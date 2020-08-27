Erweiterte Funktionen



IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining




01.09.20 08:08
dpa-AFX

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining



September 1, 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen - https://www.

commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-virtual-roadshow-investor-presentation-and-qa/ ) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens ist, wie in den AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, ihren Anteil am Unternehmen am 27. August 2020 erhöht hat der anzeigepflichtig ist. Eine Kopie der Anzeige ist unten angeführt. Caledonia heißt Blackrock Inc.s erhöhtes Investment willkommen.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer


and


to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which voting


rights are



attachedii:


1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please


mark with an X if


appropriate)



Non-UK issuer X


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box


or boxes with an


X)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv


Name BlackRock, Inc.


City and country of registered Wilmington, DE, USA


office (if


applicable)



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v


Name


City and country of registered


office (if


applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold 27/08/2020


was crossed or



reachedvi:


6. Date on which issuer notified 28/08/2020


(DD/MM/YYYY):



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification


obligation



% of voting % of voting Total of Total


rights rights both in % number of


attached to through (8.A + voting


shares financial 8.B) rights of


(total of instruments


8. issuervii


A)


(total of


8.B 1 + 8.B


2)



Resulting 5.22% 0.36% 5.58% 11,520,860


situation


on the date


on which


threshold


was crossed


or


reached



Position of 3.39% 1.64% 5.04%


previous


notification


(if




applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on


which the threshold was crossed or



reachedviii


A: Voting rights attached to shares


Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights


shares


ISIN code


(if


possible)



Direct Indirect Direct Indirect


(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of


Directive Directive Directive Directive


2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC


) ) (DTR5.1) )


(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)



JE00BF0XVB15 601,565 5.22%




SUBTOTAL 8. A601,565 5.22%




B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of


Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(a))



Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting


financial ion Conversion Per voting rights rights


instrument iod that may be


datex xi acquired if


the instrument


is




exercised/conver


ted


.


Securities 11,200 0.09%


Lending





SUBTOTAL 8. B 111,200 0.09%




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according


to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1


(b))



Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting


financial datex Conversion or cash of rights


instrument voting


Period xi rights


settlementx


ii



CFD Cash 31,148 0.27%




SUBTOTAL 31,148 0.27%


8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the


notification obligation



(please mark the


applicable box with an X)


Person subject to the notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does


not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or


indirectly an interest in the (underlying)



issuerxiii


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X


voting rights and/or


the



financial instruments are effectively held starting with the


ultimate controlling natural person or legal



entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)


Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both


rights if it rights through if it equals


equals or is financial or is higher


higher than instruments if than the


the notifiable it equals or notifiable


threshold is higher than threshold


the notifiable


threshold



See Attachment



10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:


Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting


rights


held



The date until which the voting


rights will be


held




11. Additional informationxvi



BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650



Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


completion



Date of 28 August, 2020


completion




Section 9 Attachment



Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of


rights if it rights both if


equals or is through it equals


higher than financial or is


the instruments higher


notifiable if it equals than the


threshold or is higher notifiable


than the threshold


notifiable


threshold



BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC


BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC


BlackRock Delaware


Holdings


Inc.



BlackRock Fund Advisors



BlackRock, Inc.


Trident Merger, LLC


BlackRock Investment


Management,


LLC




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC


BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC


BlackRock Delaware


Holdings


Inc.



BlackRock Institutional


Trust Company, National


Association




BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock Capital


Holdings,


Inc.



BlackRock Advisors, LLC



BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock International


Holdings,


Inc.



BR Jersey International


Holdings


L.P.



BlackRock (Singapore)


Holdco



Pte. Ltd.


BlackRock HK Holdco


Limited



BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r


.l


.


BlackRock Japan Holdings


GK



BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.



BlackRock, Inc.


BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


BlackRock Financial


Management,


Inc.



BlackRock International


Holdings,


Inc.



BR Jersey International


Holdings


L.P.



BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC


BlackRock Canada


Holdings


LP



BlackRock Canada


Holdings


ULC



BlackRock Asset


Management Canada


Limited



In Europa:


Swiss Resource Capital AG


Jochen Staiger


info@resource-capital.ch


www.resource-capital.ch



Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53228


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53228&tr=1


