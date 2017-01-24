Erweiterte Funktionen


IMImobile adds new chatbot, push notification and digital customer engagement capabilities




24.01.17 09:25
dpa-AFX


LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile, a cloud communications software and solutions provider that helps companies use mobile and digital technologies to engage with customers, today announces that it has added new digital customer engagement capabilities to IMIdigital; its content management and service delivery platform.


This comes on the back of its recently renewed multi-year contract with MTN; the leading mobile telecommunications company in Africa, to support its digital lifestyle services. Under the agreement IMImobile is providing its cloud digital customer engagement software suite to help MTN take advantage of new digital technology trends, to optimise the customer experience for rich digital content services.


New product capabilities added to IMIdigital include the addition of social channels such as Facebook Messenger, push notifications and IMImobile's chatbot solution, to enhance and automate the mobile content service discovery experience for consumers.


Herman Singh, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Group commented, "MTN is pleased to renew the contract with IMImobile and looks forward to accelerating the growth of its already successful Digital Lifestyle Services portfolio with new capabilities, products and services delivered under this agreement."


Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of IMImobile added, "We are pleased to continue helping MTN to grow its digital services and look forward to developing the next generation of digital services for the African consumer."


IMImobile has been a partner to MTN Group since 2009, supporting the mobile operator to run over 4,000 digital lifestyle services across 20 countries. Other leading mobile operator groups worldwide are also using IMImobile's digital customer engagement solutions to enhance their customer experience strategy.


Notes to Editors


IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers.


Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement solutions include Vodafone Group, O2, Telefonica, Aircel, Airtel, EE, AT&T, MTN, Orange Group, Centrica, Universal Music, Tata, AA, BBC and major financial institutions.


IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 800 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.


www.imimobile.com


