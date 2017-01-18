Erweiterte Funktionen



IPO Watch: Chuck E. Cheese Set To Jump In The Balls




18.01.17 16:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chuck E. Cheese pizza and arcade chain's parent company is planning for an IPO, reported Reuters.

The public offering would be probably in the second half of 2017.


According to the report, the chain has initiated discussions with banks, however has not yet hired any underwriters. The offering would help the restaurant chain for a valuation of around $1 billion.


The chain is owned by Apollo Global Management and CEC Entertainment Inc. Majority of the stakes are with the investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global.


Chuck E. Cheese was established in 1977 as a family restaurant and since then it has been attracted by children. It operates 580 Chuck E. Cheese's stores in 47 states and 10 international locations. Each restaurant offers fun and safe environment with various comic robotic entertainment, games, rides, play areas, etc.


For the third quarter CEC Entertainment Inc. has recorded a net loos of $2.4 million, narrower than $3.2 million in the previous year. CEC has reported third quarter revenue of $228.1 million, up 2.8 percent from last year. CEC and Peter Piper Pizza stores increased 3.5 percent on a same store sales basis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.587 plus
+0,41%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
779 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 11.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...