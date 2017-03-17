IRW-News: Berkeley Energia Ltd.: Berkeley Energia: Weitere hochgradige Abschnitte unterhalb von Zona 7 entdeckt; Gespräche über ein Explorations-Joint-Venture im Gange

IRW-PRESS: Berkeley Energia Ltd.



: Berkeley Energia: Weitere hochgradige Abschnitte unterhalb von Zona 7 entdeckt; Gespräche über ein Explorations-Joint-Venture im Gange

Berkeley Energia gibt weitere hochgradige Abschnitte unterhalb der Lagerstätte Zona 7 in der zu 100 % unternehmenseigenen Mine Salamanca in Westspanien bekannt. - Die Ergebnisse aus den letzten Bohrungen, die im aktuellen Programm in der oberflächennahen Lagerstätte Zona 7 bis auf eine Tiefe von maximal 271 Metern niedergebracht wurden, lieferten gemeldete Gehalte, die dem Durchschnittsgehalt der Ressource bei Zona 7 entsprachen oder höher waren.

Die herausragenden Abschnitte beinhalten:

- 12 Meter mit 1.003 ppm U3O8 einschl. 1 Meter mit 2.464 ppm U3O8

- 2 Meter mit 2.002 ppm U3O8 einschl. 1 Meter mit 3.761 ppm U3O8

- 2 Meter mit 1.357 ppm U3O8

Diese aktuellen Bohrungen bestätigen die Ergebnisse aus den Bohrlöchern, die im Laufe des vergangenen Jahres niedergebracht wurden und in denen hochgradige Abschnitte von bis zu 14 Metern mit 4.4814,481 ppm U3O8 entdeckt wurden.

Diese Ergebnisse belegen erneut die Kontinuität der Mineralisierung unterhalb der aktuell abgegrenzten Ressource und zeigen damit das Potenzial für deren Erweiterung auf.

Das Unternehmen wird weitere Bohrungen und Arbeiten zur Schätzung der Ressourcen bei Zona 7 durchführen, um die geschätzten Mineralressourcen zu steigern und den Wert dieser herausragenden Lagerstätte vollständig zu erschließen.

Schwerpunkt der Explorationsarbeiten wird auf der Entdeckung einer oberflächennahen Mineralisierung liegen, bei der - ähnlich wie bei Zona 7 - keine ausgeprägten radiometrischen Anomalien vorliegen. Die Bohrziele werden anhand einer Kombination verschiedener Verfahren einschließlich ionischer Laugung, geochemischer Bodenmessungen, Messung der Radonstrahlung und eingehender struktureller Kartierungen ermittelt.

Joint Venture für die Exploration

Die Erzkörper, die aktuell erschlossen werden, erstrecken sich lediglich über 7 Prozent der 1.160 km2 großen Liegenschaft des Unternehmens innerhalb eines höchst aussichtsreichen Urangebiets, das weitgehend noch nicht ausreichend erkundet wurde.

Da der aktuelle Schwerpunkt des Unternehmens auf die Bauarbeiten gerichtet ist, wurden Gespräche mit einem strategischen Partner hinsichtlich der Finanzierung eines auf die Exploration ausgerichteten Joint Ventures aufgenommen. Zweck dieses Joint Ventures wäre die Abgrenzung zusätzlicher Ressourcen zur Verlängerung der Lebenszeit der Mine oder der Steigerung der Produktionskapazitäten.

Die Anforderungen an den Partner beinhalten umfangreiche Explorationserfahrung mit einer Vielzahl von Rohstoffen und neuestes Knowhow, das auf strukturelle und mineralisierte Vorkommnisse bei großen Erzkörpern ausgerichtet ist.

Das Explorations-Joint-Venture beträfe nur die Explorationskonzessionen von Berkeley und würde die Eigentumsverhältnisse an den Lagerstätten, die aktuell innerhalb des Minenplans berücksichtigt sind, nicht berühren.

Das Unternehmen wird bekannt geben, wenn es zum Abschluss einer Vereinbarung kommen sollte.

Managing Director Paul Atherley sagte:

Die hochgradigen Abschnitte direkt unterhalb von Zona 7 sind äußerst vielversprechend und weisen auf eine potenzielle Ressourcenhochstufung bei der Lagerstätte hin. Sie lassen weiteres Potenzial in der Mine Salamanca erkennen.

Angesichts der positive Auswirkungen, die die oberflächennahe hochgradige Lagerstätte Zona 7 auf die Wirtschaftlichkeit des Projekts hatte, haben wir das aktuelle Explorationsprogramm dahingehend konzipiert, um unter Anwendung eines umfangreicheren Arsenals an Explorationsmethoden eine vergleichbare Mineralisierung zu suchen.

Wir freuen uns auch über die Möglichkeit, einen Joint-Venture-Partner für die Exploration mit an Bord zu holen, der auf bedeutende technische und finanzielle Ressourcen zurückgreifen kann und gemeinsam mit uns das Potenzial unserer 1.160 km2 großen Liegenschaft in dieser stark mineralisierten Provinz erschließt.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte: Paul Atherley- Managing Director- +44 207 478 3900-- info@berkeleyenergia.com

Hugo Schumann Commercial Manager +44 207 478 3900

Anhang A: Detaillierte Ergebnisse Bohrprogramm 2016 absolvierte das Unternehmen ein eingehendes Explorationsprogramm, dessen Ziel es war, eine Produktion in der Mine Salamanca auf einem dauerhaften Niveau von über 4 Millionen Pfund pro Jahr sicherzustellen. Das Programm war usprünglich so konzipiert worden, um die Mineralisierung unterhalb und südlich von Zona 7 zu untersuchen (das Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7) und um eine Reihe von Zielen innerhalb eines Radius von zehn Kilometern der geplanten Retortillo-Anlage zu erproben (das regionale Zielbohrprogramm).

Das Explorationsprogramm 2016 umfasste insgesamt 87 Bohrlöcher mit Umkehrspülung (Reverse Circulation; RC), fünf Diamantbohrlöcher (DDH) und zwei gemischte Bohrlöcher (als RC begonnen und als DDH abgeschlossen) mit einer Gesamtlänge von 8.200 Metern.

Das Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7 umfasste 17 Bohrlöcher. Die Ergebnisse aus den ersten drei Bohrlöchern wurden am 27. Januar 2016 und aus vier weiteren Löchern am 5. September 2016 gemeldet.

Das regionale Zielbohrprogramm beinhaltete 80 Bohrlöcher, die bei radiometrischen Anomalien niedergebracht wurden. Der Großteil der Bohrlöcher wurde in Abständen von 50 Metern entlang eines Abschnitts gebohrt, wobei zwischen den Abschnitten ein Abstand von 400 Metern eingehalten wurde.

Mittlerweile liegen alle analytischen Daten aus den Bohrlöchern, die im Rahmen des Tiefenbohrprogramms 2016 bei Zona 7 niedergebracht wurden, vor und die Ergebnisse werden hierin gemeldet.

Ergebnisse

Die hierin gemeldeten Bohrlöcher aus dem Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7 wurden durch die oberflächennahe Lagerstätte Zona 7 gebohrt und auf eine maximale Tiefe von 271 Metern erweitert. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse bestätigen das Vorkommen von hochgradigen Mineralisierungen unterhalb von Zona 7 (Abbildung 1).

Bei Zona 7 wurden in Oberflächennähe und in der Tiefe (zwischen drei und der maximalen Tiefe von 256 Metern) bedeutsame hochgradige Abschnitte mit Mächtigkeiten von bis zu 48 Metern verzeichnet. Ausgewählte Abschnitte aus dem Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7 beinhalten:

BohrlochnTiefenabschnitt von Tiefe r (Bohrlochtief . e ) Z7R-346(*48 m mit 1.018 pp3 m *) m 195 m U 3O8 1 m mit 1.444 ppm U 3O8 Z7R-347(*19 m mit 1.753 pp11 m *) m 61 m U 124 m 3O8 130 m 10 m mit 719 ppm U 3O8 2 m mit 944 ppm U 3 O8 11 m mit 1.105 pp m U 3O8 Z7R-348(*6 m mit 3.247 ppm60 m *) U 81 m 3O8 193 m 4 m mit 1.598 ppm210 m U 3O8 14 m mit 4.481 pp m U 3O8 7 m mit 1.438 ppm U 3O8 Z7R-357(*1 0m mit 635 ppm 30 m * U 39 m *) 3O8 43 m einschl. 1 m mit 43 m 2 248 m .246 ppm U3O8 254 m 26 m mit 1.103 ppm U 3O8 einschl. 4 m mit 3 .973 ppm U3O8 2 m mit 461 ppm U 3 O8 1 m mit 762 ppm U 3 O8 Z7R-358(*5 m mit 526 ppm U48 m ) 3 (***) O8 Z7R-359(*10 m mit 494 ppm 47 m ) U (***) 3O8 Z7R-360(*14 m mit 597 ppm 12 m **) U 29 m 3O8 39 m 6 m mit 457 ppm U63 m 3 66 m O8 113 m 4 m mit 639 ppm U207 m 3 212 m O8 17 m mit 563 ppm U 3O8 einschl. 2 m mit 1 .160 ppm U3O8 6 m mit 480 ppm U 3 O8 14 m mit 1.776 ppm U 3O8 einschl. 8 m mit 2 .644 ppm U3O8 Z7M-376 12 m mit 1.003 pp10 m m U 3O8 einschl. 1 m mit 16 m 2 .464ppm U3O8 Z7D-379 2 m mit 2.002 161 m ppm 162 m U 254 m 3O8 einschl. 1 m mit 3 .761 ppm U3O8 2 m mit 1.357 ppm U 3O8

(*) Bohrlöcher, die die angepeilte Tiefe aufgrund schwieriger Bodenbedingungen nicht erreicht haben und aufgegeben wurden (**) Bohrlöcher, die am 27. Januar 2016 gemeldet wurden (***) Bohrlöcher, die am 5. September 2016 gemeldet wurden

Anmerkung: Die Probenahmen und Analyse der Bohrlöcher Z7M-195, Z7D-377, Z7D-378, Z7D-379, Z7D-380 und Z7D-381 konzentrierten sich auf die potenziellen Mineralisierungszonen unterhalb der aktuellen Ressource Zona 7. Die mineralisierten Zonen innerhalb der bestehenden Ressource wurden nicht erprobt oder analysiert.

Alle bedeutsamen Abschnitte der im Zuge des Tiefenbohrprogramms bei Zona 7 abgeschlossenen Bohrungen und alle Abschnitte aus dem regionalen Zielbohrprogramm, die einen Gehalt von über 220 ppm lieferten, sowie die Details zur Position des Bohrkragens, zur Bohrlochausrichtung und zur Tiefe sind in Anhang B zusammengefasst.

Die geplanten zukünftigen Explorationsarbeiten werden sich auf die Entdeckung neuer Mineralisierungen konzentrieren, die der in Oberflächennähe entdeckten Lagerstätte Zona 7 ähneln, bei der weitestgehend keine ausgeprägte radiometrische Anomalie vorliegt. Die neuen Bohrziele werden anhand einer Kombination verschiedener Verfahren einschließlich ionischer Laugung, geochemischer Bodenmessungen, Messung der Radonstrahlung und eingehender struktureller Kartierungen ermittelt.

Geologische Beschaffenheit

Zona 7 ist eine erzgangartige Lagerstätte, die sich in einer Reihe feinkörniger Metasedimente befindet, die unterhalb einer Konglomerateinheit und neben einer Granitintrusion liegt (Abbildungen 1, 2, 3 und 4). Die mineralisierte Hülle ist im Allgemeinen subhorizontal und die Mineralisierung ist in einem Erzgang-Stockwork enthalten. Die Uranmineralisierung kommt sowohl in der partiell verwitterten Zone als auch in frischem Gestein vor. In der südlichen Erweiterung variiert die Deckschicht aus dem Känozoikum zwischen einem und zwölf Metern.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39233/170317 Further high grade intercepts below Zona 7 Final R02 - CP Sign_DEPRcom.001.png

Abbildung 1: Bohrplan

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39233/170317 Further high grade intercepts below Zona 7 Final R02 - CP Sign_DEPRcom.002.png

Abbildung 2: Zona 7 Querschnitt A

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39233/170317 Further high grade intercepts below Zona 7 Final R02 - CP Sign_DEPRcom.003.png

Abbildung 3: Zona 7 Querschnitt B Anmerkung: Die Probenahmen und Analyse der Bohrlöcher Z7M-195 und Z7D-379 konzentrierten sich auf die potenziellen Mineralisierungszonen unterhalb der aktuellen Ressource Zona 7. Die mineralisierten Zonen innerhalb der bestehenden Ressource wurden nicht erprobt oder analysiert.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39233/170317 Further high grade intercepts below Zona 7 Final R02 - CP Sign_DEPRcom.004.png

Abbildung 4: Zona 7 Querschnitt C Anmerkung: Die Probenahmen und Analyse des Bohrlochs Z7D-377 konzentrierten sich auf die potenziellen Mineralisierungszonen unterhalb der aktuellen Ressource Zona 7. Die mineralisierten Zonen innerhalb der bestehenden Ressource wurden nicht erprobt oder analysiert.

Erklärung der sachkundigen Person Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsergebnisse aus dem Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7 und dem regionalen Zielbohrprogramm beziehen, basieren auf Informationen von Malcolm Titley, einer Competent Person und eines Mitglieds des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Herr Titley ist ein Angestellter von Maja Mining Limited, einem unabhängigen Beratungsunternehmen. Herr Titley verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Mineralisierung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves definiert werden zu können. Herr Titley erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.

Die Daten in dieser Meldung, die sich auf die Mineralressourcen beziehen, stammen von der Meldung vom 14. Juli 2016 mit dem Titel Study confirms the Salamanca project as one of the worlds lowest cost uranium producers, die auf der Website von Berkeley Energia Limited (Berkeley) unter www.berkeleyenergia.com verfügbar ist.

Berkeley bestätigt, dass a) ihm keine neuen oder andere Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Pressemitteilung angegebenen Daten auswirken; b) alle Materialannahmen und technischen Parameter hinsichtlich der Mineralressourcen, die in der ursprünglichen Meldung enthalten sind, nach wie vor gelten und sich nicht erheblich geändert haben; und c) die Form und der Kontext, in denen die Ergebnisse der entsprechenden Competent Persons in dieser Meldung dargestellt werden, gegenüber den ursprünglichen Meldungen nicht erheblich geändert wurden.

Die Daten in der ursprünglichen Meldung, die sich auf die Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen von Malcolm Titley, einer Competent Person und eines Mitglieds des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Herr Titley ist ein Angestellter von Maja Mining Limited, einem unabhängigen Beratungsunternehmen. Herr Titley verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Mineralisierung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves definiert werden zu können.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Aussagen zu Plänen im Hinblick auf die Mineralkonzessionsgebiete Berkeley´s sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann nicht gewährleistet werden, dass die Pläne Berkeley´s für die Erschließung seiner Konzessionsgebiete wie gegenwärtig erwartet umgesetzt werden können. Es kann zudem nicht garantiert werden, dass Berkely in der Lage sein wird, weitere Minerallagerstätten abzugrenzen, dass sich die Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich erweisen wird oder dass in den Mineralkonzessionsgebieten Berkeley´s jemals eine Mine erschlossen werden wird.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Die vollständige englische Meldung finden Sie hier: http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170317/pdf/43gw1j4st3lxpj.pdf

Anhang B Übersicht über die RC- und DDH-Bohrabschnitte - Tiefenbohrprogramm bei Zona 7 (Cutoff-Wert von 200 ppm U3O8)

BohrloRechtHochHöhennRichtunNeigungTie vobiAbscU3O chnr swertwertiveau gswinkeswinkelfe n s hnit8 . l (m (t (p (m) (m) (m) (o) ) (mm) pm) (o) ) (m)

Z7R-34714014527750 360 -90 220 3 5148 1.0 6 7 638 18 (**) in4 1410 1.0 kl 25 . in16259 1.9 kl 69 . in27292 2.4 kl 29 . in38391 3.8 kl 91 . in43452 1.1 kl 66 . 15163 393 9 2

19191 1.4 5 6 44

20201 233 2 3

21211 210 7 8

Z7R-34713894527755 360 -90 220 113019 1.7 7 5 458 53 (**) in11165 1.3 kl 51 . in26282 10. kl 452 . 34351 281 38402 443 455611 511 in47481 1.0 kl 61 . 617110 719 in61632 1.9 kl 25 . 75783 744 in77781 1.5 kl 27 . 84862 842 in84851 1.3 kl 68 . 91965 254 11116 466 2 8

12122 944 4 6

in12121 1.1 kl5 6 91 . 131411 1.1 0 1 05

in13132 4.1 kl0 2 09 . 15166 245 9 5

16175 435 9 4

17171 476 7 8

19191 380 0 1

19201 233 9 0

Z7R-34713944527765 360 -90 220 43441 1.1 8 4 090 97 (**) 60666 3.2 74

in60655 3.7 kl 69 . 81854 1.5 98

in81832 2.7 kl 53 . 18181 531 5 6

192014 4.4 3 7 81

in19195 11. kl4 9 913 . 21217 1.4 0 7 38

in21215 1.8 kl1 6 94 . Z7R-35713954527755 360 -90 271 304010 635 7 5 376 (*)(** *)

in39401 2.2 kl 46 . 436926 1.1 03

in43474 3.9 kl 73 . in56571 1.2 k 56 l. in65661 4.9 kl 28 . 88891 264 24252 461 8 0

25251 762 4 5

Z7R-35714044527764 360 -90 97 38402 539 8 4 330 (*)(** *)

48535 526 61621 266 Z7R-35714054527766 360 -90 99 32342 262 9 5 281 (*)(** *)

39412 312 475710 494 in49501 1.1 kl 54 . 91921 433 Z7R-36713864527755 360 -90 251 122614 597 0 0 196 (***) in17192 1.2 kl 04 . in24251 1.1 kl 17 . 29356 457 in32331 1.2 kl 14 . 39434 639 in42431 1.4 kl 86 . 638017 563 in66682 1.1 kl 60 . in70711 1.6 kl 15 . 83929 200 11116 480 3 9

in11111 1.2 kl6 7 62 . 12132 431 8 0

13132 323 6 8

14142 924 1 3

in14141 1.3 kl2 3 85 . 15151 381 7 8

202214 1.7 7 1 76

in20213 1.0 k 7 0 04 l. in21228 2.6 kl2 0 44 . Z7R-36714004527766 360 -90 250 30311 274 1 4 216

42431 219 48491 243 52586 215 Z7R-36713804527759 360 -90 250keine bedeutende 7 7 019 n Ergebnisse Z7R-37713694527762 360 -90 250 47481 215 5 0 056

Z7M-37714064527756 360 -90 250 102212 1.0 6 3 495 0 3 in10144 1.4 kl 45 . in16171 2.4 kl 64 . 26337 337 39401 304 57614 236 Z7D-37714054527765 310 -86 263keine bedeutende 7 1 303 n Ergebnisse Z7D-37713904526763 295 -86 250keine bedeutende 8 4 989 n Ergebnisse Z7M-19713904527755 360 -90 250keine bedeutende 5 8 2 n 88 Ergebnisse Z7D-37713824527753 124 -86 265 16162 2.0 9 3 331 1 3 02

in16161 3.7 kl2 3 61 . 21211 323 2 3

22225 242 0 5

22232 464 9 1

24251 230 9 0

25252 1.3 4 6 57

Z7D-38713964527750 126 -86 128keine bedeutende 0 6 628 n Ergebnisse Z7D-38714234527768 306 -86 250keine bedeutende 1 7 336 n Ergebnisse

(*) Bohrlöcher, die die angepeilte Tiefe aufgrund schwieriger Bodenbedingungen nicht erreicht haben und aufgegeben wurden (**) Bohrlöcher, die am 27. Januar 2016 gemeldet wurden (***) Bohrlöcher, die am 5. September 2016 gemeldet wurden

Anmerkung: Die Probenahmen und Analyse der Bohrlöcher Z7M-195, Z7D-377, Z7D-378, Z7D-379, Z7D-380 und Z7D-381 konzentrierten sich auf die potenziellen Mineralisierungszonen unterhalb der aktuellen Ressource Zona 7. Die mineralisierten Zonen innerhalb der bestehenden Ressource wurden nicht erprobt oder analysiert.

Übersicht über die RC- und DDH-Bohrabschnitte - regionales Zielbohrprogramm (Cutoff-Wert von 200 ppm U3O8)

BohrloRechtHochwHöhennRichtungNeigungsTie vobiAbschU3O chnr swertert iveau swinkel winkel fe n s nitt 8 . (m ( (p (m) (m) (m) (o) (o) ) (mm)(m) pm) )

Z7R-357136945266776 360 -90 85 78791 215 6 3 66

VIR-067181445286742 360 -90 80 18191 950 8 1 74

26271 236 31321 237 VIR-077184245283732 360 -90 60 31321 233 7 9 65

VIR-077189145284754 360 -90 60 47481 266 8 4 42

VIR-087191245279728 360 -90 58 39401 460 1 0 36

VIR-087191445279734 360 -90 80 33341 1.2 3 7 85 97

38402 245 ERR-007169445312729 360 -90 80 18191 205 5 8 33

22231 465 34351 685

Appendix C: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary a

SamplinNature and quality of Results reported are from g sampling Reverse Circulation (RC) techni ( ques eg cut channels, random and Diamond (DD) drill samples chips, or specific collected over one metre (1m) specialised industry intervals. standard measurement Multiple methods were used to tools appropriate to the determine uranium minerals under mineralisation intervals investigation, such as including down hole gamma down analysis, hand held

hole gamma sondes, or scintillometer measurements handheld XRF instruments, and portable XRF analysis. Intervals containing uranium etc). These examples mineralisation were selected should not be taken as and submitted for laboratory limiting the broad assay meaning of analysis. sampling.

Include reference to Standards and blanks are measures taken to ensure inserted into the sample sample stream to assess the accuracy, precision and representivity and the methodology of the external appropriate calibration laboratories used. In of any measurement tools addition, field duplicate or systems samples are inserted to used. assess the variability of the uranium mineralisation. Approximately 15-20% of all samples relate to quality control. In addition, the laboratories undertake their own duplicate sampling as part of their internal QA/QC processes. Examination of the QA/QC sample data indicates satisfactory performance of field sampling protocols and assay laboratories providing acceptable levels of precision and accuracy.

Drill hole collar locations are surveyed by qualified surveyors ( Cubica Ingeniería Metrica S.L) using standard differential GPS (DGPS) equipment achieving sub decimetre accuracy in horizontal and vertical position. Down-hole surveys are undertaken using a

Geovista down-hole deviation probe. Measurements are taken every 1cm down hole and averaged every

5m. No strongly magnetic rocks are present within the deposit which may affect magnetic based readings.

Aspects of the RC drill samples are collected determination of over 1m intervals, manually mineralisation that are homogenised before being Material to the Public split on site using a three Report. In cases where tier riffle splitter to industry standard work provide an approximate 3-5kg has been done this would sample. In rare cases, wet be relatively simple samples are split using a ( cone and quarter eg reverse circulation method drilling was used to . Samples are further split in obtain 1 m samples from the core shed using a which 3 kg was pulverised scoop to produce a 30 g such that 0.7-1kg

charge for fire assay). Berkeley DD core was sampled In other cases more using explanation may be required, such as where 1m intervals in the there is coarse gold that mineralised has inherent sampling zones problems. Unusual and half core was used for commodities or sampling. mineralisation types ( eg submarine nodules) may Scintillometer measurements warrant disclosure of are taken on all samples and detailed this data is used to select information. the samples to be sent to external laboratories for sample preparation and analysis. Indicative mineralised intervals are determined from this data and the sampling extended up and down hole by at least 2-5m.

Samples are sent to the preparation laboratories of ALS (Seville, Spain) and analytical laboratory of ALS ( Loughrea, Ireland). Samples are dried, fine crushed down to 70% below 2mm, split to obtain 250g and pulverised with at least 85% of the sample passing 75µm. 10g of sample is used for uranium analysis by pressed powder X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method.

DrillinDrill type (eg core, Drilling comprised both RC g reverse circulation, method using a 140mm diameter techni open-hole hammer, rotary face sampling ques air blast, auger, Bangka, hammer sonic, and DD (HQ). For angled DD, oriented core etc) and details (eg core was achieved using diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of DeviCore measurements. diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc). Drill Method of recording and RC drill samples are collected sample assessing core and chip over 1m intervals through a recove sample recoveries and cyclone. Plastic sample bags ry results are strapped to the cyclone assessed. to maximise sample recovery. Individual sample bags are not weighed to assess sample recovery but a visual inspection is made by the Company geologist to ensure all samples are of approximately equivalent size.

DD core is placed in core boxes of 1m by 0.3m size. Each drilling cycle is marked indicating its depth. The recovery is measured by cycle and

then recovery percentage is calculated.

Measures taken to maximise The RC drilling rigs utilised sample recovery and suitably sized compressors to ensure representative ensure dry samples where nature of the possible. Plastic sample bags samples. are strapped to the cyclone to maximise sample recovery. Sample logs record whether the sample is dry, moist or wet.

The DD drilling rigs used face discharge bits to ensure a low contact between the rock and drilling fluids, minimising ore washing. Core was cut using a water lubricated diamond saw with care taken to ensure minimal ore loss.

Whether a relationship There is no known relationship exists between sample between sample recovery and recovery and grade and grade. The RC sample whether sample bias may recoveries are of an have occurred due to acceptable level and no bias preferential loss/gain of is expected from any sample fine/coarse losses. material.

Due to potential solubility and mobility of the uranium minerals, the use of water in core recovery in DD is controlled.

LoggingWhether core and chip Geological logging of RC chip samples have been samples includes recording geologically and descriptions of lithology, weathering, alteration and geotechnically logged to a mineralisation. A level of detail to support appropriate scintillometer reading of Mineral Resource counts per second (cps) is estimation, mining recorded for each 1m sample studies and metallurgical (quantitative). studies.

Geological logging of DD core included recording descriptions of lithology, geological period, colour, oxidation, mineralisation style, alteration, weathering, structure, texture, grain size and mineralogy.

Geotechnical logging of DD core included recording descriptions of integrity (recovery and RQD), materials (lithology, rock strength and depth oxide staining), structures (type, angle, contact type, infill, weathering)

Structural logging of DD core included recording descriptions of structure type, structural angles, contact type, infill, line type and slip direction.

Alteration logging of DD core included recording descriptions of metamorphic textures, alteration mineralogy and mineralisation style.

Whether logging is Geological logging is qualitative or qualitative in nature. RC quantitative in nature. samples and chip trays Core (or and DD core boxes are costean, channel, etc) photographed. photography.

The total length and All RC drill holes and DD percentage of the holes relevant intersections logged. are logged in full by Company geologists.

Sub-samIf core, whether cut or DD core is sampled using 1m pling sawn and whether quarter, intervals in the mineralised techni half or all core zones, including areas of ques taken. internal low grade or waste. In addition, the sampling

is extended 3-5m up and down hole from the interpreted mineralised zone. Half core

is used for sampling.

and If non-core, whether RC drill samples are collected sample riffled, tube sampled, at 1m intervals. RC intervals prepar rotary split, are sampled by splitting dry ation samples in the field to 3-5kg etc and whether sampled using a three tier riffle wet or splitter and further split in dry. the core shed to 0.7-1kg using a scoop. Where samples are wet they are dried prior to spitting. In rare cases, wet samples are split using a cone and quarter method.

For all sample types, the Samples are sent to ALS nature, quality and laboratories for preparation. appropriateness of the Samples are dried, fine sample preparation crushed down to 70% below 2mm technique. and pulverised with at least 85% of the sample passing 75µm. 10g of sample is used for uranium analysis by pressed powder XRF method. This is considered appropriate for this style of uranium mineralisation.

Quality control procedures Previous field tests have adopted for all determined that the sample sub-sampling stages to size and method of sampling maximise produce representative RC samples. QA/QC procedures representivity of samples. involve the use of standards, duplicates and blanks which are inserted into sample batches at a frequency of approximately 15-20%.

Measures taken to ensure Duplicate splits of RC samples that the sampling is are taken every 10m down hole representative of the in within the sampled intervals. situ material collected, including for instance Duplicate DD samples are taken results for field every 10m sampling the other duplicate/second-half half portion of core. sampling. The results from these duplicates generally show acceptable repeatability .

Whether sample sizes are The uranium is typically very appropriate to the grain fine grained. Previous test size of the material work carried out by Berkeley being using different sample sizes sampled. has demonstrated that the selected sample size is appropriate.

QualityThe nature, quality and Uranium analysis by pressed of appropriateness of the powder XRF method. This assay assaying and laboratory analytical method reports data procedures used and total uranium and whether the technique is content. labora considered partial or tory total. tests

For geophysical tools, Down-hole gamma logging is spectrometers, handheld undertaken for all probe XRF instruments, accessible drill holes to provide etc, the parameters used eU in determining the 3O8 (equivalent U3O8 grade) analysis including data however, it is not instrument make and currently considered of model, reading times, sufficient quality to replace calibrations factors chemical assay data for the applied and their purposes of derivation, etc. reporting drilling results at Zona 7 . The drill intersections reported in this release are calculated using

only chemical assay data. Nature of quality control Standards, blanks and procedures adopted duplicates are regularly ( inserted into the sample eg standards, blanks, stream with approximately duplicates, external 15-20% of all samples related laboratory checks) and to quality control. The whether acceptable levels external laboratories used of accuracy also maintain their own ( process of QA/QC utilising ie lack of bias) and standards, pulp repeats, precision have been sample duplicates and established. blanks.

Review of the Berkeley quality control samples, as well as the external laboratory quality QA/QC reports, has shown no sample preparation issues, acceptable levels of accuracy and precision and no bias in the analytical datasets.

VerificThe verification of Reported significant ation significant intersections intersections have been of by either independent or checked and verified by sampli alternative company Senior Geological management. ng and personnel. assayi ng

The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes were drilled in the current drilling program.

Documentation of primary All primary data is recorded data, data entry in templates designed by procedures, data Berkeley. Assay data from the verification, data external laboratory is storage (physical and received in spreadsheets and electronic) downloaded directly into an protocols. Access Database managed by the Company. Data is entered into controlled excel templates for validation. The validated data is then loaded into a password secured relational database by a designated Company geologist. Daily backups of all digital data are undertaken. These procedures are documented in the Berkeley Technical Procedures and Protocols manual.

Discuss any adjustment to Uranium (ppm) assays received assay from the external laboratory data. are converted to U 3O8 (ppm) using the stoichiometric factor of 1.179.

LocatioAccuracy and quality of Drill hole collar locations n of surveys used to locate are surveyed by qualified drill holes surveyors data points(collar and down-hole (Cubica Ingeniería Metrica S.L) surveys), trenches, mine using standard differential workings and other GPS (DGPS) equipment locations used in Mineral achieving sub decimetre Resource accuracy in horizontal and estimation. vertical position.

Down-hole surveys are undertaken using a

Geovista down-hole deviation probe. Measurements are taken every 1cm down hole and averaged every 10m. No strongly magnetic rocks are present within the deposit which may affect magnetic based readings.

Specification of the grid The grid system is ETRS 1989 system UTM Zone used. 29N.

Quality and adequacy of Topographic control is based topographic on a digital terrain model control. with sub metric accuracy sourced from the Spanish Geographical Institute ( Instituto Geográfico Nacional) and is verified through detailed drill

hole collar surveys by a qualified surveyor using a DGPS.

Data Data spacing for reporting This drilling program has been spacin of Exploration designed to g and Results. distri cross significant bution mineralization . Whether the data spacing The data spacing is not and distribution is considered sufficient to sufficient to establish assume geological and grade the degree of geological continuity, and will not and grade continuity allow the estimation of appropriate for the Mineral Resources on Mineral Resource and Ore deep. Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing No compositing of samples in has been the field has been applied. undertaken.

OrientaWhether the orientation of Shallow parts of the deposit tion sampling achieves show that the mineralised of unbiased sampling of zone strikes data possible structures and northeast-southwest and is in the extent to which this interpreted to be relati is known, considering the sub-horizontal (due to post on to deposit mineralisation supergene geolog type. processes) to shallowly ical dipping. struct ure

If the relationship All of the RC drill holes between the drilling reported in this release are orientation and the vertical orientation of key . mineralised structures is All of the DD holes are considered to have inclined -86º to facilitate introduced a sampling the core orientation bias, this should be measures assessed and reported if . Due to the interpreted flat material. lying nature of the mineralisation, no sampling bias is considered to have been introduced by the orientation of the drilling.

Sample The measures taken to Chain of custody is managed by securi ensure sample Berkeley. Samples are ty security. transported from the drill site by Company vehicle to a sample preparation shed where samples are prepared for dispatch. Samples are sent directly from the sample preparation shed to the laboratory using a certified courier or a Berkeley owned vehicle authorised for radioactive materials transport. No other freight is transported with the samples which are taken directly from the Berkeley facility to the external laboratory. Sample submission forms are sent in paper form with the samples as well as electronically to the laboratory. Reconciliation of samples occurs prior to commencement of sample preparation for assaying.

Audits The results of any audits Sampling techniques and or or reviews of sampling procedures, as well as QA/QC review techniques and data, are reviewed internally s data. an ongoing basis. Mr Malcolm

Titley (Geology Consultant, Maja Mining Limited) has independently reviewed the sampling techniques, procedures and data. He has undertaken a site visit to review and inspect the application of procedures. These reviews have concluded that the sampling and analytical results have resulted in data suitable for incorporation into Mineral Resource estimation. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary a

Mineral Type, reference The Zona 7 Prospect lies on tenemen name/number, location the t and and ownership including land agreements or material Alisos Investigation Permit PI tenure issues with third 6605-20 which is 100% owned status parties such as joint by ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, Minera de Río Alagón, a wholly native title interests, owned subsidiary of Berkeley historical sites, wilderness or national Energia Limited. park and environmental settings. An application for a mining license has been applied for at

Alisos. The Alisos Investigatio n Permit , which was due to expire in January 2016, has been automatically extended until the mining license is granted .

No historical sites, wilderness or national parks are located within the Permit. The Zona 7 Prospect is located adjacent to the village of

Villavieja de Yeltes. The security of the Tenure in the form of an tenure held at the time Investigation Permit has been of reporting granted and

along with any known is considered secure. There impediments to obtaining are no known impediments to a licence to operate in obtaining a licence to the operate in this area. area.

ExploratAcknowledgment and Previous exploration at Zona 7 ion appraisal of exploration was completed initially by done by other Junta de by parties. other Energía Nuclear (JEN) and then parties Empresa Nacional de Uranio S.A. (ENUSA), both Spanish state run companies, from the late 1950's through to the mid 1980's. Work completed by JEN and ENUSA included mapping, radiometric surveys, trenching and diamond (DD) and open-hole (OH) drilling.

A detailed data assessment and verification of the historic data supplied by ENUSA has been undertaken. No significant issues with the data were detected.

Geology Deposit type, geological The uranium mineralisation is setting and style of hosted within mineralisation. Lower Cambrian metasediments ad jacent to granite. The mineralisation typically occurs as a sub-horizontal to shallowly dipping layer occurring between surface and 100m depth , although mineralisation has been recorded to a maximum depth of 255m in the current RC holes . The style of the uranium mineralisation includes veins,

stockwork and disseminated mineralisation in joint/fracture filling associated with brittle deformation.

Uraninite and coffinite are the primary uranium minerals. Secondary uranium mineralisation is developed in "supergene-like" tabular zones corresponding to the depth of weathering. Most of the mineralisation is hosted within partially weathered and

unweathered metasediment. This deposit falls into the category defined by the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) as Vein Type, Sub Type Iberian Type.

Drill A summary of all Details of all reported drill hole information material to holes are provided in Informa the understanding of the Appendix B of this tion exploration results release. including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length. If the exclusion of this All of this information is information is justified Material and has been on the basis that the included in Appendix B of information is not this Material and this release. exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data In reporting Exploration Reported drill intersections aggrega Results, weighting are based on chemical assay tion averaging techniques, data and are calculated using methods maximum and/or minimum a 200ppm grade truncations U ( 3O8 cut-off, no high grade eg cutting of high cut, and may include up to 2m grades) and cut-off of internal grades are usually dilution. Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate High grade intervals that are intercepts incorporate internal to broader zones of short lengths of high uranium mineralisation are grade results and longer reported as included lengths of low grade intervals. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for No metal equivalent values are any reporting of metal used. equivalent values should be clearly stated.

RelationThese relationships are All drilling is planned in ship particularly important such a way as to intersect between in the reporting of expected mineralisation in a mineral Exploration Results. If perpendicular manner. The isation the geometry of the uranium mineralisation is widths mineralisation with interpreted to be flat lying and respect to the drill to shallowly dipping so the interce majority of the RC holes have pt hole angle is known, its been drilled lengths nature should be vertically reported. and DD holes have been drilled with -86º for core orientation purposes. The reported down-hole intervals are therefore interpreted to approximate true widths.

If it is not known and The reported down-hole only the down hole intervals are interpreted to lengths are reported, approximate true widths. there should be a clear statement to this effect ( eg down hole length, true width not known).

DiagramsAppropriate maps and Appropriate diagrams, sections (with scales) including a drill plan and and tabulations of cross sections, are included intercepts should be in the main body of this included for any release. significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

BalancedWhere comprehensive All results are reported in reporti reporting of all Appendix B of this ng Exploration Results is release. not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other Other exploration data, Down-hole gamma logging of all substan if meaningful and holes is undertaken to tive material, should be provide explora reported including (but eU tion not limited to): 3O8 data. Prior comparisons of data geological observations; eU geophysical survey 3O8 data with chemical assay results; geochemical data have shown that on survey results; bulk average samples - size and eU method of treatment; 3O8 tends to underestimate at metallurgical test higher grades (>600ppm) and results; bulk density, overestimate at lower grades groundwater, (<100ppm). Accordingly, geotechnical and rock characteristics; the eU3O8 data is not potential deleterious or considered of sufficient contaminating quality to replace chemical substances. assay data for the purposes of reporting drilling results. The drill intersections reported in this release are calculated using only chemical assay data.

Further The nature and scale of Further work planned for the work planned further work Zona 7 Prospect includes ( additional drilling will be eg tests for lateral focused on extending the extensions or depth mineralisation further deep extensions or and infilling the current large-scale step-out grid to facilitate future drilling). upgrading of the resource classification.

Diagrams clearly These are shown in the main highlighting the areas body of this of possible extensions, release. including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39233 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39233&tr=1

