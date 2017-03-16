IMImobile signs Global Framework Agreement with Telenor Group

LONDON, March 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile (LSE:IMO), a cloud communications software and solutions provider, today announces that it has signed a Global Framework Agreement with Telenor Group following a competitive tender process.





Under the agreement, IMImobile will supply its cloud Digital Service Delivery Platform, VAS (Value Added Services) Virtualization System and services for Telenor Business Units across the Telenor Group. The platform will be deployed in a secure cloud environment, and will support Telenor's long term vision to virtualise network capabilities and improve the efficiency of its core business.

Telenor Group is one of the leading mobile operators, providing tele, data and media services for 214 million subscribers in 13 markets across Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia.

Nitin Gupta, Sr. Group Expert Business Applications, at Telenor Group commented: "Throughout the tender process, IMImobile was able to successfully demonstrate that its Digital Service Delivery Platform and VAS Virtualization products meet our criteria to enhance digital service deployments across the Group. The partnership will enable Telenor Group to respond to the growing demand to digitally transform and optimise our business processes, allowing for faster and more efficient service delivery."

Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer at IMImobile commented: "We are pleased to be working with Telenor on one of their key business transformation projects. By integrating our cloud Digital Service Delivery Platform, Telenor can drive both cost savings and faster time to market for new digital and unified customer services.

IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers.

Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement solutions include Vodafone Group, O2, Telefonica, Aircel, Airtel, EE, AT&T, MTN, Orange Group, Centrica, Universal Music, Tata, AA, BBC and major financial institutions.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 850 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

