versucht hat, alle wesentlichen Faktoren, die eine Abweichung der tatsächlichen Ergebnisse bewirken können, zu identifizieren, kann es andere Faktoren geben, die dazu führen, dass die Ergebnisse nicht wie erwartet, geschätzt oder beabsichtigt ausfallen. Die zukunftsgerichteten Informationen sind keine Garantie für zukünftige Leistungen und die Anleger werden daher davor gewarnt, sich aufgrund ihrer inhärenten Unsicherheit nicht auf zukünftige Informationen zu verlassen. Zukunftsgerichtete Informationen gelten zum Zeitpunkt dieser Meldung (oder wie anderweitig angegeben) und das Unternehmen übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Informationen öffentlich zu aktualisieren, sei es aufgrund neuer Informationen, zukünftiger Ereignisse oder Ergebnisse bzw. aus anderen Gründen, es sei denn, dies wird gesetzlich gefordert.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Table 1. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54

SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K

_ID

ST-00174567490230.06.37.23704.260.30.60.08128 5.62125.26.51.314.10.10.0.022.6

76 78 6 2 5 4 5 9 2 8 8

ST-00274565490260.06.57.43905.1 0.40.60.12132 5.82221.17.31.415.10.10.0.022.9

77 39 5 6 5 3 5 5 8 2 9 1

ST-00374565490300.06.19.63905.240.50.60.1 142.7.72523.59.81.615.70.20.0.022.8

95 54 5 9 3 2 5 9 5 3 7 3

ST-00474565490330.06.57.53905.720.50.60.09156.6.52122.97.81.615.60.20.0.032.8

69 27 6 2 2 1 5 1 3 2 2 8

ST-00574566490400.06.39.64502.670.30.50.32127 12.8011.613.2.615.80.22.0.051.7

20 24 7 6 4 1 7 4 3 5 1 1 2 6

ST-00674566490380.07.39 4106.440.60.60.1 199.6.81920.47.31.517.60.20.0.033.3

39 67 5 2 7 6 5 9 5 3 3 1 8

ST-00774570490410.07.38.64607.580.90.60.09243 6.92322.38.41.717.70.20.0.033.5

95 65 8 3 5 7 4 6 4 6 7

ST-00874572490430.07.37.94406.190.70.60.1 138 6.21922.56.71.417.90.20.0.033.6

88 43 6 9 8 9 5 3 3 5 1

ST-00974575490470.06.67.14005.520.40.70.1 204 5.71912.46 1.315.90.20.0.023.0

03 78 6 4 3 1 5 6 6 4 7 7

ST-01074579490470.07.17.64105.660.60.70.09162 6.52413.47.41.517.40.10.0.033.1

-S 75 68 6 6 3 1 8 5 9 4 5 6

ST-01174600490370.07.332.4403.950.60.60.4986.611 4214 18.2.817.80.10.0.062.5

50 05 9 7 8 8 5 3 9 7 3 4 4

ST-01274608490400.07.59 5806.030.60.60.1 179 6 1715.79.51.717.60.20.0.043.9

-S 72 73 5 9 4 5 3 4 3 6

ST-01374604490400.07.213.4905.170.50.50.15152 6.92315.110.2 17.80.10.0.043.2

-S 35 46 5 2 8 5 9 5 9 5 9 4 3 7

ST-01474610490410.07.92 5707.050.70.70.1 235 6.11520.18.71.719.80.20.0.033.9

-S 10 03 5 7 1 7 6 4 7 1

ST-01574612490380.05.850.4002.4 0.40.30.23126.10.4310.217 2.814.40.10.0.042.2

-S 08 88 9 2 6 7 6 5 6 7 9 3 9 6

ST-01674593490250.08.210.3805.650.91.10.1486.57.42718.210.2.820.90.10.0.062.5

08 86 6 5 6 1 2 9 3 8 3 1 4

ST-01874589490240.07.78.44106.080.81.00.1197 6.82313.67.92.218.40.10.0.042.6

10 51 5 1 4 4 1 5 6 3 4 2

ST-01974622490410.08.94.83003.660.60.20.08124.3.71322.45.51.423.40.10.0.035.3

65 42 5 2 1 6 5 1 4 3 8 2

ST-02074625490420.07.73.22705.2 0.40.50.1184.44 1613.24.91.018.70.10.0.024.0

43 90 3 2 1 9 5 4 2 9 7

ST-02174612490540.07.01 3008.5 1.11.50.18>5004.51315.39.71.323.40.50.0.032.8

89 76 3 7 5 4 5 4 3 3

ST-02274607490510.09.31.917013.32.41.30.1 145 3.15 31.25.71.328.20.20.0.032.5

35 56 3 7 8 8 3 3 8 8

ST-02374604490490.09.32.141010.21.00.60.12158.4.41830.46.91.824.70.20.0.043.5

96 43 7 9 5 6 5 9 3 4 3

ST-02474602490480.010 2.83609.991.30.90.05164.4.81526.77.12.528.60.20.0.053.0

13 99 4 1 2 5 7 3 2 8 9

ST-02574598490370.06.721.4804.790.40.50.2 93.39.63012.913.2.316.10.10.0.043.1

19 87 7 1 2 6 5 4 4 4 3 3

ST-02674594490370.18.841.5206.961.20.80.21111 9.73418.520.3.223.60.10.0.062.7

21 47 9 6 2 5 3 7 8 3 7 8

ST-02874605490230.05.815.3802.890.30.30.3266.58.8367.7611.2.213.70.10.0.032.4

56 62 8 5 6 3 8 5 6 5 1 3 9

ST-02974605490230.06.822.4302.930.40.40.3673.811 4711.418.3 16.20.10.0.062.3

76 86 8 2 7 6 4 5 2 1 2 2

ST-03074585490580.07.92.24907.760.70.70.06>5005 9 22.55.71.019.50.50.0.024.7

39 06 6 6 1 3 5 5 3 3

ST-03474587490530.08.07.13506.861.21.00.3396.612.3813.211.2.220.90.11.0.052.1

63 67 5 5 6 8 4 5 4 3 5 4 3

ST-04174575490220.08.38.14006.850.81.00.08102 8.22116.58.41.919.20.10.0.033.0

34 30 6 4 2 3 5 4 5 6 4 7 6

ST-04274576490270.08.16.13606.910.61.00.0571.13.91413.09.81.419.10.10.0.032.9

40 50 6 5 9 6 5 5 4 3 8

ST-04474574490260.08.05.53806.640.70.80.09104 8.22922.710.2.019.60.10.0.042.8

39 15 7 6 6 8 9 1 6 6 8

ST-04574583490260.07.512.4105.7 0.70.90.1795.910.2813.810.2.518.30.10.0.042.6

50 31 6 4 8 5 1 3 5 1 1 5 5 3 7 2

ST-04674581490220.07.68.34204.810.71.30.1791.212 4826.417 2.919.30.10.0.052.5

20 57 5 9 8 6 6 6 8 6

ST-04774581490210.07.16.84105.030.40.90.1185.57.32814.68.81.916.90.10.0.032.6

73 87 8 6 9 7 4 5 3 9 7

ST-04874586490210.06.65.84004.810.40.80.1265.76.82212.17.11.715.70.10.0.032.7

77 64 5 3 3 8 5 3 5 4 3 3 6

ST-04974637490420.06.35 4502.420.30.40.1477.114.7111.222.3.215.40.10.0.052.5

99 59 6 8 4 2 5 5 5 5 1 4 9 1

ST-05074638490470.06.53.14102.010.30.50.1573.516 718.2324.3.616.20.00.0.052.1

47 57 9 6 9 3 9 1 5 9 3 8 6

ST-05174637490620.09.37.24307.791.72.70.2 96.919.9719.441.4.223.70.11 0.082.3

51 58 7 2 8 5 8 5 2 6 4 1 5

ST-05274631490550.06.64.44604.950.31.00.1256.78.1229.5 10.1.214.20.10.0.022.0

19 40 2 6 4 8 1 2 5 4 5 6 8

ST-05374626490540.06.70.93204.760.21.10.2360.17.43812.27.81.715.10.10.0.021.9

75 48 3 1 5 4 6 3 3 4

ST-05474608490930.08.13.82609.581 1.30.19113.9.22618.18.31.520.90.11 0.032.1

52 60 4 8 9 5 5 6 7 3

ST-05574604490940.08.54.523010.50.72.00.1896.37.31716.57.31.121.20.10.0.022.4

85 22 4 5 1 4 9 5 5 5 4

ST-05674602490900.08.83.324010.40.81.40.2 90.76.11815.87.71.122 0.10.0.022.5

57 50 4 7 5 9 8 4 6 8 6

ST-05774628490700.08.06.13608.1 0.91.80.5296.310.4311.913.2.019.30.11.0.052.3

63 91 6 7 7 3 5 3 3 5 5 2 2 1

ST-05874623490660.07.22.63506.050.61.90.1996.77.73411.510.1.816 0.10.0.041.8

05 98 3 9 9 2 5 3 4 5 6 1

ST-05974614490630.07.86.44305.690.31.20.1894.113.329.158 1.818.10.11.0.032.3

74 05 4 4 8 7 7 3 1 2

ST-06074631490690.08.05.84108.181.23.10.19123 16.5715.514.2.719.90.11.0.052.2

38 81 3 8 8 5 5 5 8 7 1 4 9

ST-06174604490560.07.72.15305.871.10.50.13131 8.12526.19.82.018.80.10.0.043.5

59 68 3 9 9 7 5 4 2 5 9

ST-06274597490490.08.92.338018.21.10.8<0.0164.3.81523.56.21.823.90.10.0.053.2

77 72 6 2 6 9 2 5 5 6 2 8

ST-06374596490510.07.62.35406.041.10.40.08420 8.22425.68.92.120.80.30.0.043.9

69 61 3 7 2 1 8 8 4 1 1

ST-17 74596490290.07.214.4005.450.70.80.2374.89 2712.89.62.217.20.10.0.052.5

72 09 8 3 1 4 1 5 3 5 1 3 7

ST-27 74605490270.05.914.3803.020.30.30.4169.48.5387.9711.2.113.60.10.0.042.3

98 42 9 8 1 2 9 4 4 1 4 2 4

ST-04374576490270.08.06.43607.380.61.00.0565.94.11312.86.51.318.50.10.0.022.9

40 50 6 6 4 2 7 4 3 5 6

Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.

SampleX Y La Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr

_ID

ST-001745674902360.142.70.25560.31.611.10.55033.164.<0.00.00.34.91 5.1119.

76 78 3 7 8 7 3 7 5 02 1 6 5

ST-002745654902661.346.80.25970.21.612.9.855051 183.<0.00.00.35.21 5.5125.

77 39 4 5 3 3 5 02 2 1 5

ST-003745654903067.156.90.27590.41.615.12.60046.180 <0.00.00.45.6<16.4121.

95 54 7 1 2 6 5 9 02 2 1 5

ST-004745654903372.551.40.26390.21.514.10.60040.190 <0.00.00.35.71 6.3120

69 27 5 7 5 8 5 9 02 2 4

ST-005745664904057.739.40.51160.40.915.33.65037.114 <0.00.01.010.1 3.7109.

20 24 3 0 8 2 9 3 3 02 3 3 7 5

ST-006745664903892.257 0.27970.31.721.9 65047.229 <0.00.00.24.81 8.2132

39 67 4 7 9 3 6 02 1 8

ST-0077457049041114 56.50.29840.31.716.10.74050.240 <0.00.00.35.21 8.2137

95 65 6 9 2 6 8 1 02 2 3

ST-008745724904364.164.20.29320.31.713.9.458048.248 <0.00.00.24.7<18.1135.

88 43 4 2 5 8 6 02 1 7 5

ST-009745754904796 38.70.21460.31.716.8.360042 194.<0.00.00.24.31 6.5137

03 78 1 0 3 7 5 5 02 1 4

ST-010745794904776.346.10.21070.31.815.9.848044.208 <0.00.00.24.8<17.1139.

-S 75 68 7 0 6 4 1 6 02 1 9 5

ST-011746004903740.778.20.61040.71.217.25.65072.153.<0.00.00.411 <16.4107

50 05 0 7 3 2 2 5 02 2 5

ST-012746084904079.939.80.21030.61.319.8.275045.242 <0.00.00.25.61 8 179.

-S 72 73 9 0 8 5 1 02 1 5

ST-013746044904068.743.40.39700.41.219.11.68041.208 <0.00.00.26.71 7.7148

-S 35 46 6 9 8 9 7 8 02 1 4

ST-0147461049041105.47.80.38330.41.420 6.881042.258 <0.00.00.15.5<19.4193

-S 10 03 5 6 2 2 02 1 3

ST-015746124903856.742.90.52150.30.827.22.56068.128 <0.00.00.59.11 4.263.3

-S 08 88 3 0 3 4 6 2 5 02 3 2

ST-016745934902542.946.70.66660.51.618.12.10632.162 <0.00.00.19.4<19.6184.

08 86 9 1 8 2 0 7 02 1 8 5

ST-018745894902445.840.10.67580.41.619 10.10358.153 <0.00.00.46.9<19.3180

10 51 5 8 9 5 0 7 02 1 7

ST-019746224904153 33.90.15180.70.917.7.228039.360 <0.00.00.25.2<110.60.5

65 42 5 5 8 8 6 02 1 4 7

ST-020746254904236.931.60.14540.32.312 8.726031.254 <0.00.00.13.7<17 83.2

43 90 9 4 7 4 02 2 9

ST-0217461249054285 60.20.21450.33.127.6.912446.168 0.000.00.03.8<18.4207

89 76 2 0 1 5 5 0 9 2 2 6

ST-022746074905166.3109.0.24570.23.522.3.412347.228 <0.00.00.13.3<114 144.

35 56 5 3 5 3 0 5 02 1 1 5

ST-023746044904975.298.90.35180.51.620.5.964045.271 <0.00.00.15.7<111.138

96 43 3 7 3 5 3 02 1 4 5

ST-024746024904879.388.60.43610.72.126.4.914548.240 <0.00.00.16.9<114.179.

13 99 6 6 4 8 0 8 02 1 1 7 5

ST-025745984903743.848.60.41160.41.217.17.57048.181 <0.00.00.38.2<15.9113.

19 87 4 0 4 2 5 1 9 02 1 6 5

ST-026745944903756.895.20.67130.51.123 18.82053.197 <0.00.00.312 <111.146.

21 47 9 8 7 8 7 02 3 3 5 5

ST-028746054902330.538.40.41020.61.115.21.49033.121 0.000.00.37.9<14.372.9

56 62 0 1 1 9 6 1 2 1 2

ST-029746054902334.166 0.61180.70.815.29.54036.134 0.000.00.311 <14.968.2

76 86 3 0 3 8 5 4 7 2 1 1

ST-0307458549058330 82.60.19060.11.813.4.370059.326 <0.00.00.12.1<18.5140.

39 06 3 4 2 7 4 02 1 8 5

ST-034745874905344.357.70.41180.42.116.22.66044.167.0.000.00.77.6<19.4154

63 67 1 0 1 1 8 5 9 5 2 3

ST-041745754902244.839.80.48050.42.416.11.95041.200 0.000.00.25.61 10.192

34 30 5 9 5 1 2 1 4 1

ST-042745764902733.631.70.24130.22.716.5.790034.191 <0.00.00.14.31 9.5205

40 50 9 4 2 8 6 02 1 6

ST-044745744902647.450 0.47530.62.016.15.68040.199 <0.00.00.46.4<19.6162.

39 15 4 2 8 2 9 8 02 1 7 5

ST-045745834902640.536.50.59290.61.816.14.84036.157 <0.00.00.28.21 8 164

50 31 4 2 9 2 02 1 2

ST-046745814902241 52 0.76890.81.115.29.85037.161.<0.00.00.510.1 7.3147.

20 57 2 3 8 3 8 7 5 02 1 2 3 5

ST-047745814902139 35.60.45560.51.815.13.71033.157 <0.00.00.26.71 7 171

73 87 5 4 2 3 2 2 02 1 8

ST-048745864902129.429.50.37100.52.018.10.78030.141.<0.00.00.25.31 6.6169

77 64 5 4 1 4 5 3 5 02 1

ST-049746374904233.946.10.51170.30.214.33.55030.137.<0.00.00.310.1 3.985.7

99 59 9 0 1 5 6 1 5 02 1 1 8

ST-050746384904733 51.70.91080.60.313.36.59025.123.<0.00.00.112.1 5.154.4

47 57 5 0 3 5 4 3 2 5 02 2 9 5

ST-051746374906242 97.40.71860.30.924.73.80034.157.<0.00.00.714.1 18.344

51 58 6 0 9 7 2 2 2 5 02 2 8 4 6

ST-052746314905526.339.70.37180.22.37.913.32033.115 <0.00.00.34.9<14 131

19 40 1 9 2 3 2 02 2 9

ST-053746264905428.168.30.46440.12.312.21.47027.122.<0.00.00.27.3<14.3160

75 48 8 2 8 4 6 2 5 02 4 3

ST-054746084909352.5131.0.28360.22.911.12 88037.174.<0.00.00.44.9<19.6150

52 60 5 9 6 1 9 2 5 02 2 7

ST-055746044909444.2133.0.28100.23.38.410.84042.181 <0.00.00.33.3<19.3156.

85 22 5 8 2 3 5 6 02 1 7 5

ST-056746024909042.4138.0.26720.23.39.210.82045.198 <0.00.00.33.7<18.2155.

57 50 5 3 3 4 3 2 02 1 5 5

ST-057746284907045.571 0.41080.32.116.25.62063.169 <0.00.00.97.8<110.182.

63 91 4 0 7 8 7 4 3 02 3 5 6 5

ST-058746234906646.369.20.48270.12.112 15.48032.123 <0.00.00.37.4<110.174.

05 98 8 9 9 7 7 02 2 3 2 5

ST-059746144906344 45.40.31000.22.510.16.44046.148.<0.00.00.55.9<19.2165.

74 05 2 0 4 4 2 4 1 5 02 2 1 5

ST-060746314906960.468.10.71230.31.825.32.54036.151 <0.00.00.711.<120.267

38 81 4 0 3 2 6 5 9 02 2 3 8 6

ST-061746044905661.472 0.48270.51.114.12.45049.261 <0.00.00.16.5<16.3109.

59 68 3 5 7 4 5 02 1 7 5

ST-062745974904979 56 0.33490.52.523.5.913241.240 <0.00.00.15.5<112.194

77 72 5 4 6 0 9 02 1 2 9

ST-0637459649051201 85.30.38990.50.719.10.54059.298 <0.00.00.16.3<18.6107.

69 61 6 7 9 1 7 2 02 1 5 5

ST-17 745964902935.533.90.49680.51.816.15.73043.151.<0.00.00.37.61 6.4162

72 09 1 2 2 2 5 5 02 1

ST-27 746054902732.737.30.39840.51.116.23.47032.127 <0.00.00.37.9<13.878.9

98 42 9 7 5 3 2 8 02 2 7

ST-043745764902730.930.40.24300.22.615.5.580035.189 <0.00.00.14.1<19.3203

40 50 8 6 8 9 6 02 1 8

Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.

SampleX Y Ta Te Th Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr

_ID

ST-00174567490231.42<0.033.80.380.93.730 7.511.43 7.2

76 78 5 2 8 6

ST-00274565490261.57<0.038.60.401.14.132 7.311.49 7.7

77 39 5 5 1 6

ST-00374565490301.88<0.042.80.471.28.136 19.13.54 11.

95 54 5 6 9 3

ST-00474565490331.9 <0.044.10.451.14.434 6.913.55 6.1

69 27 5 9 5 3

ST-00574566490401.360.0523.40.490.63.173 3.619.76 79.

20 24 9 4 3 1

ST-006745664903810.2<0.072.80.451.39.629 7.117.57 7.6

39 67 5 3 7 5

ST-00774570490412.22<0.069.60.441.57.732 8.218.66 12.

95 65 5 9 2 3 4

ST-00874572490431.86<0.041.10.341.55.328 6.912.59 8

88 43 5 4 1 5

ST-00974575490472.2 <0.065.20.481.17.325 4.615.48 10.

03 78 5 2 3 7 3

ST-01074579490471.99<0.046.20.411.24.530 3.813.54 12.

-S 75 68 5 2 3 1 1

ST-01174600490371.6 0.0516.60.540.85.765 9.216.1009.4

50 05 6 5 7

ST-01274608490402.78<0.033.60.361.46 31 3.623 64 9.4

-S 72 73 5 4 6

ST-01374604490403.11<0.032.50.421.27.238 4.620 73 10.

-S 35 46 5 7 4 1

ST-01474610490412.3 <0.067.30.311.512.31 3.826.67 10.

-S 10 03 5 2 9 8 8 9

ST-015746124903810.6<0.021.70.890.72.559 4.911.11810.

-S 08 88 5 5 3 2 2 4

ST-01674593490251.93<0.020.20.461.07.648 12.22.80 6.8

08 86 5 4 6 9

ST-01874589490242.34<0.023.70.400.96 40 10.22.64 8.5

10 51 5 1 8 2 2

ST-01974622490412.23<0.035 0.191.85 18 4.715.53 9.2

65 42 5 4 4 2

ST-02074625490421.55<0.021.60.181.33.318 2.410.41 8

43 90 5 2 7

ST-02174612490547.32<0.0194 0.331.238.21 17834.51 7.5

89 76 5 9 5 7 8

ST-02274607490512.86<0.058.60.171.49.313 1.727 71 8.3

35 56 5 5 1

ST-02374604490492.98<0.050.50.271.617.32 4.119 78 7.5

96 43 5 7 4 4

ST-02474602490482.89<0.058.30.311.47.338 6.725.1044.8

13 99 5 7 9 1

ST-02574598490371.71<0.016.90.551.03.647 5 13.82 6.4

19 87 5 5 6 9

ST-02674594490372.23<0.031.50.361.113.68 17.25 1188.1

21 47 5 9 9 8 1

ST-02874605490231.510.0611.70.610.64.551 5.69.168 9.4

56 62 5 3 8

ST-02974605490231.340.0813.10.600.74.467 5.811.86 6.3

76 86 5 1 3 9

ST-03074585490582.64<0.0226 0.292 14.12 1 29.43 8.1

39 06 5 3 3 6

ST-03474587490531.810.0522.90.321.03.751 2.216.79 43.

63 67 8 3 6 2

ST-04174575490222.39<0.036.20.291.18.739 7.619.64 9.8

34 30 5 9 9 6

ST-04274576490272.31<0.029.50.261.15.426 7.416 52 7

40 50 5 9

ST-04474574490262.12<0.027.20.281.28.244 5.117.64 18.

39 15 5 6 3 3 4

ST-04574583490261.71<0.017.30.410.95.651 11 18.73 7.1

50 31 5 3 3 1

ST-04674581490221.6 <0.021.20.411.08 70 6.920.83 19.

20 57 5 2 1 4 1

ST-04774581490211.88<0.021.10.380.95.542 7.218.56 9.7

73 87 5 3 5 8

ST-04874586490212.39<0.020.60.400.95.837 8.214.51 7.6

77 64 5 4 6 7

ST-04974637490421.320.0610.50.620.72.181 3.714 73 9.3

99 59

ST-05074638490471.2 <0.010.30.640.62.190 2.310.1107.9

47 57 5 5 7 9 9

ST-05174637490622.160.1115.80.580.93.510311 30.11528.

51 58 1 2 2 5

ST-05274631490550.86<0.09 0.210.61.830 4.28.439 14.

19 40 5 8 3 9

ST-05374626490541.35<0.011.30.480.73.241 2.98.546 10.

75 48 5 5 9 4 1

ST-05474608490931.610.0532.60.241.06.132 1.215.60 31.

52 60 8 6 3 8

ST-05574604490941.26<0.030.30.141.15.522 1 11.46 16.

85 22 5 9 2 8 8

ST-05674602490901.27<0.027.30.171.14.123 1 12 48 20.

57 50 5 4 9 5

ST-05774628490701.98<0.018.50.331.03 50 11.18.91 36.

63 91 5 2 1 1 6

ST-05874623490661.27<0.023.90.340.73.844 20.14.59 15.

05 98 5 2 1 6 3 8

ST-05974614490631.14<0.018.50.270.82.941 1.110.51 32.

74 05 5 5 3 6 5 7

ST-06074631490692.36<0.027.60.480.84.379 4.127.63 31.

38 81 5 9 6 8 3

ST-06174604490561.76<0.041.70.321.66.841 2.114.67 6.6

59 68 5 4 2

ST-06274597490492.85<0.053.30.271.56.929 5.523.81 5.1

77 72 5 8 2 5

ST-06374596490513.15<0.0119 0.472.010.39 2.223.66 12.

69 61 5 5 2 9 8 8

ST-17 74596490291.61<0.038.20.420.910.44 11.15.66 8.3

72 09 5 4 5 5 6

ST-27 74605490271.480.0612.90.610.74.950 5.510 67 12.

98 42 1 8

ST-04374576490272.16<0.026.10.241.15.225 7.314.51 6.6

40 50 5 9 6 2

Table 4. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.

SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La

_ID

S-005 74554490330.06.39.34602.030.20.20.1297.18.17837.312.2.514.50.12.0.051.644

06 31 8 3 6 7 1 2 6 2 4 5

S-009 74564490430.06.29.44501.850.20.30.09105.11.755.6612.2.614.30.12.0.041.647.

11 35 6 4 2 2 5 4 7 3 8 3 7 8 2

S-010 74574490430.08.77.23409.011.10.60.1190.94.12536.514.2.124.80.10.0.052.643.

35 33 6 2 6 4 2 5 6 6 8 4 8

S-017 74594490530.06.910.4902.270.30.30.1 110.14.796.1 17 3.117.40.12.0.051.847.

26 58 4 9 7 3 9 5 4 4 6 4 9 6 6

S-025 74604490630.06.59.24502.310.30.20.08109.10.696.959.92.315.10.12 0.041.949.

17 32 6 2 4 8 5 8 8 5 8 8 4 5

S-026 74604490720.06.810 4603.650.90.40.17111.14.688.0813.2.417.50.12.0.051.848.

32 69 9 8 2 5 4 9 6 5 7 1 2 6 5

S-030 74614490830.28.817.3409.622.00.70.32122.7.54027.516.2.226.30.21.0.072.350.

20 49 4 6 2 7 5 7 3 1 2 4 9 8

S-031 74614490720.07.09 4102.870.40.50.18107 11.617.5611.2.418.70.11.0.051.849.

06 68 7 6 5 8 9 1 1 5 9 9 7 3 3

S-032 74614490630.010.3.917010.11.71.2<0.095.23.72026.321.2.030.20.10.0.052.441.

01 24 2 7 5 4 2 7 3 7 3 9 3 7

S-036 74623490430.06.310.3902.230.30.20.08102.11.685.4510.2.414.50.12 0.051.744.

71 04 7 2 2 1 1 5 6 1 1 6 1 5 7

S-037 74623490530.08.95.54705.220.51.00.08120 7.5388.997.62.921.60.11.0.061.958.

50 47 4 7 6 8 5 7 1 3 7

S-038 74623490630.08.06.15103.470.61.10.2199.316 8213.016.3.518.50.10.0.061.945.

38 35 5 4 4 5 7 7 7 8 5 5 2

S-039 74623490720.06.58 4102.680.30.40.1199.413.635.7410.2.214.90.12 0.041.844.

24 79 5 9 2 3 6 2 7 3 6

S-040 74622490830.06.411.4702.440.30.30.18104 9.9785.0314.2.614.60.12.0.051.747.

90 59 7 4 2 2 6 4 5 9 2 3 7 9

S-042 74634490630.08.06.24006.8 2.53.00.19132.14.6419.019.2.522.10.21 0.073.054.

15 36 6 2 3 5 5 3 5 2 3 1 8

S-043 74633490530.09.53.44003.020.41.00.1384.716.875.1540.4.820.80.10.0.061.936.

94 52 4 9 3 6 3 7 8 2 9 7 7

Table 5. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.

SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr Ta Te Th

_ID

S-005 745544903342 0.57770.50.815.29 50025.107 <0.00.01.011.1 3 89.61.1<0.013.1

06 31 5 8 5 4 1 02 3 6 1 4 5

S-009 745644904339.0.58750.50.815.30.32025.97.1<0.00.01.010.1 2.895.21.1<0.014

11 35 8 6 3 5 7 2 1 02 2 2 8 6 5

S-010 745744904344.0.32920.52.020.8.785048.213 <0.00.00.46.5<115.154.2.4<0.029.6

35 33 6 1 9 7 7 5 02 3 8 5 5 6 5

S-017 745944905343.0.61060.50.815.38 33024.116 <0.00.00.912.1 3.494.71.1<0.014.8

26 58 7 2 0 6 5 2 3 02 1 9 3 9 5

S-025 746044906344.0.56690.50.816.24.23035.135.<0.00.01.19.61 3.895.71.4<0.019.8

17 32 8 6 8 6 7 9 5 02 2 3 3 5 5

S-026 746044907252 0.41360.41.015.31.41038.133 <0.00.01.010.1 5.997 1.4<0.016.9

32 69 7 0 7 7 2 5 5 02 2 4 3 3 5 5

S-030 74614490832340.41360.51.918.17.11455.262 0.000.00.77.71 17.96.12.7<0.029.4

20 49 8 0 6 8 7 4 0 6 2 4 7 8 7 5

S-031 746144907260 0.58440.31.314.26.44035.125 <0.00.00.99.81 5.2113.1.2<0.016.5

06 68 4 8 3 8 4 6 02 2 6 5 8 5 5

S-032 746144906382.0.21830.23.312.16.27044.201 <0.00.00.35.81 10.133 1.6<0.042

01 24 3 9 4 7 2 9 02 1 2 6 3 5

S-036 746234904338.0.44740.50.717.23.22036.105 <0.00.01.09.71 3.782.31.4<0.015.4

71 04 8 4 9 2 8 8 6 02 2 9 9 5 5

S-037 746234905376.0.53831.22.026.13.42042.124 <0.00.00.610.1 7.1322 2.1<0.029.5

50 47 6 9 4 6 8 3 8 02 2 1 2 1 5

S-038 74623490631131.11410.41.514.34.44041.160 <0.00.00.514.1 4.9120.1.3<0.016.4

38 35 1 0 5 7 4 1 8 02 2 9 7 5 2 5

S-039 746234907248 0.46290.41.214.22.33033.108 0.000.01 9.11 3.8106.1.2<0.014.2

24 79 5 5 1 8 1 7 2 2 5 1 5 5

S-040 746224908343 0.51070.50.915.34.44029.106 <0.00.01.010.1 3.298.51.1<0.014.0

90 59 2 0 7 7 1 1 5 02 2 9 9 7 5 5

S-042 746344906380 0.51080.41.328.33.30054.197 <0.00.00.811 1 17.512 2.60.0919.4

15 36 2 0 3 7 4 1 6 02 2 3 6 5 5

S-043 746334905354.1.28471.00.915.44.46020.116 <0.00.00.217.1 3.2103 1.10.0711.3

94 52 2 2 4 6 1 4 7 02 1 7 5 1 5

Table 6. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.

SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr

_ID

S-005 74554490330.5 0.62.77 3.114.72 83

06 31 2 5 4

S-009 74564490430.520.52.80 2.214.63 87.

11 35 6 8 5 7 9

S-010 74574490430.291.22.41 17.11.94 18

35 33 7 6 8 7 5

S-017 74594490530.490.62.92 2.218.76 86.

26 58 8 7 5 9 7

S-025 74604490630.500.83.74 2.111.57 74.

17 32 1 5 7 6 9

S-026 74604490720.460.82.73 2 16 66 75.

32 69 6 6 4

S-030 74614490830.331.64.48 3.217.12542

20 49 6 4 1 9

S-031 74614490720.440.72.68 1.713.74 68

06 68 4 6 6 4

S-032 74614490630.171.34.35 1.812.61 10.

01 24 2 2 8 7

S-036 74623490430.500.62.73 2.511.54 77.

71 04 8 8 6 7 8

S-037 74623490530.501.06 66 2.813.82 36

50 47 4 2 1

S-038 74623490630.490.82.89 2.414.89 26.

38 35 1 5 8 8 3

S-039 74623490720.470.62.67 1.711.57 72.

24 79 8 8 4 8 3

S-040 74622490830.490.62.77 1.919.87 81.

90 59 7 1 5 4 7

S-042 74634490630.561.33.74 5.932.73 32.

15 36 1 6 2 8

S-043 74633490530.610.72.1121.911.94 6.1

94 52 3 4 8

Table 7. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.

SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La

_ID

CS-00174599490900.06.60.325015.90.71.40.0434 2.71664.63.41.219.60.00.0.012.116.

99 92 6 5 5 1 1 6 7 2 9 4 7

CS-00274599490900.27.20.810 8.633.00.3<0.02.420.61721 24 0.723.10.00.0.013.91.2

44 91 5 6 9 2 2 5 6 1 2 5

CS-00374599490900.06.80.2130136 0.00.3<0.01.871.21376.72.20.623.50.00.<0.03.51.1

13 58 5 9 6 1 2 3 5 3 05 9

CS-00474599490900.06.80.522065.10.80.9<0.019.91.71143.82.60.922.30.10.0.002.810.

40 28 8 5 3 2 8 3 9 1 2

CS-00574601490890.06.50.250 7.122.60.5<0.022.11 1430.35.60.819.40.10.0.023.510.

49 71 4 9 8 2 3 2 3 8 2

CS-00674601490891.56.6<0.90 15.43.40.60.0315.51.11515.333 0.821.20.00.0.012.67.8

37 45 1 1 2 9 7 5 5 8 9 1 9 3

CS-00774601490890.27.10.270 20.126.0.4<0.015.90.81538.98 0.721 0.10.0.014.37.9

37 11 1 9 5 2 5 3 6 2 7 6

CS-00874621490750.07.20.736013.10.61.5<0.034.53 1872.53.81.320.30.10.0.022.416.

50 60 6 5 5 2 9 2 7 3 2 9

CS-00974621490750.06.51 10 5.612.20.4<0.03.221.21213.13.20.723.40.00.0.033.01.6

19 46 4 9 1 4 2 5 7 9 2 4 2

CS-01074621490750.06.9<0.3105.760.91.2<0.040.62.21419.34.41.319.70.10.0.023.020

41 07 9 2 2 6 7 2 5 1 5 1 1 8 5

Table 8. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.

SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb ScSeSn Sr Ta Te Th

_ID

CS-0017459949090155.0.24731 2.99 1.955019.3270 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<131.154.2.5<0.09.42

99 92 5 6 02 1 5 5 4 5 9 5

CS-0027459949090148.0.05851.03.111.1.946023.7470 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 21.8.9 4.0<0.01.29

44 91 5 3 7 7 7 02 1 5 4 1 9 5

CS-003745994909090.70.09181.02.817.2 69015.6650 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 86.64.77.1<0.01.12

13 58 3 5 5 3 02 1 5 2 4 4 5

CS-0047459949090115 0.16570.72.714.1.863018 411 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<159.115 5.5<0.05.91

40 28 7 3 9 2 02 1 5 4 1 2 5

CS-0057460149089191 0.02170.92.57.92.635035.7320 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 16.49.71.8<0.08.52

49 71 9 8 1 02 1 5 2 6 6 5

CS-0067460149089133 0.13971.03.110.1.747022 298 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<116.54.22.9<0.04.73

37 45 1 1 1 2 02 1 5 2 9 5

CS-0077460149089132 0.07071.12.510.1.936033 450 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 24.41.54.4<0.08.3

37 11 5 7 02 1 5 5 5 1 5

CS-0087462149075212 0.23900.92.78.32.258021.7279 <0.0<0.0<0.02.1 35.169.2.2<0.08.94

50 60 8 4 9 02 1 5 7 2 5 8 5

CS-0097462149075129.0.02451.12.312.1.832021.6310 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 21.19.61.8<0.01.38

19 46 5 6 3 8 3 02 1 5 8 8 9 5

CS-0107462149075236 0.23220.72.69.92.656031.4238 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<112.148 1.7<0.012.9

41 07 5 1 1 02 1 5 5 1 2 5

Table 9. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.

SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y ZnZr

_ID

CS-00174599490900.111.81.4141.4.634.4

99 92 3 1 1 7

CS-00274599490900.012.51 <11.3.331.2

44 91 5 6 1 4

CS-00374599490900.013.90.92 1 1.343.1

13 58 2 3

CS-00474599490900.062.41.28 0.3.474.3

40 28 7 7 7 4

CS-00574601490890.051.71.43 1 3.365.1

49 71 6 9 9

CS-00674601490890.051.53.25 1 4.392.4

37 45 2 9 2

CS-00774601490890.032.44.62 1.5.252.6

37 11 2 3 6

CS-00874621490750.111.81.4150.5.614

50 60 9 2 7 1

CS-00974621490750.021.51.11 1.2.251.7

19 46 7 9 7 5

CS-01074621490750.111.31.6130.5.553.9

41 07 3 9 6 1

JORC Table 1. This table applies to the Bukulja project work program

CRITERIA COMMENTARY

Sampling The following Stream Sediment

techniques sampling technique was followed by

the Company throughout the

Bukulja project survey:

Stream sediments comprise clastic and

hydromorphic components, including

detrital grains, clays, colloids,

organic matter and Fe-Mn coatings on

clasts. In view of this diversity it

is important to collect the most

appropriate size fraction consistent

with the objectives of the sur- vey.

In mineral exploration the objective

is to enhance the anomaly contrast

(peak/background ratio) in order to

increase the chances of identifying

a

mineralised bedrock source.

-Sites are selected with the

following factors in

mind

--Avoid obvious sources of

contamination: sample upstream (at

least 50 m) from roads and

habitation.

--Where valleys are steeply incised

avoid collapsed bank material by

sampling near the center of the

stream.

--Avoid areas of winnowed sediment.

Fine-grained material at the margins

of the water course may be

better.

--Avoid deposits of well-sorted

gravel and areas of limited sediment

accumulation.

--For consistency, always sample

material deposited in the same

setting in a stream e.g. do not mix

material from heavy mineral traps

with fine sediment

banks.

-Sample collection

--Location was made with Garmin- GPSma

p

64

--Wash sieves and pans in stream

immediately prior to sampling. The

sieve with the 2 mm cloth is placed

on top of the fine sieve and both

are mounted on top of the

pan.

--Collect sediment from several

points on the stream bed to produce

a representative composite sample.

The top 10-20 cm of sediment is

discarded to avoid spurious high

contents of Fe and Mn in oxide

coatings.

--Load coarse sediment into the top

sieve with minimum input of water.

Remove large clasts by hand and rub

the material through the top sieve,

wearing rubber gloves. Remove the

top sieve and continue careful

rubbing and shaking until adequate

fine material (normally about 100 g

dry weight) has passed through the

lower (fine) sieve into the pan

beneath. No coarse particles should

be allowed to enter the fine

fraction

sample.

--Leave sample to settle for a fixed

time, typically about 15-20 minutes.

During this period

panned-concentrate and water samples

may be collected, and site data are

recorded.

--Decant excess water to leave a

final volume of 200-250 ml.

Homogenize this by gentle agitation

with stirring, and carefully decant

into a clean numbered Kraft bag

using a clean funnel. Place the

sealed bag in a thin

polythene bag and secure with a loose

knot for transportation in an

upright

position.

--Wash all equipment thoroughly in

the stream before packing

away.

--Collect duplicate samples at some

sites to monitor within-site

variability. In a regional survey

field duplicates are normally

collected from every 100th site.

Prenumbered field cards, randomized

in blocks of 100 numbers, are issued

to the sampling teams. At each site

the appropriate number is allocated

to all sample containers, which are

sealed

onsite

Sampling procedure which the Company

followed

for Rock sampling:

· Once the sample location has been

determined, its location is defined

and recorded by using a hand held

GPS

· Approximately 2 Kg of sample

material is collected, ensuring that

the sample is representative of the

outcrop being

sampled

· The sample is placed into the

sampling container, which is labeled

according to the attributed sample

number.

· All relevant information with

regard to the outcrop was

recorded.

Sampling procedures which the Company

followed for Soil

sampling:

· Locate the predesignated sampling

position using a hand-held

GPS

· In areas where deep moist soils

exist, a hand soil auger is usually

required to reach the soil horizon

· Hand auger down to get through the

humus layer and the sample is

obtained approximately 20cm below

the surface of the soil

horizon

, if possible from the C horizon

· To avoid cross contamination a

nylon brush is used to clean the

dirt and mud from the sampling

equipment before the sample is

collected.

· The sample is sieved on-site using a

80 mesh sieve, 178 micrometers,

using a stack of sieves with

progressively finer mesh sizes.

· Approximately 1-2kg of sampled

material is

collected

· samples are placed in a labeled

plastic bag (outside and a sample

ticket is placed inside the bag) and

is sealed

onsite

· The samples are stored in a dry and

secure container on the project area

· The samples are submitted to the

laboratory while observing sample

handling and handover

protocols

Mr. Jerry Aiken is the Competent

Person, as far as this announcement

(and this JORC Table 1) is

concerned.

Mr

. Aiken judges these stream sediment

and rock sample results to be

sufficiently reliable for the

purpose of defining the main zones

of

interest at Bukulja project. The

results will only be used to guide

the initial phases of

Jadars work, and do not form part of

any resource estimate.

Drilling Not Applicable

techniques

Drill sample Not Applicable

recovery

Logging Not Applicable

Sub-sampling Not Applicable

techniques and

sample

preparation

Quality of assay The samples were submitted to the ALS

data and laboratory in Bor (ISO 17025

laboratory accredited) for analysis: All

tests samples were analyzed by the ALS

method

ME0MS61L

. The Company did not conduct routine

QA/QC analysis on the results,

including the systematic utilization

of certified reference materials,

blanks, and umpire laboratory

check assays, as at the time of the

sampling program, the Company did

not have access to certified

reference materials. All work was

supervised and authorized by a

person qualified under the JORC Code

guidelines.

Jadars CP is confident that the

analytical and assay techniques and

QA/QC protocols implemented by the

ALS laboratory were appropriate and

adequate for the purposes of

defining zones of interest in the

area. These sample media and

techniques and assays were not part

of a resource

estimate.

Verification of No drilling or mineralization

sampling and reported here.

assaying

No drilling or twinning of holes

reported here.

No adjustments were made to the assay

data.

Location of data Not applicable as there is not

points Mineral Resource

Stream samples:

Grid System: WGS84; GCS_WGS_1984

WKID: 4326; Datum: D_WGS_1984

Spheroid: WGS_1984; Angular Unit:

Degree

Stream sediment and rock sampling

locations were determined by a

hand-held GPS. Topographic accuracy

is estimated to be within 30-50

meters. Topographic control is not

considered relevant, as it does not

relate to Mineral

Resources

Data spacing and Stream Sediment and soil samples were

distribution collected on

a

n estimated density of two samples per

1 square Km. The location of stream

samples was determined by local

stream

distribution.

- The soil samples were collected on a

1km grid, where stream density did

not allow for adequate coverage with

soil

samples.

Mr. Jerry Aiken considers that the

sample/data spacing and distribution

which deployed in the 2018 stream

sediment survey and the rock

sampling exercise to be sufficient

and adequate for orientation

purposes.

Infill soil sampling and further

scouting will be undertaken

in areas which were defined as

anomalous in this

survey

No mineral resource or ore

reserve is being reported.

Sample composite was

not employed.

Orientation of The stream sediment and soil surveys w

data in ere

relation to designed to cover the majority of

geological the license and on an approximate

structure

2 sample to 1km2 sampling density.

The sample locations and

distribution was determined by the

local stream distribution. The rock

samples were collected from

outcropping areas and where the

outcrop had pegmatitic texture.

Not applicable as no drilling

is reported by the company.

Not applicable as no drilling

is reported by the

company.

Sample Throughout the sampling program, all

security prescribed sample handling protocols

were adhered to. The sample handling

protocols

included;

· Each day after sample collection,

the samples were stored in a

central, secured location within the

project area after being catalogued

and

labeled.

· On completion of the sampling

program, the samples were

transported directly to the ALS

laboratory in Bor, where relevel ALS

personnel signed off the receipt of

the

samples.

· The CP assumes that all ALS

internal sample handling procedures

were adhered

to.

The CP judges that the sample

handling protocols which were

implemented throughout the program

were sufficient to maintain sample

integrity.

Audits or No audits have

reviews been undertaken

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

Mineral tenement · Centurion Metals DOO, a 100% owned

and land tenure subsidiary of Jadar resources LTD,

status is a 100% holder of

Bukulja mineral exploration license

(License # 310-02-01835/2016-02).

The license is located in

central Serbia.

· At time of reporting the company

license is in good standing and the

company

plans to comply with all provisions

relating to the Serbian mining law

Exploration done · Historical work has been conducted

by other on the

parties

Bukulja project area by various

Serbian and Yugoslav state

geological agencies. The Company is

not aware of the results of these

investigations.

Geology · The CP judges, from the data which

is available at time of this

announcement, that the

mineralisation style may be related

to pegmatite

dykes

Drill hole · Not relevant as no drilling is

Information being reported in this

announcement

Data aggregation · No data aggregation methods were

methods used in this

announcement

· No metal equivalent formulas were

used in reporting of any

results

Relationship · No drilling intercepts are reported

between here.

mineralisation

widths and

intercept

lengths

Diagrams · No drilling results are presented

in this

announcement.

Balanced reporting· The reporting here covers the area

of the companys current focus.

Further data analysis and

interpretation may result in the

definition of new

targets

Other substantive · No information available on

exploration metallurgy, ground water, bulk

data density or rock stability.

· Integration and interpretation of

the various data sets are

on-going

Further work The Company plans to execute a

gridded soil sampling program over

the anomalous areas in the

northern and eastern part of the

permit. The sampling program will be

aimed at defining the source of the

anomalies defined by the stream

sediment sampling. On definition of

soil

anomalies, the company will conduct

detailed mapping and possibly follow

up with

trenching.

The company believes that the

Stream Sediment anomalies are

related to pegmatite dykes within

the

Bukulja granite

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=44176

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=44176&tr=1

