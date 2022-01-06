IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc teilt relevante Änderung eines Hauptaktionärs

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.01.22 10:31
dpa-AFX

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc teilt relevante Änderung eines Hauptaktionärs



Januar 11, 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" oder das "Unternehmen" https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) gibt bekannt, dass es am 7. Januar 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die ein "bedeutender Aktionär" des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 6. Januar 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.



Kontakte:



Caledonia Mining Gesellschaft Plc


Mark Learmonth


Tel: +44 1534 679 802


Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 7817 841793



WH Irland


Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade-


Tel: +44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh Finanz-PR


Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204



3PPB


Patrick Chidley


Tel: +1 917 991 7701


Paul Durham


Tel: +1 203 940 2538



Curate Public Relations (Simbabwe)


Debra Tatenda



Swiss Resource Capital AG


Jochen Staiger


Telefon: +263 77 2802131


info@resource-capital.ch



Hinweis: Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen werden von der Gesellschaft als Insiderinformationen gemäß der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ("MAR") betrachtet, da sie aufgrund des European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 Teil des nationalen Rechts des Vereinigten Königreichs sind, und werden in Übereinstimmung mit den Verpflichtungen der Gesellschaft gemäß Artikel 17 der MAR offengelegt.



Rest im Englischen Original:


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer


and


to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corp PLC


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which voting


rights are



attachedii:


1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please


mark with an X if


appropriate)



Non-UK issuer X


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box


or boxes with an


X)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv


Name Van Eck Associates Corporation


City and country of registered New York, NY USA


office (if


applicable)



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v


Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF


VanEck Vectors Junior Gold


Miners UCITS


ETF



City and country of registered


office (if


applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold 06/01/2022


was crossed or



reachedvi:


6. Date on which issuer notified 07/01/2022


(DD/MM/YYYY):



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification


obligation



% of voting % of voting Total of Total


rights rights both in % number of


attached to through (8.A + voting


shares financial 8.B) rights of


(total of instruments


8. issuervii


A)


(total of 8.B


1 + 8.B


2)



Resulting 3.9838% 3.9838% 508,200


situation


on the date


on which


threshold


was crossed


or


reached



Position of 540,381 4.2361%


previous


notification


(if




applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on


which the threshold was crossed or



reachedviii


A: Voting rights attached to shares


Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights


shares


ISIN code


(if


possible)



Direct Indirect Direct Indirect


(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of


Directive Directive Directive Directive


2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC


) ) (DTR5.1) )


(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)



JE00BF0XVB15 508,200 3.9838%




SUBTOTAL 8. A508,200 3.9838%




B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of


Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(a))



Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting


financial ion Conversion Peri voting rights rights


instrument od that may be


datex xi acquired if


the instrument


is




exercised/conver


ted.






SUBTOTAL 8. B 1




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according


to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(b))



Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting


financial datex Conversion or cash of rights


instrument Period voting


rights


xi settlementx


ii






SUBTOTAL


8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the


notification obligation



(please mark the applicable box with an X)


Person subject to the notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does


not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or


indirectly an interest in the (underlying)



issuerxiii


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the


voting rights and/or


the



financial instruments are effectively held starting with the


ultimate controlling natural person or legal



entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)


Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both


rights if it rights through if it equals


equals or is financial or is higher


higher than instruments if than the


the notifiable it equals or notifiable


threshold is higher than threshold


the notifiable


threshold



VanEck Junior 3.5837% 3.5837%


Gold Miners


ETF



VanEck Vectors 0.4001% 0.4001%


Junior Gold


Miners UCITS


ETF








10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:


Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis


The number and % of voting 508,200 shares and 3.9838%


rights voting


held right



The date until which the voting Open


rights will be


held




11. Additional informationxvi



Place of Tampa, FL


completion



Date of 7 January 2022


completion




Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=63524


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=63524&tr=1


