IMF Says Greece Long-run Growth To Be Just Under 1%, Debt Unsustainable

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economy is set to expand just below 1 percent in the long term and the government could attain the primary fiscal surplus target of around 1.5 percent of GDP, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.





"Growth is projected to accelerate in the next few years, conditional on a full and timely implementation of the authorities' adjustment program, including a rapid elimination of the capital controls introduced in mid-2015," the Executive Board of the IMF said in an Article IV Consultation report.

"Downside risks to the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook remain significant, related to incomplete or delayed policy implementation."

"Public debt has reached 179 percent at end-2015, and is unsustainable," the report added.

The report also revealed a rare split in the 24-member Executive Board as directors were divided over the assessment of Greece's fiscal performance and debt sustainability, and the country's need for further bailout.

"Most Directors agreed that Greece does not require further fiscal consolidation at this time, given the impressive adjustment to date which is expected to bring the medium-term primary fiscal surplus to around 1.5 percent of GDP, while some Directors favored a surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP by 2018," the report said.

The division with the IMF Board comes to light as the Washington-based lender mulls whether to participate in a bailout extension for Greece. The IMF, thus far, has not financially contributed to the current EUR 86 billion bailout.

Meanwhile, European officials has signaled that the bailout efforts for Greece would end if the IMF withdrew. Creditors are putting pressure on Greece to legislate the reforms agreed under earlier bailouts.

The latest IMF report said most directors considered that Greece may need further relief to restore debt sustainability, despite enormous sacrifices and European partners' generous support.

"They stressed the need to calibrate such relief on realistic assumptions about Greece's ability to generate sustained surpluses and long term growth," the report added.

IMF directors also pointed out that debt relief needs to be complemented with strong policy implementation to restore growth and sustainability.

The IMF estimated Greece's growth to be 0.4 percent in 2016, which is seen improving to 2.7 percent this year.

The country's high unemployment rate is projected to ease to 21.3 percent from an estimated 23.2 percent last year.

Public debt is expected to drop to 180.8 percent of GDP this year from 183.9 percent in 2016.

