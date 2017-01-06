Erweiterte Funktionen
IPO Watch: Volvo Cars Racing Toward Debut?
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Cars has reportedly raised 5 billion Swedish crowns or about $532 million from a group of Swedish institutional investors, as Swedish auto giant nears towards its public listing.
The investors purchased newly-issued preference shares that would have "an immaterial dilutive effect" on Geely's 100 percent ownership. About seven years Volvo was bought for about $1.8 billion from Ford by Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings.
"Today's move is another step towards Volvo Cars' long expressed ambition to act as a listed company," Volvo said in a statement.
