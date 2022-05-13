IRLAB Therapeutics - Screening platform continues to bear fruit

IRLAB Therapeutics’ Q122 report recapped many of the research and development highlights shared on the company’s inaugural capital markets day in March, including Phase IIb/III clinical trial for lead asset mesdopetam, for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesias (LIDS) in Parkinson’s disease (PD) through a partnership with Ipsen and Phase IIb clinical trials for pirepemat in the prevention of falls in PD. Management continues to demonstrate the value of its Innovative Screening Platform (ISP). In the quarter, IRL757 was nominated as a new preclinical candidate that IRLAB will investigate as a potential treatment for apathy. IRL757 joins IRL942 (a potential cognitive function modulator) in the preclinical pipeline. Both are expected to begin Phase I trials in 2023. We are reviewing our forecasts.