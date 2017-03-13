Erweiterte Funktionen



IQE plc : Notice of Results




13.03.17
dpa-AFX


IQE PLC


Notice of Full Year Results


Cardiff, UK - 13 March 2017: IQE plc (AIM: IQE), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and services to the semiconductor industry, will publish its results for the year ended 31 December 2016, on Tuesday 21 March 2017.


Drew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Rasmussen, Group Finance Director, will present the results to analysts at 9.00am on Tuesday 21 March 2017 at the offices of Capital Access Group, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, EC2V 5DE.

Contacts:


IQE plc +44 29 2083 9400 Drew Nelson Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows Canaccord Genuity (Nomad and Joint Broker) +44 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald-OConnor Peel Hunt (Joint Broker) +44 20 7418 8900 Richard Kauffer Capital Access Group (PR Advisers) +44 20 763 3400 Scott Fulton Jessica Bradford





