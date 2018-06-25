IRW-News: FYI Resources Limited: FYI Resources Inc.: Weitere Bohrergebnisse bei Cadoux verdeutlichen Eignung des Rohmaterials für HPA-Raffinierung

IRW-PRESS: FYI Resources Limited: FYI Resources Inc.



: Weitere Bohrergebnisse bei Cadoux verdeutlichen Eignung des Rohmaterials für HPA-Raffinierung

FYI Resources Limited (FYI oder das Unternehmen) freut sich, die restlichen Analyseergebnisse des jüngsten RC-Bohrprogramms beim zu 100 Prozent unternehmenseigenen Kaolinprojekt Cadoux (EL/4673) in Western Australia bekannt zu geben.

Die Analyseergebnisse bestätigen die hochgradige Beschaffenheit der Ressource bei Cadoux und unterstützen die Auffassung von FYI hinsichtlich der Qualität und der Eigenschaften des Kaolins als geeignetes Rohmaterial für die Produktion von hochreinem Aluminiumoxid (HPA) (Aluminiumoxid mit einer Reinheit von 99,99 Prozent) unter Anwendung eines innovativen Prozessfließschemas, das zurzeit vom Unternehmen verfeinert wird.

Obwohl es aufgrund der verspätet eingetroffenen Analyseergebnisse zu geringfügigen Verzögerungen bei den metallurgischen Testarbeiten gekommen ist, geht die allgemeine Fließschemaentwicklung weiterhin gut voran, wobei die technischen Erfolge die Erwartungen der Manager in der vorläufigen Machbarkeitsstudie übertreffen.

Es wurden insgesamt 75 RC-Bohrlöcher auf 1.613 Metern abgeschlossen. Alle Bohrlöcher waren vertikal und wurden bis in Tiefen von zwölf bis 36 Metern gebohrt. Die meisten Bohrlöcher durchschnitten eine Mächtigkeit von über vier Metern Kaolin, wobei mehrere Abschnitte Mächtigkeiten von über 27 Metern Kaolin ergaben. Die Bohrungen umfassten Folgendes:

- 46 Bohrlöcher wurden gebohrt, um einen Teil der bestehenden Mineralressource in einem Bohrabstand von 50 mal 50 Metern zu ergänzen.

- 20 Zaunbohrlöcher wurden im Umfeld der bestehenden Ressourcen gebohrt, jenseits des zuvor erprobten Gebiets.

- Sechs Zwillingsbohrlöcher wurden gebohrt, um die Ergebnisse der vorangegangenen Phase der Luftbohrungen zu überprüfen.

- Drei Bohrlöcher wurden bei der restlichen Mineralressource in Abständen von 100 mal 100 Metern gebohrt.

- Nun, da alle Analyseergebnisse eingetroffen sind, werden zwei Arbeiten unverzüglich durchgeführt:

- Metallurgische Testarbeiten der Variabilität und Finalisierung von Kosten-Nutzen-Rechnungen

- Zusammenstellung der Analyseergebnisse und deren Integration in ein überarbeitetes Ressourcenmodell für das Kaolinprojekt Cadoux durch den unabhängigen geologischen Berater von FYI, CSA Global. Die überarbeitete Mineralressource wird veröffentlicht werden, sobald sie abgeschlossen ist.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/43927/ASX-FYI further assays received_de1_PRCOM.001.jpeg

Das Bohrprogramm wurde als Schlüsselkomponente zur Ergänzung des metallurgischen Studienprogramms von FYI sowie zur Entwicklung einer soliden HPA-Produktionsstrategie konzipiert. FYI wird die Raffinierung des HPA-Prozessfließschemas fortsetzen und die HPA-Produktionsstrategie weiterentwickeln.

Die Ergebnisse des letzten Probensatzes sind in Tabelle 1 unten angegeben.

CXRC-028 - Typisches Boden- und Kaolinprofil beim Projekt Cadoux

Roland Hill, Managing Director von FYI, sagte hinsichtlich der zusätzlichen Ergebnisse: Die restliche Analyse der RC-Bohrungen stimmt mit den Ergebnissen der vorangegangenen Programme überein und unterstützt weiterhin unsere Meinung hinsichtlich der äußerst günstigen Eigenschaften der Lagerstätte Cadoux als Quelle von Rohmaterial für das innovative HPA-Fließschema, das wir zurzeit entwickeln. Das Verständnis der Geologie und der Mineralogie des Projekts ist von grundlegender Bedeutung für den Erfolg der HPA-Raffinierung und wir sind mit der Qualität der Ergebnisse hinsichtlich unserer Entwicklungsstrategie sehr zufrieden.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/43927/ASX-FYI further assays received_de1_PRCOM.002.jpeg

Nähere Informationen erhalten Sie über:

Roland Hill

Geschäftsführer

roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au

Tel: 0414 666 178-

Simon Hinsley

Investor & Media Relations

Tel: 0401 809 653

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

Über FYI Resources Limited

FYI positioniert sich derzeit als wichtiger Hersteller von hochreinem Aluminiumoxid (4N oder HA) auf dem sich rasch weiterentwickelnden Markt für LED, Elektrofahrzeuge, Smartphone- und Fernsehbildschirme und sonstigen verwandten Märkten für High-Tech-Produkte.

Grundlage für die von FYI Resources gewählte Aluminiumoxid-Strategie bilden die hervorragende Qualität der Aluminiumoxid-(Kaolin)-Lagerstätte im unternehmenseigenen Kaolinprojekt Cadoux in Westaustralien sowie die positive Reaktion des Rohstoffes auf das vom Unternehmen gewählte HCl-Flowsheet (mittlere Temperatur, atmosphärischer Druck). Die Strategie des Unternehmens überzeugt mit qualitativ hochwertigen Eigenschaften, die in Kombination ein Aluminiumoxid-Projekt mit erstklassigem Potenzial ergeben.

Erklärung der kompetenten Person

Informationen in dieser Pressemitteilung, die sich auf die Mineralressource bei Cadoux beziehen, basieren auf Informationen in den Pressemitteilungen des Unternehmens vom 8. Mai und 26. Juli 2017 und können auf der Website des Unternehmens unter www.fyiresources.com.au aufgerufen werden. Informationen, die sich auf Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen von Andrew Kohler, einer kompetenten Person (Competent Person) und einem Mitglied des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Herr Kohler ist ein Angestellter von Strategic Resource Management und ein Berater des Unternehmens. Die Mineralressourcenschätzung entspricht den Empfehlungen des Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012) des Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC). Herr Kohler stimmt der Integration des Berichts in Form und Inhalt zu. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass keine neuen Informationen oder Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Marktmitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass alle grundlegenden Annahmen und technischen Parameter, die die Schätzungen in der entsprechenden Marktmitteilung untermauern, weiterhin gelten und sich nicht grundlegend geändert haben.

Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsergebnisse beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von Andrew Kohler erstellt wurden. Herr Kohler verfügt über eine ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Mineralisierung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als kompetente Person (Competent Person) gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves definiert werden zu können. Die Explorationsergebnisse entsprechen den Empfehlungen des Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012) des Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC). Herr Kohler stimmt der Integration des Berichts in Form und Inhalt zu.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

TABLE 1

FYI RC drilling results - 2 metre composites (balance from May 2018 program refer to announcement

25 June 2018 for initial results)

ELEMENTAl2O3Fe2O3K2O LOI MgO MnO P2O5 SiO2 TiO2

S

UNITS % % % % % % % % %

DETECTI0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.0020.01 0.01

ON

METHOD FB1/XFB1/XFB1/X/TGA FB1/XFB1/XFB1/XFB1/XFB1/X

RF RF RF RF RF RF RF RF

SAMPLE

NUMBER

S

Hole# CXRC050 (from 4m- 22m)

10596 21.267.11 0.1 8.66 0.12 X 0.00561.680.86

10597 12.441.24 0.05 4.75 0.07 X 0.00280.260.74

10598 25.450.78 0.09 9.35 0.06 X 0.06 63.2 0.68

10599 9.68 0.7 0.03 3.63 0.04 X 0.00684.770.95

10600 30.170.76 0.14 11.2 0.09 X 0.19 55.521.48

10565 26.550.74 0.15 9.88 0.15 X 0.08962.010.4

10566 22.250.85 0.16 8.33 0.07 X 0.07367.650.41

10567 20.311.22 2.24 6.59 0.07 0.01 0.07668.430.52

10568 18.011.16 4.97 4.23 0.08 0.01 0.07969.840.58

Hole# CXRC053 (from 4m - 30)

10608 8.79 0.89 0.07 3.28 0.08 X 0.00486.290.66

10609 6.9 0.5 0.02 2.52 0.04 X 0.00489.290.67

10610 28.331.1 3.57 8.16 0.91 X 0.05155.771.51

10611 5.81 0.41 0.01 2.2 0.04 X 0.00690.210.9

10612 15.8 0.77 0.1 5.67 0.05 X 0.01876.581

10613 25.320.79 0.11 9 0.06 X 0.02364.060.48

10615 28.140.93 0.1 10.010.07 0.01 0.02360.150.55

10614 26.390.4 0.29 9.47 0.05 X 0.01863.180.15

10616 27.620.66 0.75 9.63 0.05 0.01 0.03760.330.5

10617 18.560.73 3.41 5.22 0.04 0.02 0.03 70.510.83

10618 20.160.67 3.63 5.7 0.05 0.01 0.02568.6 0.61

10619 19.220.97 4.75 4.88 0.04 0.01 0.03569.230.53

10620 17.770.75 4.95 4.28 0.04 0.01 0.03571.3 0.36

10621 18.630.77 4.75 4.04 0.17 0.01 0.05469.8 0.32

Hole# CXRC046 (from 4m - 32m)

10512 10.320.54 0.05 3.87 0.05 X 0.01483.271.69

10513 28.470.89 0.04 10.160.05 0.01 0.07358.781.29

10514 28.690.68 0.07 10.350.06 0.01 0.10158.361.4

10515 26.980.96 0.08 9.63 0.05 0.02 0.07160.961.28

10516 26.790.56 0.08 9.8 0.05 0.02 0.07661.2 1.25

10517 23.451.22 0.38 8.45 0.07 0.01 0.07665.320.57

10518 20.350.65 1.54 6.78 0.05 X 0.07969.910.27

10519 23.890.78 1 8.31 0.05 0.02 0.14164.161.11

10520 22.540.75 1.91 7.5 0.05 0.01 0.14865.8 0.93

10521 19.871.72 2.7 6.09 0.04 0.02 0.09668.5 0.76

10522 21.461.07 1.62 7.26 0.04 0.02 0.07567.051.03

10523 19.761.68 2.6 6.06 0.04 0.02 0.05 68.040.96

10524 18.620.6 3.74 5.21 0.03 0.02 0.04570.040.91

10525 21.482.5 1.38 6.85 0.26 0.03 0.11664.741.42

Hole# CXRC047 (from 4m - 26m)

10530 28.4 1.11 3.56 8.16 0.92 X 0.05255.651.51

10531 12.041.94 0.16 4.61 0.12 X 0.01 79.840.76

10532 6.59 0.68 0.07 2.46 0.05 X 0.00689.130.78

10533 6.24 0.52 0.02 2.29 0.04 X 0.00689.361.16

10534 32.950.58 0.08 11.820.07 X 0.02453.610.78

10535 33.580.54 0.1 11.940.09 X 0.03952.380.97

10536 27.890.65 0.74 9.73 0.2 X 0.03559.391.02

10537 26.770.84 1.02 9.22 0.17 0.01 0.05 60.161.11

10538 29.480.46 0.64 10.410.08 X 0.05457 1.01

10539 27.090.77 1.2 9.3 0.06 0.02 0.03959.961.16

10540 27.120.56 1.85 9.14 0.06 0.01 0.07359.651.19

10541 22.631.53 2.57 6.92 0.2 0.02 0.25163.471.38

Hole# CXRC048 (from 4m-24m)

10545 13.987.81 0.12 6.56 0.16 X 0.00670.080.79

10546 10.230.97 0.03 3.97 0.06 X 0.00282.9 0.99

10547 7.29 0.68 0.03 2.79 0.05 X 0.00387.990.64

10548 9.89 0.5 0.02 3.8 0.04 X 0.00784.3 0.96

10549 25.811.08 0.09 9.23 0.06 0.01 0.01362.430.68

10551 26.750.83 0.45 9.41 0.06 X 0.01561.320.71

10552 21.930.76 2.31 6.88 0.07 0.01 0.02367.510.59

10553 20.120.89 2.83 6.19 0.06 0.01 0.04768.910.69

10554 18.370.78 4.46 4.72 0.05 0.01 0.08870.490.44

10555 15.332.33 4.82 1.33 0.5 0.02 0.04271.440.37

Hole# CXRC049 (from 4m - 16m)

10559 8.5 2.93 0.04 3.48 0.04 X 0.00384.7 0.56

10560 23.623.48 0.11 9.09 0.08 X 0.00262.930.59

10561 23.092.13 1.6 8.09 0.06 X 0.00364.060.51

10562 18.8 2.35 3.99 5.15 0.14 0.01 0.01668.180.45

10563 15.933.07 4.77 2.77 0.51 0.02 0.03570.180.35

Hole# CXRC051 (from 6m- 30m)

10574 10.521.31 0.04 4.07 0.07 X 0.00382.740.92

10575 6.57 0.75 0.04 2.48 0.04 X 0.00488.381.05

10576 24.810.95 0.09 8.96 0.06 X 0.03663.331.14

10577 28.081.04 0.16 10.020.08 0.01 0.05358.821.16

10578 25.380.94 0.09 8.99 0.06 0.01 0.04862.821.06

10579 26.021.1 0.12 9.26 0.06 0.01 0.05561.431.39

10580 29.2 0.99 0.09 10.440.07 0.01 0.05757.940.85

10581 25.940.67 2.04 8.42 0.05 0.01 0.14160.9 1.14

10582 25.790.6 2.76 8.1 0.05 0.02 0.17260.011.46

10583 21.961.04 0.89 7.54 0.07 0.01 0.22 66.351.26

10584 23.871.68 3.21 6.46 0.72 0.02 0.20760.871.21

10585 18.940.97 4.56 3.67 0.19 0.01 0.16268.4 0.68

Hole# CXRC052 (from 4m - 24m)

10588 16.426.39 0.15 6.81 0.15 X 0.00568.860.75

10589 11.150.88 0.03 4.14 0.07 X 0.00482.141.26

10591 6.59 0.63 0.01 2.38 0.04 X 0.00389.3 0.8

10592 9.22 0.58 0.02 3.37 0.04 X 0.01584.641.87

10593 26.880.86 0.06 9.82 0.08 0.01 0.07660.281.5

10601 23.631.2 0.15 8.59 0.07 0.01 0.09364.271.2

10602 25.691.27 0.29 9.33 0.07 0.02 0.15660.841.68

10603 23.521.15 1.07 8.23 0.07 0.02 0.11663.651.4

10604 23.592.55 1.78 7.21 0.79 0.03 0.12860.181.51

10605 16.754.85 2.78 2.54 1.89 0.04 0.06764.921.03

Hole# CXRC054 (from 4m - 13m)

10624 13.431.36 0.09 5.13 0.12 X 0.00579.120.7

10625 6.2 0.47 0.02 2.36 0.04 X 0.00888.881.92

10626 11.321.01 0.11 4.36 0.08 X 0.01381.361.63

10627 32.130.58 0.18 11.570.08 X 0.03653.791.58

10628 18.181.6 0.16 6.82 0.1 X 0.01771.741.49

Hole# CXRC055 (from 4m - 26m)

10632 11.991.13 0.07 4.54 0.14 X 0.00681.140.76

10633 6.47 0.55 0.02 2.44 0.05 X 0.00788.951.42

10634 10.590.67 0.03 3.94 0.05 X 0.01182.541.66

10635 19.331.14 0.09 7.17 0.07 X 0.01970.341.68

10636 20.891.18 1.12 6.94 0.06 0.01 0.04968.740.74

10637 23.570.79 0.52 8.24 0.06 0.01 0.08 64.841.11

10638 25.330.76 0.97 8.54 0.07 0.01 0.08962.511.08

10639 26.510.63 0.74 9.27 0.08 0.01 0.06961.241.08

10640 28.540.68 1.79 9.53 0.06 X 0.06358.270.74

10641 21.650.85 3.43 6.38 0.07 X 0.08166.151.12

10642 22.451.55 2.99 6.82 0.11 X 0.08 64.620.83

Hole# CXRC056 (4m - 20m)

10645 5.69 0.69 0.03 2.07 0.04 X 0.00590.640.55

10646 4.82 0.63 0.02 1.69 0.03 X 0.00991.2 1.44

10647 28.740.59 0.08 10.3 0.06 X 0.02759.321.02

10648 27.520.56 0.11 9.74 0.05 0.01 0.02560.790.6

10649 24.550.91 0.15 8.52 0.04 0.02 0.03864.720.6

10650 28.441.11 3.59 8.08 0.93 X 0.05355.711.52

10651 24.361.02 1.66 7.78 0.11 0.01 0.06364.640.3

10652 21.1 1.36 2.26 6.5 0.06 0.01 0.07167.940.4

10653 22.191.06 2.62 6.76 0.06 0.01 0.06266.530.35

Hole# CXRC057 (4m - 22m)

10656 8.07 1.63 0.06 3.36 0.11 X 0.00785.311.13

10657 27.733.59 0.06 10.510.15 X 0.02556.790.67

10658 27.711.64 0.09 10.2 0.11 X 0.03359.1 0.56

10659 29.931.2 0.13 10.860.08 X 0.03456.760.58

10660 26.981.1 0.33 9.7 0.08 X 0.04960.840.71

10661 26.221.18 0.15 9.47 0.09 0.01 0.05362.120.92

10662 25.061.78 0.9 8.8 0.12 0.02 0.04661.950.87

10663 23.441.76 1.2 8.14 0.13 0.02 0.05364.080.94

10664 21.762.18 1.47 7.42 0.11 0.07 0.08765.311.32

Hole# CXRC058 (from 4m - 12m)

10668 7.46 0.89 0.03 2.81 0.08 X 0.00587.451.25

10669 12.988.55 0.06 5.82 0.42 X 0.02 71.4 0.66

10671 24.632.78 0.08 9.25 0.15 X 0.09261.2 1.29

10672 22.7 3.75 1.21 8.23 0.2 X 0.23761.531.55

Hole# CXRC059 (from 10m - 21m)

10678 22.942.6 0.13 9.37 0.12 X 0.03563.910.79

10679 29.481.89 0.08 11.140.07 0.02 0.09355.421.45

10680 20.861.21 0.54 7.48 0.06 X 0.09868.710.52

10681 18.360.93 3.24 5.43 0.05 X 0.05370.810.51

10682 19.731.06 3.32 5.65 0.12 0.01 0.07 68.4 0.42

10683 15.371.91 5.1 1.75 0.51 0.02 0.02571.330.39

Hole# CXRC060 (from 8m - 30m)

10688 22.7 3.16 0.1 9.16 0.15 X 0.00563.480.89

10689 14.162.46 0.09 5.55 0.07 X 0.02675.851.39

10690 28.411.11 3.57 8.22 0.92 X 0.05355.681.51

10691 28.612.57 0.12 10.860.09 X 0.06356.610.7

10692 25.351.13 0.17 9.25 0.06 X 0.05962.920.83

10693 26.921.22 0.13 9.86 0.06 0.01 0.16360 1.18

10694 33.8 1.45 0.17 12.590.09 0.01 0.31449.381.55

10695 21.691.09 1.82 7.15 0.05 0.01 0.18566.240.93

10696 22.391.2 2.98 6.79 0.06 0.01 0.11864.850.7

10697 17.040.58 5.43 3.29 0.06 0.01 0.10271.660.48

10698 18.450.87 6.01 4.07 0.06 0.01 0.11368.640.69

10699 18.2 1.85 7.74 2.76 0.44 0.02 0.13565.390.96

Hole# CXRC061 (from 8m - 26m)

10704 11.710.77 0.04 4.33 0.05 X 0.00781.920.67

10705 16.491.04 0.07 5.98 0.04 X 0.09274.960.81

10706 22.261.1 0.1 7.99 0.04 X 0.18467.020.63

10707 21.571.14 0.13 7.67 0.04 0.01 0.32667.640.67

10708 24.6 2.48 0.59 8.82 0.14 X 0.10161.490.92

10709 20.441.16 0.45 7.05 0.05 0.01 0.06769.390.7

10711 20.671.14 3.06 6.13 0.05 0.01 0.10468.170.59

10712 17.750.75 4.45 4.57 0.05 X 0.09571.520.4

10713 19.082.05 3.1 3.22 0.75 0.03 0.13966.470.86

Hole# CXRC062 (from 6m - 29m)

10717 8.53 0.77 0.02 3.17 0.05 X 0.00586.680.86

10718 8 0.42 X 2.97 0.03 X 0.00487.770.62

10719 18.951.05 0.05 6.74 0.05 0.01 0.01572 0.98

10720 20.451.4 0.11 7.2 0.05 0.01 0.01369.950.64

10721 23.421.24 0.12 8.35 0.05 0.01 0.02265.570.96

10722 22.291.2 0.12 7.88 0.05 0.01 0.04267.830.8

10723 23.751.05 0.23 8.61 0.04 X 0.05464.660.97

10724 23.670.94 0.75 8.42 0.05 X 0.06864.451.19

10725 20.431.03 2.26 6.65 0.05 X 0.05468.260.75

10726 14.141.98 5.62 1.23 0.13 0.01 0.05772.830.32

10727 21.531.06 2 7.15 0.04 0.01 0.06166.930.77

10728 18.741 4.51 4.56 0.08 0.01 0.07369.280.58

Hole# CXRC063 (from 6m - 34m)

10730 28.381.06 3.55 8.22 0.93 X 0.05455.511.52

10733 8.81 0.7 0.03 3.37 0.05 X 0.00386.420.65

10734 8.47 0.53 0.04 3.14 0.04 X 0.01186.710.92

10735 29.780.92 0.08 10.630.05 0.01 0.01957.870.69

10736 28.050.52 0.52 10.050.06 X 0.04659.670.55

10737 28.260.51 0.9 10.030.05 X 0.09558.9 0.49

10738 22.510.61 2.8 6.93 0.05 0.01 0.04165.870.56

10739 19.310.56 3.76 5.47 0.04 0.01 0.03169.740.57

10740 21.070.59 3.78 5.98 0.03 0.01 0.05467.450.57

10741 19.620.51 4.38 5.15 0.04 0.01 0.07168.630.64

10742 20.040.65 4.09 5.63 0.04 0.01 0.06367.510.88

10743 21.071.11 2.97 6.57 0.04 0.04 0.15564.8 2.16

10744 17.420.78 4.91 4.43 0.04 0.01 0.11670.680.6

10745 16.7 0.62 5 4 0.04 0.01 0.10272 0.6

10746 19.040.81 4.58 5.08 0.06 0.01 0.09269.040.96

Hole# CXRC064 (from 6m - 36m)

10752 6.62 0.4 0.02 2.51 0.04 X 0.00689.490.93

10753 8.07 0.57 0.02 3.02 0.03 X 0.00887.710.79

10754 26.8 1.1 0.08 9.63 0.05 0.01 0.01661.630.65

10755 29.390.67 0.2 10.790.04 X 0.03258.110.55

10756 23.130.67 1.56 7.79 0.05 0.01 0.03565.540.63

10757 18.760.72 3.25 5.45 0.03 0.01 0.03170.650.6

10758 16.840.8 3.93 4.47 0.04 0.01 0.03772.920.57

10759 23.710.5 3.05 7.29 0.04 0.01 0.04 64.650.42

10760 20.550.99 3.67 5.71 0.04 0.02 0.04367.920.43

10761 18.9 0.51 4.24 5.09 0.04 0.01 0.06 69.820.5

10762 19.040.65 4.35 5.06 0.04 0.01 0.06 69.990.54

10763 17.970.91 4.66 4.46 0.04 0.01 0.13 70.150.51

10764 18.750.69 4.25 5.09 0.04 0.01 0.07869.8 0.54

10765 18.870.86 4.33 5.05 0.04 0.01 0.06469.520.49

10766 20.460.97 4.2 5.82 0.04 X 0.07867.230.57

Hole# CXRC065 (from 4m - 20m)

10769 6.58 0.71 0.05 2.6 0.04 X 0.00688.7 0.99

10770 6.06 0.6 0.08 2.34 0.04 X 0.00989.451.44

10771 28.550.61 0.11 10.390.06 X 0.03158.911.29

10772 29.590.62 0.15 10.780.06 X 0.06456.761.82

10773 28.771.12 0.45 10.280.09 0.02 0.08457.021.79

10774 23.290.78 2.29 7.7 0.07 0.03 0.08763.8 1.42

10775 24.241.95 2.51 8.09 0.09 0.03 0.11660.561.69

10776 18.411.62 4.44 5.03 0.08 0.03 0.06769.260.55

Hole# CXRC066 (from 4m - 18m)

10779 7.64 0.66 0.07 2.85 0.05 X 0.00687.681.13

10780 6.91 0.55 0.05 2.57 0.04 X 0.00688.691.1

10781 21.590.79 0.43 7.67 0.08 X 0.03368.220.72

10782 24.011.25 1.16 7.94 0.06 0.02 0.04463.991.08

10783 24.570.93 1.82 8.17 0.05 0.01 0.07562.861.04

10784 23.491.21 2.4 7.6 0.06 0.01 0.08863.720.96

10785 20.061.79 3.31 6.04 0.06 0.03 0.16266.9 0.85

Hole# CXRC067 (from 4m - 15m)

10788 18.280.92 0.06 6.79 0.08 X 0.01973.390.67

10789 28.7 1.18 0.16 10.550.06 X 0.02458.040.94

10790 28.421.11 3.55 8.15 0.93 X 0.05455.631.54

10791 28.392.3 0.15 10.540.09 X 0.07557.441.07

10792 27.9 1.82 0.19 10.290.09 X 0.10958.121.14

10793 24.3 1.53 0.41 8.75 0.07 X 0.08864.3 0.64

10794 19.781.81 0.68 6.66 0.07 0.02 0.04470.970.17

Hole# CXRC068 (from 6m - 23m)

10798 8.59 0.71 0.07 3.26 0.06 X 0.00486.190.96

10799 20.561.54 0.03 7.77 0.06 X 0.01968.061.23

10800 28.271.31 0.08 10.340.09 X 0.16258.791.08

10801 24.481.44 1.23 8.47 0.09 X 0.16162.171.34

10802 23.320.71 2.51 7.6 0.07 X 0.28263.431.44

10803 25.2 0.88 1.94 8.37 0.07 0.01 0.23960.981.49

10804 21.021.04 3.36 6.11 0.06 0.01 0.09667.180.84

10805 19.511.72 3.18 5.8 0.09 0.02 0.16567.151.57

10806 17.372.48 3.35 3.88 0.34 0.03 0.14168.491.41

Hole# CXRC069 (from 6m - 28m)

10811 15.1 2.06 0.07 5.66 0.12 X 0.00775.931.18

10812 22.322.02 0.05 8.41 0.1 X 0.02666.430.75

10813 23.721.63 0.05 8.75 0.06 X 0.05465.160.54

10814 22.910.95 0.08 8.28 0.06 X 0.09166.750.58

10815 22.340.93 0.08 8.04 0.05 0.01 0.10867.580.57

10816 20.860.71 0.08 7.61 0.06 0.01 0.08370.080.46

10817 20.940.7 0.28 7.65 0.06 0.01 0.23268.690.65

10818 19.760.72 2.15 6.49 0.05 0.01 0.11869.720.56

10819 19.471.09 3.68 5.41 0.05 0.01 0.14768.620.76

10820 18.2 1.02 5.07 4.44 0.05 0.01 0.10569.560.81

10821 17.241.54 4.62 3.17 0.18 0.02 0.13470.940.48

Hole# CXRC070 (from 4m - 18m)

10824 19.6119.050.07 9.61 0.12 X 0.01 50.710.81

10825 15.2 8.61 0.19 6.79 0.17 X 0.01168.120.9

10826 19.073.54 0.18 8.44 0.34 X 0.00967.170.74

10827 17.095.52 0.18 8.09 0.32 X 0.01267.830.56

10828 23.834.28 0.16 9.57 0.28 X 0.03260.810.91

10829 20.1716.320.73 9.31 0.24 0.01 0.13251.831.12

10830 28.331.12 3.59 8.29 0.92 X 0.05355.521.51

Hole# CXRC072 (from 2m - 10m)

10839 25.3 4.96 0.08 9.6 0.12 X 0.00658.7 0.77

10840 24.073.24 0.05 9.06 0.06 X 0.00463.020.78

10841 20.632.16 0.08 7.44 0.04 X 0.00469.550.45

10842 22.422.04 0.28 8.22 0.07 X 0.00666.9 0.33

Hole# CXRC073 (4m - 16m)

10846 12.913.31 0.09 5.1 0.14 X 0.00677.860.81

10847 12.692.8 0.16 4.85 0.1 X 0.00779.130.48

10848 17.850.99 1.86 5.59 0.05 X 0.00673.280.31

10849 18.931.09 2.45 5.82 0.06 X 0.00771.440.25

10851 16.212.04 4.62 3.2 0.1 X 0.01 73.030.22

10852 17.282.04 4.35 3.82 0.31 0.01 0.01 70.330.4

Hole# CXRC074 (from 4m - 18m)

10856 10.642.05 0.07 4.4 0.1 X 0.00579.490.73

10857 22.022.05 0.11 8.5 0.08 X 0.01965.8 1.02

10858 23.692.05 0.14 8.62 0.07 X 0.02365.061.17

10859 27.812.06 0.14 9.8 0.06 X 0.03859.961.25

10860 26.592.06 0.17 9.49 0.05 X 0.03561.441.3

10861 23.772.07 1.99 7.68 0.05 0.01 0.07164.271.04

10862 24.482.07 1.16 8.62 0.17 0.01 0.19761.521.46

Hole# CXRC075 (from 4m - 15m)

10866 12.952.08 0.08 5.25 0.15 X 0.00576.870.71

10867 13.812.08 0.1 5.58 0.17 X 0.00675.850.82

10868 23.242.09 0.13 8.28 0.07 X 0.01366.450.67

10869 31.042.09 0.31 11.210.08 X 0.03 55.060.82

10870 28.392.09 3.59 8.21 0.92 X 0.05355.5 1.51

10871 24.652.10 1.56 8.37 0.23 0.02 0.03461.751

10872 19.772.10 2.66 6.57 1.22 0.06 0.03261.590.86

Appendix 1

JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary

Sampling Reverse Circulation (RC) chip samples were

techniques collected at 1m intervals from a cone splitter

mounted on the side of the RC rig. 75% of the

sample volume from each drilled metre was

collected in a 900x600mm green plastic bag, and

the remaining 25% of volume is used to generate

a split sample which is collected in a 200x150mm

calico bag and then placed into a green plastic

bag and sealed to retain sample moisture. The

split samples were collected directly from the

cyclone / splitter because the samples for assay

are also measured for insitu moisture. The

samples were composited into 2m samples

(generated from the drill rig cone splitter) and

sent to Intertek for sampling analysis +

moisture testing.

Drilling RC was employed on the drilling program using a

techniques 450 Schramm drill rig with KL rod handler, auto

maker/breaker slips table, rig-mounted cone

sampling system and with hammer and blade bit

capabilities. Both hammer and blade drilling was

employed on various selected holes to gauge

variability and quality of sample return as well

as to compare with repeat holes from previous

drilling.

Drill sample Sample recoveries from the RC drilling were

recovery weighed and measured and sizes recorded

demonstrating that sample recovery from all

holes was of an acceptable standard. Photos of

separate chip (cuttings) trays were also taken

to demonstrate the lithology profile of the

hole

. Selected samples were also tested for moisture

content - allowing a greater confidence in

sample return quality and for specific gravity

testing.

Logging Chip tray samples were taken along with normal

logging procedures and protocols. 2 sets of

logging and sample correlation was conducted on

site during the drilling and sampling program.

The chip tray samples were non-sieved and dry

and photographed on a whole hole basis. All

holes were field logged by 1m intervals by a

qualified geologist for a variety of geological

qualities, characteristics and definition.

Sub-sampling All sampling procedures for the RC drilling have

techniques been reviewed by a qualified geologist and is

and sample considered to be of a high standard. The RC

preparation drilling sampling procedure was 1m samples split

using a rig mounted cone splitter and collected

in marked plastic bags. A 2m composite sample

was generated from 1-2kg collected in small

calico bags which were then placed in small

green plastic bags. These were marked with

corresponding sample numbers. At regular and

adhoc intervals, repeat samples were taken and

noted as well as interspersed standard samples

of quartz (blank) and kaolin (standard) were

also included at a 1in 9 interval as sample

checks for QA/QC. All samples were sent to Perth

to Intertek for laboratory sampling interspersed

with the RC drilling program samples.

Larger (5-10kg) samples were collected in large

green plastic bags on a 1m sample basis and sent

to Independent Metallurgical Operations (IMO)

for further metallurgical testwork purposes. All

samples were dry. 715 1-2kg samples (including

repeats and standards) totalling 1613 metres of

drilling were brought back to Perth for testing.

Total sample returns were measured by weighing

and estimating return volume percentages. All

samples were dry other than the occasional

sample that may have been affected by water

introduced by the driller to remove pipe

blockages.

The 2 m composite samples were generated from the

rig mounted cone splitter ensuring equal amounts

were collected from each metre, thus giving a

homogeneous volume for each metre in the

composites. Samples were submitted to Intertek

laboratories in Perth, Western Australia for

XRF analysis methods on a range of elements and

kaolin parameters as well as testing for insitu

moisture (LOM/DR).

Mr Kohler has reviewed the QAQC data and has

found it to be of high

standard.

Quality of Analysis for Sizing, SiO2, Al2O3, Fe2O3, TiO2,

assay data CaO, MgO, K2O, Na2O, P2O5, Mn3O4, Cr2O3 and LOI,

and was completed using XRF methods in a globally

laboratory recognised analysis laboratory. All of the

tests inserted repeat samples, duplicates, blanks and

standards are within tolerance of the original

assay and without bias. Mr Kohler reviewed

internal QAQC reports and analysis and confirms

that all assay data used is of high industry

standard for quality assurance/quality control

procedures.

Verification The drilling program designed by CSA Global also

of sampling included verification drilling and sampling of

and the previous Air Core drilling program that was

assaying completed in May 2017. The verification included

6 repeat RC holes against the previous Air Core

holes.

Location of All drill holes used in the resource estimate

data have been accurately surveyed by a licenced

points contract surveyor (+/-10cm accuracy). The collar

locations were also checked by the site

geologist using a Garmin GPS at site. The

vertically drilled holes (-90) were drilled to a

maximum of -34m and were followed up with down

hole surveying by Surtech Geophysical Services.

Data spacing 75 holes were drilled in approximately 1km square

and at approximately 50m spacings or 100m spacing

distribution between the previous Air Core drilling. This

resulted in a generally 50 x50m coverage of the

deposit area. The drill spacing was considered

suitable to establish both geological and grade

continuity for definition of Inferred Mineral

Resource. Samples were composited to 2m for

analysis.

Orientation The orientation of the drilling is approximately

of data in perpendicular to the strike and dip of the

relation to mineralisation and the risk of sample bias is

geological considered to be low.

structure

Sample All samples were under supervision from the rig

security to the laboratory. All residual sample material

is stored securely in sealed bags.

Audits or Mr Kohler has reviewed QAQC results and found the

reviews sampling and the sample handling techniques to

be of a high standard for the project QA/QC.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary

Mineral The granted Exploration Licence 70/4673 in Western

tenement Australia, covering an area of

and land 59km2

tenure

status

Exploration White Gold Kaolin (WGK) carried out all the

done by previous prospecting and drilling work that is on

other the tenement EL 70/4673. The previous aircore

parties drilling was comprised of 47 drill holes for

824m. The exploration work was carried out from

2011 to 2014.

Geology The project area is underlain by weathered

granitoid Archaean rock of the Yilgarn Granites

is the likely parent material for the kaolin.

Here, deep weathering of the feldspathic and

ferromagnesian minerals within the metamorphosed

granitic has resulted in the formation of

kaolinite. There is no outcrop but recognizable

granitoidal fragmental rocks are sometimes

present just below surface. The crust of the

overburden comprises gravel and sands over

reddish to off white clay. White kaolin

underlies the overburden followed by weathered,

partial oxidised and then fresh ganitoids at

depth. The recent drilling at the property has

revealed a weathering profile which is very

common in Western Australia with the granitoid

rocks, deeply weathered forming a leached,

kaolinized zone under a lateritic crust. Analysis

at the Laboratory shows particle

size distributions are typical of primary style

kaolins produced from weathered granites. The

crust of overburden comprises gravel and sands

over reddish to off-white clay to an average

depth of 5m. White kaolin then averages

approximately 16 m before orange to yellow sandy

and mottled clays are intersected which are

followed by recognizable rounded granitoid

material. The thickness of the kaolin profile

varies from less than 1m to a maximum of 28m.

Fresh granitoids are found at depths of between

10 and 30m. All kaolin resources are within 4 to

11 metres of the surface. 47 Air Core drillholes

with a total of 824m drilled in May 2017 with a

further Reverse Circulation drilling program

conducted in April 2018 consisting of 75 RC drill

holes totalling 1613 metres resulting in 715 2m

composite samples. All holes were drilled

vertically. Intersected kaolin thickness ranged

from

1-28m.

Drill hole 75 Reversce Circulation drill holes were drilled

Information on an approximate 50m x 50m pattern at -90 dip

and 0 degrees azimuth. The deepest hole was

approximately 35m deep with the average being

approximately 21.5m

deep.

Data Cadouxs geological model required a minimum

aggregation thickness intercept of 2m of kaolinite with the

methods requirement of having to be visually bright white

to be included in the estimate. Samples within

the wireframe were composited to 2m intervals

based on visually contiguous down-hole intervals.

The sample intervals were selected by the site

project Geologist. No high-grade cuts were

applied. Industry standard for Kaolinite cutoffs

are a maximum value of 0.7% Fe2O3, 0.5% TiO2 and

2% K2O. Assay results from drilling were all

lower than the cutoff values.

RelationshipAll drill holes are vertical (-90). The

between orientation of the drilling is approximately

mineralisat perpendicular to the strike and dip of the

ion widths mineralisation.

and

intercept

lengths

Diagrams Refer to figure 1

Balanced The reporting is considered to be balanced.

reporting

Other The normal high levels of QA/QC for the retrieving

substantive and recording of the field data and sampling

exploration techniques were observed by the attending field

data geologist (CSA).

The collar locations were planned by CSA prior to

the program and surveyed in by a qualified

surveyor. The drill rig was positioned on site by

the supervising senior geologist. The drill

collars were surveyed and RLs measured of the

actual collar post drilling.

Further workThere is little further geological definition work

to do on the project - other than to expand the

resource with further step-out drilling.

At the appropriate time - conversion of the

resource to a higher category will be required.

There has been sufficient work conducted at a

high degree of quality to allow for this

calculation to be done without further site

activity (ie

drilling).

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/43927/ASX-FYI further assays received_de1_PRCOM.003.jpeg

Figure 1: Kokardine Kaolin Resource outline and EL70/4673 boundary

