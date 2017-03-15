IRW-News: Birimian Ltd.: Birimian Limited: Erweiterung der hochgradigen Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina

IRW-PRESS: Birimian Ltd.: Birimian Limited: Erweiterung der hochgradigen Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina

Birimian Limited: Erweiterung der hochgradigen Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina

- Aktualisierte Mineralressource Goulamina; - 27,8 Mio.



Tonnen mit 1,42 % Li2O (393.000 t enthaltenes Li2O)

- Vorläufige Ressourcenschätzung bestätigt beachtliche hochgradige oberflächennahe Erweiterung der Projektressourcen.

- Hochstufung der Ressourcenkategorien und weitere Ressourcenerweiterung werden nach Hinzunahme der noch ausstehenden Bohrergebnisse Anfang Mai 2017 erwartet.

- Ausgezeichnetes Potenzial um signifikante Tonnagen an in geringer Tiefe lagernder hochgradiger Lithiumvererzung durch weitere Bohrungen hinzuzufügen.

- Vormachbarkeitsstudie im Zeitplan für Abschluss im Juniquartal 2017.

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS) (Birimian oder das Unternehmen -- http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=297188) berichtet eine Aktualisierung der Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Lagerstätte Goulamina auf ihrem Lithiumprojekt Bougouni in Mali.

Die Mineralressource auf Goulamina umfasst jetzt 27,8 Mio. Tonnen mit 1,42 % Li2O für 393.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Li2O (Tabelle 1). Dies ist beinahe eine Verdopplung der früheren Schätzung des enthaltenen Lithiums und bestätigt weiter, dass Goulamina heute eine der weltweit höchst gradigsten Lithiumlagerstätten von signifikanter Größe in Festgestein ist.

Birimians Managing Director Kevin Joyce äußerte sich zu diesem Meilenstein: Die jüngste Ressourcenschätzung ist ein herausragendes Ergebnis, das die Erweiterungen der Vererzung der West Zone und die neue Entdeckung in der Sangar Zone einschließt. Die Kombination dieser erweiterten Ressourcen mit den erwarteten Hochstufungen der Ressourcenkategorien in der nahen Zukunft wird die Vormachbarkeitsstudie auf dem Projekt unterstützen, die zurzeit durchgeführt wird.

Die gegenwärtigen Ressourcen liegen weit über unseren anfänglichen Erwartungen und übertreffen jetzt das ursprüngliche Explorationsziel des Unternehmens für enthaltenes Lithium. Entscheidend ist, dass ein signifikantes Potenzial für eine weitere Ausdehnung der Ressource Goulamina besteht.

Birimian hat einen soliden Barmittelbestand mit ausreichend Kapital zur Finanzierung von Entwicklungsaktivitäten bis zum Abschluss der Vormachbarkeitsstudie auf dem Projekt, der im Juniquartal erwartet wird.

Mineralressourcenschätzung

Cube Consulting (Cube) wurde zur Durchführung einer Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Lagerstätte Goulamina beauftragt. Diese Schätzung schließt jetzt Erweiterungen der West Zone und die vor Kurzem entdeckte Sangar Zone im Südwesten ein.

Detaillierte Informationen hinsichtlich der Daten, Qualitätskontrolle und Schätzungsmethodik sind in Anhang 1 - JORC Tabelle1, Abschnitte 1 bis 3 dokumentiert.

Die kombinierten Ressourcen, die in den Vertrauenskategorien angezeigt und geschlussfolgert geschätzt wurden, sind in Tabelle 1 zu sehen. Das Ressourcengebiet im Pegmatit der Main Zone wurde nicht neu modelliert und bleibt unverändert gegenüber der ersten Ressourcenschätzung (Pressemitteilung vom 27. Oktober 2016).

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.001.png

Tabelle 1. Klassifizierungen der Mineralresource Goulamina

Birimian lieferte die Hauptinformationsquellen, die im Rahmen dieser Mineralressourcenschätzung verwendet wurden einschließlich Bohrungsdatensammlungen, eine topografische Oberfläche, Kartierungsinformationen und eine geologische Interpretation der vererzten Pegmatite. Zusätzliche 29 Bohrungen wurden in die aktualisierte Schätzung aufgenommen. Diese Bohrungen ergänzen die 51 Bohrungen, welche die Grundlage für das erste Ressourcenmodell bildeten.

Während der Ressourcenschätzung standen für ungefähr 65 Bohrungen die Analysenergebnisse noch aus und sie wurden nicht in die aktuelle Ressourcenschätzung aufgenommen. Diese Bohrungen schließen einige Erweiterungsbohrungen auf der Main und West Zone ein, sind aber zum größten Teil Infill-Bohrungen in Abständen von 25m, die zur Verbesserung des Vertrauens in die Geologie und die Ressource ausgelegt wurden. Eine weitere Ressourcenerweiterung und Hochstufungen der Ressourcenkategorien sind wahrscheinlich, wenn diese Bohrungen in eine nachfolgende Schätzung aufgenommen werden, die Anfang Mai erwartet wird.

Die Mineralressourcen wurden durch Rückspülbohrungen (Reverse Circulation, RC) und Kernbohrungen (Diamond Drilling, DD) abgegrenzt. Der Großteil der neuen Bohrungen, die in die Schätzung aufgenommen wurden, wurde in den Pegmatitzonen West und Sangar in Abständen von 50 m x 50 m niedergebracht. Diese Abstände sind zur Bestimmung der Kontinuität der Geologie und des Gehalts zur Ausweisung einer Ressource in der Kategorie geschlussfolgert angemessen.

Der Spodumen (Lithium) -Pegmatit auf Goulamina kommt als drei gut definierten im Allgemeinen parallelen und sehr kontinuierlichen Dykes (Intrusionsgänge) vor; Main Zone, West Zone und Sangar Zone (Abbildung 1, 2 und 3). Querschneidende vererzte Dykes, die in Aufschlüssen und in den Bohrungen identifiziert wurden, sind nicht so gut begrenzt und wurden zu diesem Zeitpunkt nicht in die klassifizierten Ressourcen eingeschlossen.

Vererzte Domänen für getrennte Pegmatit-Dykes wurden in Profilschnitten digitalisiert und dann als Drahtgitter dargestellt, um Festkörper zu generieren. Es besteht ein sehr starker Zusammenhang zwischen dem vererzten Teil der Pegmatit-Dykes und dem gesamten vererzten Dyke-Abschnitt. Nur sehr wenig Pegmatitmaterial hat keine signifikant erhöhten Lithiumgehalte. Folglich stimmen die Grenzen der Vererzung im Allgemeinen mit den lithologischen Grenzen der Dykes überein. Drahtgitter wurden zur Bestückung des Blockmodells und durch herkömmliches Kriging-Verfahren interpolierte Li2O-Gehalte verwendet.

Es wurde angenommen, dass die Ressource im Tagebauverfahren abgebaut wird, das von den konzeptionellen Bergbaustudien unterstützt wird. Die früheren metallurgischen Studien bieten eine ausreichende Basis für die Annahme hinsichtlich der metallurgischen Zugänglichkeit und der Bestimmung angemessener Perspektiven für eine eventuelle wirtschaftliche Extraktion.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.002.jpeg

Abbildung 1. Goulamina-Lagerstätte. Planansicht des Lithium-Pegmatits mit Lage der Bohrungen

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.003.jpeg

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.004.jpeg

Abbildung 2. Lagerstätte Goulamina - Profilschnitte Main Zone und West Zone.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.005.jpeg

Abbildung 3. Lagerstätte Goulamina - Profilschnitt Sangar Zone

Goulamina - eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen

Die aktualisierte Ressourcenschätzung auf Goulamina bestätigt eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen.

Die Gehalt-Tonnage-Kurve für die aktualisierten geschlussfolgerten Ressourcen ist in Abbildung 4 zu sehen. Die Gesamtressource wird für einen Cut-off-Gehalt von 0% Li2O angegeben. Bei höheren Cut-off-Gehalten variieren die Tonnagen der Vererzung nicht beträchtlich, was den robusten Gehalt und die gute Kontinuität der modellierten Vererzung bestätigt. Die gesteigerte Ressourcentonnage hat zu einer geringen Abnahme des Ressourcengehalts geführt, aber das enthaltene Lithium beachtlich erhöht. Der Ressourcengehalt liegt weiterhin beachtlich über dem geschätzten Cut-Off-Gehalt für den Abbau von 0,82% Li2O (Pressemitteilung vom 13. März 2017). Die jüngste Ressourcenschätzung erfüllt Meilenstein Eins des Leistungsanreizplans des Managements.

Die Vererzung ist in allen drei Zonen weiterhin offen und im 250 Quadratkilometer großen Projektgebiet besteht hervorragendes ungenutztes Potenzial. Birimian ist weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass es den Lithiumbestand auf Goulamina im Laufe der weiteren Projektentwicklungsarbeiten kontinuierlich steigern wird. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39213/Birimian_DE.006.png

Abbildung 4. Goulamina West Zone Gehalt-Tonnage-Kurve..

Weitere Planung

Am 30. Januar 2017 hat Birimian bekannt gegeben, dass die Scoping-Studie für das Lithiumprojekt Bougouni das hervorragende Potenzial des Projekts bestätigt hat, weshalb nun eine Vormachbarkeitsstudie (PreFeasibility Study, PFS) durchgeführt werden soll. Die Ergebnisse der Scoping-Studie lassen darauf schließen, dass die Goulamina-Lagerstätte kostengünstig im Tagebauverfahren abgebaut und eine gestufte Aufbereitungsanlage geplant werden kann. Dabei profitiert man von niedrigen Verhältnissen Abraum:Erz, hochgradiger Vererzung an der Oberfläche und niedrigen Betriebskosten in Mali. Die PFS ist weiterhin im Zeitplan für eine Fertigstellung im Laufe des Juniquartals 2017.

Die Bohrarbeiten auf dem Projekt wurden kurz unterbrochen, da das Unternehmen für weitere detaillierte Arbeiten und andere technische Studien hinsichtlich der Ressourcenschätzung Analysenergebnisse erwartet. Angesichts des konstanten Fortschritts bei den jüngsten Bohrungen und der längeren Wartezeit bis zum Erhalt der Analysenergebnisse wird ein weiteres Update des Ressourcenmodells jetzt Anfang Mai erwartet. Laut Erwartungen wird diese Schätzung alle Ergebnisse der Infill-Bohrungen zur Unterstützung der signifikanten Hochstufungen der Ressourcenkategorien einschließen und die detaillierten Vormachbarkeitsstudien erleichtern.

Gleichzeitig zum laufenden Bohrprogramm arbeitet Birimian an weiteren Studien, um die PFS abschließen zu können. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist die Beschleunigung der Entwicklung der zurzeit abgegrenzten Ressourcen auf dem Projekt Bougouni, statt größere Ressourcenerweiterungen durch Bohrungen anzuvisieren. Zurzeit wird die nächste Phase der Entwicklungsbohrungen geplant. Das Programm hat die folgenden Ziele:

- Weiteres Upgrade der Ressourcenkategorien.

- Bestätigung geotechnischer Parameter für die Planung einer Tagebaumine.

- Bestätigung von Standorten für Aufbereitungsanlage, damit verbundene Infrastruktur, Abraumhalde und Tailings-Lagerplatz.

Digby Wells Environmental (Digby Wells) hat die Feldarbeiten hinsichtlich der nächsten Phase der detaillierten Nachhaltigkeitsstudien auf dem Projekt und den weiteren Gemeindebereichen abgeschlossen. Dies ist von Wichtigkeit, da die Ergebnisse die laufenden technischen Studien und die Planung der Entwicklungsbohrungen erleichtern werden. Dadurch wird es Digby Wells möglich sein, die Terms of Reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA, Richtlinien für Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung und Prüfung der sozialen Auswirkungen) zu erstellen. In diesem Stadium wird vorgeschlagen, die Richtlinien für das Projekt der Regierung Ende April vorzustellen. Dies signalisiert den formellen Beginn der ESIA für das Projekt und mündet im Genehmigungsprozess der Mine.

Birimian möchte die wirtschaftliche Nutzbarkeit von Bougouni beschleunigen. Folglich werden die nächsten wichtigen Meilensteine die metallurgischen Testarbeiten und eine aktualisierte Ressourcenschätzung sein. Das Unternehmen rechnet damit, dass sie Ende dieses Quartals verfügbar sein werden. Im Anschluss wird die Fertigstellung der PFS im Juniquartal 2017 erwartet. Dies wird es dem Unternehmen erlauben, die Projektfinanzierung und Abnahmeabkommen parallel zum Minengenehmigungsverfahren weiterzuverfolgen.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Kevin Joyce Managing Director 08 9286 3045 info@birimiangold.com

In Europa: Swiss Resource Capital AG Jochen Staiger info@resource-capital.ch www.resource.capital.ch

Erklärung der qualifizierten Personen

Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsergebnisse und das Explorationsziel beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Kevin Anthony Joyce erstellt wurden. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Vererzung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als qualifizierte Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) definiert werden zu können. Herr Joyce erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.

Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Matt Bampton erstellt wurden. Herr Bampton ist ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Bampton ist ein Vollzeitbeschäftigter von Cube Consulting Pty Ltd. und verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Vererzung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als qualifizierte Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Bampton erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.

Zuvor gemeldete Ergebnisse

Diese Meldung enthält Informationen hinsichtlich früherer Explorationsergebnisse beim Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass keine anderen neuen Informationen oder Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Marktmitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich alle grundlegenden Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht grundlegend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext der enthaltenen Darbringung der Ergebnisse der Competent Person im Vergleich zur Marktmitteilung nicht grundlegend geändert wurden.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Aussagen hinsichtlich Pläne in Zusammenhang mit den Mineralkonzessionsgebieten des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass die Pläne des Unternehmens hinsichtlich der Erschließung seiner Mineralkonzessionsgebiete wie erwartet umgesetzt werden können. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass das Unternehmen in der Lage sein wird, das Vorkommen von Minerallagerstätten zu bestätigen, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich herausstellen wird oder dass eine Mine in einem der Mineralkonzessionsgebiete des Unternehmens erschlossen werden kann.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

ASX Additional Information - Material Assumptions

The following is a summary of Material Information used to estimate the Mineral Resource as required by Listing Rule 5.8.1 and JORC 2012 Reporting Guidelines.

Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status

The deposit lies within the Torakoro Research Permit which is owned 100% by Timbuktu Ressources, a wholly owned Malian subsidiary of Birimian Limited. The mineral property is in good standing and there is no known impediment to obtaining a license to operate.

Geology

The project area is located within the Bougouni region of the southern Mali, where broadly north-south trending belts of Birimian-aged (Paleoproterozoic) metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks are intruded by syn-and post-orogenic granitoids.

Within the Project area, outcrop is limited and basement geology is therefore poorly understood. Regolith typically comprises a surficial transported gravel horizon (locally termed Cuirasse) overlying a thin lateritic weathering profile. Mapping indicates NE-striking metapelite and metagreywacke rocks in the north and eastern parts of the property. The southern portion of the project area is dominated by granodiorite.

All pegmatite bodies contain anomalous or significant amounts of the mineral spodumene (a lithium-bearing pyroxene), along with the other major minerals of quartz and feldspar (albite and microcline); From the geological logging, there are also accessory amounts of muscovite, tourmaline, apatite, and biotite at the granite contacts.

Drilling Techniques and Hole Spacing

Holes were drilled in two phases, from May to September 2016, and December 2016 to February 2017. In total 80 holes inform the current resource estimate.

RC drilling was completed by Foraco Drilling and International Drilling Company (IDC), using nominally 5.5 diameter equipment, with a face sampling downhole hammer. The Foraco rig had an outboard compressor, with specifications of 1100CFM@350PSI. The IDC rig had an onboard compressor with specifications of 1150CFM@500PSI

Core drilling was completed using equipment supplied and operated by Foraco Drilling and IDC. All holes are standard HQ sized holes (core diameter 64mm). DD holes are a combination of some drilled from surface and some as diamond tails on RC holes (including extensions to previously drilled Phase 1 holes).

Sampling

All samples collected from the RC rig were collected at 1m downhole intervals. Samples were split into pre-numbered calico bags at the rig using a 3-stage riffle splitter yielding a sample of between 3 to 5 kilograms. In addition to the 1m sample, duplicate samples were taken every 20m downhole. Blanks and standards were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 1:40 for Blanks, and 1:40 for Standards.

All data is documented in a sampling ledger, including hole number, date drilled, sample id, depths from and to, sample condition, sample type, percentage sample return and all certified standards blanks and duplicates.

Drill core was sawn in half along its long axis. One half of the drill core was taken for geochemical analysis. All samples were collected at 1m intervals down the hole. 100% core recoveries were typically achieved.

Sample Analysis

Sample preparation work was conducted in the ALS Laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. At the laboratory, samples were weighed, dried and crushed to -2mm in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg split of the crushed sample was subsequently pulverised in a ring mill to achieve a nominal pulp particle size of 85% passing 75m. Sample sizes and laboratory preparation techniques are considered to be appropriate.

After pulverisation, sub-samples were sent to ALS Laboratory in Perth for assay. Analysis for lithium and a suite of other elements was undertaken by ICP-AES, after a sodium peroxide (Na2O2) fusion - ALS Method ME-ICP89. Some of the multi-element analysis uses a MS finish - ALS Method ME-MS91. This fusion technique is considered to be a total dissolution technique for lithium-bearing silicate minerals. Detection limits for lithium are 0.01-10%.

Estimation Methodology

Interpreted sections were wireframed using Surpac software to create 3D solids for each pegmatite domain within the resource area. The drillhole data was sliced on 50m spaced sections for modelling of the geology and the mineralised envelopes. Solids were constructed for 4 discreet pegmatite dykes, as well as for the near surface colluvium and lateritic material.

Mineralisation in the Main Zone and West Zone pegmatites was composited to 3m downhole intervals to reduce the variability inherent in raw samples or a smaller composite length relative to estimation resource model block dimensions.

Surpac software was used for the modelling and estimation, with SuperVisor software used to conduct geostatistical analysis. The main pegmatite domains in the block model were estimated using interpolation of grade via Ordinary Kriging (OK), which was considered to be an acceptable method given the strong geological control, the drilling density and the data distribution downhole.

A single block model was created by Cube with dimensions extended out to fully cover all of the mineralisation, plus surrounds that may be contained within pit optimisation shells. The parent block size used is 20mN x 20mE x 5mRL and sub-blocked to 1.25mN x 2.5mE x 2.5mRL.

Resource Classification

A range of criteria were considered by Cube when addressing the suitability of the classification boundaries. These criteria include:

- Geological continuity and volume;

- Drill spacing and drill data quality;

- Modelling technique; and

- Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing composites, average distance of composites from blocks and kriging quality parameters.

Blocks have been classified as Indicated or Inferred, mostly based on drill data spacing in combination with kriging parameters.

Cut-off Grade

For the global resource estimation, no lower cutoff grade for reporting is used, as the model is essentially developed within a geological boundary, and the resource incorporates everything within the modelled pegmatite dykes.

Mining and Metallurgy

Conceptual mining studies are based on open cut mining methods using a contract mining fleet and conventional drill and blast mining methods. Limited inspection of core photography indicates that ground conditions are suitable for this mining method.

The resource has been trimmed by intersecting with a pit shell based on a Whittle optimisation at a revenue factor (USD$650/t for a nominal 6% Li2O concentrate). Material falling outside of this shell is considered to not meet reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction have been determined with reference to the results of previous Whittle optimization studies, and the depth of the selected open pit shell (at a revenue factor of USD$650/t for a nominal 6% Li2O concentrate) was used as an analogy to help limit the depth for reporting the Sangar Zone.

The criteria for assumptions and predictions regarding metallurgical amenability - required to determine reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction - are based on the bulk sampling and test program undertaken in 2008 by CSA Global (UK), work that was commissioned and funded by the World Bank as part of the SYSMIN economic development program. CSA Global undertook systematic sampling of outcropping material at Goulamina to collect a representative bulk sample comprising 3,150kg of material, which was subsequently crushed and split to 750kg for detailed processing test work. This work included evaluations of screen sizing to optimize spodumene (lithium) recoveries and preliminary dense media separation tests. The results of this study indicated good spodumene recoveries and a high mass yield, to produce a high quality chemical grade spodumene concentrate.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary a

Samplin· Nature and quality of · Diamond Drill Core (DD) g sampling and Reverse Circulation techni ( (RC) chips are the two ques eg cut channels, random main sample chips, or specific types. specialised industry standard measurement · RC drill holes were tools appropriate to the routinely sampled at 1m minerals under intervals down the hole, investigation, such as with samples collected at down the drill rig by riffle splitting drill spoils to hole gamma sondes, or collect a nominal 2.5 - handheld XRF instruments, 4kg sub sample, with an additional 50% split for etc). These examples material > 5 should not be taken as kg. limiting the broad meaning of · Routine standard sampling. reference material, sample blanks, and sample · Include reference to duplicates were inserted measures taken to ensure or collected at every 10th sample sample in the sample sequence for RC drill representivity and the holes. appropriate calibration of any measurement tools · Nominal 2.5kg sub samples or systems were collected from half used. sawn HQ sized diamond drill core, routinely · Aspects of the sampled at 1m intervals determination of down the mineralisation that are hole. Material to the Public Report. · Routine standard reference material and · In cases where industry sample blanks were standard work has been inserted/collected at done this would be every 20th sample in the relatively simple sample sequence for DD ( drill eg reverse circulation holes. drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from · All samples were which 3 kg was pulverised submitted to ALS Bamako to produce a 30 g charge and subsequently forwarded for fire assay). In to ALS Ouagadougou for other cases more preparation. Analysis was explanation may be undertaken at ALS Perth by required, such as where method there is coarse gold that ME-ICP89 has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types ( eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drillin· Drill type (eg core, · Drill holes were g reverse circulation, generally angled at -60° techni open-hole hammer, rotary towards 270° (WGS84_29N ques air blast, auger, Bangka, grid) sonic, · RC drilling equipment is etc) and details (eg core nominally 5.5 diameter, diameter, triple or with a face sampling down standard tube, depth of diamond tails, hole hammer. face-sampling bit or · RC drilling was other type, whether core undertaken using the is oriented and if so, by following equipment - what method,

etc). o Purpose built RC Rig (Fora co Drilling) with an outboard compressor; specifications of 1100CFM@350PSI

o Schramm 685 RC Rig (IDC Dr illing) with an

onboardcompressor; specifications of 1150 CFM@500PSI · DD holes are standard tube HQ sized holes (core diameter 64mm)

· DD holes were drilled using

the following equipment - o Purpose built drill rig supplied

and operated by Foraco Drill ing

o KL900 rig supplied and operated by IDC

o Atlas Copco CT14 rig suppl ied

and operated by IDC · DD holes are a combination of some drilled from surface (lengths varied between 21m and 110m), and some as diamond tails on RC holes (lengths varied between 100m and 195m).

· Core Orientations were performed with a Reflex ACT II RD rapid descent core orientation tool

Drill · Method of recording and · A qualitative estimate of sample assessing core and chip sample recovery was done recove sample recoveries and for each sample metre ry results collected from the drill assessed. rig for RC holes. · Measures taken to maximise sample recovery · Riffle split samples were and ensure representative weighed to ensure nature of the consistency of sample size samples. and to monitor sample recoveries. · Whether a relationship exists between sample · A quantitative measure of recovery and grade and sample recovery was done whether sample bias may for each run of drill core have occurred due to for DD preferential loss/gain of holes. fine/coarse material. · Drill sample recovery in the DD holes approximates 100% in mineralised zones.

· Overall, drill sample recovery and quality is considered to be adequate for the RC drilling, and is considered to be excellent for the DD holes.

· There is the possibility of some low-level contamination from the drill bits and rods on subsequent iron assays.

Logging· Whether core and chip · All drill sample samples have been intervals were geologically and geologically logged by Company geotechnically logged to a Geologists. level of detail to support appropriate · Where appropriate, Mineral Resource geological logging estimation, mining recorded the abundance of studies and metallurgical specific minerals, rock studies. types and weathering using a standardized logging · Whether logging is system. qualitative or quantitative in nature. · For RC holes, a small Core (or sample of washed drill material was retained in costean, channel, etc) chip trays for future photography. reference and validation of geological logging, and · The total length and an additional 100g of percentage of the drill material was relevant intersections retained in plastic bags logged. for the same purpose.

· For DD holes, all core was photo-graphed both Wet and Dry.

· For most holes, the entire drill hole was logged and sampled. Barren granite away from the pegmatite dykes was not routinely sampled.

Sub-sam· If core, whether cut or · RC 1m samples were riffle pling sawn and whether quarter, split at the drill rig, techni half or all core and routine field sample ques taken. duplicates were taken to and evaluate whether samples sample· If non-core, whether were prepar riffled, tube sampled, representative. ation rotary split, · Drill core was sawn in etc and whether sampled half along its long axis. wet or One half of the drill core dry. was taken for · For all sample types, geochemical analysis. All the nature, quality and samples were collected at appropriateness of the 1m intervals down the sample preparation hole. technique. · Sample preparation was · Quality control undertaken by ALS procedures adopted for Ouagadougou all sub-sampling stages laboratory. to maximise · At the laboratory, representivity of samples. samples were weighed, · Measures taken to ensure dried and crushed to -2mm that the sampling is in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg representative of the in split of the crushed situ material collected, sample was pulverised in a including for instance steel ring mill to achieve results for field a nominal particle size of duplicate/second-half 85% passing sampling. 75m.

· Whether sample sizes are · Sample sizes and appropriate to the grain laboratory preparation size of the material techniques are considered being to be appropriate for sampled. lithium, but may have introduced a small level of contamination for iron from the sample preparation equipment.

Quality· The nature, quality and · Analysis for lithium and of appropriateness of the a suite of other elements assay assaying and laboratory was undertaken at ALS data procedures used and Perth by ICPAES after and whether the technique is Sodium Peroxide Fusion. labora considered partial or Detection limits for tory total. lithium (0.01 tests -10%) · For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld · Sodium Peroxide fusion is XRF instruments, considered a total assay technique for etc, the parameters used lithium in determining the analysis including · No geophysical tools or instrument make and other non-assay instrument model, reading times, types were used in the calibrations factors analyses applied and their reported. derivation, etc. · Review of routine standard reference · Nature of quality material and sample blanks control procedures suggest there are no adopted significant analytical ( bias or preparation errors eg standards, blanks, in the reported duplicates, external analyses. laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels · Lithium assays for the RC of accuracy field sample duplicates ( compare well with the ie lack of bias) and original sample and are precision have been consistent with the style established. of mineralisation being evaluated. The analyses are considered to be representative of the geological zones which were sampled.

· No field duplicates were taken for the DD program.

· Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory, including sizing analysis to monitor preparation.

· Review of the internal laboratory QAQC suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits.

· No samples were analysed at an umpire lab.

Verific· The verification of · Drill hole data is ation significant intersections compiled and digitally of by either independent or captured by company sampli alternative company geologists. ng and personnel. assayi · The compiled digital data ng · The use of twinned holes. is verified and validated · Documentation of primary by the Companys database data, data entry consultant before loading procedures, data into the drill verification, data storage (physical and hole database. electronic) · No specific twin holes protocols. were drilled.

· Discuss any adjustment to assay · Reported results are data. compiled by the Companys database consultant and the Managing Director.

· There were no adjustments to assay data.

Locatio· Accuracy and quality of · Drill hole collars were n of surveys used to locate set out in UTM grid data drill holes (collar and WGS84_Zone29N points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings · Drill hole collars were and other locations used positioned using hand held in Mineral Resource GPS. estimation. · RC and DD holes are · Specification of the routinely surveyed for grid system orientation at used. approximately 50m-spaced intervals down the hole, · Quality and adequacy of using the Reflex EZ-TRAC topographic electronic multi-shot control. system

· SRTM elevation data was used to establish topographic control where appropriate.

· Locational accuracy at collar and down the drill hole is considered appropriate for this stage of resource estimation.

Data · Data spacing for · The majority of drilling spacin reporting of Exploration is at 50m x 50m centres, g and Results. with deeper holes at 100m distri x 50m spacing, and some bution · Whether the data spacing minor infill to and distribution is approximately 50m x 25m on sufficient to establish selected the degree of geological sections. and grade continuity appropriate for the · This spacing is adequate Mineral Resource and Ore to determine the Reserve estimation geological and grade procedure(s) and continuity for reporting classifications of Mineral applied. Resources.

· Whether sample · Compositing to 3m lengths compositing has been has been applied for the applied. estimation of Mineral Resources

Orienta· Whether the orientation · Mineralisation at Goulamin tion of sampling achieves a of unbiased sampling of outcrops at surface and data possible structures and the steeply dipping in the extent to which this geometry of mineralisation relati is known, considering the is therefore on to deposit well-defined. geolog type. ical · Drilling orientation has struct· If the relationship not biased the ure between the drilling sampling. orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample · The measures taken to · Samples are stored on securi ensure sample site prior to road ty security. transport by Company personnel to the ALS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali.

· Chain of custody procedures exist for the transport of material between ALS Laboratories (Mali to Burkina Faso to Perth).

Audits · The results of any · Cube Consulting undertook or audits or reviews of a site visit during RC review sampling techniques and drilling operations to s data. review the sampling techniques.

· There has been no external audit or review of the Companys sampling techniques for diamond drilling.

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary a

Mineral· Type, reference · The reported results are teneme name/number, location and from an area within the nt and ownership including land agreements or material Torakoro Permit, which is tenure issues with third parties held 100% by Timbuktu status such as joint ventures, Resources SARL, a Malian partnerships, overriding subsidiary of royalties, native title interests, historical Birimian Limited sites, wilderness or · Tenure is in good national park and standing. environmental settings.

· The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Explora· Acknowledgment and · The area which is tion appraisal of exploration presently covered by the done by other by parties. Torakoro Permit was other explored intermittently by partie government agencies in the s period 1990 to 2008. Exploration consisted of soil sampling and mapping for gold.

· In 2007-2008 an evaluation of the commercial potential for lithium at

Goulamina was undertaken by CSA Global as part of the SYSMIN 7 economic development program.

· CSA undertook mapping and bulk sampling of the

Goulamina outcrop but did not undertake drilling. Bulk sampling and preliminary processing

testwork confirmed the viability of the pegmatite at

Goulamina to produce a high quality chemical grade lithium concentrate

Geology· Deposit type, geological · Pegmatite Hosted Lithium setting and style of Deposits are the target mineralisation. for exploration. This style of mineralisation typically forms as dykes and sills intruding or in proximity to granite host rocks.

· Surficial geology within the project area typically consists of indurated gravels forming plateaux, and broad depositional plains consisting of colluvium and alluvial to approximately 5m vertical depth.

· Lateritic weathering is common away from the

Goulamina deposit and in the broader project area.

Drill · A summary of all · All relevant data from hole information material to 2016 Inform the understanding of the ation exploration results and 2017 drilling programs including a tabulation of has been previously the following information released to the for all Material drill market. holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length. · If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data · In reporting Exploration · All relevant data from aggreg Results, weighting 2016 ation averaging techniques, method maximum and/or minimum and 2017 drilling programs s grade truncations has been previously ( released to the eg cutting of high grades) market. and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

· Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

· The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relatio· These relationships are · All relevant data from nship particularly important in 2016 and 2017 drilling the reporting of between Exploration programs has been minera Results. previously released to the lisatio market n · If the geometry of the widths mineralisation with and respect to the drill interc ept hole angle is known, its length nature should be s reported.

· If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect ( eg down hole length, true width not known).

Diagram· Appropriate maps and · All relevant data from s sections (with scales) 2016 and tabulations of intercepts should be and 2017 drilling programs included for any has been previously significant discovery released to the being reported These market should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balance· Where comprehensive · All relevant data from d reporting of all 2016 report Exploration Results is ing not practicable, and 2017 drilling programs representative reporting has been previously of both low and high released to the market grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other · Other exploration data, · Density measurements substa if meaningful and taken by Archimedes Method ntive material, should be (water displacement) of explor reported including (but core samples ation not limited to): data geological observations; from 14 holes, all in unweat geophysical survey hered results; geochemical material. survey results; bulk · Whole core and some half samples - size and method core samples of treatment; were metallurgical test used for density results; bulk density, measurements groundwater, geotechnical , but neither coated nor and rock characteristics; waxed. potential deleterious or contaminating · These measurements were substances. used to determine the bulk density for the Mineral Resource.

· In addition to lithium (as Li 2O), all holes were assayed for a multi-element suite to evaluate the presence of any potential co-product or contaminating material.

Further· The nature and scale of · The Mineral Resource work planned further work estimate will be used to ( support eg tests for lateral extensions or depth ongoing economic extensions or large-scale assessments step-out drilling). of the key processing parameters and estimate · Diagrams clearly capital costs, which will highlighting the areas of be used to define possible extensions, subsequent phases of including the main detailed work at the geological interpretations and Bougouni Li Project. future drilling areas, · An environmental provided this information consultancy is not commercially sensitive. has completed a preliminary social and enviro nmental assessment, and is currently undertaking the next phase of detailed site based surveys to facilitate a mine permitting process.

Section 3 - Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database · Measures taken to · Drilling database is integrit ensure that data has not maintained by y been corrupted by, for example, transcription Birimians database or keying errors, consultant (Rock Solid between its initial Data Consultancy) in collection and its use for Mineral Resource Datashed software, look-up estimation tables and fixed purposes. formatting are used for entering logging, spatial · Data validation and sampling data for the procedures deposit databases. Sample used. numbers are uniquely coded and pre-numbered bags used. Data transfer for downhole survey and assaying information is electronic via email. These and other workflow methods minimise the potential of errors.

· Cube received data directly exported from

Datashed in MS Access format , then completed validation checks on the database comparing maximum hole depths checks on all data, duplicate numbering, missing data, and interval error checks using validation rules in MS Excel before importing records into MS Access. Cube then verified the data using visual inspection of the

drillholes in Surpac v6.7, in 3D to identify inconsistencies of drill

hole traces. Site · Comment on any site · Matt Bampton (Senior visits visits undertaken by the Consultant - Cube Competent Person and the Consulting) who is the outcome of those Competent Person, visits. conducted a site visit in May 2016, during which · If no site visits have time he inspected the been undertaken indicate Project area including RC why this is the drilling, sampling and case. sample despatch for the receiving laboratory. Notes and photographs were taken along with discussions with site personnel regarding geology and mineralisation of the deposits, procedures, sampling and database procedures, and Quality Control procedures. No major issues were encountered.

Geologica· Confidence in (or · The confidence in the l conversely, the geological interpretation interpre uncertainty of Main Zone and West Zone tation of the of ) the geological interpretation of the Goulamina Pegmatites is mineral good as a result of the deposit. consistency of intercepts in RC and diamond core · Nature of the data used drilling programs, and and of any assumptions their correlation to the made. surface outcrops and sub-crops of · The effect, if any, of alternative spodumene-rich pegmatites. interpretations on · There is a very strong Mineral Resource correlation between the estimation. mineralised portion of the pegmatite dykes and the · The use of geology in total dyke intercept. guiding and controlling Very little pegmatite Mineral Resource material is not estimation. significantly elevated in lithium content; thus the · The factors affecting mineralisation boundaries continuity both of grade generally match the and lithological boundaries of geology. the dykes.

· The confidence in the geological interpretation of the

Sangar Zone of the Goulamina Pegmatites is lower, as the minor surface outcrop and sub-crop is supported by only 6 drill-hole intercepts. This confidence is reflected in the resource classification.

Dimension· The extent and · The Goulamina Mineral s variability of the Resource area has Mineral Resource dimensions of 900m (strike expressed as length length) in three main (along strike or dykes up to 70m (true otherwise), plan width, width) and 225m (below and depth below surface surface). The maximum to the upper and lower depth known to date for limits of the Mineral the deepest mineralisation Resource. is 195m below the surface.

Estimatio· The nature and · The block model was n and appropriateness of the constructed using modellin estimation technique(s) interpolation of grade via g applied and key Ordinary Kriging (OK), techniqu assumptions, including with an Inverse Distance es treatment of extreme method used as an internal grade values, check; a global model was considered to be domaining, interpolation appropriate for the parameters and maximum purpose of the distance of model. extrapolation from data points. If a computer · High grade values were assisted estimation reviewed, but it was method was chosen considered that include a description of application of top-cuts computer software and was not parameters required. used. · Mineralised domains for 6 · The availability of separate pegmatite dykes check estimates, were digitised in previous estimates cross-section using 3D and/or mine production strings and then records and whether the Mineral Resource wireframed to generate estimate takes solids. These were a appropriate account of subset of lithological such wireframes of these data. pegmatite dykes. · The assumptions made regarding recovery of · Drillhole sample data was by-products. flagged using domain codes generated from three · Estimation of dimensional mineralisation deleterious elements or domains and oxidation other non-grade surfaces. Sample data was variables of economic composited to three metre significance downhole lengths using a ( best eg sulphur for acid mine fit-method. drainage characterisation). · Interpolation parameters were set to a minimum · In the case of block number of 12 composites model interpolation, the and a maximum number of 24 block size in relation composites for the to the average sample estimate. A maximum search spacing and the search ellipse of 150m was used employed. for estimation runs in the reportable resource, with · Any assumptions behind the orientation altered modelling of selective dynamically to reflect the mining change in orientation of units. the West Zone pegmatite domain. · Any assumptions about correlation between variables. · Computer software used for the modelling and · Description of how the estimation was geological interpretation was used Surpac v6.7, with SuperVisor to control the resource software used to conduct estimates. geostatistical and

· Discussion of basis for variographic analysis. using or not using grade · No by-product recoveries cutting or were considered; capping. Fe 2O3 was estimated, as an · The process of element of potential validation, the checking interest in terms of a process used, the future comparison of model data to drill hole data, and spodumene concentrate. use of reconciliation · The parent block size data if used is 20mN x 20m E x 5m available. RL and sub-blocked to 1.25mN x 2.5mE x 2.5mRL. The bulk of the drilling data was on 50m x 50m spaced sections, with limited infill to 25m x 25m spaced sections.

· No assumptions of selective mining units were made.

· The mineralised domains acted as a hard boundary to control the Mineral Resource estimate.

· Block model validation was conducted by the following means:

· Visual inspection of block model estimation in relation to raw drill data on a section by section basis.

· Volumetric comparison of the wireframe/solid volume to that of the block model volume for each domain.

· A global statistical comparisons of input and block grades, and local composite grade (by northing and RL) relationship plots (swath plots), to the block model estimated grade for each domain.

· Comparison of the (de-clustered) cut grade drill

hole composites with the block model grades for each lode domain in 3D.

· No mining has taken place and therefore no reconciliation data is available.

Moisture · Whether the tonnages · The tonnages are are estimated on a dry estimated on a dry basis or with natural basis. moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.

Cut-off · The basis of the · Cut-off grade for paramete adopted cut-off grade(s) reporting is 0.0% rs or quality parameters Li applied. 2O, reflecting the global nature of the resource, the grade-tonnage relationships, and a potential bulk mining scenario based on the lithological contacts.

Mining · Assumptions made · The previous preliminary factors regarding possible mining studies are based or mining methods, minimum on open cut mining methods assumpti mining dimensions and using a contract mining ons internal (or, if fleet and conventional applicable, external) drill and blast mining mining dilution. It is methods. always necessary as part of the process of · These studies have been determining reasonable used to generate an open prospects for eventual pit shell to limit the economic extraction to material in the block consider potential model to that component mining methods, but the which is considered to assumptions made have reasonable prospects regarding mining methods for eventual economic and parameters when extraction. estimating Mineral Resources may not always · The depth of this open be rigorous. Where this pit shell was used as an is the case, this should analogy to help limit the be reported with an depth for reporting the explanation of the basis of the mining Sangar Zone. assumptions made.

Metallurg· The basis for · In 2007-2008 CSA ical assumptions or undertook mapping and bulk factors predictions regarding sampling of the or metallurgical assumpti amenability. It is Goulamina outcrop but did ons always necessary as part not undertake of the process of drilling. determining reasonable prospects for eventual · They collected a economic extraction to representative bulk sample consider potential comprising 3,150kg of metallurgical methods, material, which was but the assumptions subsequently crushed and regarding metallurgical split to 750kg for treatment processes and detailed processing test parameters made when work. reporting Mineral Resources may not always · This work included be rigorous. Where this evaluations of screen is the case, this should sizing to optimize be reported with an explanation of the basis spodumene (lithium) of the metallurgical recoveries and preliminary assumptions dense media separation made. tests.

· The results of this study indicated good

spodumene recoveries and a high mass yield, to

produce a high quality chemic al grade spodumene concentr ate.

Environme· Assumptions made · A social and ntal regarding possible waste environmental screening factors and process residue assessment for areas or disposal options. It is around the potential mine assumpti always necessary as part and processing site at ons of the process of determining reasonable Goulamina has been prospects for eventual undertaken by an economic extraction to established environmental consider the potential consultancy. environmental impacts of the mining and · No major social or processing operation. environmental impediments While at this stage the were determination of foreseen. potential environmental impacts, particularly · An environmental for a consultancy has been engaged to plan and greenfields project, may undertake more detailed not always be well baseline monitoring advanced, the status of studies, and to commence a early consideration of formal Environmental and these potential social Assessment to environmental impacts support the should be reported. Project. Where these aspects have not been considered this · No specific assumptions should be reported with have been made regarding an explanation of the possible waste and process environmental residue disposal assumptions options. made.

Bulk · Whether assumed or · Bulk density density determined. If assumed, determination for the basis for the assumptions. If unweathered material is determined, the method derived from an analysis used, whether wet or of dry density dry, the frequency of measurements of drill core the measurements, the from 14 diamond holes. nature, size and representativeness of the · Whole core was used, but samples. neither coated nor waxed. The risk of not using a · The bulk density for method which adequately bulk material must have accounts for potential been measured by methods void spaces is considered that adequately account to be low in both the for void spaces pegmatites and granitic ( rocks. vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences · In weathered material between rock and (including minor alteration zones within transported colluvium and the deposit. in-situ laterite), bulk density was assumed, based · Discuss assumptions for on data from other bulk density estimates equivalent granite-hosted used in the evaluation deposits. process of the different materials. · Bulk density was assigned within the block model attribute density according to the weathering profiles and rock types.

Classific· The basis for the · Blocks have been ation classification of the classified as Indicated or Mineral Resources into Inferred, based on a varying confidence combination of data categories. spacing, interpolation metadata (number of · Whether appropriate composites used, account has been taken conditional bias slope, of all relevant factors (i.e. relative kriging variance) and confidence in geological understanding. tonnage/grade Indicated Mineral estimations, reliability Resources are defined of input data, nominally on 50m x 50m to confidence in continuity 50m x 25m spaced drilling of geology and metal within the Main Zone values, quality, pegmatite. Inferred quantity and Mineral Resources are in distribution of the part defined by data data). density greater than 50m x 50m spaced drilling within · Whether the result the Main Zone pegmatite, appropriately reflects and for the bulk of the the Competent Persons West Zone and view of the deposit. Sangar pegmatites. · The Mineral Resource estimate appropriately reflects the Competent Persons view of the deposit.

Audits · The results of any · Whilst Mr. Bampton or audits or reviews of (Competent Person) is reviews Mineral Resource considered to be estimates. independent of

Birimian, no third party reviews have as yet been completed on this Mineral Resource

Discussio· Where appropriate a · The relative accuracy of n of statement of the the Mineral Resource relative relative accuracy and estimate is reflected in accuracy confidence level in the the reporting of the / Mineral Resource Mineral Resource in confiden estimate using an accordance with the ce approach or procedure guidelines of the 2012 deemed appropriate by JORC the Competent Person. Code. For example, the application of · The statement relates to statistical or global estimates of tonnes geostatistical and grade. procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

· The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the

relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

· These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39213 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39213&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach: http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=AU000000BGS0

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.