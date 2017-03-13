IQE plc : Notice of Results

IQE PLC

Notice of Full Year Results

Cardiff, UK - 13 March 2017: IQE plc (AIM: IQE), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and services to the semiconductor industry, will publish its results for the year ended 31 December 2016, on Tuesday 21 March 2017.

Drew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Rasmussen, Group Finance Director, will present the results to analysts at 9.00am on Tuesday 21 March 2017 at the offices of Capital Access Group, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, EC2V 5DE.



Contacts:

