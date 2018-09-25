IRW-News: Artemis Resources Ltd. : Artemis Resources Ltd.: Tiefere Bohrungen bei Carlow Castle zeigen Tiefenpotenzial auf

IRW-PRESS: Artemis Resources Ltd.



: Artemis Resources Ltd.: Tiefere Bohrungen bei Carlow Castle zeigen Tiefenpotenzial auf

Tiefere Bohrungen bei Carlow Castle zeigen Tiefenpotenzial auf

25 m mit 3,38g/t Au, 0,24 % Co, 0,77 % Cu ab 228 m Tiefe (ARC184)

einschließlich: 5 m mit 9,62g/t Au, 0,65 % Co, 0,79 % Cu ab 238 m Tiefe (ARC 184)

25. September 2018, Artemis Resources Limited (Artemis oder das Unternehmen) (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt:ATY, US OTC:ARTTF) freut sich, die aktuellen Bohrergebnisse aus dem unternehmenseigenen Projekt Carlow Castle im Westen der Region Pilbara in Western Australia bekannt zu geben.

WICHTIGSTE FAKTEN

Aus dem unternehmenseigenen Projekt Carlow Castle warden weiterhin hochgradige Gold-, Kobalt- und Kupferproben aus flachen und tieferen Bohrlöchern gewonnen, wobei die neuen Durchschneidungen das Tiefenpotenzial des Systems in der mineralisierten Scherzone hervorheben.

Zu den besten Abschnitten aus dem Bereich von Carlow Castle South East zählen:

- 25 m mit 3,38g/t Au, 0,24 % Co, 0,77 % Cu ab 228 m Tiefe (ARC184)

- einschließlich: 5 m mit 9,62g/t Au, 0,65 % Co, 0,79 % Cu ab 238 m Tiefe (ARC 184)

- 43 m mit 0,99g/t Au, 0,16 % Co and 1,05 % Cu ab 66 m Tiefe (ARC 175)

- einschließlich: 2 m mit 4,71g/t Au, 1,04 % Co, 1,44 % Cu ab 65 m Tiefe

- 34 m mit 1,27g/t Au, 0,06 % Co, 1,34 % Cu ab 47 m Tiefe (ARC 164)

- einschließlich: 5 m mit 4g/t Au, 0,03 % Co, 2,48 % Cu ab 71 m Tiefe

- 9 m mit 3,45g/t Au, 0,21 % Co and 0,83 % Cu ab 50 m Tiefe (ARC 177)

- einschließlich: 3 m mit 7,86g/t Au, 0,45 % Co and 1,42 % Cu ab 55 m Tiefe

- 24 m mit 0,77g/t Au, 0,05 % Co and 1,80 % Cu ab 4 m Tiefe (ARC 162)

- 14 m mit 3,21g/t Au, 0,07 % Co and 1,55 % Cu ab 25 m Tiefe (ARC 173)

- Zusätzliche Analyseergebnisse stehen noch aus.

Wayne Bramwell, Chief Executive Officer von Artemis, erklärt:

Die aktuellen Ergebnisse bestätigen uns weiterhin in unserer Einschätzung, dass innerhalb des umfassenderen Systems bei Carlow Castle mehrere Mineralisierungsereignisse stattfanden und Erweiterungen in der Tiefe bestehen.

Artemis liegt im Plan für eine aktuelle Ressourcenschätzung im vierten Quartal. Danach sind zusätzliche Erweiterungs- und Ergänzungsbohrungen (Infill) geplant, um den breiteren Umfang und die internen Ausgangsstrukturen dieser wachsenden Au-Co-Cu-Lagerstätte zu definieren.

AKTUELLE BOHRERGEBNISSE

Das Au-Co-Cu-Projekt Carlow Castle umfasst derzeit drei Lagerstätten (Carlow Castle South, Quod Est und Carlow Castle South East) und ist rund 35 km von der Verarbeitungsanlage Radio Hill entfernt, die sich ebenfalls zu 100 % in Besitz von Artemis befindet. Die Mineralisierung bei Carlow Castle ist innerhalb der vorwiegend aus dem Archaikum stammenden mafischen Gesteinssequenz in Chlorit-Scherungszonen eingebettet. Die Erzzonen haben oberhalb von 20 m Tiefe zum Teil oxidischen Charakter, während sich in der Tiefe die sulfidischen Erze ausbreiten.

Die sulfidischen Erze sind in erster Linie Kupferkies, Kobaltit und Pyrit, wobei in einigen Proben auch Chalkosin und natives Kupfer zu finden ist, was auf eine supergene Anreicherung in den oberen Bereichen der Sulfidzone hindeutet.

Dieses Bohrprogramm bei Carlow Castle konzentrierte sich auf den ersten 1,2 km langen Teilabschnitt eines 4 km langen Mineralisierungstrends, der mithilfe von geophysikalischen und geochemischen SAM-Messungen (Sub Audio Magnetics) erfasst wurde. Die Mineralisierung wurde in Nord-Süd-Richtung von Quod Est ausgehend bis Carlow Castle South (auf 500 Meter) durchteuft; die Hauptstreichrichtung der Mineralisierung bei Carlow Castle ist Ost-West.

Ziel der Bohrungen war es, ergänzende Löcher niederzubringen (Infill) und die Streichlänge von 1,2 km in Ost-West-Richtung zu erweitern bzw. die Zonen Quod Est, Carlow Castle South und Carlow Castle South East zu einer größeren Ressource zusammenzufassen (Abbildung 1). Dieser in Ost-West-Richtung verlaufende Trend ist entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe offen und die hierin veröffentlichten Ergebnisse bestätigten das Tiefenpotenzial am östlichen Ende des Systems.

Abbildung 1: Bohrplan für Carlow Castle

(mit Darstellung der jüngsten Abschnitte 507520mE und 507600mN)

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44675/20180925_ Carlow Castle Drilling Update_v0_DE_PRCOM.001.png

Abschnitt 507600mE (Carlow Castle South East)

Mit zunehmendem Fortschreiten des Streichens von Carlow Castle South East nach Osten scheint die Neigung nach Süden beständiger zu werden (siehe Abbildung 2). Wichtig ist, dass dieser Streckenzug eine ausgeprägte Gold-Kupfer-Mineralisierung ab Oberflächenniveau in allen Löchern durchteuft hat, wobei sich die Kobaltwerte mit zunehmender Tiefe zu verbessern scheinen. Es wird angenommen, dass die Mineralisierung hier stark von einem ein Kupfermantel mit 1.000 ppm (0,1 %) definiert wird, ausgenommen in der Nähe der Oberfläche, wo ein supergener Einfluss besteht.

+Abbildung 2 - Carlow Castle South East (Abschnitt 507600mE)

(Neue Durchschneidungen sind gelb markiert)

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44675/20180925_ Carlow Castle Drilling Update_v0_DE_PRCOM.002.jpeg

Abschnitt 507520mE (Carlow Castle South East)

Die zuvor gemeldete Mineralisierung, die in den Löchern ARC138 und ARC129 durchteuft wurde, wurde durch ein Scherenloch (ARC184) entlang von Abschnitt 507520mE bestätigt. Die Bohrungen deuten darauf hin, dass die hochgradigere Mineralisierung in eine breitere Scherzone eingebettet ist, die vom Kupfermantel mit 1.000 ppm (0,1 %) definiert ist (siehe Abbildung 3). Es wird angenommen, dass diese Scherzone linsenförmige Erzzonen mit variablen Neigungen erzeugt, wobei die Mineralisierung in der Tiefe bei 200 m ab Oberflächenniveau offen ist.

Die geplanten zukünftigen Bohrungen werden weitere Diamantscherlöcher beinhalten, um die Mächtigkeit und Ausrichtung der Strukturen in dieser Scherzone besser definieren zu können.

Abbildung 3 - Carlow Castle South East (Abschnitt 507520mE )

(Neue Durchschneidungen sind gelb markiert)

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44675/20180925_ Carlow Castle Drilling Update_v0_DE_PRCOM.003.jpeg

Alle wichtigen Durchschneidungen finden Sie in Appendix A.

BLICK IN DIE ZUKUNFT

Weitere Analyseergebnisse für diese Bohrrunde bei Carlow Castle stehen noch aus und werden veröffentlicht, wenn diese vorliegen. Von den bisher bei Carlow Castle absolvierten Bohrungen waren rund 6,5 % Diamantbohrungen; diese sollen weiter ausgebaut werden, um Datenmaterial für künftige Struktur- und Geotechnikstudien zu liefern. Im Zuge künftiger Bohrungen (im Anschluss an eine neue Ressourcenschätzung) wird gezielt untersucht, ob eine zusätzliche Streichenerweiterung möglich ist, und in einigen Bereichen werden Ergänzungsbohrungen niedergebracht, um die wichtigsten Ausgangsstrukturen der Mineralisierung zu definieren.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44675/20180925_ Carlow Castle Drilling Update_v0_DE_PRCOM.004.png

Abbildung 4: Regionaler Lageplan von Carlow Castle

Weitere Informationen über diese Meldung oder das Unternehmen generell erhalten Sie auf unserer Website unter www.artemisresources.com.au oder über:

Edward Mead

Executive Director

Telefon: +61 407 445 351

Wayne Bramwell

Chief Executive Officer

Telefon: +61 417 953 073

David Tasker

Berater - Chapter One

Telefon : +61 433 112 936

ASX : ARV

FRANKFURT : ATY

US OTC : ARTTF

Basis-, Batterie- und Edelmetalle

aArtemis Resources Limited ist ein australisches Mineralerschließungsunternehmen, das seine Basis-, Batterie- und Edelmetallprojekte im Westen der australischen Region Pilbara zu Produktionsbetrieben erweitert.

Artemis hat ausgedehnte Konzessionsflächen im Westen der Region Pilbara zusammengelegt und ist alleiniger Besitzer der Verarbeitungsanlage Radio Hill samt der dazugehörigen Infrastruktur, die sich in 30 km Entfernung von der Stadt Karratha, dem wirtschaftlichen Zentrum der Region Pilbara, befindet.

Sie wollen mehr über Artemis erfahren?

Dann kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Edward Mead - Executive Director

E: ed.mead@artemisresources.com.au

Wayne Bramwell - Chief Executive Officer

E: wayne.bramwell@artemisresources.com.au

David Tasker - Media Advisor

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

P : +61 433 112 936

oder besuchen Sie die Webseite von Artemis bzw.

folgen Sie uns auf Twitter.

Artemis Resources Limited

Suite 1, 11 Ventnor Ave

West Perth WA

Australien, 6005

Tel: +61 8 6319 0000

E-Mail: info@artemisresources.com.au

www.artemisresources.com.au

Twitter - @Artemis_ARV

Stellungnahme der Sachverständigen

Die Informationen in dieser Mitteilung, die sich auf Explorationsergebnisse und Explorationsziele beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von Allan Younger, Mitglied des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, zusammengestellt oder überprüft wurden. Herr Younger ist Berater des Unternehmens. Herr Younger verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für die Art der hier dargestellten Mineralisierung bzw. Lagerstätte und auch für die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten maßgeblich sind. Er hat somit die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen gemäß den einschlägigen australischen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, Ausgabe 2012) befähigen.

Herr Younger stimmt zu, dass die von ihm vorgelegten Informationen in dieser Form und in diesem Zusammenhang in der vorliegenden Meldung veröffentlicht werden.

HINTERGRUNDINFORMATIONEN ZU ARTEMIS RESOURCES

Artemis Resources Limited ist ein Explorations- und Erschließungsunternehmen, dessen Hauptaugenmerk auf seine großen (~2.400 km2) und aussichtsreichen Basis-, Batterie- und Edelmetallprojekte in der Region Pilbara in Western Australia gerichtet ist.

Die Verarbeitungsanlage Radio Hill mit 500.000 Tonnen pro Tag Kapazität und die dazugehörige Infrastruktur, die rund 35 km südlich der Stadt Karratha liegt, steht zu 100 % im Besitz von Artemis. Das Unternehmen bewertet die JORC Code-konformen Gold-, Nickel-, Kupfer-Kobalt-, Platingruppenelement- und Zinkressourcen aus den Jahren 2004 und 2012, die sich allesamt in einem Umkreis von 40 km von der Anlage Radio Hill befinden.

Artemis hat mit Novo Resources Corp. (Novo), das an der kanadischen TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:NVO) notiert ist, definitive Vereinbarungen unterzeichnet. Gemäß diesen Vereinbarungen hat Novo seine Ausgabeverpflichtung erfüllt und 50 % der Rechte an der Goldmineralisierung (und anderen Mineralen, die notwendigerweise mit dem Gold abgebaut werden) aus Konglomerat- und/oder Paläo-Seifenlagerstätten in den Konzessionen von Artemis innerhalb eines Umkreises von 100 km von der Stadt Karratha, einschließlich Purdys Reward, erworben (die Goldrechte). Die Goldrechte beinhalten nicht:

(i)-Goldmineralisierungen in den bestehenden (Stand: 18. Mai 2017) JORC Code-konformen Ressourcen und Reserven von Artemis; oder

(ii)-Goldmineralisierungen, die nicht aus Konglomerat- und/oder Paläo-Seifenlagerstätten stammen; oder

(iii)-andere Mineralienvorkommen als Gold.

Die Konzession Mt Oscar von Artemis ist von den definitiven Vereinbarungen ausgenommen. Die definitiven Vereinbarungen betreffen 36 Konzessionen/Konzessionsanträge, die sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Artemis befinden.

Nach dem erfolgreichen Earn-in von Novo wurden zwei 50:50-Joint Ventures zwischen Novos Tochtergesellschaft, Karratha Gold Pty Ltd (Karratha Gold), und zwei Tochtergesellschaften von Artemis (KML No 2 Pty Ltd und Fox Radio Hill Pty Ltd) gegründet. Die Joint Ventures werden von Karratha Gold als ein Projekt verwaltet, wobei Artemis und Novo jeweils 50 % zur weiteren Exploration oder der möglichen Förderung der Goldrechte beitragen.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen und wichtiger Hinweis

Diese Mitteilung enthält Prognosen, Vorhersagen und zukunftsgerichtete Informationen. Obwohl das Unternehmen der Ansicht ist, dass seine Erwartungen, Schätzungen und Prognoseergebnisse auf vernünftigen Annahmen beruhen, kann es nicht garantieren, dass diese erreicht werden. Erwartungen, Schätzungen und Prognosen sowie vom Unternehmen bereitgestellte Informationen sind keine Garantie für zukünftige Entwicklungen und beinhalten unbekannte Risiken und Unsicherheiten, von denen viele nicht im Einflussbereich von Artemis liegen.

Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse und Entwicklungen werden mit ziemlicher Sicherheit wesentlich von den geäußerten oder implizierten Erwartungen abweichen. Artemis hat die Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit der in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen, Aussagen und Meinungen weder geprüft noch untersucht. Artemis gibt keine Zusicherungen, Garantien oder Gewährleistungen, weder ausdrücklich noch stillschweigend, ab und übernimmt keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für die Echtheit, Gültigkeit, Genauigkeit, Eignung oder Vollständigkeit der in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen, Aussagen oder Meinungen sowie für die Allgemeingültigkeit des Vorstehenden, das Erreichen oder die Genauigkeit von Prognosen, Vorhersagen oder anderen zukunftsgerichteten Informationen, auf die in dieser Mitteilung Bezug genommen wird.

Anleger sollten eigene Auskünfte einholen und sich auf diese verlassen, bevor sie sich für einen Erwerb von oder Handel mit Wertpapieren des Unternehmens entscheiden.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

APPENDIX A

Table 1: Significant Intersections in Carlow Castle Project

Hole_CommentFrom To m Au Co % Cu % Zn %

ID s (m) (m) g/t

ARC15 32 39 7 0.5 0.08 1.01

6

ARC15 143 146 3 3.88 0.37 0.02

6

ARC16 4 28 24 0.77 0.05 1.8

2

ARC16 24 56 32 0.93 0.03 1.25

3

ARC16 24 26 2 2.75 0.11 3.8

3

ARC16 47 81 34 1.27 0.06 1.34

4

ARC16includi71 76 5 4 0.03 2.48

4 ng

ARC16NSI

7

ARC17NSI

1

ARC17 5 9 4 0.43 0.07 0.61

2

ARC17 25 39 14 3.21 0.07 1.55

3

ARC17 43 52 9 0.84 0.1 2.54

4

ARC17 66 109 43 0.99 0.16 1.05

5

ARC17includi70 72 2 4.71 1.04 1.44

5 ng

ARC17includi105 108 3 2.67 0.11 2.71

5 ng

ARC17NSI

6

ARC17 50 59 9 3.45 0.21 0.83

7

ARC17includi55 58 3 7.86 0.45 1.42

7 ng

ARC17NSI

8

ARC17NSI

9

ARC18 100 101 1 1.41 0.1 1.12

0

ARC18NSI

1

ARC18 51 54 3 0.46 0.01 1.00

2

ARC18NSI

3

ARC18 228 263 25 3.38 0.24 0.77

4

ARC18includi230 231 1 16.050.4 2.18

4 ng

ARC18includi238 243 5 9.62 0.65 0.79

4 ng

ARC18NSI

5

ARC18NSI 92 95 3 - - - 1.06

6

ARC18NSI

7

ARC18NSI

8

ARC18Pending

9

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations

Hole Id MGA East MGA NorthRL (m) Depth (m)Dip Azimuth

ARC001 506929.957698920.040.28 72 -60 270

9

ARC002 506959.147698916.239.75 90 -60 270

7

ARC003 506909.937698896.839.14 54 -60 270

0

ARC004 506925.687698896.539.24 78 -60 270

0

ARC005 506888.517698919.840.25 60 -60 90

0

ARC006 506947.247698894.239.03 90 -60 270

6

ARC007 506911.187698937.741.59 48 -60 270

9

ARC008 506933.107698937.941.14 78 -60 270

4

ARC009 506904.797698960.542.71 48 -60 270

7

ARC010 506922.987698961.942.84 78 -60 270

3

ARC011 506917.247698917.540.60 48 -60 270

8

ARC012 506902.247698878.738.33 48 -60 270

3

ARC013 506922.617698879.338.36 72 -60 270

2

ARC014 506944.977698880.038.84 90 -60 270

9

ARC015 506899.237698837.938.58 48 -60 270

7

ARC016 506919.317698838.341.38 78 -60 270

2

ARC017 506869.797698799.036.64 48 -60 270

7

ARC018 506887.957698799.837.70 48 -60 270

3

ARC019 506906.807698800.939.10 60 -60 270

6

ARC020 506927.687698801.941.30 90 -60 270

1

ARC021 506868.387698761.935.54 48 -60 270

9

ARC022 506887.747698761.436.24 48 -60 270

4

ARC023 506907.537698760.637.49 78 -60 270

4

ARC024 506579.857698699.734.80 60 -60 180

7

ARC025 506619.197698698.134.79 66 -60 180

3

ARC026 506659.407698699.234.97 66 -60 180

9

ARC027 506699.067698699.634.80 60 -60 180

7

ARC028 506742.047698701.134.55 60 -60 180

8

ARC029 506944.147698957.642.43 84 -60 270

4

ARC030 506952.307698938.340.81 90 -60 270

3

ARC031 506973.277698916.839.68 102 -60 270

7

ARC032 506969.777698896.339.26 108 -60 270

4

ARC033 506895.777698937.541.27 23 -60 90

9

ARC033a 506893.237698937.441.35 90 -60 90

8

ARC034 506973.317698940.140.47 137 -60 270

6

ARC036 506579.187698677.434.66 60 -60 180

2

ARC037 506579.807698718.935.06 84 -60 180

5

ARC038 506579.567698740.735.44 120 -60 180

3

ARC039 506777.667698676.134.67 60 -60 180

5

ARC040 506778.787698700.734.92 84 -60 180

5

ARC041 506779.347698720.735.06 120 -60 180

4

ARC042 506780.187698740.835.26 150 -60 180

4

ARC043 506897.417698636.033.75 60 -60 180

5

ARC044 506898.757698660.934.02 84 -60 180

7

ARC045 506899.477698682.434.15 126 -60 180

7

ARC046 506900.757698701.734.15 162 -60 180

3

ARC047 507477.907698581.029.79 60 -60 180

8

ARC048 507478.817698623.530.78 114 -60 180

1

ARC049 507478.897698663.230.84 144 -60 180

1

ARC050 507321.287698921.035.26 120 -60 0

4

ARC051 507237.307699007.937.79 136 -60 0

7

ARC052 507119.907698982.038.80 162 -60 0

4

ARC053 507120.277699027.241.43 126 -60 0

2

ARC054 507239.937698930.536.32 102 -60 0

5

ARC055 506536.057698688.934.65 78 -60 180

0

ARC056 506537.237698708.534.91 90 -60 180

4

ARC057 506538.587698729.535.07 120 -60 180

7

ARC058 506619.047698677.534.60 60 -60 180

0

ARC059 506619.967698720.234.95 120 -60 180

7

ARC060 506659.807698720.735.00 84 -60 180

8

ARC061 506660.867698740.435.30 126 -60 180

6

ARC062 506700.167698720.635.02 84 -60 180

4

ARC063 506700.767698738.635.31 120 -60 180

1

ARC064 506741.507698676.034.75 60 -60 180

8

ARC065 506742.697698719.435.01 102 -60 180

9

ARC066 506743.537698738.335.25 126 -60 180

6

ARC067 506817.457698682.434.68 84 -60 180

0

ARC068 506818.237698698.134.79 120 -60 180

2

ARC069 506819.537698717.735.00 24 -60 180

9

ARC069a 506821.177698740.735.24 162 -59 180

4

ARC070 506859.977698659.934.30 60 -60 180

5

ARC071 506860.657698679.634.44 84 -60 180

7

ARC072 506861.287698695.734.57 126 -60 180

3

ARC073 506935.817698638.233.73 60 -60 180

3

ARC074 506937.987698657.333.72 84 -60 180

2

ARC075 506941.877698698.133.99 150 -60 180

5

ARC076 507400.587698609.330.48 66 -60 180

0

ARC077 507400.507698650.731.23 162 -60 180

7

ARC078 506815.367698661.734.44 60 -60 180

3

ARC079 507478.027698559.529.86 108 -60 0

4

ARC080 507262.217698939.035.53 84 -60 270

0

ARC081 506781.507698779.736.00 264 -60 180

5

ARC082 506620.497698740.635.31 150 -60 180

7

ARC083 506934.497698679.833.85 150 -60 180

1

ARC084 506979.137698619.133.21 72 -60 180

5

ARC085 506979.647698641.433.61 112 -60 180

4

ARC086 506980.157698660.833.67 142 -60 180

8

ARC087 506980.267698682.033.58 196 -60 180

7

ARC088 507016.437698621.533.25 70 -60 180

0

ARC089 507017.157698642.733.28 112 -60 180

2

ARC090 507018.637698663.133.48 150 -60 180

3

ARC091 507019.247698682.133.39 192 -60 180

5

ARC092 507056.177698600.932.85 72 -60 180

9

ARC093 507056.247698620.132.91 114 -60 180

3

ARC094 507057.267698639.333.03 150 -60 180

1

ARC095 507058.557698659.633.05 204 -60 180

5

ARC096 507399.317698630.430.83 168 -60 180

8

ARC097 507398.347698593.030.44 108 -60 180

1

ARC098 507476.267698602.429.74 96 -60 180

9

ARC099 506534.827698675.034.35 66 -60 180

9

ARC100 506533.667698649.434.61 42 -60 180

3

ARC101 506744.207698758.635.66 156 -60 180

5

18CCAD001 506701.457698757.335.65 151.9 -60 180

3

18CCAD002 506778.937698694.934.86 128.1 -60 180

2

18CCAD003 506698.197698680.934.86 119.7 -75 0

6

18CCAD004 506819.627698709.634.97 141 -60 180

8

18CCAD005 506863.167698712.434.65 123 -60 180

2

18CCAD006 506901.247698720.434.82 168.2 -60 180

2

18CCAD007 506857.877698633.233.98 117.3 -60 0

8

18CCAD008 506932.997698937.941.15 81.5 -60 270

3

18CCAD009 506942.277698937.241.00 79.5 -60 270

4

18CCAD010 507480.507698641.330.88 171 -60 180

9

18CCAD011 507476.277698549.630.03 100.4 -50 0

5

18CCAD012 506935.007698900.041.00 122.9 -60 270

0

ARC102 507480 7698490 30 186 -60 360

ARC103 507140 7698640 32 66 -60 360

ARC104 507140 7698620 32 100 -60 360

ARC105 507180 7698630 32 66 -60 360

ARC106 507180 7698610 32 100 -60 360

ARC107 507020 7698700 34 200 -60 180

ARC108 507060 7698680 33.5 180 -60 180

ARC109 507100 7698620 32.5 60 -60 180

ARC110 507100 7698640 32.5 100 -60 180

ARC111 507100 7698660 32.5 140 -60 180

ARC112 507100 7698680 34 192 -60 180

ARC113 507220 7698600 31.5 60 -60 180

ARC114 507220 7698620 31.5 100 -60 180

ARC115 507220 7698640 31.5 174 -60 180

ARC116 507220 7698660 31.5 198 -60 180

ARC117 507260 7698600 30.5 126 -60 180

ARC118 507260 7698620 31 126 -60 180

ARC119 507260 7698640 31 180 -60 180

ARC120 507260 7698660 31 222 -60 180

ARC121 507300 7698590 30.5 108 -60 180

ARC122 507300 7698610 30.5 144 -60 180

ARC123 507300 7698630 31 180 -60 180

ARC124 507300 7698650 31 234 -60 180

ARC125 507340 7698610 30.5 144 -60 180

ARC126 507340 7698630 30.5 180 -60 180

ARC127 507340 7698650 31 234 -60 180

ARC128 507340 7698670 31 240 -60 180

ARC129 507440 7698580 30 108 -60 180

ARC130 507440 7698600 30 102 -60 180

ARC131 507440 7698620 30.5 156 -60 180

ARC132 507440 7698640 30.5 204 -60 180

ARC133 507440 7698660 31.5 228 -60 180

ARC134 507400 7698670 31.5 204 -60 180

ARC135 507520 7698580 29.5 100 -60 180

ARC136 507520 7698600 29.5 108 -60 180

ARC137 507520 7698620 30.5 168 -60 180

ARC138 507520 7698640 30.5 228 -60 180

ARC139 507520 7698660 30.5 240 -60 180

ARC140 506460 7698640 34.5 150 -60 180

ARC141 506460 7698680 34.5 120 -60 180

ARC142 506460 7698720 35 120 -60 180

ARC143 506460 7698760 35.5 120 -60 180

ARC144 506540 7698600 34.5 120 -60 360

ARC145 506580 7698640 35 120 -60 360

ARC146 506580 7698620 34.5 162 -60 360

ARC147 507560 7698600 29.5 114 -60 180

ARC148 507560 7698620 29.5 192 -60 180

ARC149 507560 7698640 30.5 192 -60 180

ARC150 507560 7698660 30 179 -60 180

ARC151 506620 7698760 35.5 144 -60 180

ARC152 506620 7698780 36 174 -60 180

ARC153 506660 7698760 35.5 162 -60 180

ARC154 506660 7698780 36 198 -60 180

ARC155 506700 7698780 36 192 -60 180

ARC156 506740 7698780 36 200 -60 180

ARC157 506780 7698760 35.5 180 -60 180

ARC158 506820 7698760 35.5 200 -60 180

ARC159 506860 7698730 35 160 -60 180

ARC160 506940 7698720 35.5 180 -60 180

ARC161 506980 7698700 34 180 -60 180

ARC162 507260 7698580 29 90 -60 180

ARC163 507600 7698630 29 90 -60 360

ARC164 507600 7698610 29 120 -60 360

ARC165 507600 7698590 30.5 144 -60 360

ARC166 507300 7698570 30.5 150 -60 180

ARC167 507340 7698590 30.5 90 -60 180

ARC168 507015 7698940 40 100 -60 270

ARC169 507050 7698940 39 120 -60 270

ARC170 507090 7698940 38 120 -60 270

ARC171 507130 7698980 38 102 -60 270

ARC172 507140 7698640 29 84 -60 360

ARC173 507640 7698620 29 120 -60 360

ARC174 507640 7698600 29 130 -60 360

ARC175 507600 7698570 29 138 -60 360

ARC176 507180 7698600 33 150 -60 180

ARC177 507180 7698620 33 144 -60 180

ARC178 507180 7698640 33 186 -60 180

ARC179 507180 7698660 33 200 -60 180

ARC180 507640 7698580 33 114 -60 360

ARC181 507680 7698650 33 72 -60 360

ARC182 507680 7698630 33 90 -60 360

ARC183 507680 7698610 33 114 -60 360

ARC184 507520 7698420 33 330 -60 360

ARC185 507640 7698720 33 102 -60 360

ARC186 507640 7698700 33 114 -60 360

ARC187 507640 7698680 33 126 -60 360

ARC188 507640 7698660 33 102 -60 360

ARC189 507480 7698420 33 330 -60 360

Note: Holes ARC102 to ARC189 are GPS located only and subject to survey.

Table 3: Significant Assays: >0.5g/t Au, >500ppm Co (0.05%), >5000ppm Cu (0.5%).

Hole Sample FromTo Au Co Cu Ag As

Id No g/t ppm ppm ppm ppm

ARC15ARV026217 18 1.34 142 1530 0.5 101

6 85

ARC15ARV026220 21 4.15 174 2000 1.1 128

6 88

ARC15ARV026224 25 0.73 126 3180 1.1 119

6 92

ARC15ARV026332 33 1.35 914 9140 1.9 3040

6 00

ARC15ARV026333 34 0.61 556 2740 0.25 814

6 03

ARC15ARV026334 35 0.15 1050 4650 0.7 817

6 04

ARC15ARV026335 36 0.16 1500 6240 1.1 577

6 05

ARC15ARV026336 37 0.29 534 167007 343

6 06

ARC15ARV026337 38 0.83 886 238007.1 389

6 07

ARC15ARV026338 39 0.1 699 7190 1.5 190

6 08

ARC15ARV026339 40 0.07 631 5870 1.3 142

6 09

ARC15ARV0263104 1050.91 390 153005 495

6 80

ARC15ARV0263107 1080.32 543 3480 0.9 702

6 85

ARC15ARV0263108 1090.65 1230 6820 2.5 1620

6 86

ARC15ARV0263110 1110.37 98 6240 1.9 72

6 88

ARC15ARV0263112 1130.82 1080 6800 3.8 1390

6 90

ARC15ARV0263113 1140.61 164 2710 0.8 87

6 91

ARC15ARV0264123 1240.53 592 856 0.25 743

6 03

ARC15ARV0264143 1449.01 8750 304 0.5 13050

6 25

ARC15ARV0264144 1451.19 997 128 0.25 1420

6 26

ARC15ARV0264145 1461.45 1330 197 0.5 1850

6 27

ARC15ARV0264169 1701.4 1120 1900 0.25 1380

6 53

ARC15ARV0264196 1971.06 176 1210 0.7 256

6 84

ARC15ARV026510 11 0.21 165 152004.5 82

7 16

ARC15ARV026511 12 3.18 166 259005.1 134

7 17

ARC15ARV026513 14 2.39 227 190002 503

7 19

ARC15ARV026525 26 0.12 977 372 0.6 757

7 33

ARC15ARV026693 94 0.72 258 3030 1.1 349

7 09

ARC15ARV026694 95 0.98 109 3250 1 110

7 10

ARC15ARV026695 96 2.5 198 3850 1.2 248

7 11

ARC15ARV0266100 1010.53 2660 1320 0.6 3460

7 16

ARC15ARV0266101 1021.37 3690 177005.4 4810

7 17

ARC15ARV0266103 1040.14 537 994 0.25 697

7 19

ARC15ARV0266108 1090.14 676 1140 0.25 945

7 26

ARC15ARV0266109 1104.69 4350 154005.3 5900

7 27

ARC15ARV0266110 11120.9 9410 6370022.1 12250

7 28

ARC15ARV0266111 11216.659730 7240023.9 12800

7 29

ARC15ARV0266112 1137.08 4800 3360011.9 6450

7 30

ARC15ARV0266113 1142.13 2570 153004.9 3360

7 31

ARC15ARV0266114 1151.05 2150 9480 3 2820

7 32

ARC15ARV0266115 1160.74 2720 4890 1.6 3520

7 33

ARC15ARV0266116 1171.42 7700 1990 0.8 10300

7 34

ARC15ARV0266117 1180.34 2760 1520 0.6 3470

7 35

ARC15ARV0266118 1190.64 323 4060 1.3 397

7 36

ARC15ARV0266119 1200.66 986 6100 2 1300

7 37

ARC15ARV0266122 1230.42 541 1670 0.6 690

7 40

ARC15ARV0266126 1271.12 632 1850 0.9 807

7 46

ARC15ARV0266127 1280.62 276 1130 0.25 334

7 47

ARC15ARV0266133 1342.76 3570 4180 1.3 4380

7 53

ARC15ARV0266134 1353.91 6160 6140 2 7800

7 54

ARC15ARV0266135 1360.97 1460 2140 0.7 1880

7 55

ARC15ARV0266136 1370.48 534 1270 0.6 695

7 56

ARC15ARV0266137 1380.59 695 1090 0.25 893

7 57

ARC15ARV0266139 1401.1 109 124004.2 75

7 59

ARC15ARV0266142 1431.22 1820 686 0.25 2310

7 64

ARC15ARV0266143 1440.57 167 3790 1.1 199

7 65

ARC15ARV0266147 1480.43 851 612 0.25 1085

7 69

ARC15ARV0266148 1490.27 610 503 0.25 818

7 70

ARC15ARV0266149 1500.64 2150 1120 0.6 2720

7 71

ARC15ARV0266151 1522.43 3250 3060 1.4 3980

7 73

ARC15ARV0266152 1531.24 984 1510 0.5 1230

7 74

ARC15ARV0266153 1541.5 1350 3610 1.3 1705

7 75

ARC15ARV0266154 1550.27 726 3950 1.4 940

7 76

ARC15ARV0266155 1560.15 195 5690 2 257

7 77

ARC15ARV0266156 1570.26 502 2940 1 659

7 78

ARC15ARV0266157 1580.74 931 2690 1.1 1190

7 79

ARC15ARV0266158 1592.48 469 7110 2.8 592

7 80

ARC15ARV026730 31 2.5 1795 5880 0.7 2170

8 46

ARC15ARV026744 45 0.13 109 5450 1.4 86

8 60

ARC15ARV026752 53 0.96 125 977 0.25 119

8 70

ARC15ARV0268101 1021 540 136003.8 648

8 25

ARC15ARV0268116 1172.32 313 3290 0.9 391

8 40

ARC15ARV0268117 1182.9 76 857 0.25 79

8 43

ARC15ARV0268129 1301.78 3940 3990 1 4860

8 55

ARC15ARV0268130 1310.35 621 1765 0.25 807

8 56

ARC15ARV0268131 1327.74 881 1930 0.25 1105

8 57

ARC15ARV0268133 1340.59 1310 1880 0.25 1605

8 59

ARC15ARV0268135 1362.86 1300 140003.6 1715

8 63

ARC15ARV0268136 1371.05 152 2440 0.6 213

8 64

ARC15ARV0268148 1497.02 1220 1065 0.8 1565

8 76

ARC15ARV0268149 1500.73 234 548 0.25 299

8 77

ARC15ARV0268157 1583.19 1880 134003.9 2380

8 87

ARC15ARV0268158 1590.92 591 2340 0.25 713

8 88

ARC15ARV0268161 1620.68 244 570 0.25 284

8 91

ARC15ARV0268162 1630.81 3040 488 0.25 3680

8 92

ARC15ARV0268164 1650.47 1055 536 0.25 1285

8 94

ARC15ARV0269175 1760.27 1060 1005 0.25 1285

8 07

ARC15ARV0269177 1780.23 433 7590 2.2 532

8 09

ARC15ARV0269179 1800.18 191 7380 2.2 195

8 11

ARC15ARV02693 4 0.07 178 5100 0.7 147

9 35

ARC15ARV026932 33 0.35 86 101002.1 79

9 68

ARC15ARV026933 34 1.65 221 191008.2 184

9 69

ARC15ARV026934 35 1.71 228 196007.8 115

9 70

ARC15ARV026935 36 0.33 107 7360 3.6 45

9 71

ARC15ARV026936 37 0.5 152 9880 3.4 74

9 72

ARC15ARV026959 60 0.69 304 116004.1 69

9 97

ARC15ARV027067 68 0.33 140 8950 3.3 112

9 07

ARC15ARV027068 69 0.79 1015 119003.7 1380

9 08

ARC15ARV027069 70 0.9 350 162005.5 360

9 09

ARC15ARV0270113 1140.09 620 1025 0.25 846

9 57

ARC15ARV0270114 1150.51 2960 5930 1.8 4140

9 58

ARC15ARV0270125 1260.44 1785 1675 0.6 2490

9 71

ARC15ARV0270141 1420.46 696 1790 0.7 892

9 89

ARC15ARV0270142 1430.5 115 5280 2.2 118

9 90

ARC16ARV027171 72 0.16 539 345 0.25 682

0 91

ARC16ARV027296 97 0.29 797 2110 0.6 1080

0 18

ARC16ARV027297 98 0.12 1530 877 0.25 2030

0 19

ARC16ARV0272130 1311.15 135 212005.7 68

0 56

ARC16ARV0272131 1320.88 227 122003.1 253

0 57

ARC16ARV0272133 1341.11 661 6720 2 871

0 59

ARC16ARV0272134 1352.74 686 2400 0.6 932

0 60

ARC16ARV0272138 1391.87 1290 8340 2.1 1720

0 66

ARC16ARV0272142 1430.93 2770 1885 0.9 3580

0 70

ARC16ARV0272155 1560.25 765 2960 0.8 1000

0 85

ARC16ARV0272163 1640.44 74 5390 1.8 36

0 93

ARC16ARV0274111 1120.2 816 1530 0.25 1080

1 35

ARC16ARV0274119 1201.52 756 2600 0.5 962

1 45

ARC16ARV0274122 1231.2 112 4730 1.2 97

1 48

ARC16ARV0274129 1305.01 606 8070 2.1 787

1 55

ARC16ARV0274130 1310.8 275 2150 0.5 351

1 56

ARC16ARV0274132 1332.66 601 3450 1.1 759

1 58

ARC16ARV0274133 1341.03 372 4850 1.2 467

1 59

ARC16ARV0274135 1360.62 158 1300 0.25 219

1 63

ARC16ARV0274136 1371.95 2150 5740 1.6 2800

1 64

ARC16ARV0274137 1381.6 1010 3340 0.8 1300

1 65

ARC16ARV02753 4 0.11 745 1610 0.25 255

2 16

ARC16ARV02754 5 0.4 1075 197002.5 174

2 17

ARC16ARV02755 6 0.61 438 102002.9 157

2 18

ARC16ARV02756 7 0.52 339 3410 1.2 183

2 19

ARC16ARV02758 9 1.09 803 159008.8 389

2 23

ARC16ARV02759 10 0.68 515 237005.9 402

2 24

ARC16ARV027510 11 0.94 938 271007.3 499

2 25

ARC16ARV027511 12 0.81 450 137003 329

2 26

ARC16ARV027512 13 1.3 166 185006 105

2 27

ARC16ARV027513 14 0.39 565 8550 1.6 373

2 28

ARC16ARV027514 15 0.35 375 9980 2.1 329

2 29

ARC16ARV027515 16 0.59 658 187003.8 619

2 30

ARC16ARV027516 17 0.53 231 103001.7 277

2 31

ARC16ARV027517 18 0.58 244 123002.7 244

2 32

ARC16ARV027518 19 0.85 518 206004.7 627

2 33

ARC16ARV027519 20 0.55 1355 170003.2 974

2 34

ARC16ARV027520 21 1.31 191 3650017.3 213

2 35

ARC16ARV027521 22 0.87 170 159004.4 259

2 36

ARC16ARV027522 23 0.46 163 9110 5.1 274

2 37

ARC16ARV027523 24 1.87 172 2310010.7 327

2 38

ARC16ARV027524 25 1.41 231 6170025.8 296

2 39

ARC16ARV027525 26 1.18 251 3380013.8 223

2 40

ARC16ARV027526 27 0.53 923 110004.6 1220

2 43

ARC16ARV027527 28 0.6 669 8940 2.3 797

2 44

ARC16ARV027619 20 0.99 585 2280 0.25 413

3 34

ARC16ARV027620 21 0.65 622 2660 0.6 566

3 35

ARC16ARV027624 25 4.1 1505 5130016.7 1230

3 39

ARC16ARV027625 26 1.41 785 2470010 484

3 40

ARC16ARV027626 27 0.57 249 9840 3.5 142

3 43

ARC16ARV027627 28 0.39 101 8310 1.3 86

3 44

ARC16ARV027629 30 3.73 86 4640 1.8 119

3 46

ARC16ARV027633 34 0.52 159 6400 1.2 211

3 50

ARC16ARV027635 36 0.19 176 5840 1.6 335

3 52

ARC16ARV027636 37 0.56 183 7730 3.2 138

3 53

ARC16ARV027638 39 0.28 204 6310 2.7 230

3 55

ARC16ARV027639 40 0.66 224 5890 2.4 193

3 56

ARC16ARV027640 41 0.4 174 7710 3.7 116

3 57

ARC16ARV027641 42 0.79 276 2490010.5 280

3 58

ARC16ARV027642 43 1.83 258 203009.3 99

3 59

ARC16ARV027643 44 2.11 180 110005.2 83

3 60

ARC16ARV027644 45 0.75 255 161006.7 204

3 63

ARC16ARV027645 46 0.8 210 135005.9 140

3 64

ARC16ARV027646 47 0.98 216 2620011.2 96

3 65

ARC16ARV027647 48 1.82 304 212009.5 191

3 66

ARC16ARV027648 49 0.73 156 195008.8 63

3 67

ARC16ARV027649 50 1.42 794 9800 4.5 929

3 68

ARC16ARV027650 51 0.5 129 6510 2.8 87

3 69

ARC16ARV027651 52 0.72 182 219009.1 123

3 70

ARC16ARV027652 53 0.78 171 140006.5 168

3 71

ARC16ARV027653 54 1.38 212 163007.4 171

3 72

ARC16ARV027654 55 0.86 689 8470 4.3 993

3 73

ARC16ARV027655 56 0.56 299 8320 3.3 498

3 74

ARC16ARV027656 57 0.2 378 5090 1.6 485

3 75

ARC16ARV027738 39 0.05 694 716 0.9 341

4 89

ARC16ARV027740 41 0.05 656 732 0.8 334

4 91

ARC16ARV027747 48 0.73 526 3670 1.4 742

4 98

ARC16ARV027748 49 7.36 3350 190006.4 4800

4 99

ARC16ARV027850 51 0.33 351 5240 1.4 75

4 03

ARC16ARV027852 53 0.7 1260 109004.4 1615

4 05

ARC16ARV027853 54 1.22 291 169006.3 252

4 06

ARC16ARV027854 55 0.28 174 5860 2.2 105

4 07

ARC16ARV027857 58 0.24 171 5530 1.6 126

4 10

ARC16ARV027858 59 0.94 1235 159005.5 1480

4 11

ARC16ARV027859 60 0.33 331 8500 2.8 343

4 12

ARC16ARV027860 61 0.37 207 7050 2.7 213

4 13

ARC16ARV027861 62 0.19 218 5780 2 281

4 14

ARC16ARV027862 63 0.76 2160 128004.7 2970

4 15

ARC16ARV027863 64 0.25 561 8220 3 729

4 16

ARC16ARV027864 65 0.23 436 5640 2.2 558

4 17

ARC16ARV027865 66 1.14 122 191007.5 91

4 18

ARC16ARV027867 68 0.22 329 150005.3 429

4 20

ARC16ARV027868 69 0.43 1040 2970010.8 1360

4 23

ARC16ARV027869 70 0.74 732 2560013.1 769

4 24

ARC16ARV027870 71 0.71 312 194008.2 229

4 25

ARC16ARV027871 72 6.78 492 3110014.2 196

4 26

ARC16ARV027872 73 0.19 134 210008.6 127

4 27

ARC16ARV027873 74 6.13 187 2530010.1 234

4 28

ARC16ARV027874 75 1.11 249 2930012.7 206

4 29

ARC16ARV027875 76 5.79 359 173007.4 192

4 30

ARC16ARV027876 77 0.83 346 213009.4 211

4 31

ARC16ARV027877 78 3.04 1270 226009.8 1380

4 32

ARC16ARV027878 79 0.77 159 115004.9 83

4 33

ARC16ARV027879 80 0.3 162 8730 3.9 98

4 34

ARC16ARV027880 81 0.3 556 7630 3.6 534

4 35

ARC16ARV027969 70 0.15 53 5780 1.6 63

5 84

ARC16ARV027970 71 0.2 62 6990 2 88

5 85

ARC16ARV028038 39 0.41 195 121005.2 273

6 49

ARC16ARV0281109 1100.47 77 7380 3.8 3590

6 28

ARC16ARV028110 11 1.26 109 5860 0.25 454

7 85

ARC16ARV028111 12 0.82 92 3110 0.25 392

7 86

ARC16ARV028112 13 0.18 122 109000.25 240

7 87

ARC16ARV028114 15 0.15 621 4970 2.5 660

7 89

ARC16ARV028115 16 0.08 625 3410 2.1 539

7 90

ARC16ARV028116 17 0.09 892 2540 1.1 629

7 91

ARC16ARV028118 19 0.04 794 1310 0.25 476

7 93

ARC16ARV028123 24 0.89 248 3790 0.6 299

7 98

ARC16ARV028226 27 0.24 1230 2010 0.9 744

7 03

ARC16ARV028238 39 0.35 531 763 0.25 451

7 15

ARC16ARV028239 40 2.92 906 5580 1.9 986

7 16

ARC16ARV028252 53 3.28 666 2520 0.7 221

7 31

ARC16ARV028267 68 0.78 69 976 0.25 67

7 48

ARC16ARV028291 92 0.26 112 9690 3.4 104

7 74

ARC16ARV028377 78 0.005585 198 0.25 263

8 72

ARC16ARV028388 89 1.15 8830 410 0.25 13300

8 85

ARC16ARV028389 90 9.71 32300378 1.3 44800

8 86

ARC16ARV028390 91 8.32 16100350 0.9 22400

8 87

ARC16ARV028391 92 1.76 3760 574 0.5 4780

8 88

ARC16ARV028392 93 0.16 553 385 0.25 743

8 89

ARC16ARV028395 96 0.98 3160 329 0.5 4140

8 92

ARC16ARV028396 97 5.75 241002080 1.3 36200

8 93

ARC16ARV028397 98 0.23 1600 157 0.25 2140

8 94

ARC16ARV028398 99 0.31 1970 181 0.25 2520

8 95

ARC16ARV028399 1000.18 953 368 0.25 1300

8 96

ARC16ARV0283101 1020.67 3090 390 0.25 3960

8 98

ARC16ARV0283102 1031.65 4920 836 0.6 6640

8 99

ARC16ARV0284103 1040.11 513 613 0.25 746

8 00

ARC16ARV0284104 1050.19 677 964 0.5 887

8 03

ARC16ARV0284109 1100.35 1555 178 0.25 1910

8 08

ARC16ARV028592 93 0.09 803 54 0.25 5930

9 15

ARC17ARV02852 3 0.04 531 1880 0.8 487

0 49

ARC17ARV02855 6 1.57 183 2940 0.25 217

0 52

ARC17ARV028535 36 0.01 59 5860 1.8 180

0 86

ARC17ARV028687 88 0.22 848 681 0.25 1190

0 44

ARC17ARV028692 93 9.79 2930 4250013.4 4360

0 49

ARC17ARV028693 94 2.03 830 155004.6 1340

0 50

ARC17ARV028694 95 0.77 509 7120 2.6 983

0 51

ARC17ARV028696 97 0.09 145 5920 2.1 223

0 53

ARC17ARV028698 99 0.17 208 124004.9 319

0 55

ARC17ARV028699 1000.12 350 5300 2 570

0 56

ARC17ARV0286101 1020.05 602 4390 1.7 907

0 58

ARC17ARV028745 46 0.64 92 1025 0.25 89

1 30

ARC17ARV028756 57 0.88 141 993 0.25 106

1 43

ARC17ARV028757 58 1.71 476 1500 0.25 524

1 44

ARC17ARV028797 98 0.34 1440 143 0.25 2030

1 88

ARC17ARV02874 5 0.06 687 2510 0.25 278

2 97

ARC17ARV02875 6 0.29 917 4690 0.25 331

2 98

ARC17ARV02876 7 0.27 617 6110 0.25 233

2 99

ARC17ARV02887 8 0.77 577 9110 0.25 772

2 00

ARC17ARV02888 9 0.37 762 4620 0.25 774

2 03

ARC17ARV028814 15 0.26 102 7080 0.8 164

2 09

ARC17ARV028823 24 0.22 327 8000 1.6 363

2 18

ARC17ARV028824 25 0.09 964 2910 1.3 519

2 19

ARC17ARV028834 35 0.28 170 5230 1 217

2 31

ARC17ARV028875 76 0.04 974 236 0.25 703

2 76

ARC17ARV028925 26 0.99 503 1120 0.25 827

3 14

ARC17ARV028926 27 0.44 562 6750 13.4 571

3 15

ARC17ARV028927 28 0.37 783 2840 0.25 1140

3 16

ARC17ARV028928 29 0.34 917 3650 0.25 1190

3 17

ARC17ARV028929 30 3.08 1370 225009.9 951

3 18

ARC17ARV028930 31 2.78 1530 4290019.7 891

3 19

ARC17ARV028931 32 6.24 604 151003.5 774

3 20

ARC17ARV028932 33 2.12 453 247006.8 494

3 23

ARC17ARV028933 34 11.9 404 304006.4 486

3 24

ARC17ARV028934 35 5.38 528 214008.1 353

3 25

ARC17ARV028935 36 10.4 650 277 11.4 1090

3 26

ARC17ARV028936 37 0.54 581 7450 3.4 1280

3 27

ARC17ARV028937 38 0.12 965 2930 0.8 1090

3 28

ARC17ARV028938 39 0.29 456 8290 4.4 476

3 29

ARC17ARV028946 47 0.55 92 5730 1.5 265

3 37

ARC17ARV029043 44 0.2 1100 4590 2 1050

4 60

ARC17ARV029045 46 1.02 1890 159007.1 2270

4 64

ARC17ARV029046 47 0.22 688 170007.1 259

4 65

ARC17ARV029047 48 0.54 1040 2320012.7 384

4 66

ARC17ARV029048 49 0.29 758 287007.5 840

4 67

ARC17ARV029049 50 1.29 1010 3730017.5 880

4 68

ARC17ARV029050 51 3.01 1300 7060023.1 1520

4 69

ARC17ARV029051 52 0.87 932 2890015 973

4 70

ARC17ARV029052 53 0.18 333 5340 2.5 349

4 71

ARC17ARV029189 90 0.94 193 465 0.25 967

4 12

ARC17ARV029190 91 1.74 148 338 0.25 782

4 13

ARC17ARV029266 67 0.57 2480 253006.6 2420

5 31

ARC17ARV029267 68 0.39 1710 4290 1.4 1995

5 32

ARC17ARV029268 69 1.1 2130 7350 3.4 2260

5 33

ARC17ARV029269 70 1.54 6880 9330 3.4 8040

5 34

ARC17ARV029270 71 5.27 12600128004 17500

5 35

ARC17ARV029271 72 4.14 8160 160005.5 11550

5 36

ARC17ARV029272 73 0.37 993 5500 2.5 740

5 37

ARC17ARV029273 74 0.42 1920 4760 1.8 1430

5 38

ARC17ARV029274 75 0.36 1190 7810 2.9 754

5 39

ARC17ARV029275 76 0.96 5970 6270 2.3 4970

5 40

ARC17ARV029276 77 0.39 2450 3380 1.4 1575

5 43

ARC17ARV029277 78 0.34 2220 4790 1.8 1070

5 44

ARC17ARV029278 79 0.72 1970 3370 1.3 951

5 45

ARC17ARV029279 80 0.36 1780 7270 2.7 1595

5 46

ARC17ARV029281 82 0.27 831 6450 2.5 1050

5 48

ARC17ARV029282 83 0.41 236 117003.9 290

5 49

ARC17ARV029283 84 0.73 412 225008.2 438

5 50

ARC17ARV029284 85 2.55 318 2730011.4 167

5 51

ARC17ARV029285 86 0.85 92 112004.1 53

5 52

ARC17ARV029288 89 1.56 1075 130006 1310

5 55

ARC17ARV029289 90 0.32 538 110003.7 587

5 56

ARC17ARV029290 91 0.54 2420 6330 2.4 3210

5 57

ARC17ARV029291 92 0.14 606 3850 1.5 789

5 58

ARC17ARV029292 93 0.13 486 6990 2.5 584

5 59

ARC17ARV029293 94 0.45 337 7410 4 124

5 60

ARC17ARV029294 95 0.58 368 210008 216

5 63

ARC17ARV029295 96 1.66 743 179007.5 628

5 64

ARC17ARV029296 97 1.44 713 137006.6 1360

5 65

ARC17ARV029297 98 1.29 559 121005.5 935

5 66

ARC17ARV029298 99 1.09 468 6710 3.9 1160

5 67

ARC17ARV029299 1001.24 579 9280 3.1 2090

5 68

ARC17ARV0292100 1010.42 687 5970 1.5 1735

5 69

ARC17ARV0292101 1020.21 554 3250 0.8 723

5 70

ARC17ARV0292102 1030.31 595 4420 1.2 1465

5 71

ARC17ARV0292103 1040.62 539 9380 2.9 1470

5 72

ARC17ARV0292104 1050.31 628 7590 4.7 2100

5 73

ARC17ARV0292105 1063.89 727 5030026.5 1905

5 74

ARC17ARV0292106 1070.76 944 178008.2 1120

5 75

ARC17ARV0292107 1083.35 1525 131006.2 1785

5 76

ARC17ARV0292108 1090.3 444 6130 1.6 1170

5 77

ARC17ARV0292112 1130.07 520 1965 0.5 311

5 83

ARC17ARV029311 12 0.52 123 3570 0.25 169

6 24

ARC17ARV029312 13 0.85 213 4860 0.25 122

6 25

ARC17ARV029314 15 0.59 380 2000 0.25 218

6 27

ARC17ARV029315 16 0.6 395 3840 0.25 195

6 28

ARC17ARV029489 90 0.44 93 2770010.3 48

6 10

ARC17ARV0294142 1430.03 56 113006.3 53

6 69

ARC17ARV029549 50 0.4 507 3760 1.4 611

7 32

ARC17ARV029550 51 0.5 738 5310 1.9 899

7 33

ARC17ARV029551 52 0.71 809 5500 2.2 983

7 34

ARC17ARV029552 53 0.56 664 5060 1.8 818

7 35

ARC17ARV029553 54 0.6 203 1360 0.7 293

7 36

ARC17ARV029554 55 0.88 610 5390 1.8 766

7 37

ARC17ARV029555 56 10.5 7620 144005.5 9940

7 38

ARC17ARV029556 57 3.18 1090 103003.7 1310

7 39

ARC17ARV029557 58 9.9 4900 179008.2 6490

7 40

ARC17ARV029558 59 4.22 1900 9600 3.9 2410

7 43

ARC17ARV0298174 1750.12 23 6890 4.1 2.5

8 31

ARC17ARV0298175 1760.12 41 7720 4.5 16

8 32

ARC17ARV0298176 1770.26 31 7280 4.2 2.5

8 33

ARC17ARV0298177 1780.09 37 6140 3.6 15

8 34

ARC17ARV0299111 1120.24 121 5650 1.4 12

9 68

ARC17ARV0300160 1610.85 165 4230 1.2 161

9 23

ARC17ARV0300161 1620.37 130 5950 1.8 40

9 24

ARC17ARV0300167 1680.17 48 6840 2 7

9 30

ARC18ARV0301100 1011.41 1040 112007.3 1470

0 95

ARC18ARV030351 52 0.46 126 8560 1.7 454

2 48

ARC18ARV030352 53 0.81 191 131004.2 404

2 49

ARC18ARV030353 54 0.12 114 8360 2.2 184

2 50

ARC18ARV030677 78 0.51 478 1300 1.6 869

4 04

ARC18ARV0307171 1720.18 51 6870 1.9 7

4 08

ARC18ARV0307172 1730.16 63 7560 2.2 12

4 09

ARC18ARV0307185 1862.58 113 3930 1.4 127

4 24

ARC18ARV0307226 2270.27 249 6660 1.6 308

4 69

ARC18ARV0307227 2280.28 235 7790 2.8 286

4 70

ARC18ARV0307228 2290.47 1560 121003.8 2050

4 71

ARC18ARV0307229 2301.33 3660 4230 0.9 4800

4 72

ARC18ARV0307230 23116.054000 218007.3 5360

4 73

ARC18ARV0307233 2340.39 430 9370 2.5 531

4 76

ARC18ARV0307234 2350.97 1130 133003.8 1485

4 77

ARC18ARV0307235 2360.37 110 9800 2.5 115

4 78

ARC18ARV0307236 2373.52 1340 156004 1690

4 79

ARC18ARV0307237 2382.03 1820 3590 0.7 2390

4 80

ARC18ARV0307238 2399.7 3600 9110 2.4 4740

4 83

ARC18ARV0307239 2402.29 926 4950 1.4 1195

4 84

ARC18ARV0307240 24115.55103507210 2.9 13800

4 85

ARC18ARV0307241 24214.6 12350136004.9 16550

4 86

ARC18ARV0307242 2435.95 5120 4790 1.5 6810

4 87

ARC18ARV0307243 2442.93 2540 123003.6 3280

4 88

ARC18ARV0307244 2452.38 2400 7080 2.1 3100

4 89

ARC18ARV0307245 2460.4 883 915 0.25 1170

4 90

ARC18ARV0307248 2491.82 5030 7790 2.5 6810

4 93

ARC18ARV0307249 2500.92 1220 9890 2.8 1580

4 94

ARC18ARV0307250 2510.31 246 7090 2.2 297

4 95

ARC18ARV0307251 2520.35 540 2250 0.5 686

4 96

ARC18ARV0307252 2530.78 506 5490 1.6 622

4 97

ARC18ARV0308256 2570.3 121 6680 1.6 84

4 03

ARC18ARV0308274 2750.15 109 6890 2.2 82

4 23

ARC18ARV0308292 2930.93 82 2820 0.8 72

4 43

ARC18ARV030942 43 0.21 185 5540 1.5 41

5 31

ARC18ARV030943 44 0.04 160 5400 1.2 42

5 32

ARC18ARV030982 83 0.31 845 652 0.25 1415

5 75

ARC18ARV030983 84 1.02 2400 121 0.25 3600

5 76

ARC18ARV031037 38 0.23 154 4990 0.8 175

6 38

ARC18ARV031156 57 0.63 59 432 0.25 93

7 87

ARC18ARV031159 60 0.93 58 1670 0.6 14

7 90

ORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

CriteriaJORC Code Commentary

explanation

Sampling· Nature and · Reverse Circulation (RC) and

quality of diamond drilling were carried

sampling out on the Carlow Castle

techniqu ( Co-Cu-Au Project.

es e.g. cut

channels,

random chips, · This RC component of the

or specific drilling was designed to obtain

specialised drill chip samples from one

industry metre intervals, from which a

standard 2-4 kilogram sub-sample was

measurement collected for laboratory

tools multi-element analysis

appropriate to including:

the minerals

under Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd,

investigation, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg,

such as down Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb,

Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W,

hole gamma Zn

sondes, or .

handheld XRF · All samples were analysed using

instruments, a portable XRF instrument

etc). These (Innovex Delta). Initial

examples methodology

should not be

taken as trialling the units has been to

limiting the make a single randomly placed

broad meaning measurement on the drill sample

of bag. For more intensive

sampling. evaluation a minimum of 4

measurements at regular

· Include intervals around the sample bag

reference to will be required. Optimum

measures taken sampling time appears to be 90

to ensure seconds per

sample measurement.

representivity · Mineralised zones were

and the identified visually during

appropriate

calibration of field logging, and sample

any intervals selected by the

measurement supervising

tools or geologist.

systems

used. · Samples from each metre were

collected through a rig-mounted

· Aspects of cyclone and split using a

the rig-mounted static cone

determination splitter.

of

mineralisation · Field duplicates were taken

that are and submitted for

Material to analysis.

the Public

Report. · Substantial historic drilling

has been completed in the

· In cases vicinity of the drilling

where completed by Artemis. The most

industry significant work was completed

standard work by Consolidated Gold Mining

has been done Areas (1969), Open Pit Mining

this would be Limited (Open Pit) between 1985

relatively and 1987, and Legend Mining NL

simple (Legend) between 1995 and 2008.

( Compilation of this data has

e.g. reverse been completed based on Annual

circulation Exploration Reports available

drilling was through WAMEX. Although limited

used to obtain information is available

1 m samples regarding procedures

from which 3 implemented during this period,

kg was work completed by Artemis to

pulverised to date has validated much of this

produce a 30 g historic data. It is considered

charge for that the historic work was

fire assay). completed professionally, and

In other that certain assumptions can

reasonably be based on results

cases, more reported throughout this

explanation period.

may be

required, such

as where there

is coarse gold

that has

inherent

sampling

problems.

Unusual

commodities or

mineralisation

types

(

e.g. submarine

nodules) may

warrant

disclosure of

detailed

information.

Drilling· Drill type (e.· Reverse Circulation drilling

g. at Carlow Castle was completed

core, reverse by a truck-mounted Schramm T685

techniqu circulation, RC drilling rig using a 5Œ inch

es open-hole diameter face sampling hammer.

hammer, rotary

air blast,

auger, Bangka,

sonic, etc)

and details

(

e.g. core

diameter,

triple or

standard tube,

depth of

diamond tails,

face-sampling

bit or other

type, whether

core is

oriented and

if so, by what

method,

etc).

Drill · Method of · Sample recoveries are recorded

sample recording and by the geologist in the field

assessing core during logging and

and chip sampling.

recovery sample

recoveries and · If poor sample recovery is

results encountered during drilling,

assessed. the supervising geologist and

driller

· Measures

taken to endeavour to rectify the problem

maximise to ensure maximum sample

sample recovery.

recovery and

ensure · Visual assessments are made

representative for recovery, moisture, and

nature of the possible

samples. contamination.

· Whether a · A cyclone and static cone

relationship splitter were used to ensure

exists between representative

sample

recovery and sampling and were routinely

grade and inspected and

whether sample cleaned.

bias may have

occurred due · Sample recoveries during

to drilling completed by Artemis

were high, and all samples were

preferential dry.

loss/gain of

fine/coarse

material. · Insufficient data exists at

present to determine whether a

relationship exists between

grade and

recovery. This will be assessed

once a statistically

representative amount of data

is

available.

Logging · Whether core · All drill chip samples are

and chip geologically logged at 1m

samples have intervals from surface to the

been bottom of each

geologically

and drill hole. It is considered

geotechnically that geological logging is

logged to a completed at an adequate level

level of to allow appropriate future

detail to Mineral Resource

support estimation.

appropriate

Mineral · Geological logging is

Resource considered semi-quantitative

estimation, due to the limited geological

mining studies information available from the

and Reverse Circulation method of

metallurgical drilling.

studies.

· Whether · All RC drill holes completed

logging is by Artemis during the current

qualitative or program have been logged in

quantitative full.

in nature.

Core (or · All diamond core is

costean, lithologically logged and

channel, etc) sample intervals defined by

photography. mineralisation.

· The total

length and

percentage of

the relevant

intersections

logged.

Sub-samp· If core, · The RC drilling rig was

ling whether cut or equipped with a rig-mounted

techniq sawn and cyclone and static cone

ues and whether splitter, which provided one

sample quarter, half bulk sample of approximately

or all core 20-30 kilograms, and a

taken. representative sub-sample of

preparat approximately 2-4 kilograms for

ion · If non-core, every metre

whether drilled.

riffled, tube

sampled, · The sample size of 2-4

rotary split, kilograms

etc and

whether is appropriate and

sampled wet or representative of the grain

dry. size and mineralisation style

of the

· For all deposit.

sample types,

the nature, · The majority of samples were

quality and dry. Where wet sample was

appropriateness encountered, the cleanliness of

of the sample the cyclone and splitter were

preparation closely monitored by the

technique. supervising

· Quality geologist and maintained to a

control satisfactory level to avoid

procedures contamination and ensure

adopted for representative samples were

all being

sub-sampling collected.

stages to

maximise · Diamond core is cut in half

representivity with an Almondite automated

of core cutting machine using

samples. cradles.

· Measures · Duplicate samples were

taken to collected and submitted for

ensure that analysis. Reference standards

the sampling inserted during drilling.

is

representative

of the

in-situ material

collected,

including for

instance

results for

field

duplicate/secon

d-half

sampling.

· Whether

sample sizes

are

appropriate to

the grain size

of the

material being

sampled.

Quality · The nature, · ALS (Perth) were used for all

of quality and analysis of drill samples

assay appropriateness submitted by Artemis. The

of the laboratory techniques

data

and assaying and below are for all samples

laboratory submitted to ALS and are

procedures considered appropriate for the

laborato used and style of mineralisation defined

ry whether the within the Carlow Castle

tests technique is Project

considered area:

partial or

total. · Samples above 3Kg riffle split.

· Pulverise to 95% passing 75

· For microns

geophysical

tools, · 50-gram Fire Assay (Au-AA26)

spectrometers, with ICP finish

handheld XRF

instruments, - Au.

etc, the · 4 Acid Digest ICP-AES Finish

parameters (ME-ICP61) -

used in

determining Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd,

the analysis Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg,

including Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb,

instrument Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W,

make and Zn

model, reading .

times, · Ore Grade 4 Acid Digest

calibrations ICP-AES Finish (ME-OG62)

factors

applied and

their · Standards were used for

derivation, external laboratory checks by

etc. Artemis.

· Nature of · Duplicates were used for

quality external laboratory checks by

control Artemis.

procedures

adopted · Portable XRF (pXRF) analysis

( was completed

e.g. standards,

blanks, using Innovex Delta unit. XRF

duplicates, analysis was completed on the

external single metre sample bulk drill

laboratory ample retained on site. Further

checks) and statistical analysis will be

whether completed to better determine

acceptable the accuracy and precision of

levels of the pXRF unit based on

accuracy laboratory assay

( results.

i.e. lack of

bias) and · Portable XRF results are

precision have considered semi-quantitative

been and act as a guide to

established. mineralised zones and

sampling.

Verifica· The · At least two company personnel

tion of verification verify all significant

samplin of significant results.

g and intersections

assayin by either · All geological logging and

g independent or sampling information is

alternative completed firstly on to paper

company logs before being transferred

personnel. to Microsoft Excel

spreadsheets. Physical logs and

· The use of sampling data are returned to

twinned the Hastings head office for

holes. scanning and storage.

· Documentation

of primary · No adjustments of assay data

data, data are considered

entry necessary.

procedures,

data

verification,

data storage

(physical and

electronic)

protocols.

· Discuss any

adjustment to

assay

data.

Location· Accuracy and · A Garmin GPSMap62 hand-held

of quality of GPS was used to define the

data surveys used location of the

points to locate

drill holes drill hole collars. Standard

(collar and practice is for the GPS to be

down-hole left at the site of the collar

surveys), for a period of 5 minutes to

trenches, mine obtain a steady reading. Collar

workings and locations are considered to be

other accurate to within 5m. Collars

locations used will be picked up by DGPS in

in Mineral the future.

Resource

estimation.

· Downhole surveys were captured

· Specification at 30 metre intervals for the

of the grid

system drill holes completed by Artemis.

used. · The grid system used for all

Artemis drilling is GDA94 (MGA

· Quality and 94 Zone

adequacy of 50)

topographic

control. · Topographic control is

obtained from surface profiles

created by

drill hole collar data.

Data · Data spacing · Current drill hole spacing is

spacing for variable and

reporting of dependent on specific

and Exploration geological, and geophysical

distrib Results. targets, and access

ution requirements for each

· Whether the

data spacing drill hole.

and · No sample compositing has been

distribution used for drilling completed by

is sufficient Artemis. All results reported

to establish are the result of 1 metre

the degree of downhole sample

geological and intervals.

grade

continuity

appropriate

for the

Mineral

Resource and

Ore Reserve

estimation

procedure(s)

and

classifications

applied.

· Whether

sample

compositing

has been

applied.

Orientat· Whether the · Drill holes were located in

ion of orientation of order to intersect the target

sampling at an angle perpendicular to

achieves strike direction. As the target

data in unbiased structures were considered to

relatio sampling of be steep to moderately dipping,

n possible all Artemis

structures and

the extent to drill holes were angled at -55

to which this is or -60 degrees.

geologi known,

cal considering

structu the deposit

re type.

· If the

relationship

between the

drilling

orientation

and the

orientation of

key

mineralised

structures is

considered to

have

introduced a

sampling bias,

this should be

assessed and

reported if

material.

Sample · The measures · The chain of custody is

securit taken to managed by the supervising

y ensure sample geologist who places calico

security. sample bags in polyweave sacks.

Up to 10 calico sample bags are

placed in each sack. Each sack

is clearly labelled

with:

o Artemis Resources Ltd

o Address of laboratory

o Sample range

· Samples were delivered by

Artemis personnel to the

transport company in Karratha

and shrink wrapped onto

pallets.

· The transport company then

delivers the samples directly

to the

laboratory.

Audits · The results · Data is validated upon

or of any audits up-loading into the master

reviews or reviews of database. Any validation issues

sampling identified are investigated

techniques and prior to reporting of

data. results.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Commentary

explanation

Mineral te· Type, · RC drilling by Artemis was

nement reference carried out on

and land

tenure name/number, E47/1797 - 100% owned by

status location and Artemis Resources Ltd. This

ownership tenement forms a part of a

including broader tenement package that

agreements or comprises the West Pilbara

material Project.

issues with

third parties · This tenement is in good

such as joint standing and no known

ventures, impediments exist (see map

partnerships, provided in this report for

overriding location).

royalties,

native title

interests,

historical

sites,

wilderness or

national park

and

environmental

settings.

· The security

of the tenure

held at the

time of

reporting

along with any

known

impediments to

obtaining a

licence to

operate in the

area.

Exploratio· Acknowledgment· The most significant work to

n done by and appraisal have been completed

other of exploration historically in the Carlow

parties by other Castle area, including the

parties. Little Fortune and Good Luck

prospects, was completed by

Open Pit Mining Limited

between 1985 and 1987, and

subsequently Legend Mining NL

between 1995 and

2008.

· Work completed by Open Pit

consisted of geological

mapping, geophysical

surveying (IP), and RC

drilling and

sampling.

· Work completed by Legend

Mining Ltd consisted of

geological mapping and

further RC

drilling.

· Legend also completed an

airborne ATEM survey over the

project area, with follow up

ground-based FLTEM surveying.

Re-processing of this data

was completed by

Artemis and was critical in

developing drill targets for

the completed RC

drilling.

· Compilation and assessment

of historic drilling and

mapping data completed by

both Open Pit and Legend has

indicated that this data is

compares well with data

collected to date by Artemis.

Validation and compilation of

historic data is

ongoing.

· All exploration and analysis

techniques conducted by both

Open Pit and Legend are

considered to have been

appropriate for the style of

deposit.

Geology · Deposit type, · The Carlow Castle Co-Cu-Au

geological prospect includes a number of

setting and mineralised shear zones,

style of located on the northern

mineralisation. margin of the Andover

Intrusive Complex.

Mineralisation is exposed in

numerous workings at surface

along numerous quartz rich

shear zones. Both oxide and

sulphide mineralisation

are evident at surface

associated with these shear

zones.

· Sulphide mineralisation

appears to consist of

Chalcopyrite, chalcocite,

cobaltite and

pyrite

Drill · A summary of · Collar information for all dr

hole all ill

Informati holes

on information reported is provided in the

material to body of this report.

the

understanding

of the

exploration

results

including a

tabulation of

the following

information

for all

Material drill

holes:

o easting and

northing of

the drill hole

collar

o elevation or

RL (Reduced

Level -

elevation

above sea

level in

metres) of the

drill hole

collar

o dip and

azimuth of the

hole

o down hole

length and

interception

depth

o hole length.

· If the

exclusion of

this

information is

justified on

the basis that

the

information is

not Material

and this

exclusion does

not detract

from the

understanding

of the report,

the Competent

Person should

clearly

explain why

this is the

case.

Data · In reporting · All intervals reported are

aggregati Exploration composed of 1 metre down

on Results,

methods weighting hole intervals for Reverse

averaging Circulation

techniques, drilling

maximum and/or , and lithologically intervals

minimum grade are used for Diamond

truncations core

( and are therefore length

e.g. cutting of weighted.

high grades)

and cut-off

grades are · No upper or lower cut-off gra

usually des have been used in

Material and reporting

should be results.

stated.

· No metal equivalent

· Where calculations are used in this

aggregate report.

intercepts

incorporate

short lengths

of high grade

results and

longer lengths

of low grade

results, the

procedure used

for such

aggregation

should be

stated and

some typical

examples of

such

aggregations

should be

shown in

detail.

· The

assumptions

used for any

reporting of

metal

equivalent

values should

be clearly

stated.

Relationsh· These · True widths of

ip relationships mineralisation have not been

between are calculated for this report,

mineralis particularly and as such all intersections

ation important in reported are down-hole

widths the reporting thicknesses.

and of Exploration

intercept Results. · A better understanding of

lengths the deposit geometry will be

· If the achieved on thorough

geometry of interpretation of the data.

the True thicknesses may be

mineralisation reported at a later date if

with respect warranted. Due to the

to the drill moderately to steeply dipping

nature of the mineralised

hole angle is zones, it is expected that

known, its true thicknesses will be less

nature should than the reported down-hole

be thicknesses.

reported.

· If it is not

known and only

the down hole

lengths are

reported,

there should

be a clear

statement to

this effect

(

e.g. down hole

length, true

width not

known).

Diagrams · Appropriate · Appropriate maps and

maps and sections are available in the

sections (with body of this

scales) and announcement.

tabulations of

intercepts

should be

included for

any

significant

discovery

being reported

These should

include, but

not be limited

to a plan view

of drill hole

collar

locations and

appropriate

sectional

views.

Balanced · Where · Reporting of results in this

reporting comprehensive report is considered

reporting of balanced.

all

Exploration

Results is not

practicable,

representative

reporting of

both low and

high grades

and/or widths

should be

practiced to

avoid

misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Other · Other · Targeting for the RC

substanti exploration drilling completed by Artemis

ve data, if was based on compilation of

explorati meaningful and historic exploration

on material,

data should be data, and the surface expressio

reported n of the targeted

including (but mineralis

not limited ed shear zones and associated

to): historic workings.

geological

observations;

geophysical

survey

results;

geochemical

survey

results; bulk

samples - size

and method of

treatment;

metallurgical

test results;

bulk density,

groundwater,

geotechnical

and rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious or

contaminating

substances.

Further · The nature · The results at the Carlow

work and scale of Castle Co-Cu-Au project

planned warrant further drilling.

further work

( The drill program results to

e.g. tests for date are considered

lateral excellent.

extensions,

depth

extensions or

large-scale

step-out

drilling).

· Diagrams

clearly

highlighting

the areas of

possible

extensions,

including the

main

geological

interpretations

and future

drilling

areas,

provided this

information is

not

commercially

sensitive.

