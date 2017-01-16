IPO Watch: Canada Goose May Be Very Stylish This Winter

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.01.17 17:32
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Luxury coat maker Canada Goose Inc.

Is reportedly planning for an initial public offering or IPO within next three months.


The Toronto based winter-apparel maker aims for a valuation of up to $2 billion and to raise up to $300 million through IPO.


Bain Capital owns majority of stake in Canada Goose since 2013. The company started as Metro Sportswear Ltd in Toronto in 1957 has been dealing with woollen vests, raincoats, and snowmobile suits and changed its name to Canada Goose in the seventies. It recorded a miraculous growth from an outerwear company to international luxury brand over a few decades. The company has opened two standalone stores in Toronto and New York City in November, 2016.


Bloomberg has reported that the Offering will be lead by Credit Suisse Group AG, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


