IPO Watch: Volvo Cars Racing Toward Debut?

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Cars has reportedly raised 5 billion Swedish crowns or about $532 million from a group of Swedish institutional investors, as Swedish auto giant nears towards its public listing.





The investors purchased newly-issued preference shares that would have "an immaterial dilutive effect" on Geely's 100 percent ownership. About seven years Volvo was bought for about $1.8 billion from Ford by Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings.

"Today's move is another step towards Volvo Cars' long expressed ambition to act as a listed company," Volvo said in a statement.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM