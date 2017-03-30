Erweiterte Funktionen


INPP FY Pre-tax Profit Rises




30.03.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L), or INPP reported that its IFRS profit before tax for fiscal year 2016 increased 119.4% to 175.3 million pounds from 79.9 million pounds in the prior year.


Profit for the year grew to 177.16 million pounds from 81.86 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 17.18 pence up from 9.54 pence in the prior year.


Total income was 199.97 million pounds, up from 101.48 million pounds in the prior year.


The company reaffirmed its minimum dividend target for 2017 of 6.82 pence per share and guidance of 7.00 pence per share for 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:57 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Rising Risk Aversion
08:53 , dpa-AFX
INPP FY Pre-tax Profit Rises
08:48 , dpa-AFX
Norway Retail Sales Rise For Second Month
08:48 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group publishes An [...]
08:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publis [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...