IQE plc : Holding(s) in Company

03 February 2017

IQE plc

("IQE" or the "Company")

Holding(s) in Company

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | IQE Plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Richard Griffiths and controlled| |the | undertakings| |notification obligation: (iii) | | | | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 1 February 2017| |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 2 February 2017|

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| < 5,4,3%| |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++--------------------------------------+----------------------------+----------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+----------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares|voting |rights (x) | |the ISIN CODE|Shares |Voting | |rights | | | | |Rights +---------+------+--------+------+--------+ | | | |Direct |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | |

| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Ordinary 1p | | | | | | | | | |33,334,284|33,334,284 |< 3% |< 3% | |< 3% | | |GB0009619924 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

| +----------+-----------+---------+---------------+---------------++-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------++-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted.



| |

| | | | | |

+---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------++---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |instrument |xx) | | | | |(xviii) |refers to | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | |

+--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------++--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|< 3% |< 3% |

+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | |

+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: | James Sutcliffe|

|15. Contact telephone number:| 01534 719761|

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+

