Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ING Groep":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


ING Group Q4 Profit Down, Net Interest Income Rises




02.02.17 07:31
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net result ING Group declined 8.4 percent to 750 million euros from 819 million euros a year ago.


Net result per share declined to 0.19 euro from 0.21 euro last year.


Net result from Banking fell 26.3 percent to 595 million euros from 807 million euros a year ago.


Underlying net result was 1.38 billion euros, compared to 822 million euros last year. Underlying result before tax was 1.96 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros a year ago.


The strong results reflected continued positive momentum in both Retail and Wholesale Banking.


Total underlying income increased 10.3 percent to 4.46 billion euros from 4.04 billion euros last year. Net interest income grew 5.3 percent to 3.34 billion euros from 3.17 billion euros a year ago. Income grew in line with volume growth, while expenses and risk costs both declined year-on-year.


Further, ING proposed to pay final cash dividend of EUR 0.42 per ordinary share. The full-year 2016 cash dividend would be 0.66 euro per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,90 € 13,56 € 0,34 € +2,51% 02.02./08:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011821202 A2ANV3 14,05 € 8,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,90 € +2,51%  08:49
Frankfurt 13,891 € +2,55%  08:29
Berlin 13,80 € +2,34%  08:02
München 13,775 € +2,04%  08:14
Hamburg 13,555 € +1,61%  08:11
Hannover 13,555 € +1,61%  08:10
Düsseldorf 13,42 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,20 $ -0,77%  31.01.17
Stuttgart 13,352 € -1,68%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
155 Neues Kursziel 15 Euro 28.01.17
2456 Pfizer - zu Unrecht im Keller 13.01.17
480 Neues Kursziel 10 Euro 19.08.16
20 ING 12.02.14
1 Bezugsrechte Steuerliche Behan. 29.12.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...