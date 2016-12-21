IPO Watch: Freshii In Focus For Debut

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Health-food restaurant chain Freshii Inc.



is going ahead with its plans for initial public offering in Canada. The company has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators, while it did not disclose the number of shares to be sold or price per share. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that the company plans to raise about C$100 million or $75 million in its IPO in Canada.

The offering would include a treasury offering by the company and a secondary offering by certain investors including Jaxii Holdings LLC, a firm controlled by Freshii Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Corrin.

A syndicate of underwriters, led by joint bookrunners CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, will manage the offering.

The Canadian fast-food franchise that serves burritos, wraps, soups, salads and frozen yogurt was founded by Corrin in 2005 when he was 23 years old, with a loan from his parents.

Freshii aims to establish itself as a go-to option for quick, affordable and healthful meals, amid the growing demand for healthier food options.

According to a December 19 regulatory filing, the company has expanded to 244 stores across 15 countries and in more than 30 states and provinces in North America as of September 25.

In fiscal 2017, the company plans to open 150 to 160 new franchised stores, and by the end of fiscal 2019, it targets 810-840 stores.

The company anticipates annual same-store sales growth of between 3 percent and 4 percent from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2019. It also projects system-wide sales to reach between C$355 million and C$365 million by the end of fiscal 2019.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

