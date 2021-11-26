Erweiterte Funktionen
IQE - Supply chain issues affecting smartphones
26.11.21 15:56
Edison Investment Research
IQE has announced that year-on-year growth in the volumes of GaAs epiwafers was lower in Q421 than it had expected. We believe this relates to supply chain issues in the smartphone industry, which are likely to be resolved during FY22, rather than consumer demand for handsets. We have changed our estimates in line with revised management guidance, cutting FY21 PBT from a £0.1m profit to a £9.2m loss, and our FY22 PBT estimate from a £7.3m profit to a £4.7m loss.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,60 $
|0,61 $
|-0,01 $
|-1,64%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009619924
|922677
|1,22 $
|0,21 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,60 $
|-1,64%
|24.11.21
= Realtime
