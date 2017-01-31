IQE plc : Total voting rights

Erweiterte Funktionen



IQE plc


("IQE" or the "Company")


Total Voting Rights 31 January 2017 In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules we would like to notify the market of the following: The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 31 January 2017 is 675,694,061. All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share.

There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and so the total number of voting rights in the Company is currently 675,694,061. The  above  figures  may  be  used  by  shareholders  as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Ordinary Shares referred to above are the ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company. Contacts:


IQE plc +44 (0) 29 2083 9400 Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows Canaccord Genuity + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: IQE plc via GlobeNewswire



