IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.




29.09.20 08:56
dpa-AFX

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.



St Helier, September 29, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock, Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25. September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend:



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant


issuer



and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc


or the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are


attached


ii:


1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please


mark with an X if


appropriate)



Non-UK issuer X


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate


box or boxes with an


X)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv


Name BlackRock, Inc.


City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA


registered office (if


applicable)



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v


Name


City and country of


registered office (if


applicable)



5. Date on which the 25/09/2020


threshold was crossed or


reached


vi:


6. Date on which issuer 28/09/2020


notified


(DD/MM/YYYY):



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification


obligation



% of voting % of voting Total of Total


rights rights both in % number of


attached to through (8.A + voting


shares financial 8.B) rights of


(total of instruments issuer


8. vii


A)


(total of


8.B 1 + 8.B


2)



Resultin5.07% 0.31% 5.39% 12,118,823


g


situati


on on


the


date


on


which


thresho


ld was


crossed


or


reached



Position4.97% 0.65% 5.62%


of


previou


s


notific


ation


(if




applicab


le)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on


which the threshold was crossed or


reached


viii


A: Voting rights attached to shares


Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights


shares


ISIN code


(if


possible)



Direct Indirect Direct Indirect


(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of


Directive Directive Directive Directive


2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC


) ) (DTR5.1) )


(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)



JE00BF0XVB15 615,610 5.07%




SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610 5.07%




B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of


Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(a))



Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting


financial ion Conversion voting rights rights


instrument Period that may be


datex xi acquired if


the instrument


is




exercised/conver


ted.



Securities 5,307 0.04%


Lending





SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according


to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(b))



Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting


financial datex Conversion or cash of rights


instrument Period voting


rights


xi settlementx


ii



CFD Cash 32,901 0.27%




SUBTOTAL 32,901 0.27%


8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the


notification obligation



(please mark the


applicable box with an X)


Person subject to the notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person or legal entity and


does not control any other undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)


issuer


xiii


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X


voting rights and/or


the



financial instruments are effectively held starting


with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal


entity


xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)


Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both


rights if it rights through if it equals


equals or is financial or is higher


higher than instruments if than the


the notifiable it equals or notifiable


threshold is higher than threshold


the notifiable


threshold



See


Attachment




10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:


Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting


rights


held



The date until which the


voting rights will be


held




11. Additional informationxvi



BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650



Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,


completion U.K.



Date of 28 September, 2020


completion



Section 9 Attachment



Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of


rights if it rights both if


equals or is through it equals


higher than financial or is


the instruments higher


notifiable if it equals than the


threshold or is higher notifiable


than the threshold


notifiable


threshold



BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4,


LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6,


LLC



BlackRock Delaware


Holdings


Inc.



BlackRock


Institutional Trust


Company, National


Association




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4,


LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6,


LLC



BlackRock Delaware


Holdings


Inc.



BlackRock Fund


Advisors




BlackRock, Inc.


Trident Merger, LLC


BlackRock Investment


Management,


LLC




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Capital


Holdings,


Inc.



BlackRock Advisors,


LLC




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock


International


Holdings,


Inc.



BR Jersey


International


Holdings


L.P.



BlackRock


(Singapore) Holdco


Pte.


Ltd.



BlackRock HK Holdco


Limited



BlackRock Lux Finco


S.a.r.l.



BlackRock Japan


Holdings


GK



BlackRock Japan Co.,


Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2,


Inc.



BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock


International


Holdings,


Inc.



BR Jersey


International


Holdings


L.P.



BlackRock Holdco 3,


LLC



BlackRock Canada


Holdings


LP



BlackRock Canada


Holdings


ULC



BlackRock Asset


Management Canada


Limited




Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53597


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53597&tr=1


NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG: </b></p>



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:


http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=JE00BF0XVB15



Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.



Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.






