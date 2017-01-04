IPO Watch: Blue Apron A Slow Cooker For 2017?

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.17
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Inc.

has reportedly has put its plans for an initial public offering on hold.


Blue Apron, which has been planning to go public since June, has delayed in selecting bankers as the company focuses on improving its financial metrics, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.


Blue Apron has pushed back its decision to hire underwriters until next year. Despite generating over $800 million in annual revenues, the New York-based company has not been able to strengthen its profit and margins. The company plans to curb cost of acquiring customers.


The 1.5 billion meal kit industry has already become saturated with more than 150 companies competing. However, according to reports only about 3 percent of U.S. consumers, or about 8 million adults, have tried meal kit services.


