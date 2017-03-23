IRW-News: Aguia Resources Ltd: Aguia Resources Limited: Infill-Bohrprogramm auf Tres Estradas kiefert weiterhin sehr ermutigende Ergebnisse

IRW-PRESS: Aguia Resources Ltd: Aguia Resources Limited: Infill-Bohrprogramm auf Tres Estradas kiefert weiterhin sehr ermutigende Ergebnisse

INFILL-BOHRPROGRAMM AUF TRES ESTRADAS LIEFERT WEITERHIN SEHR ERMUTIGENDE ERGEBNISSE

Wichtige Ergebnisse:

- Bohrungen demonstrieren weiterhin die homogene Art und Kontinuität der Vererzung sowohl lateral als auch zur Tiefe.





- Infill-Bohrkampagne auf 14.000 Bohrmeter erweitert - letzte 1.300m werden bis Ende April niedergebracht.

- In der Tiefe sind viele Abschnitte mächtiger als im früheren Ressourcenmodell erwartet wurde. o TED-16-091 durchteufte 90,10m mit 3,49% P2O5 ab 150,00m Tiefe. o TED-16-094 durchteufte 61,84m mit 4,30% P2O5 ab 218,00m Tiefe. o TED-16-098 durchteufte 26,73m mit 3,95% P2O5 ab 86,00m Tiefe. o TED-16-104 durchteufte 64,40m mit 4,27% P2O5 ab 237,00m Tiefe.

- Weitere Entdeckungen einer hochgradigen oberflächennahen oxidierten Vererzung: o TER-17-202 durchteufte 30,00m mit 13,67% P2O5 ab Oberfläche einschließlich 8,00m mit 18,85% P2O5. o TER-17-203 durchteufte 24,00m mit 16,02% P2O5 ab Oberfläche einschließlich 10,00m mit 20,03% P2O5.

- Erste Ergebnisse der Arbeiten in Pilotanlage der Eriez Flotation Division werden in Kürze erwartet.

- Vergleichsstudie für bankfähige Machbarkeitsstudie nähert sich dem Abschluss.

- Bankfähige Machbarkeitsstudie macht gute Fortschritte, Vergleichsstudie und erweitertes Bohrprogramm werden laut Erwartungen das Wert-Angebot weiter erhöhen.

Das brasilianische Unternehmen mit Fokus auf die Entwicklung von Phosphatlagerstätten Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR) (Aguia oder das Unternehmen - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,36622,VRIC_2017/?v=297284 ) berichtet den Aktionären über den neuesten Stand des Infill-Bohrprogramms auf ihrem Vorzeige-Phosphatprojekt Tres Estradas im Süden Brasiliens. Das Programm liefert weiterhin sehr ermutigende Ergebnisse, die die Homogenität und Kontinuität der Lagerstätte demonstrieren. Vier Kernbohrgeräte sind weiterhin vor Ort im Einsatz. Das Rückspülbohrprogramm wurde jetzt abgeschlossen.

Bis dato wurden Bohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 12.680m niedergebracht, davon entfallen 8.465m auf Kernbohrungen und 4.215m auf Rückspülbohrungen. Nach Identifizierung einer neuen Vererzungszone entlang der Südgrenze der Lagerstätte entschied sich das Management zur Erweiterung des Bohrprogramms um 1.500 bis 2.000m (siehe Pressemitteilung vom 16. Februar 2017). Die Infill-Bohrungen entlang dieser Zone werden fortgesetzt und als Ergebnis der sehr positiven Ergebnisse wird das Programm jetzt insgesamt ungefähr 14.000 Bohrmeter umfassen, eine Zunahme um ungefähr 40% gegenüber dem ursprünglichen Plan. Der Abschluss der Bohrarbeiten wird bis Ende April erwartet. Die Ergebnisse werden in eine aktualisierte JORC konformen Ressourcenschätzung für Tres Estradas aufgenommen, die nach Fertigstellung veröffentlicht wird. Die Identifizierung der neuen Karbonatit-Zone besitzt das Potenzial für eine beachtliche Erhöhung der Gesamtressource auf Tres Estradas und rechtfertigt die Erweiterung der Bohrarbeiten.

Die Zielsetzung des Programms ist die Umwandlung der geschlussfolgerten Ressource in die Ressourcenkategorien erkundet und angezeigt. Dies wurde bis jetzt erzielt, da die Infill-Bohrungen weiterhin Gehalte und Mächtigkeiten liefern, die mitunter besser sind als im ursprünglichen Modell für Tres Estradas, wie Abbildungen 2 und 3 unten demonstrieren. Zum Beispiel, Bohrung TED-16-091 durchteufte 90,1m Karbonatit, was um 50,1m bzw. 125% über den Erwartungen lag, und Bohrung TED-16-094 durchteufte 61,8m Karbonatit, was um 29,8m bzw. 93% über den den Erwartungen lag.

Die oxidierte Vererzung an der Oberfläche lieferte hohe Gehalte wie zum Beispiel in TER-17-202. Diese Bohrung durchteufte 30,00m mit 13,67% P2O5 ab Oberfläche einschließlich 8,00m mit 18,85% P2O5 und Bohrung TER-17-203 durchteufte 24,00m mit 16,02% P2O5 ab Oberfläche einschließlich 10,00m mit 20,03% P2O5 (siehe Tabelle 1 unten - Assay Results of the Drilling Campaign, Analysenergebnisse der Bohrkampagne).

Millcreek Mining Group, die Firma, welche die bankfähige Machbarkeitsstudie (Bankable Feasibility Study, BFS) betreut, führte vor Kurzem eine Projektbesichtigung als Teil ihrer Überprüfung des Ressourcenmodells durch und Aguia ist der Ansicht, dass die Berichte über diese Projektbesichtigung positiv waren und die Arbeiten des Unternehmens alle Qualitätskontrollmaßnahmen erfüllten und übertrafen.

Der technische Leiter Fernando Tallarico äußerte sich dazu: Wir könnten mit den Ergebnissen nicht zufriedener sein, diese Lagerstätte erfüllt weiterhin unsere Erwartungen, wie es das erweiterte Bohrprogramm demonstriert. Wir bestätigen nicht nur unser ursprüngliches Ressourcenmodell, sondern identifizieren auch Aspekte der Lagerstätte, die unserer Ansicht nach das Potenzial zur Ressourcenerweiterung auf Tres Estradas besitzen. Die Folge ist eine Reduzierung des erwarteten Abraumverhältnisses, was eventuell die Abbaukosten verbessern würde angesichts der größeren Mächtigkeit der Lagerstätte und dass die neue Zone innerhalb der früheren Grenzen der Tagebaugrube an die Oberfläche tritt.

Justin Reid, Managing Director von Aguia, fügte hinzu: Der Umfang und der Wert von Tres Estradas nimmt mit jedem weiteren Bohrmeter zu und die Ergebnisse sind einfach herausragend. Unser technisches Team hat während der letzten paar Monate hart gearbeitet, um diese Ergebnisse vorzulegen, und ich beglückwünsche es für dieses Ergebnis.

Da die Infill-Bohrungen jetzt abgeschlossen werden konzentrieren wir uns jetzt auf die Intensivierung des metallurgischen Programms in der Pilotanlage in Zusammenarbeit mit Eriez, den Abschluss der Vergleichsstudien, die laut Erwartungen wesentlich verbesserte Projektkosten demonstrieren werden, und avancieren die BFS bis zum Abschluss. Die Genehmigungsverfahren verlaufen planmäßig. Wir haben signifikante Fortschritte auf unserer Entdeckung Eastern Limb gemacht und und kommen voran mit unseren Plänen für eine Notierungszulassung an der TSX Venture Exchange als Teil unserer laufenden Strategie der globalen Marktausdehnung.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Justin Reid, Managing Director E-Mail: jreid@aguiaresources.com.au Tel.: +1 416-216-5446

Catherine Stretch, Chief Commercial Officer E-Mail: cstretch@aguiaresources.com.au Tel.: +1 416-309-2695

Jan-Per Hole, Vice President Corporate Development Australia E-Mail: jph@aguiaresources.com.au Tel.: +61 (0) 414 899 732

In Europa: Swiss Resource Capital AG Jochen Staiger info@resource-capital.ch www.resource-capital.ch

Herausgegeben durch Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 413 150 448

Folgen Sie Aguia auf Twitter: @ Aguia_Resources

Über Aguia: Aguia Resources Limited (Aguia) ist ein an der ASX notiertes Unternehmen, dessen Primärfokus die Exploration und Entwicklung von Phosphatprojekten in Brasilien ist. Aguia besitzt ein bewährtes und sehr erfahrenes Team im Land mit Sitz in Belo Horizonte, Brasilien, mit Firmenbüros in Sydney, Australien. Aguias Schlüsselprojekte liegen in Rio Grande do Sul, ein erstklassiges Agrargebiet, das zu 100 % von Phosphatimporten abhängig ist. Die Phosphatlagerstätten Rio Grande besitzen eine hohe Qualität und haben kostengünstige Produktionscharakteristiken. Ihre Lage ist ideal durch die Nähe zu Straßen-, Eisenbahn- und Hafeninfrastruktur. Aguias erfahrenes Managementteam hat eine nachgewiesene Erfolgsgeschichte, hochwertige Bergbauprojekte in Brasilen zur Produktion zu bringen.

Die Information in dieser Pressemitteilung, die sich auf Explorationsziele, die Exploration, Ergebnisse, Mineralressourcen oder Erzvorräte bezieht, basiert auf Informationen, die von Dr. Fernando Tallarico zusammengestellt wurde. Dr. Tallarico ist ein Mitglied der Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Er ist ein Vollzeitbeschäftigter der Unternehmens. Dr. Tallarico verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf den hier behandelten Vererzungs- und Lagerstättentyp und die Tätigkeiten, die ihn jeweils als sachkundige Person im Sinne des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in der Fassung von 2012 ausweist. Dr. Tallarico ist damit einverstanden, dass die auf seinen Informationen basierenden Angaben in einer der Form und dem Zusammenhang angemessenen Weise in den Bericht aufgenommen werden.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39285/22032017_DE_Drilling_Update_DPG.001.jpeg

Figure 1: Geological map of the Três Estradas carbonatite draped over aerial photograph, highlighting the status of the ongoing drilling program. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39285/22032017_DE_Drilling_Update_DPG.002.png

Figure 2: Drilling section 950NE of the Três Estradas Deposit, showing the recently discovered new mineralisation zone as outlined in red in the inset picture.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39285/22032017_DE_Drilling_Update_DPG.003.png

Figure 3: Drilling section 750NE of the Três Estradas Deposit, showing the thickening of the carbonatite at depth relative to the previous resource model highlighted in dashed red.

Table 1 - Assay Results of the Drilling Campaign (*Holes identifications initiated with TED are diamond holes and those initiated with TER are reverse circulation holes)

Hole_IDFrom To (m)LengthP2O5% CaO% MgO% Fe2O3%SiO2% Al2O3% (m) (m)

TED-16-150.00240.1090.10 3.49 29.80 9.22 10.72 12.03 2.29 091

TED-16-45.87 83.35 37.48 4.15 38.03 7.09 7.22 8.37 1.54 092

135.50162.5027.00 4.31 33.82 10.62 6.21 7.99 0.76 TED-16-1.40 5.00 3.60 5.12 7.66 4.76 16.98 44.15 7.52 093

57.75 99.00 41.25 3.53 33.91 8.35 7.76 12.60 2.01 TED-16-218.00279.8461.84 4.30 36.40 7.31 8.10 9.76 1.73 094

TED-16-1.55 3.45 1.90 7.31 11.80 7.75 15.70 35.55 9.36 095

173.00277.11104.113.50 31.76 8.76 7.80 12.21 2.65 TED-16-38.30 42.00 3.70 4.48 28.57 8.67 9.40 13.61 1.80 096

104.85147.0042.15 3.10 26.99 7.90 10.64 22.15 3.25 168.00255.0087.00 3.11 34.07 6.90 8.99 13.76 2.39 TED-16-64.18 82.16 17.98 4.02 35.06 8.59 6.72 7.82 1.19 097

TED-16-86.00 112.7326.73 3.95 35.31 7.72 7.51 10.32 2.09 098

TED-16-50.00 55.00 5.00 3.00 19.16 8.45 15.72 29.60 5.32 099

72.00 133.0061.00 4.03 36.60 6.85 8.27 9.83 1.68 TED-16-33.00 73.00 40.00 3.41 31.13 7.46 7.74 17.66 3.76 100

91.00 125.0034.00 3.95 20.23 8.95 11.36 31.00 6.62 Includ8.00 5.46 19.86 8.58 12.72 31.04 6.89 ing

169.25184.4015.15 4.15 30.40 13.40 7.25 11.33 1.07 TED-16-138.00158.4020.40 4.40 33.42 10.54 6.10 9.42 1.38 101

177.00222.0045.00 3.33 35.55 7.06 7.49 11.33 2.15 232.00242.3010.30 3.79 23.80 12.27 10.42 17.07 3.30 252.00253.871.87 3.29 31.37 12.70 7.13 6.99 1.38 TED-16-142.00166.8024.80 3.54 20.76 9.59 13.24 36.14 5.54 102

170.48225.1054.62 3.29 35.46 7.07 7.51 12.26 2.37 TED-16-0.00 17.78 17.78 3.93 13.37 7.71 12.93 40.53 5.64 103

17.78 66.85 49.07 3.74 29.68 14.38 8.80 6.31 0.38 267.90296.0028.10 3.20 38.77 6.35 5.95 8.58 1.61 TED-16-5.70 35.00 29.30 3.25 16.68 8.75 13.00 39.26 6.22 104

237.00301.4064.40 4.27 33.69 7.53 8.38 13.13 2.61 TED-16-129.64195.6265.98 4.26 34.42 8.09 9.15 9.19 1.54 105

Includ3.83 7.85 27.70 10.01 18.10 9.76 1.04 ing

TED-17-144.91202.0057.09 3.75 30.40 9.36 7.55 15.60 2.92 106

TED-17-67.35 81.00 13.65 3.80 32.41 9.59 8.17 19.13 1.78 107

87.00 135.5348.53 3.85 33.94 8.31 9.15 8.73 1.49 TED-17-44.00 47.00 3.00 3.00 34.02 5.21 10.20 16.05 2.49 108

109.43284.60175.173.37 35.71 7.16 7.18 12.05 2.09 Includ27.91 4.25 37.91 7.75 7.04 7.74 1.35 ing

Includ7.50 4.20 35.49 7.54 8.31 10.91 1.97 ing

TER-16-1.00 42.00 41.00 3.18 39.79 4.99 5.76 11.75 1.60 170

52.00 64.00 12.00 3.04 41.29 4.87 5.91 8.83 1.46 TER-16-Not mineralized 175

TER-16-Not mineralized 176

Hole_IDFrom To (m)LengthP2O5% CaO% MgO% Fe2O3%SiO2% Al2O3% (m) (m)

TER-16-0.00 15.00 15.00 9.94 11.04 2.74 36.72 17.59 4.54 177

15.00 97.00 82.00 4.61 37.65 5.38 10.02 8.09 1.52 TER-16-1.00 16.00 15.00 5.73 9.29 10.76 15.53 35.62 9.07 178

16.00 20.00 4.00 5.09 28.02 9.37 10.09 19.00 3.07 40.00 60.00 20.00 4.03 30.74 9.09 11.39 11.75 2.33 TER-16-1.00 29.00 28.00 12.77 17.54 3.28 25.57 25.27 4.81 179

29.00 58.00 29.00 4.56 35.62 6.54 10.75 8.11 1.39 TER-16-0.00 28.00 28.00 12.65 16.78 2.81 26.04 27.67 4.56 180

28.00 41.00 13.00 6.19 35.00 5.96 11.93 10.32 1.72 TER-16-1.00 23.00 22.00 14.98 20.90 1.54 23.89 25.34 3.25 181

23.00 35.00 12.00 3.91 30.68 6.69 10.28 18.58 3.48 TER-16-0.00 17.00 17.00 12.13 18.73 3.05 20.67 28.81 4.52 182

17.00 30.00 13.00 5.20 43.56 3.74 6.42 7.76 1.32 TER-16-0.00 13.00 13.00 11.47 22.16 2.93 15.11 28.88 4.48 183

14.00 26.00 12.00 3.10 42.20 4.50 6.10 8.10 1.46 TER-16-11.00 14.00 3.00 3.11 18.37 8.32 15.87 32.87 4.81 184

16.00 17.00 1.00 3.97 24.00 7.83 10.90 25.30 5.88 TER-16-3.00 12.00 9.00 4.07 22.36 8.48 13.90 25.20 3.99 185

12.00 24.00 12.00 3.35 25.18 9.17 11.90 18.84 3.49 TER-16-0.00 2.00 2.00 4.06 8.07 4.88 18.15 39.80 11.05 186

TER-16-1.00 4.00 3.00 3.71 9.42 7.82 15.50 41.97 8.14 187

16.00 17.00 1.00 3.27 19.30 8.12 16.20 31.50 4.40 19.00 20.00 1.00 3.13 18.10 8.68 12.60 35.40 6.13 TER-16-0.00 20.00 20.00 3.15 39.13 4.89 7.72 11.21 1.84 188

20.00 60.00 40.00 3.33 37.47 5.78 6.89 11.07 2.11 TER-16-1.00 11.00 10.00 8.49 11.90 6.74 21.09 27.48 6.30 189

11.00 47.00 36.00 3.73 33.94 7.39 8.42 12.47 2.47 TER-16-0.00 6.00 6.00 3.02 12.17 7.26 16.37 41.97 7.93 190

TER-16-0.00 1.00 1.00 3.29 9.48 4.93 17.90 41.60 6.95 191

17.00 18.00 1.00 3.00 17.50 9.47 19.40 35.20 4.93 TER-16-0.00 3.00 3.00 3.61 24.57 6.24 13.16 22.43 5.65 192

TER-16-Not mineralized 193

TER-16-0.00 9.00 9.00 3.29 21.63 4.64 9.48 30.22 7.82 194

TER-16-1.00 2.00 1.00 4.14 13.10 6.11 19.00 38.10 7.61 195

14.00 20.00 6.00 3.24 27.29 7.03 10.12 21.96 5.51 29.00 31.00 2.00 3.24 33.00 8.66 8.54 13.85 2.19 33.00 35.00 2.00 3.17 42.70 5.47 5.39 6.65 1.15 36.00 37.00 1.00 3.63 44.40 5.25 4.22 5.81 0.94 39.00 40.00 1.00 3.01 45.00 4.81 4.75 4.65 0.75 TER-16-4.00 6.00 2.00 3.04 10.05 6.07 16.65 42.40 9.53 196

21.00 30.00 9.00 3.88 39.33 5.74 7.09 9.63 1.79 TER-17-0.00 9.00 9.00 8.02 11.15 3.81 17.63 38.89 7.64 197

Includ2.00 11.28 15.10 1.40 18.10 37.15 6.00 ing

12.00 13.00 1.00 5.58 7.82 2.09 11.80 44.80 14.50 TER-17-67.00 80.00 13.00 3.33 38.99 3.77 5.50 14.14 1.31 198

TER-17-4.00 7.00 3.00 3.41 20.97 6.29 10.96 32.23 5.04 199

12.00 25.00 13.00 3.27 27.43 9.09 10.67 19.06 3.45

Hole_IDFrom To (m)LengthP2O5% CaO% MgO% Fe2O3%SiO2% Al2O3% (m) (m)

TER-17-0.00 21.00 21.00 6.36 12.53 5.89 14.11 36.48 9.54 200

Includ4.00 11.92 16.88 5.88 17.40 27.88 5.82 ing

31.00 50.00 19.00 3.75 20.66 8.08 10.55 29.62 8.04 TER-17-1.00 21.00 20.00 15.41 20.67 2.20 22.33 24.82 4.17 201

Includ10.00 20.29 27.35 1.86 24.03 14.98 2.00 ing

21.00 29.00 8.00 6.32 32.98 3.97 20.45 7.56 0.98 TER-17-1.00 31.00 30.00 13.67 18.89 4.54 19.98 25.99 4.28 202

Includ8.00 18.85 25.30 2.00 23.69 14.90 2.31 ing

TER-17-1.00 25.00 24.00 16.02 22.29 1.13 25.60 21.22 3.01 203

Includ10.00 20.03 26.05 1.23 27.28 14.04 2.15 ing

25.00 40.00 15.00 5.61 33.78 6.99 12.04 9.06 1.49 TER-17-1.00 14.00 13.00 3.09 11.36 9.08 20.36 36.90 6.77 204

14.00 15.00 1.00 3.30 14.20 8.25 21.20 33.70 5.50 TER-17-25.00 65.00 40.00 3.68 30.74 9.20 8.64 14.98 2.83 205

Includ1.00 6.27 26.90 10.90 8.03 19.20 2.21 ing

Includ4.00 6.29 25.47 10.90 10.34 21.00 2.85 ing

TER-17-2.00 10.00 8.00 4.78 13.75 8.77 16.34 38.10 7.72 206

Includ1.00 9.56 19.50 8.68 13.30 35.50 6.74 ing

66.00 80.00 14.00 4.08 29.01 13.63 9.24 9.25 0.89 TER-17-0.00 10.00 10.00 7.82 13.50 7.28 16.33 35.31 5.52 207

Includ6.00 9.73 15.36 7.96 18.18 31.15 4.25 ing

10.00 25.00 15.00 4.02 25.62 9.97 9.37 19.52 4.67 TER-17-28.00 37.00 9.00 4.57 30.64 10.04 8.19 11.56 2.19 208

TER-17-41.00 45.00 4.00 3.00 19.18 8.54 15.58 26.65 6.09 209

53.00 55.00 2.00 4.06 16.80 9.06 16.85 32.50 6.80 TER-17-0.00 10.00 10.00 8.12 14.97 7.68 23.39 30.56 3.95 210

11.00 29.00 18.00 3.22 27.35 14.16 8.41 13.12 0.99 TER-17-1.00 5.00 4.00 7.93 14.55 10.04 17.32 35.87 4.18 211

5.00 40.00 35.00 4.26 30.64 9.40 9.36 14.22 2.05 TER-17-2.00 3.00 1.00 3.06 7.67 8.10 13.80 46.80 8.77 212

9.00 13.00 4.00 3.66 13.83 9.66 16.55 38.20 7.34 52.00 54.00 2.00 3.04 16.30 8.96 17.40 34.25 5.72 TER-17-2.00 7.00 5.00 4.39 15.62 9.85 12.96 42.44 6.18 213

7.00 60.00 53.00 4.38 19.20 9.35 12.04 37.62 6.83 TER-17-0.00 7.00 7.00 3.12 7.91 4.83 11.42 46.47 13.68 214

12.00 14.00 6.00 3.27 23.00 11.20 10.26 21.55 4.90 26.00 38.00 12.00 3.16 17.46 10.53 13.34 27.57 6.85 58.00 100.0042.00 3.14 26.54 12.00 7.87 20.37 2.23 TER-17-0.00 7.00 7.00 7.70 19.30 9.21 12.10 35.00 8.47 215

7.00 60.00 53.00 4.16 18.67 9.73 11.94 37.81 7.21 TER-17-44.00 51.00 7.00 3.94 20.06 10.38 13.07 27.33 5.48 216

91.00 101.0010.00 3.00 22.73 10.20 11.94 21.70 4.81 106.00120.0014.00 3.16 19.81 11.00 10.42 24.33 6.63 TER-17-18.00 35.00 17.00 3.31 18.35 9.50 13.42 34.50 6.68 217

TER-17-3.00 12.00 9.00 3.36 10.61 8.62 14.78 45.30 7.58 218

Includ4.00 4.79 10.12 9.77 15.92 36.95 9.30 ing

12.00 40.00 28.00 3.68 17.83 8.91 14.66 34.21 7.31 Hole_IDFrom To (m)LengthP2O5% CaO% MgO% Fe2O3%SiO2% Al2O3% (m) (m)

TER-17-1.00 13.00 12.00 7.69 12.17 9.25 17.32 3.25 7.69 219

13.00 35.00 22.00 3.64 27.94 7.46 9.52 21.08 5.56 TER-17-1.00 16.00 15.00 3.38 12.96 9.07 14.11 37.63 8.51 220

17.00 19.00 2.00 3.60 21.60 8.98 8.94 24.60 8.49 23.00 25.00 2.00 3.84 38.85 4.94 6.35 11.44 2.76 TER-17-1.00 5.00 4.00 3.70 13.34 9.11 17.10 31.45 6.48 221

5.00 6.00 1.00 3.20 39.40 3.91 6.54 11.90 1.76 TER-17-1.00 6.00 5.00 8.51 13.32 2.48 18.24 35.76 9.20 222

6.00 25.00 19.00 4.50 38.67 5.42 6.09 10.38 1.71 TER-17-0.00 8.00 8.00 7.12 13.21 6.60 15.94 35.70 8.08 223

8.00 34.00 26.00 3.02 32.76 7.23 7.81 16.21 4.36 37.00 40.00 3.00 3.31 35.67 7.20 6.91 13.51 3.50 TER-17-4.00 9.00 5.00 3.83 5.98 6.51 14.96 43.68 9.91 224

TER-17-0.00 16.00 16.00 7.98 13.11 4.66 17.58 39.47 4.28 225

Includ5.00 10.39 14.72 4.76 18.76 37.22 3.65 ing

16.00 80.00 64.00 4.20 31.41 10.17 8.92 11.18 1.64 TER-17-0.00 12.00 12.00 10.33 16.58 7.78 16.92 29.94 4.70 226

Includ6.00 14.43 20.52 7.40 17.65 22.57 3.72 ing

12.00 80.00 68.00 3.89 29.42 11.61 8.41 14.45 1.69 TER-17-45.00 80.00 35.00 3.63 30.63 11.30 7.98 14.56 1.27 227

Includ4.00 5.94 34.05 9.36 6.99 13.24 1.08 ing

Includ4.00 6.33 30.97 13.45 7.60 11.22 0.50 ing

TER-17-0.00 23.00 23.00 11.96 22.21 1.79 16.13 28.11 3.91 228

Includ18.00 13.39 18.95 1.83 18.12 30.42 4.28 ing

23.00 80.00 57.00 5.03 36.01 6.89 7.88 10.86 1.61 TER-17-28.00 80.00 52.00 3.28 30.86 8.12 8.56 16.31 3.66 230

TER-17-0.00 3.00 3.00 3.60 26.65 5.01 11.30 24.47 5.31 231

3.00 25.00 22.00 3.59 40.25 5.33 6.73 9.91 1.56 TER-17-Not mineralized 233

TER-17-0.00 8.00 8.00 5.89 16.41 4.97 15.04 34.60 5.61 232

8.00 100.0092.00 3.76 36.04 7.07 7.55 10.74 1.71 TER-17-1.00 8.00 7.00 7.26 21.44 3.75 17.49 25.78 5.68 234

8.00 12.00 4.00 3.99 31.25 7.78 10.40 13.37 2.31

Table 2 - Collar Details

Hole_IUTM_UTM_NElevatiLengthStatusDatum AzimuDip D E on (m) of th (m) coord inate

TED-16767165769364 246.20GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -091 58 66 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767265771352 170.15GPS SAD-69 150.0-65. -092 06 87 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767465772351 106.10GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -093 20 89 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767165770360 306.90GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -094 34 12 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767065768362 292.30GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -095 37 80 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767465773357 272.85GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -096 18 22 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767165771355 105.90GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -097 62 75 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767065770352 117.95GPS SAD-69 150.0-70. -098 85 97 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767365771349 145.75GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -099 70 22 Z21S 0 00

TED-16766865769353 194.15GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -100 96 35 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767065771340 267.75GPS SAD-69 150.0-50. -101 09 30 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767265771349 242.55GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -102 88 47 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767165771357 307.50GPS SAD-69 150.0-58. -103 83 27 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767165770354 319.35GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -104 13 49 Z21S 0 00

TED-16767265770359 203.10GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -105 75 70 Z21S 0 00

TED-17767065768362 210.80GPS SAD-69 330.0-60. -106 03 40 Z21S 0 00

TED-17767265769362 145.15GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -107 64 88 Z21S 0 00

TED-17766965770345 284.60GPS SAD-69 150.0-60. -108 97 48 Z21S 0 00

TER-16766265763327 70.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -170 67 01 Z21S 00

TER-16767565769353 30.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -175 48 94 Z21S 00

TER-16767465770359 28.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -176 32 06 Z21S 00

TER-16767465770261 100.00GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -177 44 94 Z21S 00

TER-16767465771357 60.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -178 20 17 Z21S 00

TER-16767465770366 66.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -179 89 97 Z21S 00

TER-16767565771366 45.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -180 25 34 Z21S 00

TER-16767665772362 38.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -181 36 42 Z21S 00

TER-16767665772360 30.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -182 22 77 Z21S 00

TER-16767665773356 27.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -183 93 44 Z21S 00

TER-16767665773352 23.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -184 73 79 Z21S 00

TER-16767665773351 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -185 64 94 Z21S 00

TER-16767665773351 20.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -186 29 55 Z21S 00

TER-16767765774353 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -187 10 15 Z21S 00

TER-16767765773355 60.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -188 33 74 Z21S 00

TER-16767765774352 53.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -189 51 44 Z21S 00

TER-16767865774352 30.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -190 01 57 Z21S 00

TER-16767865774350 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -191 44 82 Z21S 00

TER-16768065775325 20.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -192 82 71 Z21S 00

TER-16768165775329 20.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -193 24 98 Z21S 00

TER-16767965775328 20.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -194 99 15 Z21S 00

TER-16767665773326 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -195 00 08 Z21S 00

TER-16767465772326 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -196 50 65 Z21S 00

TER-17767465769352 48.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -197 89 16 Z21S 00

TER-17767365770346 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -198 59 44 Z21S 00

TER-17767365771342 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -199 25 81 Z21S 00

Hole_IUTM_UTM_NElevatiLengthStatusDatum AzimuDip D E on (m) of th (m) coord inate

TER-17767465768358 50.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -200 34 92 Z21S 00

TER-17767365769360 29.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -201 40 66 Z21S 00

TER-17767465769359 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -202 13 29 Z21S 00

TER-17767365769357 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -203 76 94 Z21S 00

TER-17767265770358 22.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -204 00 97 Z21S 00

TER-17767065769350 37.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -205 26 99 Z21S 00

TER-17767065769353 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -206 40 74 Z21S 00

TER-17767065770352 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -207 58 45 Z21S 00

TER-17767365770356 37.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -208 61 20 Z21S 00

TER-17767165770363 55.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -209 71 48 Z21S 00

TER-17767165770357 30.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -210 48 88 Z21S 00

TER-17767165770352 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -211 01 70 Z21S 00

TER-17766965768355 100.00GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -212 29 69 Z21S 00

TER-17766965768355 60.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -213 19 85 Z21S 00

TER-17766965769349 100.00GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -214 54 24 Z21S 00

TER-17766865768355 60.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -215 80 53 Z21S 00

TER-17766865768353 120.00GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -216 33 33 Z21S 00

TER-17766865767354 35.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -217 01 90 Z21S 00

TER-17766765767345 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -218 34 05 Z21S 00

TER-17766665766340 35.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -219 20 02 Z21S 00

TER-17766565765340 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -220 46 31 Z21S 00

TER-17766565765338 30.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -221 33 54 Z21S 00

TER-17766565765338 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -222 09 05 Z21S 00

TER-17766465764330 40.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -223 62 77 Z21S 00

TER-17766465764328 35.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -224 29 15 Z21S 00

TER-17766865765361 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -225 26 02 Z21S 00

TER-17766965765363 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -226 07 75 Z21S 00

TER-17766865765363 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -227 88 39 Z21S 00

TER-17766865765363 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -228 65 30 Z21S 00

TER-17766765764354 80.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -230 51 23 Z21S 00

TER-17766665763352 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -231 94 73 Z21S 00

TER-17766765764355 100.00GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -232 29 15 Z21S 00

TER-17767565773354 25.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -233 87 28 Z21S 00

TER-17768065775318 18.00 GPS SAD-69 0.00 -90. -234 47 50 Z21S 00

