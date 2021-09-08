Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IQE":
 Aktien    


IQE - Currency headwinds affect H121 performance




08.09.21 13:18
Edison Investment Research

IQE’s H121 results are in line with management guidance given in March that H121 revenue and EBITDA would be similar to H120 levels on a constant currency basis. However, currency headwinds resulted in an 11.5% year-on-year reduction in revenues and a 28.9% drop in adjusted EBITDA. Noting that the recovery in demand for epitaxy for 5G infrastructure applications is not now likely until FY22, we have revised our FY21 estimates, cutting PBT from £2.5m to £0.1m, while leaving our FY22 estimates unchanged.

Aktuell
Bill Gates: "Kernenergie ist deal zur Bewältigung des Klimawandels"
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen Atomkraftwerk

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2129 $ 0,62 $ -0,4071 $ -65,66% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009619924 922677 1,22 $ 0,21 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2129 $ -65,66%  07.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 20,94 Mrd. $ Lithium. 538% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Lithium Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...