IPO Watch: Tocagen A Brainy Play?

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gene therapy company Tocagen has filed for its initial public offering to fund clinical development of its experimental treatment for brain cancer.





The San Diego-based company filed the paperwork for an IPO and is expected to raise up to $86 million. Tocagen has selected Nasdaq stock exchange to list its shares under the stock symbol "TOCA."

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund manufacturing scale-up and validation for Toca 511 & Toca FC and fund the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Toca 511 & Toca FC.

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company focused on developing treatment designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer from within. Our cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors which are designed to selectively deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

The company is developing its lead product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of a brain cancer with limited treatment options.

According to the company, the proceeds from the IPO will help for a further 12 months in clinical trials until the delivery of the phase 2 data and allow it to finish early-stage trials in other indications, and if results are strong they could to a filing with the FDA.

