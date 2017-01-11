Erweiterte Funktionen


IPO Watch: IZettle On Fast Track For Debut




11.01.17 23:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sweden-based mobile payments processor iZettle has raised 60 million euros or $63.3 million in equity funding from existing investors.


The investors include Intel Capital and Zouk Capital and debt funding from Victory Park Capital. Izettle intends to use the money "to fuel expansion of product offering and prepare the company for next stages of growth."


"We have been following the impressive growth of iZettle since its inception," said Gordon Watson, partner at Victory Park Capital. "iZettle is an innovator and a clear market leader in Europe, and we want to be part of its next chapter of growth."


In addition to the funding, iZettle announced the appointment of Maria Hedengren a new chief financial officer, who formerly served as CFO of Swedish gaming company NetEnt AB.


