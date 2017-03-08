IRW-News: Birimian Ltd.: Birimian Ltd.: Weitere hochgradige Bohrergebnisse auf Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina vor nächster Mineralressourcenaktualisierung

IRW-PRESS: Birimian Ltd.: Birimian Ltd.: Weitere hochgradige Bohrergebnisse auf Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina vor nächster Mineralressourcenaktualisierung

- Kernbohrungen bestätigen robuste Tiefenausdehnungen in West Zone und Main Zone.





- Kontinuierliche hochgradige Lithiumvererzung wurde regelmäßig in Tiefen bis zu ungefähr 200m in Fallrichtung durchteuft einschließlich:

o 38m mit 1,81% Li2O ab 116m Tiefe o 31m mit 1,82% Li2O ab 156m Tiefe o 19m mit 1,76% Li2O ab 163m Tiefe o 14m mit 1,81% Li2O ab 127m Tiefe o 33m mit 1,99% Li2O ab 174m Tiefe o 30m mit 1,56% Li2O ab 125m Tiefe

- Zusätzliche mächtige und hochgradige Rückspülborabschnitte (Reverse Circulation Drilling, RC) aus Erweiterungs- und Infill-Bohrungen in Main Zone.

- Aktuelle Phase der Kernbohrungen jetzt abgeschlossen. Die Bohranlage wird zum Goldprojekt Massigui transportiert.

- Aktualisierung der Mineralressource wird im März 2017 erwartet.

- Vormachbarkeitsstudie im Zeitplan für Juniquartal 2017.

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS; Birimian oder das Unternehmen) gibt weitere hochgradige Bohrergebnisse von der Lagerstätte Goulamina bekannt. Goulamina gehört zum Lithiumprojekt Bougouni, das sich vollständig im Unternehmensbesitz befindet und im Süden Malis liegt (Abbildung 1).

Mit einer aktuellen Ressource von 15,5 Mio. Tonnen mit 1,48 % Li2O für 229.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Li2O, gehört Goulamina zu den höchstgradigen Lithiumlagerstätten signifikanter Größe weltweit.

Das derzeitige Bohrprogramm hatte das Ziel, die bestehende Ressource zu erweitern, um eine Aktualisierung der Ressourcenklassifikationen für detaillierte Machbarkeitsbeurteilungen zu ermöglichen. Insgesamt wurden 90 Bohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 11.483m im Rahmen dieser Phase der Arbeiten niedergebracht. Die bis dato erhaltenen Ergebnisse deuten an, dass das Programm sein Ziel erreicht. Eine überarbeitete Mineralressource wird später in diesem Monat erwartet.

Die Kernbohranlage wurde jetzt zum Goldprojekt Massigui transportiert, um dort mit der Überprüfung sehr aussichtsreicher Goldziele auf dem Erkundungsgebiet Koting zu beginnen.

Bestätigung der Tiefenausdehnung

Die Ergebnisse aus weiteren 24 Bohrungen, 14 Kernbohrungen und 10 RC-Bohrungen, sind jetzt eingetroffen.

Die Ergebnisse der Kernbohrungen haben die robuste Kontinuität der Pegmatitvererzung in der Tiefe der Main Zone und West Zone bestätigt, wobei hohe Gehalte regelmäßig in Nominaltiefen von über 200m in Fallrichtung durchteuft wurden. Die Ergebnisse schließen ein:

- 38m mit 1,81% Li2O ab 116m Tiefe (GMRC043D) - 31m mit 1,82% Li2O ab 156m Tiefe (GMRC044D) - 19m mit 1,76% Li2O ab 163m Tiefe (GMRC045D) - 20m mit 1,65% Li2O ab 144m Tiefe (GMRC046D) - 14m mit 1,81% Li2O ab 127m Tiefe (GMRC035D) - 33m mit 1,99% Li2O ab 174m Tiefe (GMRC050D) - 30m mit 1,56% Li2O ab 125m Tiefe (GMRC051D)

Die Analysen der RC-Bohrungen, die die Infill-Bereiche und die südlichen Ausläufer der Main Zone anvisierten, liefern weiterhin positive Resultate, was das geologische Modell in diesem Gebiet allgemein unterstützt und bestätigt.

- 29m mit 1,66% Li2O ab 119m Tiefe (GMRC089) - 49m mit 1,47% Li2O ab 23m Tiefe (GMRC095) - 38m mit 1,66% Li2O ab 20m Tiefe (GMRC097) - 44m mit 1,59% Li2O ab 42m Tiefe (GMRC098) - 42m mit 1,61% Li2O ab 5m Tiefe (GMRC099) - 22m mit 1,51% Li2O ab 30m Tiefe (GMRC100)

Diese Ergebnisse geben zusätzlich zur aufregenden neuen Entdeckung eines dritten Vererzungstrends in der Sangar Zone (Pressemitteilung vom 27. Februar 2017) eine weitere Ermutigung für die Erweiterung der Ressourcenbasis des Projekts in naher Zukunft.

Bei ungefähr 42 Bohrungen stehen die Analysenergebnisse noch aus. Diese Bohrungen stammen zum größten Teil Infill-Abschnitten mit Bohrungsabständen von 25m, die die Datendichte zur Verbesserung des Vertrauensniveaus der Ressource erhöhen und die Hochstufung der Ressourcenkategorien erleichtern. Das geologische Protokollieren dieser Bohrungen unterstützt nachhaltig das bestehende Modell. Signifikante Ergebnisse werden bekannt gegeben, sobald sie zur Verfügung stehen.

Weitere Planung Das Unternehmen erwartet die Vorlage einer einstweiligen Ressourcenaktualisierung vor Ende März. Laut Erwartungen wird diese Aktualisierung umfassend die Ressourcenausläufer der West Zone und die neue Entdeckung in der Sangar Zone abdecken. Angesichts des relativ stetigen Fortschritts der Bohrungen und der für den Erhalt der Analysenergebnisse benötigten Zeit, wird eine weitere Aktualisierung des Ressourcenmodells bis Anfang Mai erwartet. Diese Schätzung wird erwartungsgemäß alle Ergebnisse der Infill-Bohrungen zur Unterstützung der signifikanten Hochstufungen der Ressourcenkategorien und zur Erleichterung der laufenden Vormachbarkeitsstudien einschließen.

Am 30. Januar 2017 hat Birimian bekannt gegeben, dass die Scoping-Studie für das Lithiumprojekt Bougouni das hervorragende Potenzial des Projekts bestätigt hat, weshalb nun eine Vormachbarkeitsstudie (PreFeasibility Study, PFS) durchgeführt werden soll. Die Ergebnisse der Scoping-Studie lassen darauf schließen, dass die Goulamina-Lagerstätte kostengünstig im Tagebauverfahren abgebaut und eine gestufte Aufbereitungsanlage geplant werden kann. Dabei profitiert man von niedrigen Verhältnissen Abraum:Erz, hochgradiger Vererzung an der Oberfläche und niedrigen Betriebskosten in Mali. Die PFS ist weiterhin im Zeitplan für eine Fertigstellung im Laufe des Juniquartals 2017.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39168/08032017_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Drilling Results.001.jpeg

Abbildung 1. Goulamina-Lagerstätte. Planansicht des Lithium-Pegmatits mit Lage der Bohrungen und berichteten Bohrabschnitten (rot). Abschnitte der Infill-Bohrungen nicht enthalten.

Gleichzeitig zur Ressourcenschätzung arbeitet Birimian an weiteren Studien, um die Vormachbarkeitsstudie abschließen zu können. Como Engineers führen die nächste Phase der Machbarkeitsvorstudie durch, Aufbereitungstechnik und Entwurf der Arbeitsablaufdiagramme (Flow Sheets). Das Unternehmen ist davon überzeugt, dass Potenzial besteht, die Projektwirtschaftlichkeit verbessern zu können, durch: - Optimierung des Tagebau-Konzepts. - Verbessertes Flowsheet-Design durch verschiedene PFS-Testarbeiten. - Weitere detaillierte Analyse verschiedener Transport- und Logistikmöglichkeiten. - Abgrenzung weiterer Vererzungen.

Die Bohrarbeiten werden kurz unterbrochen, da das Unternehmen Arbeiten zur Ressourcenschätzung und andere technische Studien hinsichtlich der Ressource durchführt. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist weiterhin die Beschleunigung der Entwicklung der zurzeit abgegrenzten Ressourcen auf dem Projekt Bougouni, statt größere Ressourcenerweiterungen durch Bohrungen anzuvisieren. Zurzeit wird die nächste Phase der Entwicklungsbohrungen geplant. Das Programm hat die folgenden Ziele:

- Weiteres Upgrade der Ressorcenkategorien - Bestätigung geotechnischer Parameter für die Planung einer Tagebaumine - Bestätigung von Standorten für Aufbereitungsanlage, damit verbundene Infrastruktur, Abraumhalde und Tailings-Lagerplatz.

Die Umweltberater des Unternehmens befinden sich zurzeit vor Ort sein, um die nächste Phase der detaillierten Nachhaltigkeitsstudien auf dem Projekt und in der weiteren Umgebung durchzuführen, was einige der oben beschriebenen technischen Studien erleichtern wird.

Birimian möchte die wirtschaftliche Nutzbarkeit von Bougouni beschleunigen. Folglich werden die nächsten wichtigen Meilensteine die metallurgischen Testarbeiten und eine aktualisierte Ressourcenschätzung sein. Das Unternehmen rechnet damit, dass sie Ende dieses Quartals verfügbar sein werden. Im Anschluss wird die Fertigstellung der PFS im Juniquartal 2017 erwartet. Dies wird es dem Unternehmen erlauben, die Projektfinanzierung und Abnahmeabkommen, vorbehaltlich positiver PFS-Ergebnisse, weiterzuverfolgen.

Stellungnahme der Sachverständigen Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen zu den Explorationsergebnissen stammen aus Datenmaterial, das von bzw. unter der Aufsicht von Kevin Anthony Joyce zusammengestellt wurde. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director (Geschäftsführer) von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce hat ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für die Art der hier dargestellten Mineralisierung bzw. Lagerstätte und auch für die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten relevant sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen im Sinne der einschlägigen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Ausgabe 2012) befähigen. Herr Joyce stimmt zu, dass die auf den einschlägigen Informationen basierenden Angaben in einer der Form und dem Kontext entsprechenden Weise in den Bericht aufgenommen werden.

Die Informationen in dieser Pressemitteilung, die sich auf Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Herrn Matt Bampton, einem Mitglied von The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy und des Australian Institute of Geoscientists, erstellt wurden. Herr Bampton ist ein Vollzeit-Angestellter von Cube Consulting Pty. Ltd. und verfügt über eine ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Arten von Mineralisierungen und Lagerstätten sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Bampton erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.

Bereits berichtete Ergebnisse Diese Mitteilung enthält Informationen zu früheren Explorationsergebnissen aus dem Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass ihm keine neuen Informationen oder Daten bekannt sind, welche sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich die wesentlichen Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht entscheidend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext, in denen die Erkenntnisse des Sachverständigen präsentiert werden, keine wesentlichen Änderungen gegenüber der ursprünglichen Pressemitteilung aufweisen.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen Aussagen zu Plänen hinsichtlich der Mineralliegenschaften des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann nicht gewährleistet werden, dass die Pläne, die das Unternehmen zur Erschließung seiner Liegenschaften hat, wie erwartet umgesetzt werden. Es kann auch nicht gewährleistet werden, dass das Unternehmen das Vorhandensein von Minerallagerstätten bestätigen wird, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich rentabel herausstellen wird oder dass auf den Liegenschaften des Unternehmens jemals ein Bergbaubetrieb errichtet werden wird.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

